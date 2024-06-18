Inside the Fabulous, Fashionable World of Dallas’ House of DIFFA

Tim Garippa, Robyn Chauvin, Jacob Samson Photo by Thomas Garza
Steven Borick, Neil Thomas, Steven Pace, Keith Carlisle Photo by Thomas Garza
Photo by Francesca Nelo – Rhiannon Bolen, Tim Garippa, Steve Lopez, Jacob Samson, Ken Weber
Katy Brooks, Marisa Howard, Madelaine Lam, Sharon Lee Clark, Kameron Westcott, Photo by Tamytha Cameron
Filipe and Jason Harlow Photo by Francesca Nelo
Vershon Rosette, Brandon Bell, Scott Leak (Photo by Thomas Garza
Eric Bright, Melanie Jernigan, Seth Brown Photo by Francesca Nelo
Veda von Bergen in Music Royalty Scene Photo by Danny Campbell
Justin Chavez Photo by Thomas Garza
Kameron Westcott Photo by Thomas Garza
Veda Von Bergen and Kyle Breaux in Kings and Queens Scene Photo by Thomas Garza
Violinist with Q the Band (Photo by Thomas Garza)
Shiny John, Jainy Selvakumar, Reena PhilipPhoto by Francesca NeloJPG
Vaughn Faison with Q the Band Photo by Danny Campbell
Garrett McGrew, Haley Clark, Richard Rivas Photo by Danny Campbell
Tim Garippa Photo By Tamthya Cameron
Catherine Gibson-Luba, Payton Martin Photo by Danny Campbell
Tiffany Forsberg, Haley Clark Photo by Lori Sapio
Steve Kemble, Chad Collom Photo by Danny Campbell
Stenly Poks, Michelle Pawski, Rob Bradford Photo by Francesca Nelo
Robbie Kruithoff, Melissa Ellis, Bella Gray Photo by Tamytha Cameron
Photo by Francesca Nelo – Rick Castillo, Rhiannon Bolen, Jeff Bolen
Photo by Francesca Nelo – LeeAnne Locken
Nickki St. George, Thomas Hanson, Brian Bolke Photo by Danny Campbell
Michael H Dewberry Photo by Francesca Nelo
Michael Buss, DIFFA Dallas Board, Photo by Tamytha Cameron
Melissa Ellia Photo by Danny Campbell
Luxury Jacket Auction Photo by Lori Sapio
LeeAnne Locken, Brad Pritchett, Davidd Chadd Photo by Danny Campbell
Kristin and James Hallam Photo by Francesca Nelo
Gabriella Monte Photo by Lori Sapio
Keyhanna Woodard in Music Royalty Act Photo by Thomas Garza
JR Shoman, Gant Thiede, Jeff Fielder Photo by Francesca Nelo
Jodi Kahn Photo by Danny Campbell
Jennifer Miller Photo by Danny Cambell
Jeffrey Stoltz, Karlos, Landin, Emily Landin, Justin Ghirardi Photo by Danny Campbell
Jeffrey Gorczynski, JR Hernandez Photo by Francesca Nelo
Hunter Runnels, Sarah Monigold Photo by Francesca Nelo
Gina Farmer Photo by Danny Campbell
Gina and Grant Farmer Photo by Danny Campbell
Faisal Halum, Brian Bolke Photo by Francesca Nelo
Erica LeFlore, Danielle Marie Brandon Photo by Francesca Nelo
Emily Dawson Photo by Francesca Nelo
Dionté Sims, Nic Rejcek Photo by Danny Campbell
Danny Lee Cabrera in Animal Kingdom Scene Photo by Thomas Garza
Daniel Blaylock-Napolitan Photo by Lori Sapio
Dana Goldberg (Photo by Thomas Garza)
Dallas Black Dance Company Photo by Tamytha Cameron
Dallas Black Dance Company Photo by Danny Campbell
Carlotta Lennox in Under the Sea Scene Photo by Thomas Garza
Brett Singleton, Andrew Gavalek, Danny Acevedo Photo by Danny Campbell
Ben Eisenberg KT Hollinger. Sean Gumpert Photo by Thomas Garza
Bella Gray and Model Photo by Danny Campbell
Amber Griffin Photo by Lori Sapio
Darrell Thomas, Manny Perez-Photo by Francesca Nelo
Steven Borick Photo by Danny Campbell
01
56

Tim Garippa, Robyn Chauvin, Jacob Samson (Photo by Thomas Garza)

02
56

Steven Borick, Neil Thomas, Steven Pace, Keith Carlisle (Photo by Thomas Garza)

