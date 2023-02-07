Steamy $1.5 Million Houston Ballet Night Inspired by Tennessee Williams Play — and the Ballgowns Bring All the Smoke

Jim Nelson, Honoree Hallie Vanderhider, 2023 Ballet Ball Chairs Allison and Troy Thacker; Photo by Wilson Parish
Stanton Welch AM, Beth and Nick Zdeblick; Photo by Wilson Parish
Lynn Wyatt, Harper Watters; Photo by Wilson Parish
Reginald DesRoches, Margaret Alkek Williams, Paula DesRoches; Photo by Wilson Parish
Aoi Fujiwara, Ryo Kato, Yumiko Fukuda; Photo by Wilson Parish
Screen Shot 2023-02-07 at 10.10.09 AM (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Bobby and Phoebe Tudor; Photo by Wilson Parish
Camille Charvet, Bill Baldwin, Fady Armanious; Photo by Wilson Parish
Edward and Deborah Koehler, Jay Jones; Photos by Wilson Parish (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Fernando Avila, Laura Robertson, Tonya Jordan, Alberto Ravell; Photo by Wilson Parish
Roslyn Bazzelle Mitchell, Derrick Mitchell; Photo by Daniel Ortiz
Richard Flowers, Lynn Wyatt; Photo by Wilson Parish
Houston Ballet Ball 2023 (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Houston Ballet Soloist Bridget Kuhns; Photo by Wilson Parish
Marc and Duyen Nguyen; Photo by Wilson Parish
Jonathan and Margaret Cox, Cabrina and Steven Owsley; Photo by Wilson Parish
Kenny and Kimberly Parsley, Fady Armanious; Photo by Wilson Parish
Albert and Anne Chao, Jim Nelson; Photo by Wilson Parish
Kristy Bradshaw, Leigh Smith, Kelley Lubanko, Ileana Treviño; Photo by Wilson Parish
Kristy Bradshaw, Stacey Johnson; Photo by Wilson Parish
Marcus and Heidi Smith; Photo by Wilson Parish
Phoebe Tudor, Leigh Smith, Allison Thacker, Martha Finger; Photo by Wilson Parish
Beth Muecke; Photo by Wilson Parish
Honoree Hallie Vanderhider chats with Chris Venegas; Photo by Wilson Parish
Sunday Shepherd, Amy LeBlanc; Photo by Wilson Parish
Chandler Dalton, Neal Burks; Photo by Wilson Parish
Ballet Ball guests enjoy a night on the dance floor; Photo by Wilson Parish
01
27

Houston Ballet executive director Jim Nelson, honoree, chairs Allison & Troy Thacker at the Houston Ballet Ball (Photo by Wilson Parish)

02
27

Stanton Welch at the Houston Ballet Ball, held in a state-of-the-art tent at the Margaret Alkek Williams Center for Dance (Photo by Wilson Parish)

03
27

Lynn Wyatt dances with Harper Watters at the Houston Ballet Ball, held in a state-of-the-art tent at the Margaret Alkek Williams Center for Dance (Photo by Wilson Parish)

04
27

Reginald DesRoches, Margaret Alkek Williams, Paula DesRoches at the Houston Ballet Ball, held in a state-of-the-art tent at the Margaret Alkek Williams Center for Dance (Photo by Wilson Parish)

05
27

Aoi Fujiwara, Ryo Kato, Yumiko Fukuda at the Houston Ballet Ball, held in a state-of-the-art tent at the Margaret Alkek Williams Center for Dance (Photo by Wilson Parish)

06
27

Stephanie Tsuru, Jim Jordan & Shawn S. Stephens at the Houston Ballet Ball. (Photo by Ashley Patronella)

07
27

Bobby & Phoebe Tudor at the Houston Ballet Ball, held in a state-of-the-art tent at the Margaret Alkek Williams Center for Dance (Photo by Wilson Parish)

08
27

Camille Charvet, Bill Baldwin, Fady Armanious at the Houston Ballet Ball, held in a state-of-the-art tent at the Margaret Alkek Williams Center for Dance (Photo by Wilson Parish)

