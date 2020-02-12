Ballet Ball Gets a Kickoff to Remember at Bobby and Phoebe Tudor’s Stunning Home

Houston Ballet Company Dancer Aoi Fujiwara tries on a pair of Tenenbaum Jewelers diamonds. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

What: Houston Ballet Ball Underwriter party

Where: The home of Phoebe and Bobby Tudor

PC Moment: As honorary chair of the February 22 Ballet Ball, Phoebe Tudor and husband Bobby graciously, as is their style, entertained some 80 VIP guests. Among them were those, who according to Houston Ballet board president Shawn Stephens, have helped in a “historic” fundraising effort. She encouraged continued generous support for the gala that takes place during the ballet’s 50th anniversary season.

Balletomanes Beth and Nick Zdeblick are at the helm of the Wortham Theater Center gala, chairing the evening that honors philanthropist Margaret Alkek Williams.

The pre-gala soirée included music by a classical guitarist, passed hors d’oeuvres compliments of Jackson & Company and presentation of some of the gala’s most coveted auction items. Those included Tenenbaum jewelry, one-of-a-kind travel experiences and ticketed events to exclusive performances, parties, and tours. Some of the most special experiences, including a Houston Ballet “Ladies Night with Margaret Alkek Williams,” completely sold out!

A kickoff party with a swag bag? Yes. Guests departed with brilliant gold boxes filled with gold-dusted chocolate truffles befitting a golden anniversary, plus a token from Tenenbaum and a Houston Ballet 50th anniversary lapel pin.

PC Seen: Houston Ballet executive director Jim Nelson, Jim Jordan, Stephanie and Frank Tsuru, Milton Townsend, Beth Muecke, Leigh and Reggie Smith, Nancy Allen, Jean and Henry May, Jay Jones and Terry Wayne Jones, Amanda Boffone, Tony Bradfield, Melza and Ted Barr, Fady Armanious and Bill Baldwin, Merrill and Joe Hafner, Jo and Jim Furr, and Dara and James Parr.