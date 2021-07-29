DSCF8813
Lucinda & Javier Loya at Zanotta House in New York
Adrian Dueñes & Marcelo Saenz at Zanotta House in New York where Dueñas celebrated his birthday and his being named Zanotta brand ambassador for Texas.

Lucinda & Javier Loya at Zanotta House in New York

Sverre & Carrie Brandsberg-Dahl at Zanotta House in New York City during Adrian Dueñas' birthday celebration.

Miguel Moscoso, Adrian Dueñas, Sverre Brandsberg-Dahl, Miriam Ellner, Lauren Rottet, Hemish McEntire at Zanotta House in New York

Karen Hernandez at Zanotta House in New York City during Adrian Dueñas' birthday celebration.

Kayla Zirkle, Timothy James at Zanotta House in New York

Frances Goyes, Jean Paul Pierre, Pierre Georgio Pignatelli, Orlando Ocanas-Manzo, Miguel Moscoso

Filippo Burbano, Carolina Lavin at Zanotto House in New York

John J. Jenkin, Francesco Farina at Zanotta House in New York

Isadora Pasinato Girogini at Zanotta House in New York City

Marcelo Saenz studies one of the bedrooms in the Zanotta House in New York City during Adrian Dueñas' birthday celebration.

Nina Magon, Adrian Dueñas, and Lucinda Loya at Zanotta House in New York where Dueñas not only celebrated his birthday but was named Zanotti brand ambassador for Texas.

Society / Featured Parties

Debonaire Houston Design Force Turns to New York’s Posh Zanotta House For a Party Like No Other

Adrian Dueñas Celebrates His Birthday and a Prominent New Title

BY // 07.29.21
It was indeed a stupendous evening for Adrian Dueñas as he held court in New York’s Zanotta House on the occasion of his 44th birthday. Dueñas, who with his husband/business partner Marcelo Saenz helms BeDesign, was fêted not only for his birthday but also for his being tapped Zanotta brand ambassador for Texas, a high honor.

There could hardly have been a more posh locale for the gathering than the newly minted Zanotta House. Taylor Swift’s former West Village carriage house was decorated by the preeminent Italian furniture brand. Adding to the allure of the circa 1900 dwelling, Dueñas and Saenz partnered with Houston-based Art of the World Gallery for a solo exhibition of 25 pieces by internationally acclaimed street pop artist Mister Brainwash.

Zanotta House is considered an experimental design space “celebrating dialogue and relationships” with the intent of hosting events, welcoming celebrities staying at the house, launching products, and living within the space design. In fact, in some corners it is billed as “the smallest experiential museum in the world.”

The concept represents “the plurality of peoples, artists, authors, products, and languages needed to generate a fluid, functional and transversal bond that comes with empathy, irony and affection.”

The selection of Dueñas as brand ambassador does not surprise those familiar with BeDesign, Houston’s uber chic contemporary home design shop and its owners. The debonaire Dueñas is a regular fixture on international design circuits ranging from Houston to New York, Milan, Barcelona, Monaco and beyond. He has represented Zanotta in the United States, Europe and South America since opening the Houston nest in 2016.

Timing of the announcement coincided with Dueñas’ birthday and the reopening of New York following pandemic closures. Thus, Zanotta sales director Francesco Secchiaroli proposed the dual celebration. It was the first private event in the space. Guests eagerly perused the 5,400 square foot carriage house which includes a gallery space, five bedrooms, a fitness room, a private garage and indoor swimming pool.

PC Seen: Rottet Studio principal Lauren Rottet, B&B Italia CEO Francesco Farina, Mexican artist Karla De Lara, Houston-based interior designer Nina Magon, Studio Five co-founder Adel Sadek,  Kartell CEO John Jenkin, Houston/New York-based interior designer  Lucinda Loya and husband Javier Loya, Houstonians Carrie and Sverre Bransberg-Dahl, and New York artist Miriam Ellner.