09
27

Edward & Deborah Koehler, Jay Jones at the Houston Ballet Ball, held in a state-of-the-art tent at the Margaret Alkek Williams Center for Dance (Photo by Wilson Parish)

10
27

Fernando Avila, Laura Robertson, Tonya Jordan, Alberto Ravell at the Houston Ballet Ball, held in a state-of-the-art tent at the Margaret Alkek Williams Center for Dance (Photo by Wilson Parish)

11
27

Roslyn Bazzelle Mitchell & Derrick Mitchell at the Houston Ballet Ball, held in a state-of-the-art tent at the Margaret Alkek Williams Center for Dance (Photo by Wilson Parish)

12
27

The Events Company's Richard Flowers, Lynn Wyatt at the Houston Ballet Ball, held in a state-of-the-art tent at the Margaret Alkek Williams Center for Dance (Photo by Wilson Parish)

13
27

Honoree Hallie Vanderhider wearing Pamella Roland at the Houston Ballet Ball, held in a state-of-the-art tent at the Margaret Alkek Williams Center for Dance (Photo by Wilson Parish)

14
27

Houston Ballet soloist Bridget Kuhns at the Houston Ballet Ball, held in a state-of-the-art tent at the Margaret Alkek Williams Center for Dance (Photo by Wilson Parish)

15
27

Marc & Duyen Nguyen at the Houston Ballet Ball, held in a state-of-the-art tent at the Margaret Alkek Williams Center for Dance (Photo by Wilson Parish)

16
27

Jonathan & Margaret Cox, Cabrina & Steven Owsley at the Houston Ballet Ball, held in a state-of-the-art tent at the Margaret Alkek Williams Center for Dance (Photo by Wilson Parish)

17
27

Kenny & Kimberly Parsley, Fady Armanious at the Houston Ballet Ball, held in a state-of-the-art tent at the Margaret Alkek Williams Center for Dance (Photo by Wilson Parish)

18
27

Albert & Anne Chao, Jim Nelson at the Houston Ballet Ball, held in a state-of-the-art tent at the Margaret Alkek Williams Center for Dance (Photo by Wilson Parish)

19
27

Kristy Bradshaw, Leigh Smith, Kelley Lubanko, Ileana Trevino at the Houston Ballet Ball, held in a state-of-the-art tent at the Margaret Alkek Williams Center for Dance (Photo by Wilson Parish)

20
27

Kristy Bradshaw, Stacey Johnson at the Houston Ballet Ball, held in a state-of-the-art tent at the Margaret Alkek Williams Center for Dance (Photo by Wilson Parish)

21
27

Marcus & Heidi Smith at the Houston Ballet Ball, held in a state-of-the-art tent at the Margaret Alkek Williams Center for Dance (Photo by Wilson Parish)

22
27

Phoebe Tudor, Leigh Smith, Allison Thacker, Martha Finger at the Houston Ballet Ball, held in a state-of-the-art tent at the Margaret Alkek Williams Center for Dance (Photo by Wilson Parish)

23
27

Beth Muecke at the Houston Ballet Ball, held in a state-of-the-art tent at the Margaret Alkek Williams Center for Dance (Photo by Wilson Parish)

24
27

Hallie Vanderhider, Chris Venegas at the Houston Ballet Ball, held in a state-of-the-art tent at the Margaret Alkek Williams Center for Dance (Photo by Wilson Parish)

25
27

Sunday Shepherd, Amy LeBlanc at the Houston Ballet Ball, held in a state-of-the-art tent at the Margaret Alkek Williams Center for Dance (Photo by Wilson Parish)

26
27

at the Houston Ballet Ball, held in a state-Chandler Dalton, Neal Burks of-the-art tent at the Margaret Alkek Williams Center for Dance (Photo by Wilson Parish)