03
56

Rhiannon Bolen, Tim Garippa, Steve Lopez, Jacob Samson, Ken Weber (Photo by Francesca Nelo)

04
56

Katy Brooks, Marisa Howard, Madelaine Lam, Sharon Lee Clark, Kameron Westcott (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

05
56

Filipe and Jason Harlow (Photo by Francesca Nelo)

06
56

Vershon Rosette, Brandon Bell, Scott Leak (Photo by Thomas Garza

07
56

Eric Bright, Melanie Jernigan, Seth Brown (Photo by Francesca Nelo)

08
56

Veda von Bergen in Music Royalty Scene (Photo by Danny Campbell)

09
56

Justin Chavez (Photo by Thomas Garza)

10
56

Kameron Westcott (Photo by Thomas Garza)

11
56

Veda Von Bergen and Kyle Breaux in Kings and Queens Scene (Photo by Thomas Garza)

12
56

Violinist with Q the Band (Photo by Thomas Garza)

13
56

Shiny John, Jainy Selvakumar, Reena Philip (Photo by Francesca Nelo)

14
56

Vaughn Faison with Q the Band (Photo by Danny Campbell)

15
56

Garrett McGrew, Haley Clark, Richard Rivas (Photo by Danny Campbell)

16
56

Tim Garippa (Photo By Tamthya Cameron)

17
56

Catherine Gibson-Luba, Payton Martin (Photo by Danny Campbell)

18
56

Tiffany Forsberg, Haley Clark (Photo by Lori Sapio)

19
56

Steve Kemble, Chad Collom (Photo by Danny Campbell)

20
56

Stenly Poks, Michelle Pawski, Rob Bradford (Photo by Francesca Nelo)

21
56

Robbie Kruithoff, Melissa Ellis, Bella Gray (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

22
56

Rick Castillo, Rhiannon Bolen, Jeff Bolen (Photo by Francesca Nelo)

23
56

LeeAnne Locken (Photo by Francesca Nelo)

24
56

Nickki St. George, Thomas Hanson, Brian Bolke (Photo by Danny Campbell)

25
56

Michael H Dewberry (Photo by Francesca Nelo)

26
56

Michael Buss, DIFFA Dallas Board (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

27
56

Melissa Ellia (Photo by Danny Campbell)

28
56

Luxury Jacket Auction (Photo by Lori Sapio)

29
56

LeeAnne Locken, Brad Pritchett, Davidd Chadd (Photo by Danny Campbell)

30
56

Kristin and James Hallam (Photo by Francesca Nelo)

31
56

Gabriella Monte (Photo by Lori Sapio)

32
56

Keyhanna Woodard in Music Royalty Act (Photo by Thomas Garza)

33
56

JR Shoman, Gant Thiede, Jeff Fielder (Photo by Francesca Nelo)

34
56

Jodi Kahn (Photo by Danny Campbell)

35
56

Jennifer Miller (Photo by Danny Cambell)

36
56

Jeffrey Stoltz, Karlos, Landin, Emily Landin, Justin Ghirardi (Photo by Danny Campbell)

37
56

Jeffrey Gorczynski, JR Hernandez (Photo by Francesca Nelo)

38
56

Hunter Runnels, Sarah Monigold (Photo by Francesca Nelo)

39
56

Gina Farmer (Photo by Danny Campbell)

40
56

Gina and Grant Farmer (Photo by Danny Campbell)

41
56

Faisal Halum, Brian Bolke (Photo by Francesca Nelo)

42
56

Erica LeFlore, Danielle Marie Brandon (Photo by Francesca Nelo)

43
56

Emily Dawson (Photo by Francesca Nelo)

44
56

Dionté Sims, Nic Rejcek (Photo by Danny Campbell)

45
56

Danny Lee Cabrera in Animal Kingdom Scene (Photo by Thomas Garza)

46
56

Daniel Blaylock-Napolitan (Photo by Lori Sapio)

47
56

Dana Goldberg (Photo by Thomas Garza)

48
56

Dallas Black Dance Company (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

49
56

Dallas Black Dance Company (Photo by Danny Campbell)

50
56

Carlotta Lennox in Under the Sea Scene (Photo by Thomas Garza)

51
56

Brett Singleton, Andrew Gavalek, Danny Acevedo (Photo by Danny Campbell)

52
56

Ben Eisenberg, KT Hollinger, Sean Gumpert (Photo by Thomas Garza)

53
56

Bella Gray and Model (Photo by Danny Campbell)

54
56

Amber Griffin (Photo by Lori Sapio)

55
56

Darrell Thomas, Manny Perez (Photo by Francesca Nelo)

56
56

Steven Borick (Photo by Danny Campbell)

