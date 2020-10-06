Maria Vilchez Lowery, Brooke Bentley-Gunst, Kristy Bradshaw
Gala Co Chairs Tiffany LaRose and Adam Greer
Adriana Maldonado, David Cordua
Anastasia Gaido, Angelica Bondoc
Gabriela Bahlo and Young Son
Josh and Margot Marcell
Mike and Heather Loessberg
Grace Gibson, Nick Scurfield
Charcuterie platters made by Homemade Hope executive director Blair Bentley were delivered to the homes of various gala viewers throughout Houston
Jeff Gunst and Brooke Bentley-Gunst
Homemade Hope 2020 Virtual Gala Honorees Maria Vilchez Lowery, Kristy Bradshaw-11
PEJ_HomemadeHope_Gala_2020-47
01
12

Maria Vilchez Lowery, Brooke Bentley-Gunst, Kristy Bradshaw

02
12

Homemade Hope virtual gala chairs Tiffany LaRose and Adam Greer hosted a viewing party on the open-air patio at The Annie Café & Bar.

03
12

Adriana Maldonado, David Cordua

04
12

Anastasia Gaido, Angelica Bondoc

05
12

Gabriela Bahlo, Young Son

06
12

Josh & Margot Marcell

07
12

Mike & Heather Loessberg

08
12

Grace Gibson, Nick Scurfield

09
12

Charcuterie platters made by Homemade Hope executive director Blair Bentley were delivered to participants.

10
12

Jeff Gunst & Brooke Bentley-Gunst

11
12

Honorees Kristy Bradshaw and Maria Vilchez Lowery

12
12

Parties were held across the city for Homemade Hope

Maria Vilchez Lowery, Brooke Bentley-Gunst, Kristy Bradshaw
Gala Co Chairs Tiffany LaRose and Adam Greer
Adriana Maldonado, David Cordua
Anastasia Gaido, Angelica Bondoc
Gabriela Bahlo and Young Son
Josh and Margot Marcell
Mike and Heather Loessberg
Grace Gibson, Nick Scurfield
Charcuterie platters made by Homemade Hope executive director Blair Bentley were delivered to the homes of various gala viewers throughout Houston
Jeff Gunst and Brooke Bentley-Gunst
Homemade Hope 2020 Virtual Gala Honorees Maria Vilchez Lowery, Kristy Bradshaw-11
PEJ_HomemadeHope_Gala_2020-47
Society / Featured Parties

Country Music Superstar, Top Chef, and Former Rockets Coach Help Homemade Hope Take its Gala on the Road

True Rock Stars Help Others

BY // 10.06.20
Maria Vilchez Lowery, Brooke Bentley-Gunst, Kristy Bradshaw
Homemade Hope virtual gala chairs Tiffany LaRose and Adam Greer hosted a viewing party on the open-air patio at The Annie Café & Bar.
Adriana Maldonado, David Cordua
Anastasia Gaido, Angelica Bondoc
Gabriela Bahlo, Young Son
Josh & Margot Marcell
Mike & Heather Loessberg
Grace Gibson, Nick Scurfield
Charcuterie platters made by Homemade Hope executive director Blair Bentley were delivered to participants.
Jeff Gunst & Brooke Bentley-Gunst
Honorees Kristy Bradshaw and Maria Vilchez Lowery
Parties were held across the city for Homemade Hope
1
12

Maria Vilchez Lowery, Brooke Bentley-Gunst, Kristy Bradshaw

2
12

Homemade Hope virtual gala chairs Tiffany LaRose and Adam Greer hosted a viewing party on the open-air patio at The Annie Café & Bar.

3
12

Adriana Maldonado, David Cordua

4
12

Anastasia Gaido, Angelica Bondoc

5
12

Gabriela Bahlo, Young Son

6
12

Josh & Margot Marcell

7
12

Mike & Heather Loessberg

8
12

Grace Gibson, Nick Scurfield

9
12

Charcuterie platters made by Homemade Hope executive director Blair Bentley were delivered to participants.

10
12

Jeff Gunst & Brooke Bentley-Gunst

11
12

Honorees Kristy Bradshaw and Maria Vilchez Lowery

12
12

Parties were held across the city for Homemade Hope

Homemade Hope took its virtual gala on the road last Thursday night with taped contributions from celebs in locations that ranged from the home of the evening’s emcee, Courtney Zavala, to the Colorado perch of country music star Dierks Bentley, the kitchen of Lucille’s chef Chris Williams, and wherever former Houston Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni was getting away.

Each of the participants, joining via cellphones or more sophisticated cameras, has a special connection to the nonprofit. Williams’ cooking demonstration of one of his favorite recipes from Lucille’s — roasted hen — was integral to the program that celebrated Homemade Hope‘s work providing cooking classes and holiday celebrations for homeless children living in shelters.

