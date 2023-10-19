Country Music Superstar Helps Houston Sisters Raise Crucial Funds For Homemade Hope With Surprise Gesture

What: Homemade Hope dinner

Where: River Oaks Country Club

PC Moments: It’s always moving when Homemade Hope founder Blaire Bentley and her sister Homemade Hope board member Brooke Bentley Gunst share the story of the nonprofit thats helps provide at-risk children with after-school culinary classes and mentoring in the development of life skills that provide them with emotional and academic support.

The hands-on cooking classes and holiday celebrations in homeless and transitional living shelters, the sisters explain, allow kids to experience the joy of family meals, the nurturing power of creating healthy dishes and the stability of developing traditions centered around food. Programs include weekly tutoring and educational field trips.

Chaired by Margot Delaronde Marcell, Heather Mountain and Amal Khalaf, this Houston evening raised more than $285,000.

The event honored Sara and chef David Cordua, who were recognized for their longtime support of Homemade Hope. David Cordua was one of the first restaurateurs to join the nonprofit in providing lessons in cooking nutritious foods for homeless youngsters.

Auction Johnny Bravo, aka Johnny Holloway, is as sought after on the charitable fundraising scene as photographer Daniel Ortiz, who were both on hand to help raise funds and to record the evening respectively.

Hot among the live auction items was the Dierks Bentley concert package that included a meet and greet, a signed guitar and a shout out from the stage from Dierks personally the night of his Houston concert. The excitement ran so high for this package that the country singer agreed to provide it twice, allowing for more money to be raised for Homemade Hope.

PC Seen: Jeff Gunst, Beverly and Bart Bentley, Candace and Dr. Guy Burrows, Sage and Cameron Cuenod, Val and Kylie Carruth, Katie and Scott Arnoldy, Dr. Khaled Khalaf, Nancy and Mike Hardy, Carolyn and Matt Khourie, Alyson and David Ebro, Dr. Mahsa Massumi and Dr. Mehran Massumi, Rana Kashani Hassen and Todd Hassen, Trent Kelley, Lila Sharifian, and Josh Marcell.