Tim Garippa, Robyn Chauvin, Jacob Samson Photo by Thomas Garza
Steven Borick, Neil Thomas, Steven Pace, Keith Carlisle Photo by Thomas Garza
Photo by Francesca Nelo – Rhiannon Bolen, Tim Garippa, Steve Lopez, Jacob Samson, Ken Weber
Katy Brooks, Marisa Howard, Madelaine Lam, Sharon Lee Clark, Kameron Westcott, Photo by Tamytha Cameron
Filipe and Jason Harlow Photo by Francesca Nelo
Vershon Rosette, Brandon Bell, Scott Leak (Photo by Thomas Garza
Eric Bright, Melanie Jernigan, Seth Brown Photo by Francesca Nelo
Veda von Bergen in Music Royalty Scene Photo by Danny Campbell
Justin Chavez Photo by Thomas Garza
Kameron Westcott Photo by Thomas Garza
Veda Von Bergen and Kyle Breaux in Kings and Queens Scene Photo by Thomas Garza
Violinist with Q the Band (Photo by Thomas Garza)
Shiny John, Jainy Selvakumar, Reena PhilipPhoto by Francesca NeloJPG
Vaughn Faison with Q the Band Photo by Danny Campbell
Garrett McGrew, Haley Clark, Richard Rivas Photo by Danny Campbell
Tim Garippa Photo By Tamthya Cameron
Catherine Gibson-Luba, Payton Martin Photo by Danny Campbell
Tiffany Forsberg, Haley Clark Photo by Lori Sapio
Steve Kemble, Chad Collom Photo by Danny Campbell
Stenly Poks, Michelle Pawski, Rob Bradford Photo by Francesca Nelo
Robbie Kruithoff, Melissa Ellis, Bella Gray Photo by Tamytha Cameron
Photo by Francesca Nelo – Rick Castillo, Rhiannon Bolen, Jeff Bolen
Photo by Francesca Nelo – LeeAnne Locken
Nickki St. George, Thomas Hanson, Brian Bolke Photo by Danny Campbell
Michael H Dewberry Photo by Francesca Nelo
Michael Buss, DIFFA Dallas Board, Photo by Tamytha Cameron
Melissa Ellia Photo by Danny Campbell
Luxury Jacket Auction Photo by Lori Sapio
LeeAnne Locken, Brad Pritchett, Davidd Chadd Photo by Danny Campbell
Kristin and James Hallam Photo by Francesca Nelo
Gabriella Monte Photo by Lori Sapio
Keyhanna Woodard in Music Royalty Act Photo by Thomas Garza
JR Shoman, Gant Thiede, Jeff Fielder Photo by Francesca Nelo
Jodi Kahn Photo by Danny Campbell
Jennifer Miller Photo by Danny Cambell
Jeffrey Stoltz, Karlos, Landin, Emily Landin, Justin Ghirardi Photo by Danny Campbell
Jeffrey Gorczynski, JR Hernandez Photo by Francesca Nelo
Hunter Runnels, Sarah Monigold Photo by Francesca Nelo
Gina Farmer Photo by Danny Campbell
Gina and Grant Farmer Photo by Danny Campbell
Faisal Halum, Brian Bolke Photo by Francesca Nelo
Erica LeFlore, Danielle Marie Brandon Photo by Francesca Nelo
Emily Dawson Photo by Francesca Nelo
Dionté Sims, Nic Rejcek Photo by Danny Campbell
Danny Lee Cabrera in Animal Kingdom Scene Photo by Thomas Garza
Daniel Blaylock-Napolitan Photo by Lori Sapio
Dana Goldberg (Photo by Thomas Garza)
Dallas Black Dance Company Photo by Tamytha Cameron
Dallas Black Dance Company Photo by Danny Campbell
Carlotta Lennox in Under the Sea Scene Photo by Thomas Garza
Brett Singleton, Andrew Gavalek, Danny Acevedo Photo by Danny Campbell
Ben Eisenberg KT Hollinger. Sean Gumpert Photo by Thomas Garza
Bella Gray and Model Photo by Danny Campbell
Amber Griffin Photo by Lori Sapio
Darrell Thomas, Manny Perez-Photo by Francesca Nelo
Steven Borick Photo by Danny Campbell
Society

