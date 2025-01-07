Grant Halliburton Foundation Raises Record-Breaking Funds At Its 15th Annual Gala — Inside the Hope Party

fbpx
2024 Hope Party Co-Chairs Steve Noviello, Danielle Hunter, Reed Robertson (Photo by Simon Luna)
Clover the Violinist (Photo by Simon Luna)
Kaley Hicks, Liz Martin, Danielle Hunter, Pete West (Photo by Simon Luna)
Reed Robertson, Heath Oakes, Jenny Anchondo, Steve and Risa Douglas, and Megan and Jeff Jones (Photo by Simon Luna)
Dan Murphy and Adam Saxton (Photo by Simon Luna)
Amy McCloskey, Alan Halliburton, and Vanita Halliburton (Photo by Simon Luna)
T.J. Griffin, David Salmon, Erin Walker and Matt Mazur (Photo by Simon Luna)
Holly Navarre, Kylie Gutzman, Laura DePinto, Laura McCallan (Photo by Simon Luna)
Heath Oakes and Jenny Anchondo (Photo by Simon Luna)
Jesús Castillón and Adam Olsen (Photo by Simon Luna)
Garrett McGrew and Richard Rivas (Photo by Simon Luna)
Jac Montgomery, Penny Taylor and Ryan Caraway (Photo by Simon Luna)
Justine Sacco and Jess Bass Bolander (Photo by Simon Luna)
Sharon and Kevin Hall (Photo by Simon Luna)
Meghann and Carl Budenski (Photo by Simon Luna)
Brandy Ricketts, Devyn Slaven and Farren Watson (Photo by Simon Luna)
Pablo Arellano and Ramiro Garcia (Photo by Simon Luna)
Stacy Graham and Judy Rawle (Photo by Simon Luna)
Don and Lucy Witte (Photo by Simon Luna)
Dr. Louis DeGironemo and Arnold Shokouhi (Photo by Simon Luna)
01
20

2024 Hope Party Co-Chairs Steve Noviello, Danielle Hunter, Reed Robertson (Photo by Simon Luna)

02
20

Clover the Violinist (Photo by Simon Luna)

03
20

Kaley Hicks, Liz Martin, Danielle Hunter, Pete West (Photo by Simon Luna)

04
20

Reed Robertson, Heath Oakes, Jenny Anchondo, Steve and Risa Douglas, and Megan and Jeff Jones (Photo by Simon Luna)

05
20

Dan Murphy and Adam Saxton (Photo by Simon Luna)

06
20

Amy McCloskey, Alan Halliburton, and Vanita Halliburton (Photo by Simon Luna)

07
20

T.J. Griffin, David Salmon, Erin Walker and Matt Mazur (Photo by Simon Luna)

08
20

Holly Navarre, Kylie Gutzman, Laura DePinto, Laura McCallan (Photo by Simon Luna)

09
20

Heath Oakes and Jenny Anchondo (Photo by Simon Luna)

10
20

Jesús Castillón and Adam Olsen (Photo by Simon Luna)

11
20

Garrett McGrew and Richard Rivas (Photo by Simon Luna)

12
20

Jac Montgomery, Penny Taylor and Ryan Caraway (Photo by Simon Luna)

13
20

Justine Sacco and Jess Bass Bolander (Photo by Simon Luna)

14
20

Sharon and Kevin Hall (Photo by Simon Luna)

15
20

Meghann and Carl Budenski (Photo by Simon Luna)

16
20

Brandy Ricketts, Devyn Slaven and Farren Watson (Photo by Simon Luna)

17
20

Pablo Arellano and Ramiro Garcia (Photo by Simon Luna)

18
20

Stacy Graham and Judy Rawle (Photo by Simon Luna)

19
20

Don and Lucy Witte (Photo by Simon Luna)

20
20

Dr. Louis DeGironemo and Arnold Shokouhi (Photo by Simon Luna)