27
27

Dancing to the sounds of Big Blast & The Party Masters at the Houston Ballet Ball, held in a state-of-the-art tent at the Margaret Alkek Williams Center for Dance (Photo by Wilson Parish) (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Jim Nelson, Honoree Hallie Vanderhider, 2023 Ballet Ball Chairs Allison and Troy Thacker; Photo by Wilson Parish
Stanton Welch AM, Beth and Nick Zdeblick; Photo by Wilson Parish
Lynn Wyatt, Harper Watters; Photo by Wilson Parish
Reginald DesRoches, Margaret Alkek Williams, Paula DesRoches; Photo by Wilson Parish
Aoi Fujiwara, Ryo Kato, Yumiko Fukuda; Photo by Wilson Parish
Screen Shot 2023-02-07 at 10.10.09 AM (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Bobby and Phoebe Tudor; Photo by Wilson Parish
Camille Charvet, Bill Baldwin, Fady Armanious; Photo by Wilson Parish
Edward and Deborah Koehler, Jay Jones; Photos by Wilson Parish (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Fernando Avila, Laura Robertson, Tonya Jordan, Alberto Ravell; Photo by Wilson Parish
Roslyn Bazzelle Mitchell, Derrick Mitchell; Photo by Daniel Ortiz
Richard Flowers, Lynn Wyatt; Photo by Wilson Parish
Houston Ballet Ball 2023 (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Houston Ballet Soloist Bridget Kuhns; Photo by Wilson Parish
Marc and Duyen Nguyen; Photo by Wilson Parish
Jonathan and Margaret Cox, Cabrina and Steven Owsley; Photo by Wilson Parish
Kenny and Kimberly Parsley, Fady Armanious; Photo by Wilson Parish
Albert and Anne Chao, Jim Nelson; Photo by Wilson Parish
Kristy Bradshaw, Leigh Smith, Kelley Lubanko, Ileana Treviño; Photo by Wilson Parish
Kristy Bradshaw, Stacey Johnson; Photo by Wilson Parish
Marcus and Heidi Smith; Photo by Wilson Parish
Phoebe Tudor, Leigh Smith, Allison Thacker, Martha Finger; Photo by Wilson Parish
Beth Muecke; Photo by Wilson Parish
Honoree Hallie Vanderhider chats with Chris Venegas; Photo by Wilson Parish
Sunday Shepherd, Amy LeBlanc; Photo by Wilson Parish
Chandler Dalton, Neal Burks; Photo by Wilson Parish
Ballet Ball guests enjoy a night on the dance floor; Photo by Wilson Parish
Society / Featured Parties

Steamy $1.5 Million Houston Ballet Night Inspired by Tennessee Williams Play — and the Ballgowns Bring All the Smoke

