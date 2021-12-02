Guests enjoying the 2021 Storybook Gala; Photo Credit Jacob Powers
01
14

Guests at the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation Young Professional Group's Storybook Gala rock out at Hotel ZaZa. (Photo by Jacob Powers)

02
14

Storybook Gala chairs Nick & Kasey Carnrite and Joselyn Tego and Jeff Carnrite (Photo by Jacob Powers)

03
14

Remy Remeikaite, Devin Bogert (Photo by Johnny Than)

04
14

Ashley Sloan, Disney Harris, Camille Connelly (Photo by Johnny Than)

05
14

President of the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation Julie Baker Finck & Ron Finck at the Young Professionals Group Storybook Gala. (Photo by Jacob Power)

06
14

Catherine Houchins, Allie Jarreau (Photo by Jacob Power)

07
14

Grace & Tom Gosnell (Photo by Jacob Power)

08
14

Diana Kurteshi, Farris Shenaq (Photo by Jacob Power)

09
14

John & Laura Goodrum, Catherine & Sean Tobin (Photo by Johnny Than)

10
14

Sydney Jenkins, Jeremy Young (Photo by Jacob Power)

11
14

Christine & Trevor Garfield (Photo by Jacob Power)

12
14

Kate Orsini, Jessica Hyams, Rachel Richards, Tori Tolbert (Photo Credit Jacob Power)

13
14

Rory & Kayla Toulnay (Photo Johnny Than)

14
14

Characters from 'Alice in Wonderland' add a note of frivolity to the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation Young Professional Group's 'Storybook Gala. (Photo by Johnny Than)

Society / Featured Parties

Houston’s Rocking Young Professionals Party Inside a Zany Alice in Wonderland Vision

Keeping It Storybook for Barbara Bush's Reading Mission

BY // 12.01.21
Guests at the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation Young Professional Group's Storybook Gala rock out at Hotel ZaZa. (Photo by Jacob Powers)

Storybook Gala chairs Nick & Kasey Carnrite and Joselyn Tego and Jeff Carnrite (Photo by Jacob Powers)

Remy Remeikaite, Devin Bogert (Photo by Johnny Than)

Ashley Sloan, Disney Harris, Camille Connelly (Photo by Johnny Than)

President of the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation Julie Baker Finck & Ron Finck at the Young Professionals Group Storybook Gala. (Photo by Jacob Power)

Catherine Houchins, Allie Jarreau (Photo by Jacob Power)

Grace & Tom Gosnell (Photo by Jacob Power)

Diana Kurteshi, Farris Shenaq (Photo by Jacob Power)

John & Laura Goodrum, Catherine & Sean Tobin (Photo by Johnny Than)

Sydney Jenkins, Jeremy Young (Photo by Jacob Power)

Christine & Trevor Garfield (Photo by Jacob Power)

Kate Orsini, Jessica Hyams, Rachel Richards, Tori Tolbert (Photo Credit Jacob Power)

Rory & Kayla Toulnay (Photo Johnny Than)

Characters from 'Alice in Wonderland' add a note of frivolity to the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation Young Professional Group's 'Storybook Gala. (Photo by Johnny Than)

What: Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation Young Professional Group’s annual “Storybook Gala”

Where: Hotel ZaZa Museum District

PC Moment: Kasey and Nick Carnrite and Joselyn Tego and Jeff Carnrite led the charge that rollicked through the Alice and Wonderland-themed gala that found the ballroom decorated to the imaginative hilt by Art Attack. Adding to the theme was the compliment of playful custumed characters from the Lewis Carroll fairytale.

Close to 400 young professionals and a few older types helped raise approximately $300,000 with $40,000 of that earned from  the appeal which was headed by the night’s emcee Matt Rogers. Those funds were enhanced by a match from an anonymous donor. In an effort to inspire greater giving during the “paddles-up” segment, Cathy Garcia-Prats, president of San Francisco Nativity Academy of Houston, spoke on the foundation’s significant impact on the school. Funds were also earned through a raffle and silent and live auctions.

Phillips 66 was honored with the Childhood Literacy Impact Award for the company’s instrumental role in supporting the foundation’s mission and spawning innovative programs such as Connect4Literacy.org, Read Houston Read, My Home Library, Family Place Libraries and the Curiosity Cruiser mobile libraries.

The night closed out with the dance floor packed as guests boogied to the sounds of Drywater Band.

PC Seen: Julie Baker Finck and Ron Finck, Grace and Tom Gosnell, Andrew Wilson, Deborah and Monte Stavis, Al Carnrite, Beverly Caskey and Steven Westbrook, Megan and Joshua Carrasco, Cody Schlegel, Trish and Rock Morille, Anthony Tarantino and Gabriela Aparicio, Brian Coyle and Andrea Henry, and Allie Jarreau.

Featured Properties