2024 Hope Party Co-Chairs Steve Noviello, Danielle Hunter, Reed Robertson (Photo by Simon Luna)
Clover the Violinist (Photo by Simon Luna)
Kaley Hicks, Liz Martin, Danielle Hunter, Pete West (Photo by Simon Luna)
Reed Robertson, Heath Oakes, Jenny Anchondo, Steve and Risa Douglas, and Megan and Jeff Jones (Photo by Simon Luna)
Dan Murphy and Adam Saxton (Photo by Simon Luna)
Amy McCloskey, Alan Halliburton, and Vanita Halliburton (Photo by Simon Luna)
T.J. Griffin, David Salmon, Erin Walker and Matt Mazur (Photo by Simon Luna)
Holly Navarre, Kylie Gutzman, Laura DePinto, Laura McCallan (Photo by Simon Luna)
Heath Oakes and Jenny Anchondo (Photo by Simon Luna)
Jesús Castillón and Adam Olsen (Photo by Simon Luna)
Garrett McGrew and Richard Rivas (Photo by Simon Luna)
Jac Montgomery, Penny Taylor and Ryan Caraway (Photo by Simon Luna)
Justine Sacco and Jess Bass Bolander (Photo by Simon Luna)
Sharon and Kevin Hall (Photo by Simon Luna)
Meghann and Carl Budenski (Photo by Simon Luna)
Brandy Ricketts, Devyn Slaven and Farren Watson (Photo by Simon Luna)
Pablo Arellano and Ramiro Garcia (Photo by Simon Luna)
Stacy Graham and Judy Rawle (Photo by Simon Luna)
Don and Lucy Witte (Photo by Simon Luna)
Dr. Louis DeGironemo and Arnold Shokouhi (Photo by Simon Luna)
Society / The Seen

Grant Halliburton Foundation Raises Record-Breaking Funds At Its 15th Annual Gala — Inside the Hope Party

A Fashion-Forward Evening With a Lively Auction and Dazzling Violin Performance

BY // 01.07.25
photography Simon Luna
2024 Hope Party Co-Chairs Steve Noviello, Danielle Hunter, Reed Robertson (Photo by Simon Luna)
Clover the Violinist (Photo by Simon Luna)
Kaley Hicks, Liz Martin, Danielle Hunter, Pete West (Photo by Simon Luna)
Reed Robertson, Heath Oakes, Jenny Anchondo, Steve and Risa Douglas, and Megan and Jeff Jones (Photo by Simon Luna)
Dan Murphy and Adam Saxton (Photo by Simon Luna)
Amy McCloskey, Alan Halliburton, and Vanita Halliburton (Photo by Simon Luna)
T.J. Griffin, David Salmon, Erin Walker and Matt Mazur (Photo by Simon Luna)
Holly Navarre, Kylie Gutzman, Laura DePinto, Laura McCallan (Photo by Simon Luna)
Heath Oakes and Jenny Anchondo (Photo by Simon Luna)
Jesús Castillón and Adam Olsen (Photo by Simon Luna)
Garrett McGrew and Richard Rivas (Photo by Simon Luna)
Jac Montgomery, Penny Taylor and Ryan Caraway (Photo by Simon Luna)
Justine Sacco and Jess Bass Bolander (Photo by Simon Luna)
Sharon and Kevin Hall (Photo by Simon Luna)
Meghann and Carl Budenski (Photo by Simon Luna)
Brandy Ricketts, Devyn Slaven and Farren Watson (Photo by Simon Luna)
Pablo Arellano and Ramiro Garcia (Photo by Simon Luna)
Stacy Graham and Judy Rawle (Photo by Simon Luna)
Don and Lucy Witte (Photo by Simon Luna)
Dr. Louis DeGironemo and Arnold Shokouhi (Photo by Simon Luna)
1
20

2024 Hope Party Co-Chairs Steve Noviello, Danielle Hunter, Reed Robertson (Photo by Simon Luna)

2
20

Clover the Violinist (Photo by Simon Luna)

3
20

Kaley Hicks, Liz Martin, Danielle Hunter, Pete West (Photo by Simon Luna)

4
20

Reed Robertson, Heath Oakes, Jenny Anchondo, Steve and Risa Douglas, and Megan and Jeff Jones (Photo by Simon Luna)

5
20

Dan Murphy and Adam Saxton (Photo by Simon Luna)

6
20

Amy McCloskey, Alan Halliburton, and Vanita Halliburton (Photo by Simon Luna)

7
20

T.J. Griffin, David Salmon, Erin Walker and Matt Mazur (Photo by Simon Luna)

8
20

Holly Navarre, Kylie Gutzman, Laura DePinto, Laura McCallan (Photo by Simon Luna)

9
20

Heath Oakes and Jenny Anchondo (Photo by Simon Luna)