Major Art Fundraising and Costume Changing

BY // 02.07.23
photography Wilson Parish
Houston Ballet executive director Jim Nelson, honoree, chairs Allison & Troy Thacker at the Houston Ballet Ball (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Stanton Welch at the Houston Ballet Ball, held in a state-of-the-art tent at the Margaret Alkek Williams Center for Dance (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Lynn Wyatt dances with Harper Watters at the Houston Ballet Ball, held in a state-of-the-art tent at the Margaret Alkek Williams Center for Dance (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Reginald DesRoches, Margaret Alkek Williams, Paula DesRoches at the Houston Ballet Ball, held in a state-of-the-art tent at the Margaret Alkek Williams Center for Dance (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Aoi Fujiwara, Ryo Kato, Yumiko Fukuda at the Houston Ballet Ball, held in a state-of-the-art tent at the Margaret Alkek Williams Center for Dance (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Stephanie Tsuru, Jim Jordan & Shawn S. Stephens at the Houston Ballet Ball. (Photo by Ashley Patronella)
Bobby & Phoebe Tudor at the Houston Ballet Ball, held in a state-of-the-art tent at the Margaret Alkek Williams Center for Dance (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Camille Charvet, Bill Baldwin, Fady Armanious at the Houston Ballet Ball, held in a state-of-the-art tent at the Margaret Alkek Williams Center for Dance (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Edward & Deborah Koehler, Jay Jones at the Houston Ballet Ball, held in a state-of-the-art tent at the Margaret Alkek Williams Center for Dance (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Fernando Avila, Laura Robertson, Tonya Jordan, Alberto Ravell at the Houston Ballet Ball, held in a state-of-the-art tent at the Margaret Alkek Williams Center for Dance (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Roslyn Bazzelle Mitchell & Derrick Mitchell at the Houston Ballet Ball, held in a state-of-the-art tent at the Margaret Alkek Williams Center for Dance (Photo by Wilson Parish)
The Events Company's Richard Flowers, Lynn Wyatt at the Houston Ballet Ball, held in a state-of-the-art tent at the Margaret Alkek Williams Center for Dance (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Honoree Hallie Vanderhider wearing Pamella Roland at the Houston Ballet Ball, held in a state-of-the-art tent at the Margaret Alkek Williams Center for Dance (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Houston Ballet soloist Bridget Kuhns at the Houston Ballet Ball, held in a state-of-the-art tent at the Margaret Alkek Williams Center for Dance (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Marc & Duyen Nguyen at the Houston Ballet Ball, held in a state-of-the-art tent at the Margaret Alkek Williams Center for Dance (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Jonathan & Margaret Cox, Cabrina & Steven Owsley at the Houston Ballet Ball, held in a state-of-the-art tent at the Margaret Alkek Williams Center for Dance (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Kenny & Kimberly Parsley, Fady Armanious at the Houston Ballet Ball, held in a state-of-the-art tent at the Margaret Alkek Williams Center for Dance (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Albert & Anne Chao, Jim Nelson at the Houston Ballet Ball, held in a state-of-the-art tent at the Margaret Alkek Williams Center for Dance (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Kristy Bradshaw, Leigh Smith, Kelley Lubanko, Ileana Trevino at the Houston Ballet Ball, held in a state-of-the-art tent at the Margaret Alkek Williams Center for Dance (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Kristy Bradshaw, Stacey Johnson at the Houston Ballet Ball, held in a state-of-the-art tent at the Margaret Alkek Williams Center for Dance (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Marcus & Heidi Smith at the Houston Ballet Ball, held in a state-of-the-art tent at the Margaret Alkek Williams Center for Dance (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Phoebe Tudor, Leigh Smith, Allison Thacker, Martha Finger at the Houston Ballet Ball, held in a state-of-the-art tent at the Margaret Alkek Williams Center for Dance (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Beth Muecke at the Houston Ballet Ball, held in a state-of-the-art tent at the Margaret Alkek Williams Center for Dance (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Hallie Vanderhider, Chris Venegas at the Houston Ballet Ball, held in a state-of-the-art tent at the Margaret Alkek Williams Center for Dance (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Sunday Shepherd, Amy LeBlanc at the Houston Ballet Ball, held in a state-of-the-art tent at the Margaret Alkek Williams Center for Dance (Photo by Wilson Parish)
at the Houston Ballet Ball, held in a state-Chandler Dalton, Neal Burks of-the-art tent at the Margaret Alkek Williams Center for Dance (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Dancing to the sounds of Big Blast & The Party Masters at the Houston Ballet Ball, held in a state-of-the-art tent at the Margaret Alkek Williams Center for Dance (Photo by Wilson Parish) (Photo by Wilson Parish)
1
27

Houston Ballet executive director Jim Nelson, honoree, chairs Allison & Troy Thacker at the Houston Ballet Ball (Photo by Wilson Parish)

2
27

Stanton Welch at the Houston Ballet Ball, held in a state-of-the-art tent at the Margaret Alkek Williams Center for Dance (Photo by Wilson Parish)

3
27

Lynn Wyatt dances with Harper Watters at the Houston Ballet Ball, held in a state-of-the-art tent at the Margaret Alkek Williams Center for Dance (Photo by Wilson Parish)

4
27

Reginald DesRoches, Margaret Alkek Williams, Paula DesRoches at the Houston Ballet Ball, held in a state-of-the-art tent at the Margaret Alkek Williams Center for Dance (Photo by Wilson Parish)

5
27

Aoi Fujiwara, Ryo Kato, Yumiko Fukuda at the Houston Ballet Ball, held in a state-of-the-art tent at the Margaret Alkek Williams Center for Dance (Photo by Wilson Parish)

6
27

Stephanie Tsuru, Jim Jordan & Shawn S. Stephens at the Houston Ballet Ball. (Photo by Ashley Patronella)

