Holocaust Museum Houston Breaks Records With a $2 Million Dinner That Channels Broadway With Ruth Bader Ginsburg Love

HMH LBJ Moral Courage Award Dinner
Ken Kades, Kristin Chenoweth, Mady Kades at the Lyndon Baines Johnson Moral Courage Award dinner (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

James Ginsburg & Patrice Michaels, Holocaust Museum Houston CEO Kelly J. Zúñiga, museum chair Carl Josehart at the Lyndon Baines Johnson Moral Courage Award dinner (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Host committee chairs Michael & Sharon Brier at the HMH LBJ Moral Courage Award Dinner (Photo by Jacob Power)

Brian Caress, Jessica Strehlow at the Lyndon Baines Johnson Moral Courage Award dinner (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Paula Goldstein, Shayna Andrews at the Lyndon Baines Johnson Moral Courage Award dinner (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Hallie Vanderhider, Fady Armanious at the Lyndon Baines Johnson Moral Courage Award dinner (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Shelly Hendry, Stuart Smith, Sue Smith at the Lyndon Baines Johnson Moral Courage Award dinner (Photo by Jacob Power)

David Leebron & Y. Ping Sun at the Lyndon Baines Johnson Moral Courage Award dinner (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Mayor Sylvester Turner, Lynn Wyatt at the Lyndon Baines Johnson Moral Courage Award dinner (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Dr. Soner Tarim & Nancy Li-Tarim, Joy & Benjamin Warren at the Lyndon Baines Johnson Moral Courage Award dinner (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Julie & Drew Sudduth at the Lyndon Baines Johnson Moral Courage Award dinner (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Dr. Sippi & Ajay Khurana at the Lyndon Baines Johnson Moral Courage Award dinner (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Phoebe & Bobby Tudor at the Lyndon Baines Johnson Moral Courage Award dinner (Photo by Jacob Power)

Elizabeth & Alan Stein at the Lyndon Baines Johnson Moral Courage Award dinner (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Stephanie & Frank Tsuru at the Lyndon Baines Johnson Moral Courage Award dinner (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Margaret Alkek Williams, Bill Stubbs at the Lyndon Baines Johnson Moral Courage Award dinner (Photo by Jacob Power)

Lou Gregory & Linda Lorelle at the Lyndon Baines Johnson Moral Courage Award dinner (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

David Mincberg & Lainie Gordon at the Lyndon Baines Johnson Moral Courage Award dinner (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Corey Tu & Andrew Davis, Barbara Van Postman HMH LBJ Moral Courage Award Dinner (Photo by Gary Fountain)

Society / Featured Parties

Holocaust Museum Houston Breaks Records With a $2 Million Dinner That Channels Broadway With Ruth Bader Ginsburg Love

Kristin Chenoweth Adds Some Major Star Power

BY // 05.19.22
Ken Kades, Kristin Chenoweth, Mady Kades at the Lyndon Baines Johnson Moral Courage Award dinner (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
James Ginsburg & Patrice Michaels, Holocaust Museum Houston CEO Kelly J. Zúñiga, museum chair Carl Josehart at the Lyndon Baines Johnson Moral Courage Award dinner (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Host committee chairs Michael & Sharon Brier at the HMH LBJ Moral Courage Award Dinner (Photo by Jacob Power)
Brian Caress, Jessica Strehlow at the Lyndon Baines Johnson Moral Courage Award dinner (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Paula Goldstein, Shayna Andrews at the Lyndon Baines Johnson Moral Courage Award dinner (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Hallie Vanderhider, Fady Armanious at the Lyndon Baines Johnson Moral Courage Award dinner (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Shelly Hendry, Stuart Smith, Sue Smith at the Lyndon Baines Johnson Moral Courage Award dinner (Photo by Jacob Power)
David Leebron & Y. Ping Sun at the Lyndon Baines Johnson Moral Courage Award dinner (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Mayor Sylvester Turner, Lynn Wyatt at the Lyndon Baines Johnson Moral Courage Award dinner (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Dr. Soner Tarim & Nancy Li-Tarim, Joy & Benjamin Warren at the Lyndon Baines Johnson Moral Courage Award dinner (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Julie & Drew Sudduth at the Lyndon Baines Johnson Moral Courage Award dinner (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Dr. Sippi & Ajay Khurana at the Lyndon Baines Johnson Moral Courage Award dinner (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Phoebe & Bobby Tudor at the Lyndon Baines Johnson Moral Courage Award dinner (Photo by Jacob Power)
Elizabeth & Alan Stein at the Lyndon Baines Johnson Moral Courage Award dinner (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Stephanie & Frank Tsuru at the Lyndon Baines Johnson Moral Courage Award dinner (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Margaret Alkek Williams, Bill Stubbs at the Lyndon Baines Johnson Moral Courage Award dinner (Photo by Jacob Power)
Lou Gregory & Linda Lorelle at the Lyndon Baines Johnson Moral Courage Award dinner (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
David Mincberg & Lainie Gordon at the Lyndon Baines Johnson Moral Courage Award dinner (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Corey Tu & Andrew Davis, Barbara Van Postman HMH LBJ Moral Courage Award Dinner (Photo by Gary Fountain)
Ken Kades, Kristin Chenoweth, Mady Kades at the Lyndon Baines Johnson Moral Courage Award dinner (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

James Ginsburg & Patrice Michaels, Holocaust Museum Houston CEO Kelly J. Zúñiga, museum chair Carl Josehart at the Lyndon Baines Johnson Moral Courage Award dinner (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Host committee chairs Michael & Sharon Brier at the HMH LBJ Moral Courage Award Dinner (Photo by Jacob Power)