10
20

Jesús Castillón and Adam Olsen (Photo by Simon Luna)

11
20

Garrett McGrew and Richard Rivas (Photo by Simon Luna)

12
20

Jac Montgomery, Penny Taylor and Ryan Caraway (Photo by Simon Luna)

13
20

Justine Sacco and Jess Bass Bolander (Photo by Simon Luna)

14
20

Sharon and Kevin Hall (Photo by Simon Luna)

15
20

Meghann and Carl Budenski (Photo by Simon Luna)

16
20

Brandy Ricketts, Devyn Slaven and Farren Watson (Photo by Simon Luna)

17
20

Pablo Arellano and Ramiro Garcia (Photo by Simon Luna)

18
20

Stacy Graham and Judy Rawle (Photo by Simon Luna)

19
20

Don and Lucy Witte (Photo by Simon Luna)

20
20

Dr. Louis DeGironemo and Arnold Shokouhi (Photo by Simon Luna)

Hope is a great word, or better yet, concept to get behind as we start 2025. It was also the title of the recent Grant Halliburton Foundation fundraiser, Hope Party, at the Statler Hotel. The evening was co-chaired by Danielle Hunter, Steve Noviello, and Reed Robertson and brought together more than 530 supporters to the hotel’s ballroom for cocktails and dinner.

The Foundation was started in 2006 in memory of a Dallas teen who battled depression and bipolar disorder before his death at 19 to suicide. The organization that bears his name works tirelessly to help families and young people recognize the signs of mental illness through education, conferences, collaboration, and most of all — encouragement. Since its founding, it has provided support to more than 350,000 students, educators, parents, and professionals.

Reed Robertson, Heath Oakes, Jenny Anchondo, Steve and Risa Douglas, and Megan and Jeff Jones (Photo by Simon Luna)
Reed Robertson, Heath Oakes, Jenny Anchondo, Steve and Risa Douglas, and Megan and Jeff Jones (Photo by Simon Luna)

One area that is particularly near and dear to my heart and my experiences is their help for LGBTQ+ youth. Studies show that these young people are more likely to experience depression, anxiety, and suicidal thoughts compared to their straight and cisgender peers. One way they are assisting is by elevating the work of the Trevor Project which I’ve been an ardent supporter of since its founding in 1998. Inspired by the 1994 Academy Award-winning short film, Trevor, a dramedy about a gay thirteen-year-old boy who, when rejected by friends because of his sexuality, attempts suicide is the leading national organization providing crisis intervention and suicide prevention services to lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, and questioning youth. Trained counselors are available 24/7/365 via their Trevor Lifeline initiative.

Given that one of the co-chairs is a personal shopper (wink wink Reed who BTW was wearing runway Fendi which they sent him three months before it launched) at Highland Park Village, guests didn’t leave their homes that evening without bringing their A fashion game. Some of the standouts: Danielle Hunter in Tom Ford and Jennifer Karol (who alongside her husband Tom Karol sponsored the VIP Lounge) arriving in an entrance-making Dior look that was equal parts soigne and va-va-voom. And of the many men, Pete West was giving Hollywood movie marquee idol in a bespoke blazer with a simple black v-neck t-shirt underneath.

Clover the Violinist (Photo by Simon Luna)
Clover the Violinist at the 15th annual Hope Party. (Photo by Simon Luna)

Other highlights included a dazzling performance by Clover the Violinist which set the tone for the affair. And dinner was particularly delightful due to the curated guest list and the beautifully curated floral arrangements provided by décor and floral underwriter, Concepto.

And the best news of all — the 15th annual event raised a record-breaking $570,000 for the Grant Halliburton Foundation. This was due in large part to the silent and live auction that encouraged frenzied bidding. Particularly intriguing lots up for grabs that night — luxury vacations to Tulum, Sonoma, and Aspen; a Chef Kent Rathbun culinary experience; a luxury Dallas staycation and Highland Park Village shopping spree; an American Airlines suite for a Dallas Mavericks or Dallas Stars game; and an AURA band performance. Some of the other guests who attended to help in the success and wore their best looks included this year’s emcee CW 33 news anchor Jenny Anchondo, Jess Bolander, T.J. Griffin, Joshua Rossignol, Missy Peck, and Porschla Kidd.

