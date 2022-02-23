Houston Ballet Ball’s $1.4 Million Night Brings Grand Partying Back — a Jewel of a Comeback
The Gowns, the Major Names and the Return of Absolute FabulousnessBY Shelby Hodge // 02.23.22
Dance fever at the Houston Ballet Ball held in the Grand Foyer of Wortham Theater Center (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Houston Ballet Ball chairs Frank & Stephanie Tsuru and Kelli Weinzierl with ballet executive director Jim Nelson. (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Richard Flowers, Lynn Wyatt (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Nick & Beth Zdeblick (Photo by Dave Rossman)
Stephen & Kelley Lubanko, Kristy & Chris Bradshaw (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Shawn Stephens & Jim Jordan (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Phoebe Tudor, Houston Ballet company's newest principal Skylar Campbell (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Reggie & Leigh Smith (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Marc & Duyen Nguyen (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Margaret Alkek Williams, Houston Ballet artistic director Stanton Welch (Photo by Wilson Parish)
KPRC Channel 2's Owen Conflenti, Candy Stansbury, KPRC Channel 2 vice president and general manager Jerry Martin (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Lauren Anderson, Edward & Deborah Koehler (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Ileana & Michael Treviño (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Isabel David, Allison Thacker, Dr. Ishwaria Subbiah (Photo by Dave Rossman)
Underbelly Hospitality owner and executive chef Chris Shepherd, Bobby Tudor at the Houston Ballet Ball (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Becca Cason Thrash revealing her natural hair color at the Houston Ballet Ball (Photo by Dave Rossman)
Fady Armanious & Bill Baldwin (Photo by Dave Rossman)
Kent Schaffer & Shara Kuy (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Damyanna & David Cooke, Gilllian Hobson, Regina & Kevin Jones at the Houston Ballet ball. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)
Jewels on the balcony and images of Houston Ballet dancers adorn the walls of Wortham Theater Center for the ballet ball. (Photo by Alida Boni Faz)
Anne & Albert Chao (Photo by Dave Rossman)
Harrison & Lilly Cullen, Keefer & Laura Lehner (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Seth & Katie Tsuru (Photo by Dave Rossman)
Ellie & Michael Francisco (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Fady Armanious, Kristy Bradshaw posing together in their matching Oscar de la Renta fashions. (Courtesy photo)
Gary & Susan Brinney (Photo by Dave Rossman)
Dan & Heather Prouter, Chad Libertus (Photo by Wilson Parish)
David Peck, David Bamford (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Former Houston Ballet Ball chair Beth Muecke (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Emily Kernan, Amy LeBlanc (Photo by Wilson Parish)
The swans. . . how they dazzled at the Houston Ballet Ball in a fashionable nod to the theme “Jewels,” a play on famed choreographer George Balanchine’s Jewels, which the company begins performing this Thursday, February 24th. After two years of nonexistent or scaled down galas, this ball was the first to return to the absolute fabulousness that has too long been missing in the social swirl, thanks to COVID.
Although the evening honored Houston Ballet’s jewels (aka the dancers), none were on hand as all were in modified isolation, as ballet artistic director Stanton Welch explained, keeping them healthy for the upcoming performances. While the exuberance that the dancers bring to each Ballet Ball was certainly missed, the 400 guests’ enthusiasm for this meaningful black-tie and the energy of party band Gen 8, presented by Élan Artists, sufficed to catapult the night into a rocking celebration.
It was a near-giddy soirée indeed as chairs Stephanie and Frank Tsuru and Kelli and John Weinzierl led the evening to proceeds of $1.4 million.
Richard Flowers and The Events Company created the visual salute to the dancers with life-sized images of the principals floating across the walls of the Wortham Theater Center Grand Foyer. Strands of larger-than-life painted jewels were strung across the balconies. Tables topped with explosions of red roses were draped in either jewel-toned sequined cloths or tablecloths embroidered in shimmering threads and beading.
The clutch of Houston society Who’s Who was joined by a surprising lot, not the least of which was Underbelly Hospitality owner and executive chef Chris Shepherd and his wife Lindsey Brown. This was a first for the couple and we hope not the last although Shepherd playfully grumbled that he was never wearing a suit again. They were the guests of the fabulous Kristy and Chris Bradshaw.
Also new to the black-tie gala scene and relative new to Houston was KPRC Channel 2 news anchor Daniella Guzman, seated at a table with the station’s lead meteorologist Frank Billingsley, morning news anchor Owen Conflenti and vice president and general manager Jim Martin.
Leading the impressive fashion parade were ball chairs Stephanie Tsuru in an elegant emerald green evening pants and skirt ensemble by Dallas’ Nardos Design and Kelli Wienzierl in a stunning ruby red beaded gown from Naeem Khan.
Among the many femmes in sparkling gowns were Phoebe Tudor in emerald green Marquesa, Kelley Lubanko in a bead-embellished gown by Jenny Packham, Dr. Ishwaria Subbiah in Marquesa, Beth Zdeblick in Oscar de la Renta, Leigh Smith in Lela Rose, Roslyn Bazzelle Mitchell in a silver shimmering gown from Nicole Bakti, Ileana Traviño in Rene Ruiz, Amanda Boffone in Naeem Khan, and Courtney Tartt Elias in a Lanvin top worn with an Alice + Olivia skirt featuring artist Keith Haring‘s dancers.
Former Ballet Ball chair Becca Cason Thrash created her own unique look for the evening sighing to PaperCity, “I’m so pieced together. OK, the shirt is David Peck. This (the tulle train) is Monique Lhuillier. Oh, and the pants (with beaded sidelines) are Dior.”
PC Seen: Houston Ballet artistic director Stanton Welch; Houston Ballet board president Leigh Smith and Reggie Smith; Houston Ballet board chairman Shawn Stephens and husband Jim Jordan; Houston Ballet board member Lynn Wyatt; philanthropists Margaret Alkek Williams and Ann and Albert Chao; Houston Grand Opera general director and CEO Khori Dastoor and husband BenJoaquin Gouverneur; Menil Collection director Rebecca Rabinow and husband Matt Ringel, managing partner at New Era Media & Marketing; Neiman Marcus vice president and GM Chris Hendel; Houston First chairman David Mincberg and wife Lanie Gordon; Tootsies owners Donna and Norman Lewis; and Houston Ballet managing director Jim Nelson.