Inside the Fabulous, Fashionable World of Dallas’ House of DIFFA

A Springtime Spectacle With Heart

BY // 06.18.24
Tim Garippa, Robyn Chauvin, Jacob Samson (Photo by Thomas Garza)
Steven Borick, Neil Thomas, Steven Pace, Keith Carlisle (Photo by Thomas Garza)
Rhiannon Bolen, Tim Garippa, Steve Lopez, Jacob Samson, Ken Weber (Photo by Francesca Nelo)
Katy Brooks, Marisa Howard, Madelaine Lam, Sharon Lee Clark, Kameron Westcott (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Filipe and Jason Harlow (Photo by Francesca Nelo)
Vershon Rosette, Brandon Bell, Scott Leak (Photo by Thomas Garza
Eric Bright, Melanie Jernigan, Seth Brown (Photo by Francesca Nelo)
Veda von Bergen in Music Royalty Scene (Photo by Danny Campbell)
Justin Chavez (Photo by Thomas Garza)
Kameron Westcott (Photo by Thomas Garza)
Veda Von Bergen and Kyle Breaux in Kings and Queens Scene (Photo by Thomas Garza)
Violinist with Q the Band (Photo by Thomas Garza)
Shiny John, Jainy Selvakumar, Reena Philip (Photo by Francesca Nelo)
Vaughn Faison with Q the Band (Photo by Danny Campbell)
Garrett McGrew, Haley Clark, Richard Rivas (Photo by Danny Campbell)
Tim Garippa (Photo By Tamthya Cameron)
Catherine Gibson-Luba, Payton Martin (Photo by Danny Campbell)
Tiffany Forsberg, Haley Clark (Photo by Lori Sapio)
Steve Kemble, Chad Collom (Photo by Danny Campbell)
Stenly Poks, Michelle Pawski, Rob Bradford (Photo by Francesca Nelo)
Robbie Kruithoff, Melissa Ellis, Bella Gray (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Rick Castillo, Rhiannon Bolen, Jeff Bolen (Photo by Francesca Nelo)
LeeAnne Locken (Photo by Francesca Nelo)
Nickki St. George, Thomas Hanson, Brian Bolke (Photo by Danny Campbell)
Michael H Dewberry (Photo by Francesca Nelo)
Michael Buss, DIFFA Dallas Board (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Melissa Ellia (Photo by Danny Campbell)
Luxury Jacket Auction (Photo by Lori Sapio)
LeeAnne Locken, Brad Pritchett, Davidd Chadd (Photo by Danny Campbell)
Kristin and James Hallam (Photo by Francesca Nelo)
Gabriella Monte (Photo by Lori Sapio)
Keyhanna Woodard in Music Royalty Act (Photo by Thomas Garza)
JR Shoman, Gant Thiede, Jeff Fielder (Photo by Francesca Nelo)
Jodi Kahn (Photo by Danny Campbell)
Jennifer Miller (Photo by Danny Cambell)
Jeffrey Stoltz, Karlos, Landin, Emily Landin, Justin Ghirardi (Photo by Danny Campbell)
Jeffrey Gorczynski, JR Hernandez (Photo by Francesca Nelo)
Hunter Runnels, Sarah Monigold (Photo by Francesca Nelo)
Gina Farmer (Photo by Danny Campbell)
Gina and Grant Farmer (Photo by Danny Campbell)
Faisal Halum, Brian Bolke (Photo by Francesca Nelo)
Erica LeFlore, Danielle Marie Brandon (Photo by Francesca Nelo)
Emily Dawson (Photo by Francesca Nelo)
Dionté Sims, Nic Rejcek (Photo by Danny Campbell)
Danny Lee Cabrera in Animal Kingdom Scene (Photo by Thomas Garza)
Daniel Blaylock-Napolitan (Photo by Lori Sapio)
Dana Goldberg (Photo by Thomas Garza)
Dallas Black Dance Company (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Dallas Black Dance Company (Photo by Danny Campbell)
Carlotta Lennox in Under the Sea Scene (Photo by Thomas Garza)
Brett Singleton, Andrew Gavalek, Danny Acevedo (Photo by Danny Campbell)
Ben Eisenberg, KT Hollinger, Sean Gumpert (Photo by Thomas Garza)
Bella Gray and Model (Photo by Danny Campbell)
Amber Griffin (Photo by Lori Sapio)
Darrell Thomas, Manny Perez (Photo by Francesca Nelo)
Steven Borick (Photo by Danny Campbell)
1
56

Tim Garippa, Robyn Chauvin, Jacob Samson (Photo by Thomas Garza)

2
56

Steven Borick, Neil Thomas, Steven Pace, Keith Carlisle (Photo by Thomas Garza)

3
56

Rhiannon Bolen, Tim Garippa, Steve Lopez, Jacob Samson, Ken Weber (Photo by Francesca Nelo)

4
56

Katy Brooks, Marisa Howard, Madelaine Lam, Sharon Lee Clark, Kameron Westcott (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

5
56

Filipe and Jason Harlow (Photo by Francesca Nelo)