Featured Properties

Swipe
2902 Chenevert Street #B
Midtown - Houston
FOR SALE

2902 Chenevert Street #B
Houston, TX

$307,500 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2902 Chenevert Street #B
3906 Centre Plains Way
Centre Park Terrace
FOR SALE

3906 Centre Plains Way
Houston, TX

$549,900 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
3906 Centre Plains Way
6026 Lake Bridge Lane
Del Bello Lakes, Alvin
FOR SALE

6026 Lake Bridge Lane
Manvel, TX

$570,000 Learn More about this property
Bob Murdock
This property is listed by: Bob Murdock (832) 326-5712 Email Realtor
6026 Lake Bridge Lane
2510 Gostick Street
Greater Heights
FOR SALE

2510 Gostick Street
Houston, TX

$675,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2510 Gostick Street
10620 Centre Shadows Drive
Centre Park Terrace, Spring Branch
FOR SALE

10620 Centre Shadows Drive
Houston, TX

$469,500 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
10620 Centre Shadows Drive
7522 Fairchild Road
Fairchilds Estates | Co-list: Anita Bormaster
FOR SALE

7522 Fairchild Road
Fairchilds, TX

$850,000 Learn More about this property
Karina Rossi
This property is listed by: Karina Rossi (832) 421-3038 Email Realtor
7522 Fairchild Road
5934 Claridge Drive
Westbury
FOR SALE

5934 Claridge Drive
Houston, TX

$599,500 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5934 Claridge Drive
10627 Ivyridge Road
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

10627 Ivyridge Road
Houston, TX

$400,000 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
10627 Ivyridge Road
1042 W 23rd St F Houston, TX 77008
Whitaker Cottages, The Heights
FOR SALE

1042 W 23rd St F Houston, TX 77008
Houston, TX

$437,500 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
1042 W 23rd St F Houston, TX 77008
1410 Walton Street
Greater Heights Area
FOR SALE

1410 Walton Street
Houston, TX

$475,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
1410 Walton Street
5828 Francis Oak Place
Francis Oak Landing
FOR SALE

5828 Francis Oak Place
Houston, TX

$359,900 Learn More about this property
Danielle Winkler
This property is listed by: Danielle Winkler (713) 817-7678 Email Realtor
5828 Francis Oak Place
6830 Silver Shores Lane
Cross Creek
FOR SALE

6830 Silver Shores Lane
Katy, TX

$288,500 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
6830 Silver Shores Lane
4135 Amherst Street
West University Place
FOR SALE

4135 Amherst Street
West University Place, TX

$1,545,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4135 Amherst Street
3111 Oakmont Drive
Alcorn Bend, Sugar Land
FOR SALE

3111 Oakmont Drive
Sugar Land, TX

$949,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
3111 Oakmont Drive
4000 Purdue Street #156
West University Area
FOR SALE

4000 Purdue Street #156
Houston, TX

$239,000 Learn More about this property
Julie Brann
This property is listed by: Julie Brann (713) 594-8736 Email Realtor
4000 Purdue Street #156
4715 Caroline Street
Rice/Museum District
FOR SALE

4715 Caroline Street
Houston, TX

$495,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
4715 Caroline Street
16835 Fowler Pines Drive
The Groves, Humble
FOR SALE

16835 Fowler Pines Drive
Humble, TX

$629,999 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
16835 Fowler Pines Drive
3829 Meadow Lake Lane
Royden Oaks
FOR SALE

3829 Meadow Lake Lane
Houston, TX

$1,890,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Scherer
This property is listed by: Cathy Scherer (832) 689-1024 Email Realtor
3829 Meadow Lake Lane
24410 Forest Canopy Drive
Lakecrest Forest
FOR SALE

24410 Forest Canopy Drive
Katy, TX

$400,000 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
24410 Forest Canopy Drive
606 Marshall Street #B14
Montrose
FOR SALE

606 Marshall Street #B14
Houston, TX

$165,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
606 Marshall Street #B14
2206 Mason Street #10
Montrose
FOR SALE

2206 Mason Street #10
Houston, TX

$1,495,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
2206 Mason Street #10
4238 Hawk Meadow Drive
Bear Creek South
FOR SALE

4238 Hawk Meadow Drive
Katy, TX

$215,000 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
4238 Hawk Meadow Drive
4715 Pine Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

