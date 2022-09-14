Texas Design Week Dallas Texas Design Week Dallas
01
26

Society / Featured Parties

Houston Ballet’s Sexy Peter Pan and Hunky Captain Hook Make This Dinner Night Beyond Enchanting

This is Definitely Not Just Another Revival

BY // 09.13.22
photography Wilson Parish
Houston Ballet principal Yuriko Kajiya, honorees Henry & Jean May, Houston Ballet artistic director Stanton Welch at the Houston Ballet Opening Night Onstage Dinner (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Elegant dining for the Houston Ballet Opening Night Onstage Dinner (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Drew Lewis Brown and 'Peter Pan' choreographer Trey McIntyre at the Houston Ballet Opening Night Onstage Dinner (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Terry Wayne Jones, Houston Ballet principal Charles-Louis Yoshiyama, Jay Jones at the Houston Ballet Opening Night Onstage Dinner (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Chris & Kristy Bradshaw, Houston Ballet board president; Leigh Smith, Houston Ballet board chairman, & Reggie Smith at the Houston Ballet Opening Night Onstage Dinner (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Houston Ballet patron Margaret Alkek Williams, Houston Ballet executive director at the Houston Ballet Opening Night Onstage Dinner (Photo by JWilson Parish)
Shawn Stephens & Jim Jordan at the Houston Ballet Opening Night Onstage Dinner (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Bobby & Phoebe Tudor at the Houston Ballet Opening Night Onstage Dinner (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Houston Ballet principal Connor Walsh (Mr. Darling in 'Peter Pan') and dinner chair Christine Underwood at the Houston Ballet Opening Night Onstage Dinner (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Melza & Ted Barr at the Houston Ballet Opening Night Onstage Dinner (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Roslyn Bazzelle Mitchell & Derrick Mitchell at the Houston Ballet Opening Night Onstage Dinner (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Houston Ballet principal Jessica Collado (Mrs. Darling in 'Peter Pan'), Jennifer Laporte, Russell and Elise Joseph at the Houston Ballet Opening Night Onstage Dinner (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Ileana & Michael Treviño at the Houston Ballet Opening Night Onstage Dinner (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Allison & Troy Thacker, Hallie Vanderhider at the Houston Ballet Opening Night Onstage Dinner (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Jo & Jim Furr at the Houston Ballet Opening Night Onstage Dinner (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Marty & Richard Finger at the Houston Ballet Opening Night Onstage Dinner (Photo by Jacob Power)
Shara & Kent Schaffer at the Houston Ballet Opening Night Onstage Dinner (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Jeremy Griggs, Jessica Trincanello at the Houston Ballet Opening Night Onstage Dinner (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Michael Hawkins, Liliana Soltero, Desrye Morgan, Joseph Matulevich at the Houston Ballet Opening Night Onstage Dinner (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Cabrina Owsley, Renee Lewis at the Houston Ballet Opening Night Onstage Dinner (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Jim & Molly Crownover at the Houston Ballet Opening Night Onstage Dinner (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Sandy Godfrey, Rose Cullen at the Houston Ballet Opening Night Onstage Dinner (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Seleria Fletcher, Anne Neeson at the Houston Ballet Opening Night Onstage Dinner (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Ann Bean, Susan Binney at the Houston Ballet Opening Night Onstage Dinner (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Donatella Benckenstein, Marvin &Martha McMurrey at the Houston Ballet Opening Night Onstage Dinner (Photo by Wilson Parish)
The Houston Ballet Opening Night Onstage Dinner at Wortham Theater Center following by the revival of 'Peter Pan' (Photo by Wilson Parish)
1
26

Houston Ballet principal Yuriko Kajiya, honorees Henry & Jean May, Houston Ballet artistic director Stanton Welch at the Houston Ballet Opening Night Onstage Dinner (Photo by Wilson Parish)

2
26

Elegant dining for the Houston Ballet Opening Night Onstage Dinner (Photo by Wilson Parish)

3
26

Drew Lewis Brown and 'Peter Pan' choreographer Trey McIntyre at the Houston Ballet Opening Night Onstage Dinner (Photo by Wilson Parish)

4
26

Terry Wayne Jones, Houston Ballet principal Charles-Louis Yoshiyama, Jay Jones at the Houston Ballet Opening Night Onstage Dinner (Photo by Wilson Parish)

5
26

Chris & Kristy Bradshaw, Houston Ballet board president; Leigh Smith, Houston Ballet board chairman, & Reggie Smith at the Houston Ballet Opening Night Onstage Dinner (Photo by Wilson Parish)

6
26

Houston Ballet patron Margaret Alkek Williams, Houston Ballet executive director at the Houston Ballet Opening Night Onstage Dinner (Photo by JWilson Parish)

7
26

Shawn Stephens & Jim Jordan at the Houston Ballet Opening Night Onstage Dinner (Photo by Wilson Parish)

8
26

Bobby & Phoebe Tudor at the Houston Ballet Opening Night Onstage Dinner (Photo by Wilson Parish)