7
27

Bobby & Phoebe Tudor at the Houston Ballet Ball, held in a state-of-the-art tent at the Margaret Alkek Williams Center for Dance (Photo by Wilson Parish)

8
27

Camille Charvet, Bill Baldwin, Fady Armanious at the Houston Ballet Ball, held in a state-of-the-art tent at the Margaret Alkek Williams Center for Dance (Photo by Wilson Parish)

9
27

Edward & Deborah Koehler, Jay Jones at the Houston Ballet Ball, held in a state-of-the-art tent at the Margaret Alkek Williams Center for Dance (Photo by Wilson Parish)

10
27

Fernando Avila, Laura Robertson, Tonya Jordan, Alberto Ravell at the Houston Ballet Ball, held in a state-of-the-art tent at the Margaret Alkek Williams Center for Dance (Photo by Wilson Parish)

11
27

Roslyn Bazzelle Mitchell & Derrick Mitchell at the Houston Ballet Ball, held in a state-of-the-art tent at the Margaret Alkek Williams Center for Dance (Photo by Wilson Parish)

12
27

The Events Company's Richard Flowers, Lynn Wyatt at the Houston Ballet Ball, held in a state-of-the-art tent at the Margaret Alkek Williams Center for Dance (Photo by Wilson Parish)

13
27

Honoree Hallie Vanderhider wearing Pamella Roland at the Houston Ballet Ball, held in a state-of-the-art tent at the Margaret Alkek Williams Center for Dance (Photo by Wilson Parish)

14
27

Houston Ballet soloist Bridget Kuhns at the Houston Ballet Ball, held in a state-of-the-art tent at the Margaret Alkek Williams Center for Dance (Photo by Wilson Parish)

15
27

Marc & Duyen Nguyen at the Houston Ballet Ball, held in a state-of-the-art tent at the Margaret Alkek Williams Center for Dance (Photo by Wilson Parish)

16
27

Jonathan & Margaret Cox, Cabrina & Steven Owsley at the Houston Ballet Ball, held in a state-of-the-art tent at the Margaret Alkek Williams Center for Dance (Photo by Wilson Parish)

17
27

Kenny & Kimberly Parsley, Fady Armanious at the Houston Ballet Ball, held in a state-of-the-art tent at the Margaret Alkek Williams Center for Dance (Photo by Wilson Parish)

18
27

Albert & Anne Chao, Jim Nelson at the Houston Ballet Ball, held in a state-of-the-art tent at the Margaret Alkek Williams Center for Dance (Photo by Wilson Parish)

19
27

Kristy Bradshaw, Leigh Smith, Kelley Lubanko, Ileana Trevino at the Houston Ballet Ball, held in a state-of-the-art tent at the Margaret Alkek Williams Center for Dance (Photo by Wilson Parish)

20
27

Kristy Bradshaw, Stacey Johnson at the Houston Ballet Ball, held in a state-of-the-art tent at the Margaret Alkek Williams Center for Dance (Photo by Wilson Parish)

21
27

Marcus & Heidi Smith at the Houston Ballet Ball, held in a state-of-the-art tent at the Margaret Alkek Williams Center for Dance (Photo by Wilson Parish)

22
27

Phoebe Tudor, Leigh Smith, Allison Thacker, Martha Finger at the Houston Ballet Ball, held in a state-of-the-art tent at the Margaret Alkek Williams Center for Dance (Photo by Wilson Parish)

23
27

Beth Muecke at the Houston Ballet Ball, held in a state-of-the-art tent at the Margaret Alkek Williams Center for Dance (Photo by Wilson Parish)

24
27

Hallie Vanderhider, Chris Venegas at the Houston Ballet Ball, held in a state-of-the-art tent at the Margaret Alkek Williams Center for Dance (Photo by Wilson Parish)

25
27

Sunday Shepherd, Amy LeBlanc at the Houston Ballet Ball, held in a state-of-the-art tent at the Margaret Alkek Williams Center for Dance (Photo by Wilson Parish)

