Houston’s Most Glamorous Rock the Runway For Homemade Hope — This How You Cook Up Style
Striking a Pose For a Vital CauseBY Shelby Hodge // 01.29.25
What: Homemade Hope “Cooking Up Style” evening
Where: Tootsies
PC Moment: Who knew that the glamorous Alex Heins with Greenwood King Properties, Houston Arts Alliance board chair Michele Leal and Texas Aromatics vice president Trent Kelley could rock the runway in such style? Truth positive that when a worthy cause like Houston’s Homemade Hope is involved, those with an altruistic bent rise to the occasion.
The trio was part of the 18 model contingent that strutted their stuff in fashions from Tootsies and Festari for Men all for the benefit of Homemade Hope. Debbie and Rudy Festari of their namesake boutique enjoyed front row seats for the fashion festivities.
Striking a pose were for the nonprofit were Adam Greer, Dr. Brittany Owen, Lisa Woods, Margot Delaronde and Josh Marcell, Scarlett Hankey, Ellecia Knolle, Janessa Young, Beverly Bentley, Trent Kelley, Mary Lou Pringle, Oliver Stevenson, Haniyeh Mirdamadi and Young Son, Dr. Monica Patel, and Homemade Hope development director Brooke Bentley Gunst.
Fundraising efforts included a raffle for Luke Bryan Houston Rodeo concert tickets, shopping to get Rodeo-ready at Tootsies, and Diamond Club seats for a Houston Astros game.
Born from Blair Bentley Ozenbaugh‘s volunteer work in shelters where she began doing cooking classes for homeless kids, today Homemade Hope provides hands-on cooking and nutrition classes for children at local schools and in transitional living shelters. The nonprofit also offers community enrichment programs in the shelters that are served. Homemade Hope’s culinary creativity was on display in the grand charcuterie spread that tempted even the most calorie conscious.
PC Seen: Serving as emcee and DJ Johnny Holiday, Jeff Gunst, Brent Ozenbaugh, Debbie and Rudy Festari, Cam Canion, Barton Bentley, Peter Doyle, Katie Tsuru, Cyndy Garza Roberts, Lila Sharifian, George Farah, Melissa McWilliams, Julie Thomas, Cindi and Dr. Franklin Rose, Amal and Dr. Khaled Khalaf, Danielle and Jason Johnston, Louise Jamail, and Kristen Berger.