6
56

Vershon Rosette, Brandon Bell, Scott Leak (Photo by Thomas Garza

7
56

Eric Bright, Melanie Jernigan, Seth Brown (Photo by Francesca Nelo)

8
56

Veda von Bergen in Music Royalty Scene (Photo by Danny Campbell)

9
56

Justin Chavez (Photo by Thomas Garza)

10
56

Kameron Westcott (Photo by Thomas Garza)

11
56

Veda Von Bergen and Kyle Breaux in Kings and Queens Scene (Photo by Thomas Garza)

12
56

Violinist with Q the Band (Photo by Thomas Garza)

13
56

Shiny John, Jainy Selvakumar, Reena Philip (Photo by Francesca Nelo)

14
56

Vaughn Faison with Q the Band (Photo by Danny Campbell)

15
56

Garrett McGrew, Haley Clark, Richard Rivas (Photo by Danny Campbell)

16
56

Tim Garippa (Photo By Tamthya Cameron)

17
56

Catherine Gibson-Luba, Payton Martin (Photo by Danny Campbell)

18
56

Tiffany Forsberg, Haley Clark (Photo by Lori Sapio)

19
56

Steve Kemble, Chad Collom (Photo by Danny Campbell)

20
56

Stenly Poks, Michelle Pawski, Rob Bradford (Photo by Francesca Nelo)

21
56

Robbie Kruithoff, Melissa Ellis, Bella Gray (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

22
56

Rick Castillo, Rhiannon Bolen, Jeff Bolen (Photo by Francesca Nelo)

23
56

LeeAnne Locken (Photo by Francesca Nelo)

24
56

Nickki St. George, Thomas Hanson, Brian Bolke (Photo by Danny Campbell)

25
56

Michael H Dewberry (Photo by Francesca Nelo)

26
56

Michael Buss, DIFFA Dallas Board (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

27
56

Melissa Ellia (Photo by Danny Campbell)

28
56

Luxury Jacket Auction (Photo by Lori Sapio)

29
56

LeeAnne Locken, Brad Pritchett, Davidd Chadd (Photo by Danny Campbell)

30
56

Kristin and James Hallam (Photo by Francesca Nelo)

31
56

Gabriella Monte (Photo by Lori Sapio)

32
56

Keyhanna Woodard in Music Royalty Act (Photo by Thomas Garza)

33
56

JR Shoman, Gant Thiede, Jeff Fielder (Photo by Francesca Nelo)

34
56

Jodi Kahn (Photo by Danny Campbell)

35
56

Jennifer Miller (Photo by Danny Cambell)

36
56

Jeffrey Stoltz, Karlos, Landin, Emily Landin, Justin Ghirardi (Photo by Danny Campbell)

37
56

Jeffrey Gorczynski, JR Hernandez (Photo by Francesca Nelo)

38
56

Hunter Runnels, Sarah Monigold (Photo by Francesca Nelo)

39
56

Gina Farmer (Photo by Danny Campbell)

40
56

Gina and Grant Farmer (Photo by Danny Campbell)

41
56

Faisal Halum, Brian Bolke (Photo by Francesca Nelo)

42
56

Erica LeFlore, Danielle Marie Brandon (Photo by Francesca Nelo)

43
56

Emily Dawson (Photo by Francesca Nelo)

44
56

Dionté Sims, Nic Rejcek (Photo by Danny Campbell)

45
56

Danny Lee Cabrera in Animal Kingdom Scene (Photo by Thomas Garza)

46
56

Daniel Blaylock-Napolitan (Photo by Lori Sapio)

47
56

Dana Goldberg (Photo by Thomas Garza)

48
56

Dallas Black Dance Company (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

49
56

Dallas Black Dance Company (Photo by Danny Campbell)

50
56

Carlotta Lennox in Under the Sea Scene (Photo by Thomas Garza)

51
56

Brett Singleton, Andrew Gavalek, Danny Acevedo (Photo by Danny Campbell)

52
56

Ben Eisenberg, KT Hollinger, Sean Gumpert (Photo by Thomas Garza)

53
56

Bella Gray and Model (Photo by Danny Campbell)

54
56

Amber Griffin (Photo by Lori Sapio)

55
56

Darrell Thomas, Manny Perez (Photo by Francesca Nelo)

56
56

Steven Borick (Photo by Danny Campbell)

For the Design Industries Foundation Fighting AIDS’ (DIFFA) 32nd annual black-tie gala on Saturday, April 27, 2024, 1,200 regal attendees flocked to the Sheraton Dallas for the expansive affair, donning wide-reaching interpretations of this year’s theme, “Royalty Untamed.”