4715 Pine Street
Bellaire, TX

$1,699,000 Learn More about this property
Tsili Ran
This property is listed by: Tsili Ran (713) 562-5521 Email Realtor
4715 Pine Street
4938 Windy Orchard Lane
Lakes of Pine Forest
FOR SALE

4938 Windy Orchard Lane
Houston, TX

$356,000 Learn More about this property
Thea McShay
This property is listed by: Thea McShay (713) 724-7684 Email Realtor
4938 Windy Orchard Lane
6249 Locke Lane
Briargrove
FOR SALE

6249 Locke Lane
Houston, TX

$449,999 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
6249 Locke Lane
1523 Allston Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

1523 Allston Street
Houston, TX

$750,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1523 Allston Street
3762 Eli Road
Creekwood, Bellville
FOR SALE

3762 Eli Road
Bellville, TX

$1,300,000 Learn More about this property
Thea McShay
This property is listed by: Thea McShay (713) 724-7684 Email Realtor
3762 Eli Road
1203 Nantucket Drive
Westhaven Estates, Galleria
FOR SALE

1203 Nantucket Drive
Houston, TX

$1,695,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1203 Nantucket Drive
4625 Crawford Street
Rice/Museum District
FOR SALE

4625 Crawford Street
Houston, TX

$468,500 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4625 Crawford Street
1505 Early Lane
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

1505 Early Lane
Houston, TX

$785,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
1505 Early Lane
2526 Crossvine Drive
Firethorne | Co-list: Kenneth Kottwitz
FOR SALE

2526 Crossvine Drive
Katy, TX

$599,900 Learn More about this property
Aaron Tschoepe
This property is listed by: Aaron Tschoepe (361) 212-5589 Email Realtor
2526 Crossvine Drive
1203 Normans Woods Street
Lake at Stonehenge, Energy Corridor
FOR SALE

1203 Normans Woods Street
Houston, TX

$475,000 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
1203 Normans Woods Street
2710 N Sabine Street #111
Woodland Heights
FOR SALE

2710 N Sabine Street #111
Houston, TX

$375,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
2710 N Sabine Street #111
1100 Uptown Park Blvd #104
Montebello | Co-list: Wendy Bernstein
FOR SALE

1100 Uptown Park Blvd #104
Houston, TX

$2,995,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1100 Uptown Park Blvd #104
5429 Denmark Street
Triangle Gardens, Northside
FOR SALE

5429 Denmark Street
Houston, TX

$174,500 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5429 Denmark Street
15215 Westburn Loch Drive
Balmoral
FOR SALE

15215 Westburn Loch Drive
Humble, TX

$414,900 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
15215 Westburn Loch Drive
1827 W 14th 1/2 Street
The Heights
FOR SALE

1827 W 14th 1/2 Street
Houston, TX

$695,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Scherer
This property is listed by: Cathy Scherer (832) 689-1024 Email Realtor
1827 W 14th 1/2 Street
2514 Ashby Forest Drive
Sienna Village Of Destrehan
FOR SALE

2514 Ashby Forest Drive
Missouri City, TX

$869,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
2514 Ashby Forest Drive
6008 Glencove Street #B
Memorial Park Area
FOR SALE

6008 Glencove Street #B
Houston, TX

$1,289,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
6008 Glencove Street #B
3834 Marlowe Street
West University
FOR SALE

3834 Marlowe Street
West University Place, TX

$2,275,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
3834 Marlowe Street
5311 Queensloch Drive
Meyerland | Co-list: Anita Bormaster
FOR SALE

5311 Queensloch Drive
Houston, TX

$1,895,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5311 Queensloch Drive
12261 Oxford Crescent Circle
Enclave at Oxford Park
FOR SALE

12261 Oxford Crescent Circle
Houston, TX

$414,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
12261 Oxford Crescent Circle
8006 Clearwater Crossing
Fall Creek
FOR SALE

8006 Clearwater Crossing
Humble, TX

$479,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
8006 Clearwater Crossing
7627 Tiburon Trail
Greatwood
FOR SALE

7627 Tiburon Trail
Sugar Land, TX

$689,900 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
7627 Tiburon Trail
5005 Chestnut Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5005 Chestnut Street
Bellaire, TX

$875,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5005 Chestnut Street
1409 Pine Chase Drive
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

1409 Pine Chase Drive
Houston, TX

$1,875,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1409 Pine Chase Drive
Presented by Bernstein Realty Your Home Our Expertise
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X