Brian Caress, Jessica Strehlow at the Lyndon Baines Johnson Moral Courage Award dinner (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Paula Goldstein, Shayna Andrews at the Lyndon Baines Johnson Moral Courage Award dinner (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Hallie Vanderhider, Fady Armanious at the Lyndon Baines Johnson Moral Courage Award dinner (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Shelly Hendry, Stuart Smith, Sue Smith at the Lyndon Baines Johnson Moral Courage Award dinner (Photo by Jacob Power)

David Leebron & Y. Ping Sun at the Lyndon Baines Johnson Moral Courage Award dinner (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Mayor Sylvester Turner, Lynn Wyatt at the Lyndon Baines Johnson Moral Courage Award dinner (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Dr. Soner Tarim & Nancy Li-Tarim, Joy & Benjamin Warren at the Lyndon Baines Johnson Moral Courage Award dinner (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Julie & Drew Sudduth at the Lyndon Baines Johnson Moral Courage Award dinner (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Dr. Sippi & Ajay Khurana at the Lyndon Baines Johnson Moral Courage Award dinner (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Phoebe & Bobby Tudor at the Lyndon Baines Johnson Moral Courage Award dinner (Photo by Jacob Power)

Elizabeth & Alan Stein at the Lyndon Baines Johnson Moral Courage Award dinner (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Stephanie & Frank Tsuru at the Lyndon Baines Johnson Moral Courage Award dinner (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Margaret Alkek Williams, Bill Stubbs at the Lyndon Baines Johnson Moral Courage Award dinner (Photo by Jacob Power)

Lou Gregory & Linda Lorelle at the Lyndon Baines Johnson Moral Courage Award dinner (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

David Mincberg & Lainie Gordon at the Lyndon Baines Johnson Moral Courage Award dinner (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Corey Tu & Andrew Davis, Barbara Van Postman HMH LBJ Moral Courage Award Dinner (Photo by Gary Fountain)

Mady and Ken Kades are well known not only for their local philanthropy but also for their investments in Broadway productions. So when they signed on to chair the Holocaust Museum Houston Lyndon Baines Johnson Moral Courage Award dinner they reimagined the evening to provide a touch of the Great White Way while preserving the requisite reflective nature of the event.

By all accounts, the black-tie optional gathering was a stunning record breaker with a phenomenal turnout of more than 1,300 and record proceeds of $2 million. The couple was all smiles at the unprecedented success as they surveyed the vast expanse of the bustling Hilton Americas-Houston ballroom where it seemed that every notable Houstonian was in attendance.

The late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was honored posthusmously with the Moral Courage Award, the honor accepted by her son James Ginsburg. Not so coincidentally, the Notorious RBG: The Life and Times of Ruth Bader Ginsburg exhibition, a vibrant exploration of the life of the judicial trailblazer, is on display in the Mincberg Gallery at Holocaust Musem Houston, the only Texas stop on the national tour.

“She may have stood only 5 foot 1, but Justice Ginsburg was truly a giant in her work on equality and justice for all,” Holocaust Museum CEO Kelly J. Zúñiga says. “Like LBJ, RBG is a true American icon where few in history have stood taller in exemplifying what it means to be an up-stander.

“By way of this award and the exhibition, her remarkable story can live on to inspire others.”

The dinner program was rich with meaningful presentations including a heartfelt video on the life of Ginsburg, a tribute to Holocaust survivors who have died in the past year and a congratulatory video from a number of Broadway, film and television stars. Thank you, Mady and Ken for the latter that included remarks from Billy Crystal, Chita Rivera, Drew McVety, Paulo Szot, Jennifer Nettles and Aaron Sorkin. And that was just the start of the celebrity-infused event that featured a performance from Emmy and Tony Award winning actor and singer Kristin Chenoweth.

HMH.34 James Ginsburg and Patrice Michaels, HMH CEO Dr. Kelly J. Zúñiga, HMH Chair Carl Josehart
James Ginsburg & Patrice Michaels, Holocaust Museum Houston CEO Kelly J. Zúñiga, museum chair Carl Josehart at the Lyndon Baines Johnson Moral Courage Award dinner

The Oklahoma native provided an inspiring musical interlude warbling familiar tunes such as “The Way We Were,” “You Don’t Own Me” and “Popular,” made famous from her role as the original Glinda in Wicked. Chenoweth would have received robust applause in any event but with announcement that she would donate her fee back to the Holocaust Museum, the room erupted in an awed standing ovation.

Joining the Kadeses in dinner responsibilities were host committee chairs Sharon and Michael Briar and honorary chair Lynn Wyatt.

HMH.255 Mayor Sylvester Turner, Honorary Chair Lynn Wyatt
Mayor Sylvester Turner, Lynn Wyatt at the Lyndon Baines Johnson Moral Courage Award dinner

Among those contributing to the evening’s success were presenting sponsors the Mady and Ken Kades and Paula Goldstein; entertainment sponsor Edna Meyer-Nelson; and general reception sponsors Brian Caress, Rhona and Bruce Caress, and Beth Madison.

PC Seen: Mayor Sylvester Turner, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, Israeli Consul Elad Shoshan, HMH chair Carl Josehart, Susan Soussan, Hallie Vanderhider, Suzanne Klein, Margaret Alkek Williams, Sue Smith, Shelly and Brian Hendry, Ann and Karl Stern, Elaine and Marvy Finger, Heidi and David Gerger, Sam and Barney Gershen, Winell and Doug Herron, Dr. Sippy and Ajay Khurana, Phoebe and Bobby Tudor, Shayna Andrews, Trini Mendenhall, Y. Ping Sun and David Leebron, and Luis Zúñiga.