As a first-time “House of DIFFA” attendee, I pulled inspiration from Truman Capote’s legendary Black and White Ball, pairing a beaded black ball gown with a faux fur bunny mask as a brunette foil to Candice Bergen’s iconic Halston look from the infamous 1966 party. Upon arrival, I realized that my look was practically subdued. 

All around me, capes blew in the tailwinds of the hotel’s air conditioning. Feathers from unknown origins cascaded down the escalator. DIFFA declared the night “untamed,” and attendees said, “Hold my Crown,” which also happened to be the evening’s signature cocktail. The theme paid homage to the “trailblazers who have tirelessly championed the cause of advocating for the fight against HIV/AIDS and embodying the spirit of modern-day royalty.” 

In truth, it’s hard to summarize the House of DIFFA. It’s like describing Hamilton to someone unfamiliar with the musical. 

Dallas Black Dance Company Photo by Danny Campbell
Dallas Black Dance Company (Photo by Danny Campbell)

As the appointed royal scribe, however, I’ll do my best to share the highlights:

– House of DIFFA always includes a legendary luxury jacket auction. During cocktail hour, guests admired (and bid on!) 80 custom jackets, including pieces from Jessica Jesse, Cathey Miller, Travis Austin, Tex Motion, Balmain Paris, and Daniela Pasqualini.

The Allen

Swipe
  • The Allen June 2024
  • The Allen June 2024
  • The Allen June 2024
  • The Allen June 2024
  • The Allen June 2024
  • The Allen June 2024
  • The Allen June 2024
  • The Allen June 2024
  • The Allen June 2024

– Instead of snooze-inducing floral centerpieces, magnificent images of the animal kingdom were projected on the ballroom walls, freeing up the decor budget for a truly impressive stage production throughout the night, which included a fashion presentation and several musical performances.

– Board Chair Michael Buss, in cape and crown, ascended the stage alongside his fellow board members to introduce the event co-chairs, Tim Garippa and Jacob Samson, who both donned suits by Hive & Colony. It was dazzling to see the full “court” onstage, a moment of acknowledgment for DIFFA’s most ardent supporters that more charities should emulate.

– One “queen in her own right” being celebrated at DIFFA? A young woman named Bella Gray, who sought shelter from grant beneficiary Elevate North Texas after being kicked out of her home, and whose fashion was showcased during the event. Following an impactful firsthand testimony by Gray, comedian and auctioneer Dana Goldberg led an enthusiastic “Fund-A-Grant” paddle raise, which raised more than $250,000, more than doubling the previous record.

Kameron Westcott Photo by Thomas Garza
Kameron Westcott (Photo by Thomas Garza)

– Finally, the fashion! As the highly-anticipated fashion show began, the ballroom transformed into the golden halls of Versailles. Kings and queens graced the runway. Attendees visited “The Animal Kingdom and even explored “Under the Sea.” At the show’s mid-point, dancers from Dallas Black Dance Theater performed in DIFFA Jackets. The production honored musical royalty, too, of course, from icons Donna Summer and Dolly Parton to David Bowie and Beyonce. For the grand finale, “Homecoming,” the world-renowned Southern University Marching Band performed as models walked the runway dressed as high school heroes.

A wild spectacle from top to tail, House of DIFFA dazzled and delivered in all the right ways. Like Hamilton, it’s best to be in the room where it happened, so mark your calendar for next year’s event on May 3, 2025.