26
27

at the Houston Ballet Ball, held in a state-Chandler Dalton, Neal Burks of-the-art tent at the Margaret Alkek Williams Center for Dance (Photo by Wilson Parish)

27
27

Dancing to the sounds of Big Blast & The Party Masters at the Houston Ballet Ball, held in a state-of-the-art tent at the Margaret Alkek Williams Center for Dance (Photo by Wilson Parish) (Photo by Wilson Parish)

With the upcoming world premiere of Houston Ballet’s Summer and Smoke having set the theme for the Ballet Ball, the black-tie gala saw an energized throng swanning through a tableau of moss-draped trees and magnolias with backdrops of dreamy cypress-filled swamps.

The set was a state-of-the-art party tent, erected next to the Margaret Alkek Williams Center for Dance, that was designed to recreate the setting of Tennessee Williams’ steamy and heartbreaking love story on which the ballet of the same name is based. Kudos to Richard Flowers and The Events Company for the convincing installation.

Lynn Wyatt, Harper Watters; Photo by Wilson Parish
Lynn Wyatt dances with Harper Watters at the Houston Ballet Ball, held in a state-of-the-art tent at the Margaret Alkek Williams Center for Dance (Photo by Wilson Parish)

The theme provided fashion inspiration across the board with honoree Hallie Vanderhider, who underwrote the ballet production, taking all honors as fashion diva. Though there were plenty of serious contenders in the mix. Vanderhider entered the party tent in a voluminous Pamella Roland gown with a massive train of lavender tulle rosettes with bodice beaded in silver and lavender.

“I saw it in an ad campaign for Pamella Roland and I thought it was terrific so I had her make it for me,” Vanderhider says. “With summer and smoke, I feel like lavender and plum, all those colors picture smoke along with gray.”

While stunning, the gown had its down side.

“I’m guessing it’s 30 pounds. It’s so heavy, so heavy,” Vanderhider admits.

Shop Valentines Day

Swipe
  • Valobra Jan Feb 2023
  • Valobra Jan Feb 2023
  • Valobra Jan Feb 2023
  • Valobra Jan Feb 2023
  • Valobra Jan Feb 2023
  • Valobra Jan Feb 2023
  • Valobra Jan Feb 2023
  • Valobra Jan Feb 2023
  • Valobra Jan Feb 2023
  • Valobra Jan Feb 2023

Which could perhaps explain why after the presentation, Vanderhider, accompanied by her BFF and style guru Fady Armanious of Tootsies, departed the ballroom for a costume change into another Pamella Roland gown, one more suited for the dance floor. Ball gown changes are nothing new for the retired energy exec.

Reginald DesRoches, Margaret Alkek Williams, Paula DesRoches; Photo by Wilson Parish
Reginald DesRoches, Margaret Alkek Williams, Paula DesRoches at the Houston Ballet Ball, held in a state-of-the-art tent at the Margaret Alkek Williams Center for Dance (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Running a close second to the honoree was Kristy Bradshaw, stunning in a dazzling Givenchy Haute Couture, the same gown that Julianne Moore wore at the 2015 Golden Globes when she won Best Actress honors. “It’s the only haute couture I’ll ever own in my lifetime!” Bradshaw says. “I had to diet for three weeks to fit into it.”

Among the many standouts were Melissa Juneau in Marchesa, Dr. Ishwaria Subbiah in Badgley Mischka couture, Isabel David in Erdem, Luvi Wheelock in Monique Lhuillier, Elia Gabinelli in Christian Dior and Roslyn Bazzelle-Mitchell in Oscar de la Renta.

Kenny and Kimberly Parsley, Fady Armanious; Photo by Wilson Parish
Kenny & Kimberly Parsley, Fady Armanious at the Houston Ballet Ball, held in a state-of-the-art tent at the Margaret Alkek Williams Center for Dance (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Helming the colorful evening that earned $1.5 million for Houston Ballet were chairs Allison and Troy Thacker. They were among the many who crowded the dance floor, enticed by the irresistible sounds of Big Blast & The Party Masters from Atlanta. Perhaps having the most fun on the dance floor were members of the ballet company in particular Harper Watters rocking with Lynn Wyatt.