Bentley is uncle of Homemade Hope founder Blair Bentley and her sister, Brooke Bentley-Gunst, who serves as the nonprofit’s development director. After crooning a few verses of his song “Riser” on acoustic guitar, he gave a shout-out to his nieces, whom he declared “the true rock stars of the Bentley family.” Coincidentally, that evening via Twitter, the country singer celebrated the 15th anniversary of his Grand Ole Opry induction.

During his tenure as Houston Rockets coach, D’Antoni and his community-minded wife, Laurel, sponsored more than 800 Thanksgiving dinners that were distributed to shelters by the nonprofit.

Charcuterie platters made by Homemade Hope executive director Blair Bentley were delivered to the homes of various gala viewers throughout Houston
Charcuterie platters made by Homemade Hope executive director Blair Bentley were delivered to participants.

On this evening, photographer Emily Jaschke had her hands full as she tooled across the city, photographing supporters of Homemade Hope who viewed the fundraiser in friendly groups. Among them were honorees Kristy  Bradshaw and Maria Vilchez Lowery. Taking the evening to a higher level, event chairs Tiffany LaRose and Adam Greer hosted a viewing party on the patio of The Annie Café.

For those who missed the gala, the fundraising effort continues via an online auction that features items including a five-night stay at The Phoenix resort in San Pedro, Belize, and a custom blazer by Blu Fine Menswear. The auction runs through October 13.

BUY ART NOW

Swipe
  • CulturePlace OCTOBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace OCTOBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace OCTOBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace OCTOBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace OCTOBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace OCTOBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace OCTOBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace OCTOBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace OCTOBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace OCTOBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace OCTOBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace OCTOBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace OCTOBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace OCTOBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace OCTOBER Deck - HOUSTON

PC Seen: Adriana Maldonado, David Cordua, Anastasia Gaido, Angelica Bondoc, Scarlett Hankey, Gabriela Bahlo, Young Son, Grace Gibson and Nick Scurfield, Jeff Gunst, Margot and Josh Marcell, and Heather and Mike Loessberg.

Discover. Connect. Buy Art Now.

Explore Culture Place
Exclusively offered by Erin Cluley Gallery on Culture Place. Left to right: Nic Nicosia, Nathan Green, and René Treviño

Featured Properties

Swipe
705 Tulane Street
Heights
FOR SALE

705 Tulane Street
Houston, TX

$815,000 Learn More about this property
Brittany Utterback
This property is listed by: Brittany Utterback (281) 608-9879 Email Realtor
705 Tulane Street
5208 Braeburn Drive
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5208 Braeburn Drive
Bellaire, TX

$4,395,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum & Cheryl Cooper
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum & Cheryl Cooper (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
5208 Braeburn Drive
3 Bridlewood Street
Hunters Creek Village
FOR SALE

3 Bridlewood Street
Hunters Creek Village, TX

$3,600,000 Learn More about this property
Pama Abercrombie
This property is listed by: Pama Abercrombie (832) 715-7995 Email Realtor
3 Bridlewood Street
4238 Dartmouth
West University Place
FOR SALE

4238 Dartmouth
West University Place, TX

$1,025,000 Learn More about this property
Kathleen Graf
This property is listed by: Kathleen Graf (713) 822-6942 Email Realtor
4238 Dartmouth
2521 Brentwood Drive
River Oaks
FOR SALE

2521 Brentwood Drive
Houston, TX

$3,000,000 Learn More about this property
Caroline Billipp
This property is listed by: Caroline Billipp (713) 670-4214
2521 Brentwood Drive
3775 Elmora Street
West University Place
FOR SALE

3775 Elmora Street
West University Place, TX

$1,895,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
3775 Elmora Street
4019 Inverness Drive
River Oaks
FOR SALE

4019 Inverness Drive
Houston, TX

$5,750,000 Learn More about this property
Mary Hale McLean
This property is listed by: Mary Hale McLean (713) 553-4255 Email Realtor
4019 Inverness Drive
215 Birdsall Street
Rice Military
FOR SALE

215 Birdsall Street
Houston, TX

$475,000 Learn More about this property
Joan Bynum
This property is listed by: Joan Bynum (713) 825-9750 Email Realtor
215 Birdsall Street
22 E Shady Lane, #E
Piney Point Estates
FOR SALE

22 E Shady Lane, #E
Houston, TX

$2,600,000 Learn More about this property
Rebecca Turner
This property is listed by: Rebecca Turner (832) 661-0805
22 E Shady Lane, #E
Presented by Greenwood King
Take Video Tours View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X