Tim Garippa, Robyn Chauvin, Jacob Samson Photo by Thomas Garza
Steven Borick, Neil Thomas, Steven Pace, Keith Carlisle Photo by Thomas Garza
Photo by Francesca Nelo – Rhiannon Bolen, Tim Garippa, Steve Lopez, Jacob Samson, Ken Weber
Katy Brooks, Marisa Howard, Madelaine Lam, Sharon Lee Clark, Kameron Westcott, Photo by Tamytha Cameron
Filipe and Jason Harlow Photo by Francesca Nelo
Vershon Rosette, Brandon Bell, Scott Leak (Photo by Thomas Garza
Eric Bright, Melanie Jernigan, Seth Brown Photo by Francesca Nelo
Veda von Bergen in Music Royalty Scene Photo by Danny Campbell
Justin Chavez Photo by Thomas Garza
Kameron Westcott Photo by Thomas Garza
Veda Von Bergen and Kyle Breaux in Kings and Queens Scene Photo by Thomas Garza
Violinist with Q the Band (Photo by Thomas Garza)
Shiny John, Jainy Selvakumar, Reena PhilipPhoto by Francesca NeloJPG
Vaughn Faison with Q the Band Photo by Danny Campbell
Garrett McGrew, Haley Clark, Richard Rivas Photo by Danny Campbell
Tim Garippa Photo By Tamthya Cameron
Catherine Gibson-Luba, Payton Martin Photo by Danny Campbell
Tiffany Forsberg, Haley Clark Photo by Lori Sapio
Steve Kemble, Chad Collom Photo by Danny Campbell
Stenly Poks, Michelle Pawski, Rob Bradford Photo by Francesca Nelo
Robbie Kruithoff, Melissa Ellis, Bella Gray Photo by Tamytha Cameron
Photo by Francesca Nelo – Rick Castillo, Rhiannon Bolen, Jeff Bolen
Photo by Francesca Nelo – LeeAnne Locken
Nickki St. George, Thomas Hanson, Brian Bolke Photo by Danny Campbell
Michael H Dewberry Photo by Francesca Nelo
Michael Buss, DIFFA Dallas Board, Photo by Tamytha Cameron
Melissa Ellia Photo by Danny Campbell
Luxury Jacket Auction Photo by Lori Sapio
LeeAnne Locken, Brad Pritchett, Davidd Chadd Photo by Danny Campbell
Kristin and James Hallam Photo by Francesca Nelo
Gabriella Monte Photo by Lori Sapio
Keyhanna Woodard in Music Royalty Act Photo by Thomas Garza
JR Shoman, Gant Thiede, Jeff Fielder Photo by Francesca Nelo
Jodi Kahn Photo by Danny Campbell
Jennifer Miller Photo by Danny Cambell
Jeffrey Stoltz, Karlos, Landin, Emily Landin, Justin Ghirardi Photo by Danny Campbell
Jeffrey Gorczynski, JR Hernandez Photo by Francesca Nelo
Hunter Runnels, Sarah Monigold Photo by Francesca Nelo
Gina Farmer Photo by Danny Campbell
Gina and Grant Farmer Photo by Danny Campbell
Faisal Halum, Brian Bolke Photo by Francesca Nelo
Erica LeFlore, Danielle Marie Brandon Photo by Francesca Nelo
Emily Dawson Photo by Francesca Nelo
Dionté Sims, Nic Rejcek Photo by Danny Campbell
Danny Lee Cabrera in Animal Kingdom Scene Photo by Thomas Garza
Daniel Blaylock-Napolitan Photo by Lori Sapio
Dana Goldberg (Photo by Thomas Garza)
Dallas Black Dance Company Photo by Tamytha Cameron
Dallas Black Dance Company Photo by Danny Campbell
Carlotta Lennox in Under the Sea Scene Photo by Thomas Garza
Brett Singleton, Andrew Gavalek, Danny Acevedo Photo by Danny Campbell
Ben Eisenberg KT Hollinger. Sean Gumpert Photo by Thomas Garza
Bella Gray and Model Photo by Danny Campbell
Amber Griffin Photo by Lori Sapio
Darrell Thomas, Manny Perez-Photo by Francesca Nelo
Steven Borick Photo by Danny Campbell
Featured Events
Discover Weber Pellet Grill at Bering's
SHOP NOW

Featured Properties

Swipe
1205 Nantucket Drive
Westhaven Estates, Galleria
FOR SALE

1205 Nantucket Drive
Houston, TX

$1,395,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1205 Nantucket Drive
10038 Briar Drive
Briargrove Park
FOR SALE

10038 Briar Drive
Houston, TX

$1,650,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
10038 Briar Drive
12261 Oxford Crescent Circle
Enclave at Oxford Park
FOR SALE

12261 Oxford Crescent Circle
Houston, TX

$419,999 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
12261 Oxford Crescent Circle
4413 Verdome Lane
Oak Forest West Area
FOR SALE

4413 Verdome Lane
Houston, TX

$425,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
4413 Verdome Lane
1100 Uptown Park Boulevard #92
Montebello | Co-list: Cathy Scherer
FOR SALE

1100 Uptown Park Boulevard #92
Houston, TX

$1,875,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1100 Uptown Park Boulevard #92
49 Briar Hollow Lane #305
PARK SQUARE - Briar Hollow
FOR SALE

49 Briar Hollow Lane #305
Houston, TX

$345,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
49 Briar Hollow Lane #305
23019 S Warmstone Way
Cinco Ranch
FOR SALE

23019 S Warmstone Way
Katy, TX

$475,000 Learn More about this property
Julie Brann
This property is listed by: Julie Brann (713) 594-8736 Email Realtor
23019 S Warmstone Way
18718 Luby Creek Drive
Bridgeland, Cypress | Co-list: Kelli Comiskey
FOR SALE

