Inside the Fabulous, Fashionable World of Dallas’ House of DIFFA

For the Design Industries Foundation Fighting AIDS’ (DIFFA) 32nd annual black-tie gala on Saturday, April 27, 2024, 1,200 regal attendees flocked to the Sheraton Dallas for the expansive affair, donning wide-reaching interpretations of this year’s theme, “Royalty Untamed.”

As a first-time “House of DIFFA” attendee, I pulled inspiration from Truman Capote’s legendary Black and White Ball, pairing a beaded black ball gown with a faux fur bunny mask as a brunette foil to Candice Bergen’s iconic Halston look from the infamous 1966 party. Upon arrival, I realized that my look was practically subdued.

All around me, capes blew in the tailwinds of the hotel’s air conditioning. Feathers from unknown origins cascaded down the escalator. DIFFA declared the night “untamed,” and attendees said, “Hold my Crown,” which also happened to be the evening’s signature cocktail. The theme paid homage to the “trailblazers who have tirelessly championed the cause of advocating for the fight against HIV/AIDS and embodying the spirit of modern-day royalty.”

In truth, it’s hard to summarize the House of DIFFA. It’s like describing Hamilton to someone unfamiliar with the musical.

As the appointed royal scribe, however, I’ll do my best to share the highlights:

– House of DIFFA always includes a legendary luxury jacket auction. During cocktail hour, guests admired (and bid on!) 80 custom jackets, including pieces from Jessica Jesse, Cathey Miller, Travis Austin, Tex Motion, Balmain Paris, and Daniela Pasqualini.

The Allen Swipe















Next

– Instead of snooze-inducing floral centerpieces, magnificent images of the animal kingdom were projected on the ballroom walls, freeing up the decor budget for a truly impressive stage production throughout the night, which included a fashion presentation and several musical performances.



– Board Chair Michael Buss, in cape and crown, ascended the stage alongside his fellow board members to introduce the event co-chairs, Tim Garippa and Jacob Samson, who both donned suits by Hive & Colony. It was dazzling to see the full “court” onstage, a moment of acknowledgment for DIFFA’s most ardent supporters that more charities should emulate.



– One “queen in her own right” being celebrated at DIFFA? A young woman named Bella Gray, who sought shelter from grant beneficiary Elevate North Texas after being kicked out of her home, and whose fashion was showcased during the event. Following an impactful firsthand testimony by Gray, comedian and auctioneer Dana Goldberg led an enthusiastic “Fund-A-Grant” paddle raise, which raised more than $250,000, more than doubling the previous record.

– Finally, the fashion! As the highly-anticipated fashion show began, the ballroom transformed into the golden halls of Versailles. Kings and queens graced the runway. Attendees visited “The Animal Kingdom and even explored “Under the Sea.” At the show’s mid-point, dancers from Dallas Black Dance Theater performed in DIFFA Jackets. The production honored musical royalty, too, of course, from icons Donna Summer and Dolly Parton to David Bowie and Beyonce. For the grand finale, “Homecoming,” the world-renowned Southern University Marching Band performed as models walked the runway dressed as high school heroes.

A wild spectacle from top to tail, House of DIFFA dazzled and delivered in all the right ways. Like Hamilton, it’s best to be in the room where it happened, so mark your calendar for next year’s event on May 3, 2025.