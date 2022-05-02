Houston’s Top Chefs Are On Their Toes as Ballet Dancers Become Kitchen Stars – Inside a Unique Food Fundraiser

Bludorn restaurant dressed for Houston Ballet's 'Raising the Barre' fundraiser by Rebekah Johnson of Bergner & Johnson (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Hori Horiuchi, Christopher Coomer, Aaron Bludorn, Chae Eun Yang, Chris Shepherd, Mackenzie Richter, Rebecca Masson, Naazir Muhammad at Houston Ballet's Raising the Barre' held at Bludorn (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Houston Ballet soloist Christopher Commer with the dessert pavlova prepared with Fluff Bake Bar's Rebecca Masson (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Beth Muecke, Charles Yoshiyama, Jaquel Charlesworth at Houston Ballet's 'Raising the Barre' fundraiser held at Bludorn (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Marina Saitoh, Eugene Saitoh, Akemi Saitoh at Houston Ballet's 'Raising the Barre' fundraiser held at Bludorn (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Marc & Duyen Nguyen at Houston Ballet's 'Raising the Barre' fundraiser held at Bludorn (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Lauren Anderson, Jennifer Sommers at Houston Ballet's 'Raising the Barre' fundraiser held at Bludorn (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Fady Armanious, Kristy Bradshaw at Houston Ballet's 'Raising the Barre' fundraiser held at Bludorn (Photo by Wilson Parish)

David & Christine Underwood at Houston Ballet's 'Raising the Barre' fundraiser at Bludorn (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Collin Watson, Kahla Nelson at Houston Ballet's 'Raising the Barre' fundraiser at Bludorn (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Cooking partners Fluff Bake Bar's Rebecca Mason, Houston Ballet soloist Christopher Coomer at the 'Raising the Barre' fundraiser at Bludorn (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Maria Lowrey, Houston Ballet's Connor Walsh, Lindsey Brown at the 'Raising the Barre' fundraiser at Bludorn (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Jerry C. Dearing, Kate & Steven Fowler at Houston Ballet's 'Raising the Barre' benefit evening (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Kata Robata chef Hori Horiuchi with Houston Ballet soloist Mackenzie Richter during the 'Raising the Barre' fundraiser at Bludorn (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Kamilah Todd, Kelli Comiskey, Elizabeth Abels at Houston Ballet's 'Raising the Barre' at Bludorn (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Jim Nelson, Mackenzie Richter, Reggie & Leigh Smith at Houston Ballet's 'Raising the Barre' at Bludorn (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Underbelly's Chris Shepherd, Houston ballet's demi soloist Chae Run Yang working it at Houston Ballet's 'Raising the Barre' at Bludorn (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Bludorn executive chef Aaron Bludorn teams with Houston Ballet demi soloist Naazir Muhammad for the second course at Houston Ballet's 'Raising the Barre' fundraiser held at Bludorn. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

One would not readily think of Houston Ballet’s lithe demi soloist Chae Eun Yang in combination with sturdy chef/restaurateur Chris Shepherd. But that was one of four intriguing pairings of talented chefs and talented dancers participating in Houston Ballet’s “Raising the Barre” fundraiser.

Some 150 ballet supporters with mouths watering took over the dining tables at Houston’s Bludorn restaurant for an evening of delicious fundraising under the guidance of chairs Lilly and Harrison Cullen and Amy and Jordan Pincu, with Truist serving as presenting sponsor.

Chef Manabu “Hori” Horiuchi of Kata Robata and soloist Mackenzie Richter launched the four course dinner with servings of New Zealand Ora King salmon sashimi, a Negitoro roll and Tako Sakurani, a Japanese-style braised octopus with wasabi. Shepherd and Yang, presenting the second course, treating diners to Tteokbokki, Korean braised goat and dumplings, and Korean Ssam.

Bludorn executive chef Aaron Bludorn joined forces with demi soloist Naazir Muhammad whose African culture inspired the main course that consisted of blackened grouper with djolof (aka jollof) rice, tamarind, black garlic and eggplant.

The wining and dining closed with dessert from Fluff Bake Bar owner and pastry chef Rebecca Masson who partnered with first soloist Chris Coomer to prepare a spring Pavlova, which included rhubarb, raspberry, pistachio and caramelized white chocolate.

Cooking partners Fluff Bake Bar’s Rebecca Mason, Houston Ballet soloist Christopher Coomer at the ‘Raising the Barre’ fundraiser at Bludorn (Photo by Wilson Parish)

As evening honoree, the Jerry C. Dearing Family Foundation matched the proceeds which thereby resulted in a record intake of $150,000 for the popular fundraiser.

PC Seen: Houston Ballet managing director Jim Nelson, Mignon and Steve Gill, Hallie Vanderhider, Leigh and Reggie Smith, Kate and Stephen Fowler, Kristy Bradshaw, Christine and David Underwood, Lindsey Brown, Shawn Stephens and Jim Jordan, Mitch George and Stan Curtis, Jay Jones and Terry Wayne Jones, Akemi Saitoh, Duyen and Marc Nguyen, Beth Muecke, and Liliana Soltero and Mike Hawkins.