Houston’s Nutcracker Market is Still Happening This Spring — Just Not in the Way You’re Used To

Vendors for the Houston Ballet Nutcracker Spring Market will be selling on Facebook. (Photo by Fulton Davenport, PWL Studio)
Event planner Kirksey Gregg and Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market CEO Patsy Chapman cut the ribbon on the 2019 Spring Market. (Photo by Fulton Davenport, PWL Studio)
Reality shopping at the Houston Ballet Nutcracker Spring Market was such fun in 2019. (Photo by Fulton Davenport, PWL Studio)
A vision from the Houston Ballet Nutcracker Spring Market 2019. (Photo by Fulton Davenport, PWL Studio)
NRG Center was dressed to party for Houston Ballet Nutcracker Spring Market in 2019. (Photo by Fulton Davenport, PWL Studio)
01
05

Vendors for the 2020 Houston Ballet Nutcracker Spring Market will be selling on Facebook. (Photo by Fulton Davenport, PWL Studio)

02
05

Event planner Kirksey Gregg and Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market CEO Patsy Chapman cut the ribbon on the 2019 Spring Market. (Photo by Fulton Davenport, PWL Studio)

03
05

Reality shopping at the Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market Spring was such fun in 2019. (Photo by Fulton Davenport, PWL Studio)

04
05

A vision from the Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market Spring 2019. (Photo by Fulton Davenport, PWL Studio)

05
05

NRG Center was dressed to party for Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market Spring in 2019. Not happening in 2020. (Photo by Fulton Davenport, PWL Studio)

Vendors for the Houston Ballet Nutcracker Spring Market will be selling on Facebook. (Photo by Fulton Davenport, PWL Studio)
Event planner Kirksey Gregg and Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market CEO Patsy Chapman cut the ribbon on the 2019 Spring Market. (Photo by Fulton Davenport, PWL Studio)
Reality shopping at the Houston Ballet Nutcracker Spring Market was such fun in 2019. (Photo by Fulton Davenport, PWL Studio)
A vision from the Houston Ballet Nutcracker Spring Market 2019. (Photo by Fulton Davenport, PWL Studio)
NRG Center was dressed to party for Houston Ballet Nutcracker Spring Market in 2019. (Photo by Fulton Davenport, PWL Studio)
Society / Featured Parties

Houston’s Nutcracker Market is Still Happening This Spring — Just Not in the Way You’re Used To

Ballet's Storied Shopping Bonanza Moves Online

BY // 03.25.20
photography Fulton Davenport, PWL Studio
Vendors for the 2020 Houston Ballet Nutcracker Spring Market will be selling on Facebook. (Photo by Fulton Davenport, PWL Studio)
Event planner Kirksey Gregg and Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market CEO Patsy Chapman cut the ribbon on the 2019 Spring Market. (Photo by Fulton Davenport, PWL Studio)
Reality shopping at the Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market Spring was such fun in 2019. (Photo by Fulton Davenport, PWL Studio)
A vision from the Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market Spring 2019. (Photo by Fulton Davenport, PWL Studio)
NRG Center was dressed to party for Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market Spring in 2019. Not happening in 2020. (Photo by Fulton Davenport, PWL Studio)
1
5

Vendors for the 2020 Houston Ballet Nutcracker Spring Market will be selling on Facebook. (Photo by Fulton Davenport, PWL Studio)

2
5

Event planner Kirksey Gregg and Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market CEO Patsy Chapman cut the ribbon on the 2019 Spring Market. (Photo by Fulton Davenport, PWL Studio)

3
5

Reality shopping at the Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market Spring was such fun in 2019. (Photo by Fulton Davenport, PWL Studio)

4
5

A vision from the Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market Spring 2019. (Photo by Fulton Davenport, PWL Studio)

5
5

NRG Center was dressed to party for Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market Spring in 2019. Not happening in 2020. (Photo by Fulton Davenport, PWL Studio)

Raise your hand if you’re not shopping online during this time of self-isolation. Unless you’re in a coronavirus decimated industry, we bet those ads constantly littering your inboxes are getting your attention while you’re social distancing. With the knowledge that retail therapy could be as good as any during the COVID-19 pandemic, there is some happy news for shoppers.

The Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market Spring, which was originally set to launch April 17 at NRG, will still happen. But not in the way you might imagine.

As recently as March 10, the ballet was touting  dozens of new merchants that would be joining the spring market. COVID-19 interfered, and one week later, on March 17, Houston Ballet announced the market’s cancellation. But on Wednesday, the Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market Spring revealed it was back on. Albeit virtually.

The market will go on via Facebook from March 25 through April 30. Shoppers can join the Facebook group at this link.

“It was so difficult but ultimately necessary to have to cancel our spring show this year,” Patsy Chapman, CEO of the Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market, said in a statement. “However, we are trying to make the best of a complicated situation by offering an alternative space for our merchants to showcase their items and for our shoppers to enjoy a special online shopping event from home.

“We hope the virtual market brings some happiness to our shoppers and helps supplement the sales of our wonderful merchants who work so hard as small business owners.”

One hundred percent of the sales will remain in the hands of the merchants, as Houston Ballet aims to support the small-business owners who have contributed to the market’s success over the years.

The inaugural Nutcracker Market Spring, held April 2019, saw $3.2 million worth of warm-weather-oriented goods fly out the door of NRG Center, with 11 percent of that benefiting the Houston Ballet Foundation.

A list of merchants participating in the 2020 virtual marketplace can be found here.

Plans are already underway for the traditional Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market, to be held November 12 through 15 at NRG Center.

Featured Events
Old Lighthouse Club - Quivira Los Cabos

Featured Properties

Swipe
8311 Sorrel Leaf Lane
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

8311 Sorrel Leaf Lane
Houston, TX

$825,000 Learn More about this property
Cara Moore
This property is listed by: Cara Moore (713) 818-9778 Email Realtor
8311 Sorrel Leaf Lane
305 Longwoods Lane
Memorial
FOR SALE

305 Longwoods Lane
Houston, TX

$1,800,000 Learn More about this property
Sharon Brier
This property is listed by: Sharon Brier (713) 882-9800 Email Realtor
305 Longwoods Lane
2708 Pemberton Drive
West University Place
FOR SALE

2708 Pemberton Drive
West University Place, TX

$3,475,000 Learn More about this property
Kristin Tillman
This property is listed by: Kristin Tillman (281) 785-3566 Email Realtor
2708 Pemberton Drive
3635 Grennoch Lane
Braes Heights
FOR SALE

3635 Grennoch Lane
Houston, TX

$675,000 Learn More about this property
Kathleen Graf
This property is listed by: Kathleen Graf (713) 822-6942 Email Realtor
3635 Grennoch Lane
3124 Albans Road
West University Place
FOR SALE

3124 Albans Road
West University Place, TX

$1,249,999 Learn More about this property
Meg Greenwood Rife
This property is listed by: Meg Greenwood Rife (832) 578-2594 Email Realtor
3124 Albans Road
2603 Avalon Place
River Oaks Area
FOR SALE

2603 Avalon Place
Houston, TX

$1,499,900 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: Rachel Rosson
2603 Avalon Place
5577 Cedar Creek Drive
Tanglewood
FOR SALE

5577 Cedar Creek Drive
Houston, TX

$3,249,000 Learn More about this property
Donna Ellis
This property is listed by: Donna Ellis (713) 851-5183 Email Realtor
5577 Cedar Creek Drive
4216 Villanova Street
West University Place
FOR SALE

4216 Villanova Street
West University Place, TX

$1,069,000 Learn More about this property
Haley Urquhart
This property is listed by: Haley Urquhart (979) 251-0768 Email Realtor
4216 Villanova Street
5648 Shady River
Tanglewood
FOR SALE

5648 Shady River
Houston, TX

$3,850,000 Learn More about this property
Nancy Younger Kruka
This property is listed by: Nancy Younger Kruka (713) 857-5299 Email Realtor
5648 Shady River
Presented by Greenwood King
View Our Open Houses View All Listings

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X