18718 Luby Creek Drive
Cypress, TX

$935,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
18718 Luby Creek Drive
5722 Cheltenham Drive
Maplewood North
FOR SALE

5722 Cheltenham Drive
Houston, TX

$425,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
5722 Cheltenham Drive
5540 Grand Lake Street
Bellaire Area
FOR SALE

5540 Grand Lake Street
Bellaire, TX

$725,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5540 Grand Lake Street
3838 Olympia Drive
River Oaks
FOR SALE

3838 Olympia Drive
Houston, TX

$5,245,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
3838 Olympia Drive
6026 Lake Bridge Lane
Del Bello Lakes, Alvin
FOR SALE

6026 Lake Bridge Lane
Manvel, TX

$570,000 Learn More about this property
Bob Murdock
This property is listed by: Bob Murdock (832) 326-5712 Email Realtor
6026 Lake Bridge Lane
26407 Hollow Stone Lane
Black Horse Ranch, Cypress
FOR SALE

26407 Hollow Stone Lane
Cypress, TX

$1,179,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
26407 Hollow Stone Lane
6249 Locke Lane
Briargrove
FOR SALE

6249 Locke Lane
Houston, TX

$500,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
6249 Locke Lane
4625 Crawford Street
Rice/Museum District
FOR SALE

4625 Crawford Street
Houston, TX

$485,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4625 Crawford Street
4038 Woodshire Street
Westwood
FOR SALE

4038 Woodshire Street
Houston, TX

$259,900 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4038 Woodshire Street
6261 Del Monte Drive
Briargrove
FOR SALE

6261 Del Monte Drive
Houston, TX

$1,025,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
6261 Del Monte Drive
3500 Audubon Place
Montrose
FOR SALE

3500 Audubon Place
Houston, TX

$1,585,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
3500 Audubon Place
5211 Gano Street
Northside
FOR SALE

5211 Gano Street
Houston, TX

$429,000 Learn More about this property
Julie Brann
This property is listed by: Julie Brann (713) 594-8736 Email Realtor
5211 Gano Street
12611 Cove Landing Drive
Bridgeland
FOR SALE

12611 Cove Landing Drive
Cypress, TX

$685,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
12611 Cove Landing Drive
5429 Denmark Street
Triangle Gardens, Northside
FOR SALE

5429 Denmark Street
Houston, TX

$189,900 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5429 Denmark Street
6830 Silver Shores Lane
Cross Creek
FOR SALE

6830 Silver Shores Lane
Katy, TX

$315,500 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
6830 Silver Shores Lane
1505 Early Lane
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

1505 Early Lane
Houston, TX

$785,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
1505 Early Lane
2047 Westcreek Lane #807
The Wilshire | Co-list: Wendy Bernstein
FOR SALE

2047 Westcreek Lane #807
Houston, TX

$845,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2047 Westcreek Lane #807
1405 Dart Street
Washington East
FOR SALE

1405 Dart Street
Houston, TX

$489,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1405 Dart Street
16835 Fowler Pines Drive
The Groves, Humble
FOR SALE

16835 Fowler Pines Drive
Humble, TX

$665,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
16835 Fowler Pines Drive
734 E 13th 1/2 Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

734 E 13th 1/2 Street
Houston, TX

$1,265,000 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
734 E 13th 1/2 Street
6008 Glencove Street #B
Memorial Park Area
FOR SALE

6008 Glencove Street #B
Houston, TX

$1,385,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
6008 Glencove Street #B
12634 Briar Patch Road
Energy Corridor
FOR SALE

12634 Briar Patch Road
Houston, TX

$529,900 Learn More about this property
Thea McShay
This property is listed by: Thea McShay (713) 724-7684 Email Realtor
12634 Briar Patch Road
3023 Wellspring Lake Drive
Weston Lakes, Fulshear
FOR SALE

3023 Wellspring Lake Drive
Fulshear, TX

$1,495,000 Learn More about this property
Janice Ratliff
This property is listed by: Janice Ratliff (713) 819-0801 Email Realtor
3023 Wellspring Lake Drive
951 W 21st Street
Contemporary Heights
FOR SALE

951 W 21st Street
Houston, TX

$409,500 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
951 W 21st Street
1203 Nantucket Drive
Westhaven Estates, Galleria
FOR SALE

1203 Nantucket Drive
Houston, TX

$1,695,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1203 Nantucket Drive
4013 Ella Lee Lane
Oak Estates, River Oaks Area
FOR SALE

4013 Ella Lee Lane
Houston, TX

$2,850,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4013 Ella Lee Lane
Presented by Bernstein Realty Your Home Our Expertise
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X