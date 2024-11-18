fbpx
Society / Featured Parties

Inside Houston’s $10 Million-Plus Fall Party Season — Sky-High Auctions and Seven Figure Galas Drive a Giving City

A Season of Sophisticated Soirees Making a Bold Community Impact

BY // 11.18.24
The fall brings some of the busiest weeks on Houston’s social calendar, with millions of dollars raised for worthy causes during this lengthy party run. Let’s take a closer look at some of the more notable parties of the season, affairs that are worth remembering even if they’re not the biggest showstoppers.

For every party tells a story of its own. Especially in the Bayou City’s $10 million-plus fall of giving.

Good Reason Houston’s ConnectED Luncheon

Bobby & Phoebe Tudor, Soraya & Scott McClelland at the Good Reason Houston’s ConnectED Luncheon (Photo by Jacob Power)

Good Reason Houston, dedicated to ensuring every child in Houston excels in a world-class public school and thrives in the future, featured area school district superintendents at its annual ConnectED Luncheon at the Royal Sonesta Houston.

Phoebe and Bobby Tudor chaired the event, which honored Scott McClelland with the 2024 Champion of Change award. McClelland was recognized for his longstanding commitment to educational equity and leadership.

A highlight of the program was the 2024 Public Education Snapshot, a comprehensive overview of progress in key areas, such as pre-K enrollment, academic performance and post-secondary readiness.

YES Prep Public Schools’ Leading Houston Forward Luncheon

Brian & Shirley Colona, Luly Castillo, Mark DiBella at the YES Prep Leading Houston Forward Luncheon. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

More than 300 supporters, alumni and change makers gathered at Wortham Theater Center for YES Prep’s Leading Houston Forward Luncheon. The event raised over $1.2 million to support YES Prep‘s students and recent graduates.

Co-chairs Brian Colona, a member of the YES Prep Board of Directors, and his wife Shirley organized the flourishing function. They honored two alumni — Mayra Valle, who delivered the keynote address, and Luly Castillo, who received the YES Prep Alumni Legacy Award.

In his closing remarks, CEO Mark DiBella shared exciting YES Prep plans for the future, including the development of five new elementary schools and one secondary school in the next four years.

Houston Hospice Community Spirit Award Dinner

Honorees Vivie & Chris O’Sullivan, chairs Isabel Lummis, Jenny Kempner at the Houston Hospice Community Spirit Award Dinner. (Photo by Jacob Power)

More than 270 people gathered at the River Oaks Country Club to celebrate Vivie and Chris O’Sullivan. The couple was honored with Houston Hospice’s 26th Annual Community Spirit Award for their philanthropy. Chairs Jenny Kempner and Isabel Lummis, along with honorary chairs Chris Knapp and Liz Winslow, brought the evening together.

The event raised $300,000 to support Houston Hospice’s mission of providing quality end-of-life care to families in Southeast Texas.

Tenth-Annual Death by Chocolate Gala

Violinist Queen Angelina and Texas representative Christina Morales, founder of the Death by Chocolate gala.

The Morales Memorial Foundation hosted its 10th annual Death by Chocolate gala, founded by Texas representative Christina Morales. The event featured a decadent dessert gallery and more than 300 people gathered in support of the sweet evening. It raised more than $100,000 for Advocates of the Latino Museum of Cultural and Visual Arts & Archive Complex and Small Places, an urban farming initiative combating food inequality.

Interfaith Ministries of Houston Tapestry Gala

Interfaith Ministries for Greater Houston Tapestry Gala chairs Bill Gross, Paula Sutton, Nadia Tajalli, Dr. Shahin Tavackoli.

Nearly 600 supporters gathered at the Hilton Americas-Houston for the Tapestry Gala, an evening dedicated to strengthening connections between the city’s diverse communities. The event raised $700,000 to support Interfaith Ministries for Greater Houston.

Gala chairs Paula SuttonBill GrossNadia Tajalli and Dr. Shahin Tavackoli honored Randall Evans with the Tapestry Award. Sushma and Devinder Majahan received the Spirit of Respect Award for their immense contributions in creating the Eternal Gandhi Museum Houston.

A team of multi-faith leaders, including Rabbi Pam Silk, Kayvon Haghpeykar, Alex Kalaitjakis, Nazli Cizmeci, Acharya Surya Nanda, Daisy Tam and the Reverend Tamala Wilson, led attendees in a shared prayer.

Mission of Yahweh Leaders & Legends Gala

Jody Merritt, Samantha Kennedy, Saula Valente, Christine Johnson at the Mission of Yahweh Leaders & Legends gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

More than 400 philanthropists and advocates gathered at River Oaks Country Club for Mission of Yahweh’s Leaders & Legends gala. The event, centered around the theme “Building Hope for a Future,” celebrated the shelter’s new dormitory for women and children experiencing homelessness. The evening raised more than $600,000 to fund future efforts.

