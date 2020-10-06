Country Music Superstar, Top Chef, and Former Rockets Coach Help Homemade Hope Take its Gala on the Road

Homemade Hope took its virtual gala on the road last Thursday night with taped contributions from celebs in locations that ranged from the home of the evening’s emcee, Courtney Zavala, to the Colorado perch of country music star Dierks Bentley, the kitchen of Lucille’s chef Chris Williams, and wherever former Houston Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni was getting away.

Each of the participants, joining via cellphones or more sophisticated cameras, has a special connection to the nonprofit. Williams’ cooking demonstration of one of his favorite recipes from Lucille’s — roasted hen — was integral to the program that celebrated Homemade Hope‘s work providing cooking classes and holiday celebrations for homeless children living in shelters.

Bentley is uncle of Homemade Hope founder Blair Bentley and her sister, Brooke Bentley-Gunst, who serves as the nonprofit’s development director. After crooning a few verses of his song “Riser” on acoustic guitar, he gave a shout-out to his nieces, whom he declared “the true rock stars of the Bentley family.” Coincidentally, that evening via Twitter, the country singer celebrated the 15th anniversary of his Grand Ole Opry induction.

During his tenure as Houston Rockets coach, D’Antoni and his community-minded wife, Laurel, sponsored more than 800 Thanksgiving dinners that were distributed to shelters by the nonprofit.

Charcuterie platters made by Homemade Hope executive director Blair Bentley were delivered to participants.

On this evening, photographer Emily Jaschke had her hands full as she tooled across the city, photographing supporters of Homemade Hope who viewed the fundraiser in friendly groups. Among them were honorees Kristy Bradshaw and Maria Vilchez Lowery. Taking the evening to a higher level, event chairs Tiffany LaRose and Adam Greer hosted a viewing party on the patio of The Annie Café.

For those who missed the gala, the fundraising effort continues via an online auction that features items including a five-night stay at The Phoenix resort in San Pedro, Belize, and a custom blazer by Blu Fine Menswear. The auction runs through October 13.

PC Seen: Adriana Maldonado, David Cordua, Anastasia Gaido, Angelica Bondoc, Scarlett Hankey, Gabriela Bahlo, Young Son, Grace Gibson and Nick Scurfield, Jeff Gunst, Margot and Josh Marcell, and Heather and Mike Loessberg.