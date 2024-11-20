fbpx
Society / Featured Parties

Houston’s Beloved Nutcracker Market Raises an Astounding $1.2 Million In Just Its Preview Night — Holiday Shopping Hits Overdrive

A Wicked Twist Adds to the Cheer

BY // 11.19.24
The Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market at Reliant Center welcomed more than 4,000 ticket holders to the Wells Fargo Preview Party
Tracey Williford, Jim Nelson, Megan Kessler at the Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market Wells Fargo Preview Party
Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market Preview Party chairs Blair Kessler, Ann Graham, Cecilia Campbell
Carolyn Sabat, Anne Chao at the Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market Wells Fargo Preview Party
Jean May, Julie Kent, Melissa Reihle at the Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market Wells Fargo Preview Party
Kelly Whitley, Janette Marx at the Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market Wells Fargo Preview Party
Mignon Gill, Kiberly Miller at the Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market Wells Fargo Preview Party
Rosanette Cullen at the Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market Wells Fargo Preview Party
Patti Murphy, Stanton Welch, Beth Muecke at the Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market Wells Fargo Preview Party
Twana Griffith Faykus at the Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market Wells Fargo Preview Party
David Ruiz, Ann Graham at the Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market Preview Party
Kristy Bradshaw, Maritza Withrow at the Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market Wells Fargo Preview Party
Olivia Flynn Caroline Smith at the Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market Saks Fifth Avenue luncheon
Ileana Treviño, Leigh Smith, Pheobe Tudor, Martha Finger at the Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market Saks Fifth Avenue luncheon
Chairs Ileana Treviño, Beth Zdeblick at the Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market Saks Fifth Avenue luncheon
Saks Fifth Avenue GM Heidi Turney at the Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market Saks Fifth Avenue luncheon
Chita Kraft, Lauren Cox at the Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market Saks Fifth Avenue luncheon
Deborah Elias, Dr. Roland Maldonado at the Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market Macy's Fashion Avenue show and luncheon
Mignon Gill, Julie Kent at the Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market Saks Fifth Avenue luncheon
Beth Muecke, Patti Murphy at the Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market Saks Fifth Avenue luncheon
Connie & Tracey Williford, Megan & Patrick Kessler at the Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market Preview Party
Michelle Iversen Jeffrey, Michelle Barrett, Cheryl Zane, Sarah Davidson at the Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market Macy's Fashion Avenue show and luncheon
Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market Preview Chairs Blair Kessler, Ann Graham, Cecilia Campbell
Alyssa Epstein, Susan Zane, Julianna Epstein at the Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market Macy's Fashion Avenue show and luncheon
Ann Graham, Cynthia Christ at the Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market Macy's Fashion Avenue show and luncheon
C.C. Conner, David Groover at the Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market Macy's Fashion Avenue show and luncheon
Kristy Bradshaw, Lindsey Brown, Erin Smith at the Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market Saks Fifth Avenue luncheon
Gaylon Gullquist, Denise Malone at the Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market Macy's Fashion Avenue show and luncheon
Shay Calhoun, Kirksey at the Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market Macy's Fashion Avenue show and luncheon
Holiday cheer raised the roof of NRG Center with 4,078 enthusiasts crossing the turnstiles in support of the Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market Wells Fargo Preview Party. It was a roaring start to the following three days of mega shopping with ticket sales from this preview event alone raising an astounding $1.2 million.

For this very merry evening chairs Cecilia Campbell, Ann Graham and Blair Kessler tapped Kirksey Gregg and his team to provide the holiday-inspired decor which was seriously enhanced by the booths of the 270 merchants.

Blair Kessler, Ann Graham, Cecilia Campbell_NutcrackerMarketPreview_DOrtizPhoto_111324
Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market Preview Party chairs Blair Kessler, Ann Graham, Cecilia Campbell

On this high-ticket night, guests supped on gourmet bites and sweet treats while swaying to the festive tunes of the David Caceres Orchestra. But the real focus was shopping, shopping, shopping as witnessed by the overflowing Nutcracker tote bags.

All made for a splendid night for Nutcracker Market chairs Megan Kessler and Tracey Williford, who held leadership roles for the fundraising events the following two days.

Ileana Treviño, Leigh Smith, Pheobe Tudor, Martha Finger _NutcrackerMarketSaks_DOrtizPhoto_111424
Ileana Treviño, Leigh Smith, Pheobe Tudor, Martha Finger at the Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market Saks Fifth Avenue luncheon

The Saks Fifth Avenue Luncheon and Fashion  Show

This was chairs Ileana Treviño‘s and Beth Zdeblick‘s several hours of fame as 1,470 lunching ladies and gents, shoppers one and all, poured into a second floor hall of the center raising more than $451,000. Saks Fifth Avenue Heidi Turney oversaw her store’s presentation of party-ready fashions from Sachin & Babi, the designing duo in Houston for the event.

The event honored longtime Houston Ballet patron Sharon Erskine, who has been a Houston Ballet Trustee since 2004, is a former Nutcracker Market chair and has been a Nutcracker Market Committee member for more than 20 years.

Elizabeth Anthony

Swipe
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck 2 Nov 2024
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck 2 Nov 2024
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck 2 Nov 2024
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck 2 Nov 2024
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck 2 Nov 2024
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck 2 Nov 2024
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck 2 Nov 2024

KHOU’s Great Day Houston host Deborah Duncan, serving as emcee, entertained guests with her singing prowess and her playful freestyle personality.

Michelle Iversen Jeffrey, Michelle Barrett, Cheryl Zane, Sarah Davidson_NutcrackerMarketMacys_DOrtizPhoto_111524 (2)
Michelle Iversen Jeffrey, Michelle Barrett, Cheryl Zane, Sarah Davidson at the Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market Macy’s Fashion Avenue show and luncheon

Macy’s Fashion Show and Luncheon

Once again, the upstairs hall at NRG Center was packed to the max with 1,470 guests, who helped raise $373,350. KPRC news anchor Amy Davis emceed the event chaired by Michelle Barrett, Sarah Davidson and Michelle Jeffery and honored Cheryl Zane.

This playful fashion presentation included vibrant ensembles from Macy’s Disney collection, the vignette accompanied by Mickey Mouse who danced down the catwalk to “Hey, Mickey!” A tribute to Wicked added to the fun with models showcasing their best Glinda and Elphaba-inspired looks to the musical’s quintessential tune, “Defying Gravity.”

The Nutcracker Market Bottom Line

In addition to ticket sales, 11 percent of merchant sales are also committed to going towards supporting Houston Ballet, its Academy and scholarships. The final tally is still being totaled. However, since its founding in 1981, Houston’s Nutcrakcer Market has raised more than $90.5 million for the ballet’s coffers.