PC Seen: Houston Ballet executive director Jim Nelson, ballet artistic director Stanton Welch, Margaret Alkek Williams, Leigh and Reggie Smith, Shawn Stephens and Jim Jordan, Anne and Albert Chao, Paula and Reginald DesRoches, Phoebe and Bobby Tudor, Beth and Nick Zdeblick, Roslyn and Derrick Mitchell, Mignon and Stephen Gill, Heidi and Marcus Smith, Tony Bradfield, Stephanie Tsuru, Martha and Richard Finger, Ileana and Michael Trevino, Jay Jones and Terry Wayne Jones. 

Let's have a heart-to-heart. Register Today Baylor Scott & White Heart and Vascular Hospital
Right-Hand_Graphic

Curated Collection

Swipe
4206 Alta Vista Lane
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

4206 Alta Vista Lane
Dallas, TX

$2,300,000 Learn More about this property
Elizabeth Wisdom
This property is listed by: Elizabeth Wisdom (214) 244-0181 Email Realtor
4206 Alta Vista Lane
2105 La Rochelle
Flower Mound
FOR SALE

2105 La Rochelle
Flower Mound, TX

$6,350,000 Learn More about this property
Ashley Rupp
This property is listed by: Ashley Rupp (214) 521-7355 Email Realtor
2105 La Rochelle
9511 Inwood Road
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

9511 Inwood Road
Dallas, TX

$8,175,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Baldwin
This property is listed by: Susan Baldwin (214) 763-1591 Email Realtor
9511 Inwood Road
9851 Kingsway Avenue
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

9851 Kingsway Avenue
Dallas, TX

$2,995,000 Learn More about this property
Ani Nosnik
This property is listed by: Ani Nosnik (972) 896-5432 Email Realtor
9851 Kingsway Avenue
3548 University Blvd
University Park
FOR SALE

3548 University Blvd
Dallas, TX

$2,995,000 Learn More about this property
Erin Mathews
This property is listed by: Erin Mathews (214) 520-8300 Email Realtor
3548 University Blvd
9250 Meadowbrook Dr
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

9250 Meadowbrook Dr
Dallas, TX

$15,850,000 Learn More about this property
Alex Perry
This property is listed by: Alex Perry (214) 926-0158 Email Realtor
9250 Meadowbrook Dr
Newberry Road
Millsap
FOR SALE

Newberry Road
Millsap, TX

$1,250,000 Learn More about this property
Susie Thompson
This property is listed by: Susie Thompson (214) 354-8866 Email Realtor
Newberry Road
2006 Navasota Cove
Westlake
FOR SALE

2006 Navasota Cove
Westlake, TX

$7,999,999 Learn More about this property
Susan Mathews
This property is listed by: Susan Mathews (817) 653-0200 Email Realtor
2006 Navasota Cove
3521 Princeton Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

3521 Princeton Avenue
Dallas, TX

$8,449,000 Learn More about this property
Marc Ching
This property is listed by: Marc Ching (214) 728-4069 Email Realtor
3521 Princeton Avenue
6915 Baltimore Drive
University Park
FOR SALE

6915 Baltimore Drive
Dallas, TX

$35,999,999 Learn More about this property
Diana Stewart
This property is listed by: Diana Stewart (214) 215-6516 Email Realtor
6915 Baltimore Drive
10573 Inwood Road
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

10573 Inwood Road
Dallas, TX

$6,495,000 Learn More about this property
Allie Beth Allman
This property is listed by: Allie Beth Allman (214) 521-7355 Email Realtor
10573 Inwood Road
4209 Beverly Drive
Highland Park
FOR SALE

4209 Beverly Drive
Dallas, TX

$4,495,000 Learn More about this property
Teffy Jacobs
This property is listed by: Teffy Jacobs (214) 676-3339 Email Realtor
4209 Beverly Drive
9818 Hathaway Street
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

9818 Hathaway Street
Dallas, TX

$5,950,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Narosov
This property is listed by: Eric Narosov (214) 529-1282 Email Realtor
9818 Hathaway Street
Presented by Allie Beth Allman
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X