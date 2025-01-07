Grant Halliburton Foundation Raises Record-Breaking Funds At Its 15th Annual Gala — Inside the Hope Party

Hope is a great word, or better yet, concept to get behind as we start 2025. It was also the title of the recent Grant Halliburton Foundation fundraiser, Hope Party, at the Statler Hotel. The evening was co-chaired by Danielle Hunter, Steve Noviello, and Reed Robertson and brought together more than 530 supporters to the hotel’s ballroom for cocktails and dinner.

The Foundation was started in 2006 in memory of a Dallas teen who battled depression and bipolar disorder before his death at 19 to suicide. The organization that bears his name works tirelessly to help families and young people recognize the signs of mental illness through education, conferences, collaboration, and most of all — encouragement. Since its founding, it has provided support to more than 350,000 students, educators, parents, and professionals.

One area that is particularly near and dear to my heart and my experiences is their help for LGBTQ+ youth. Studies show that these young people are more likely to experience depression, anxiety, and suicidal thoughts compared to their straight and cisgender peers. One way they are assisting is by elevating the work of the Trevor Project which I’ve been an ardent supporter of since its founding in 1998. Inspired by the 1994 Academy Award-winning short film, Trevor, a dramedy about a gay thirteen-year-old boy who, when rejected by friends because of his sexuality, attempts suicide is the leading national organization providing crisis intervention and suicide prevention services to lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, and questioning youth. Trained counselors are available 24/7/365 via their Trevor Lifeline initiative.

Given that one of the co-chairs is a personal shopper (wink wink Reed who BTW was wearing runway Fendi which they sent him three months before it launched) at Highland Park Village, guests didn’t leave their homes that evening without bringing their A fashion game. Some of the standouts: Danielle Hunter in Tom Ford and Jennifer Karol (who alongside her husband Tom Karol sponsored the VIP Lounge) arriving in an entrance-making Dior look that was equal parts soigne and va-va-voom. And of the many men, Pete West was giving Hollywood movie marquee idol in a bespoke blazer with a simple black v-neck t-shirt underneath.

Other highlights included a dazzling performance by Clover the Violinist which set the tone for the affair. And dinner was particularly delightful due to the curated guest list and the beautifully curated floral arrangements provided by décor and floral underwriter, Concepto.

And the best news of all — the 15th annual event raised a record-breaking $570,000 for the Grant Halliburton Foundation. This was due in large part to the silent and live auction that encouraged frenzied bidding. Particularly intriguing lots up for grabs that night — luxury vacations to Tulum, Sonoma, and Aspen; a Chef Kent Rathbun culinary experience; a luxury Dallas staycation and Highland Park Village shopping spree; an American Airlines suite for a Dallas Mavericks or Dallas Stars game; and an AURA band performance. Some of the other guests who attended to help in the success and wore their best looks included this year’s emcee CW 33 news anchor Jenny Anchondo, Jess Bolander, T.J. Griffin, Joshua Rossignol, Missy Peck, and Porschla Kidd.