Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market chair Casey Rowe with retiring CEO Patsy Chapman, market honoree. (Photo by Melissa Taylor)

Cade Burks, Gaylon Gullquist, Jim Nelson, Sam Malone at the Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market Preview Party (Photo by Melissa Taylor)

Jim Nelson, Kristy Bradshaw, Stanton Welch at the Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market Preview Party (Photo by Melissa Taylor)

Cecilia Campbell, Tracey Williford at the Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market Preview Party. (Photo by Melissa Taylor)

Don Murphy, Bruce Padilla at the Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market Preview Party. (Photo by Melissa Taylor)

Fiona Phillips at the Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market Preview Party (Photo by Melissa Taylor)

Sam & Denise Malone at the Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market Preview Party (Photo by Melissa Taylor)

Jaci Doty, Simone Acri at the Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market Preview Party (Photo by Melissa Taylor)

Kim Sachtleben, Andrina Weatherly, Sarah Noffsinger at the Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market Preview Party (Photo by Melissa Taylor)

Society

Houston’s Nutcracker Market Draws a Huge Crowd For Its Preview Night — and the Shopping Must-Haves Build Buzz

A Special Goodbye to a Market Changing Leader

BY // 11.10.22
photography Melissa Taylor
Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market chair Casey Rowe with retiring CEO Patsy Chapman, market honoree. (Photo by Melissa Taylor)
Cade Burks, Gaylon Gullquist, Jim Nelson, Sam Malone at the Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market Preview Party (Photo by Melissa Taylor)
Jim Nelson, Kristy Bradshaw, Stanton Welch at the Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market Preview Party (Photo by Melissa Taylor)
Cecilia Campbell, Tracey Williford at the Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market Preview Party. (Photo by Melissa Taylor)
Don Murphy, Bruce Padilla at the Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market Preview Party. (Photo by Melissa Taylor)
Fiona Phillips at the Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market Preview Party (Photo by Melissa Taylor)
Sam & Denise Malone at the Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market Preview Party (Photo by Melissa Taylor)
Jaci Doty, Simone Acri at the Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market Preview Party (Photo by Melissa Taylor)
Kim Sachtleben, Andrina Weatherly, Sarah Noffsinger at the Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market Preview Party (Photo by Melissa Taylor)
Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market chair Casey Rowe with retiring CEO Patsy Chapman, market honoree. (Photo by Melissa Taylor)

Cade Burks, Gaylon Gullquist, Jim Nelson, Sam Malone at the Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market Preview Party (Photo by Melissa Taylor)

Jim Nelson, Kristy Bradshaw, Stanton Welch at the Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market Preview Party (Photo by Melissa Taylor)

Cecilia Campbell, Tracey Williford at the Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market Preview Party. (Photo by Melissa Taylor)

Don Murphy, Bruce Padilla at the Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market Preview Party. (Photo by Melissa Taylor)

Fiona Phillips at the Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market Preview Party (Photo by Melissa Taylor)

Sam & Denise Malone at the Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market Preview Party (Photo by Melissa Taylor)

Jaci Doty, Simone Acri at the Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market Preview Party (Photo by Melissa Taylor)

Kim Sachtleben, Andrina Weatherly, Sarah Noffsinger at the Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market Preview Party (Photo by Melissa Taylor)

What: Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market Wells Fargo Preview Party

Where: NRG Center

PC Seen: Chomping at the bit to be among the very first to shop Houston’s historic Nutcracker Market, more than 5,000 guests moved through the turnstiles Wednesday night for an evening filled with food, drink, music and shopping. Lots of shopping. More than 270 merchants — everything from the must-have Donne di Domani marinara sauce to elaborate holiday decorations, from clothing to foodie specials — pack the NRG halls.

Among the faves on site this year are The Round Top Collection, Susie’s South Forty Confections, Texas Tamale Co., Village Traditions and Bora.

In a twist on tradition, the Nutcracker Market preview party was chaired by three gents — Cad Burks and Sam Malone and Don Gullquist in memoriam. (He passed away in 2020 after many years of supporting the market and particularly the preview party with his wife Gaylon, who chaired the market in 2009.)  “The Don” cocktail, created in his memory, was served on this night.

Cade Burks, Gaylon Gullquist, Jim Nelson, Sam Malone at the Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market Preview Party

It was a special night for Patsy Chapman, who after 34 years at the Nutcracker Market helm, is retiring from her post at Market CEO. In honor of her remarkable skills at turning the market to the behemoth it is today, she is the market honoree and was presented a bouquet of roses from Burkes and Malone. Since its founding in 1981, the market has raised more than $80 million for the Houston Ballet Foundation.

Stocking Stuffers

Adding to the festive spirit of the evening were the tunes of the David Caceres band and the opportunity to take holiday photos at the KRBE Selfie Station or alongside the Memorial City Mall reindeer, which made a special guest appearance just for this evening.

Houston’s Nutcracker Market continues through Sunday.

PC Seen: Jim Nelson, Stanton Welch, Mignon and Steve Gill, Gaylon Gullquist, Samira Salman, Courtney Zavala, Kristy Bradshaw, Wendy Wilkins-Burks, Kaylon and Jim Phillips, C.C. and Duke Ensell, Shawn Stephens and Jim Jordan, Deborah and Edward Koehler, and Myrna Fish. 