The faith-based shelter’s second-annual Leaders & Legends Gala honored several community leaders for their contributions to the new campus, including Brigitte and Bashar Kalai, Lori and Todd King, Larry Martin, Janelle and Greg Reid and Laura and Dave Ward.

Amazing Place Annual Dinner

Tucker & Allison Knight, Mary Kristen & David Valentin at the Amazing Place annual dinner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

The Amazing Place annual dinner, held at the Revaire, raised more than $800,000 to support families facing dementia. More than 450 attendees gathered to support the Houston-based nonprofit.

The Reverend Alf Halvorson, senior pastor for Memorial Drive Presbyterian Church, delivered a stirring invocation that set the tone for the empowering evening. Amazing Place’s executive director Tracey Brown also highlighted the evolving role of the faith-based organization as dementia and Alzheimer’s diagnoses rise.

Co-chairs Elizabeth and John Batton, Melissa and Texas representative Mano DeAyala, Susan and David Light, Courtney and James Robertson collaborated to create an unforgettable evening.

Elijah Rising Gala

Grant & Melissa Jungeblut, Peter & Claire Mahoney, Katie & Parker Auld at the Elijah Rising dinner.

Elijah Rising‘s gala at the Omni Houston raised $380,000 for programs aimed at fighting sex trafficking and supporting survivors. More than 500 people attended to support of the nonprofit’s efforts.

To start the evening, “Amber,” a graduate of the Elijah Rising program, shared her moving story about her experiences with getting out of a sex trafficking nightmare with the help of the nonprofit. Executive director Micah Gamboa then emphasized the important care Elijah Rising provides in helping survivors of human trafficking in Houston.

Thanks to the committee leadership — Kati Auld, Denni Daniels, Annie Jared, Lacey Marek, Kerry Stovall, Karen VanBuren — the evening was a resounding success.

AVDA Home Safe Home Gala

AVDA Home Safe Home gala chairs Matthew & Caroline Monday, Julia & John Stallcup (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

The Home Safe Home gala at The Post Oak Hotel welcomed more 270 do gooders in support of Aid to Victims of Domestic Abuse (AVDA). Co-chairs Caroline and Matthew Monday and Julia and John Stallcup helped organize the evening of solidarity and support. The event raised more than $725,000 — a new record — to provide survivors of domestic abuse with vital resources, including legal representation and trauma counseling.

AVDA board member Mark Russell was honored with the Heart of Houston Award for his tireless advocacy in domestic abuse prevention.

Foundation for Teen Health

Charlie Worrell, Iris Allen, Marian Harper, Phyllis Williams, Danielle White, Anne Van Horn at the Foundation for Teen Health Top Golf Fundraiser. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

The Foundation for Teen Health (FTH) held its fourth-annual Top Golf fundraiser with high energy and plenty of competition. Honorary chairwoman Marian Harper, chairwoman Danielle White and silent auction chair Phyllis Williams knocked the event out of the park.

President Dr. Peggy Smith discussed the foundation’s work with the Baylor College of Medicine Teen Clinics. She highlighted how these clinics provide free care to adolescents in need.

Houston Habitat for Humanity Luncheon

Paige Erwin, Chinhui Juhn, Allison Hay, Sima Ladjevardian, Linda Epner at the Houston Habitat for Humanity ‘Building a Dream’ luncheon (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

At the Briar Club, Houston Habitat for Humanity’s Building a Dream luncheon spotlighted the importance of affordable housing. The event brought together more than 350 attendees. Community activist and honoree Sima Ladjevardian gave a moving speech about the importance of affordable housing.

Chinhui Juhn, Linda Epner and Paige Erwin co-chaired the inspiring day of philanthropy.

The Honor Foundation Dinner

Tyson Voelkel, Mike Pomeo, Malcolm Stewart at The Honor Foundation dinner

The Honor Foundation (THF) hosted its fourth-annual gala at The C. Baldwin Hotel, raising funds to support U.S. Special Operations Forces. More than 300 guests came together to support THF’s work in helping military officers transition to civilian life.

The evening included a keynote address from Michael R. Pompeo, the 70th Secretary of State and former director of the CIA.

The event was led by H. Malcolm Stewart and the foundation’s Houston steering committee, including Dick Davis, Ruben Arriaga, Frank Muller, Natallia OrnelasChris Schilling and Pat Strawbridge.

Le Diner en Blanc

Tara Fase, Paula Nelson, Marc Harvey celebrating at Le Diner en Blanc at TMC Helix Park in the Texas Medical Center. (Photo by Timeless Media DEB Houston)

Over 2,250 dolled-up attendees gathered for Le Diner en Blanc at TMC3 Helix Park in the Texas Medical Center. This elegant “secret” picnic connected foodies and fans of haute couture. Everyone enjoyed music from Houston-based The City Band, acclaimed cellist Klarc Naomi, DJ Dame Hype and saxophonist Theresa Grayson.

Roz Moore, the host of the outdoor soirée, organized the evening filled with dancing and delights under the stars.