9
26

Houston Ballet principal Connor Walsh (Mr. Darling in 'Peter Pan') and dinner chair Christine Underwood at the Houston Ballet Opening Night Onstage Dinner (Photo by Wilson Parish)

10
26

Melza & Ted Barr at the Houston Ballet Opening Night Onstage Dinner (Photo by Wilson Parish)

11
26

Roslyn Bazzelle Mitchell & Derrick Mitchell at the Houston Ballet Opening Night Onstage Dinner (Photo by Wilson Parish)

12
26

Houston Ballet principal Jessica Collado (Mrs. Darling in 'Peter Pan'), Jennifer Laporte, Russell and Elise Joseph at the Houston Ballet Opening Night Onstage Dinner (Photo by Wilson Parish)

13
26

Ileana & Michael Treviño at the Houston Ballet Opening Night Onstage Dinner (Photo by Wilson Parish)

14
26

Allison & Troy Thacker, Hallie Vanderhider at the Houston Ballet Opening Night Onstage Dinner (Photo by Wilson Parish)

15
26

Jo & Jim Furr at the Houston Ballet Opening Night Onstage Dinner (Photo by Wilson Parish)

16
26

Marty & Richard Finger at the Houston Ballet Opening Night Onstage Dinner (Photo by Jacob Power)

17
26

Shara & Kent Schaffer at the Houston Ballet Opening Night Onstage Dinner (Photo by Wilson Parish)

18
26

Jeremy Griggs, Jessica Trincanello at the Houston Ballet Opening Night Onstage Dinner (Photo by Wilson Parish)

19
26

Michael Hawkins, Liliana Soltero, Desrye Morgan, Joseph Matulevich at the Houston Ballet Opening Night Onstage Dinner (Photo by Wilson Parish)

20
26

Cabrina Owsley, Renee Lewis at the Houston Ballet Opening Night Onstage Dinner (Photo by Wilson Parish)

21
26

Jim & Molly Crownover at the Houston Ballet Opening Night Onstage Dinner (Photo by Wilson Parish)

22
26

Sandy Godfrey, Rose Cullen at the Houston Ballet Opening Night Onstage Dinner (Photo by Wilson Parish)

23
26

Seleria Fletcher, Anne Neeson at the Houston Ballet Opening Night Onstage Dinner (Photo by Wilson Parish)

24
26

Ann Bean, Susan Binney at the Houston Ballet Opening Night Onstage Dinner (Photo by Wilson Parish)

25
26

Donatella Benckenstein, Marvin &Martha McMurrey at the Houston Ballet Opening Night Onstage Dinner (Photo by Wilson Parish)

26
26

The Houston Ballet Opening Night Onstage Dinner at Wortham Theater Center following by the revival of 'Peter Pan' (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Oh, to have been seated at dinner next to Peter Pan or Captain Hook after their amazing performances at Wortham Theater Center. Alas, others among the 200 attending the Houston Ballet Opening Night Onstage Dinner earned table assignments that had them dining with Houston Ballet principals Charles-Louis Yoshiyama and Chase O’Connell, fresh from rollicking across the stage in the company’s revival of Peter Pan.

Yoshiyama was such a virile, muscular half-dressed Peter Pan (far more sexy than boyish) and Yoshiyama so devilishly charming as Captain Hook that . . . well, what can a girl say.

Whether one was seated with Peter Pan choreographer Trey McIntyre, delightful first soloist Harper Watters, Houston Ballet artistic director Stanton Welch, or less talented mortals, it was a splendid evening.

The very brief program began following standing ovations for the company and filled the spare moments required for setting the stage for dinner. Houston Ballet executive director Jim Nelson introduced the evening’s honorees, longtime ballet supporters Jean and Henry May, and the benefit chairs, Christine and David M. Underwood Jr. The soirée earned more than $210,000 for the company.

The evening was totally magical as guests moved from their red velvet seating in the theater to the stage where Never Never Land sets continued the enchantment. Adding to the fairy tale ambience was the table decor by Bergner & Johnson — a colorful homage to Act 1 with bubble linens topped with votive candles and varying high and low floral arrangements in shades of lavender and blue hydrangeas with pops of red roses.

Jackson & Company provided the three-course dinner centered with massive servings of short ribs (no trips to Whataburger necessary after this meal) and concluding with a heavenly almond and raspberry cake with baked meringue.

PC Seen: Leigh and Reggie Smith, Shawn Stephens and Jim Jordan, Phoebe and Bobby Tudor, Ann Trammell, Allison and Troy Thacker, Elise and Russell Joseph, Kristy and Chris Bradshaw, Margaret Alkek Williams, Stephanie and Frank Tsuru, Marguerite Schwartz, Tammy and Wayne Nguyen, Marty and Richard Finger, Laura and Brannon Robertson, Macey and Harry Reasoner, Rose Cullen, Melza and Ted Barr, Jo and Jim Furr, and Jennifer Laporte.

