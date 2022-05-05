Houston’s Best Dressed Women Revealed in Fashionable Neiman Marcus Party — 10 Notable Ladies of Accomplishment

Houston best dressed (Photo by Miroma Photography)
Houston Chronicle Best Dressed class of 2022 front row: Michele Leal, Dr. Crystal Wright, Vicki West, Lauren Randle and Kelley Lubanko. Back row: Dr. Sippi Khurana, Brigitte Kalai, Gayla Gardner, Elia Gabbanelli and Kristy Bradshaw. (Photo by Miroma Photography)

Neiman Marcus GM Chris Hendel, Neiman Marcus PR & Events manager Heather Almond at the Best Dressed announcement party (Photo by Miroma Photography)

Memorial Hermann Foundation CEO Anne Neeson, Children's Memorial Hemann CEO Susie Distefano at the Best Dressed announcement party (Photo by Miroma Photography)

Best Dressed Hall of Fame honoree Vicki West, first time Best Dressed Lauren Randle, veteran Best Dressed Hall of Famer Cynthia Allshouse (Photo by Miroma Photography)

Best Dressed luncheon chair Hallie Vanderhider, Adrian Dueñas, Carrie Brandsberg-Dahl, Fady Armanious (Photo by Miroma Photography)

Sally Lechin at the Best Dressed announcement party (Photo by Miroma Photography)

Pamela Walker, Rosemary Schatzman at the Best Dressed announcement party (Photo by Miroma Photography)

Diana Foteh-Kandah, Sindy Foteh at the Best Dressed announcement party (Photo by Miroma Photography)

Bethany Buchanan, Karina Barbieri, Stacey Lindseth at the Best Dressed announcement party (Photo by Miroma Photography)

Afsheen Davis, Monica Singh, Deepi Sidhu at the Best Dressed announcement party (Photo by Miroma Photography)

Erica Burnette, Best Dressed Hall of Famers Cheryl Creuzot and Yvonne Cormier at the Best Dressed announcement party (Photo by Miroma Photography)

Former Best Dressed honorees Alicia Smith and Roslyn Bazzelle Mitchell (Photo by Miroma Photography)

Elias & Suzy Tayssoun at the Best Dressed announcement party (Photo by Miroma Photography)

Linsay Radcliffe, Rachel Solar, Maria Lowery at the Best Dressed announcement party (Photo by Miroma Photography)

Ajay & Dr. Sippi Khurana, Sneha & Nick Merchant at the Best Dressed announcement party (Photo by Miroma Photography)

Veteran Best Dressed Hall of Fame honorees Eileen Lawal, Phyllis Williams at the Best Dressed announcement party (Photo by Miroma Photography)

Shawntell McWilliams, Brandon McClendon at the Best Dressed announcement party (Photo by Miroma Photography)

Qiana Jones, Terri Ho at the Best Dressed announcement party (Photo by Miroma Photography)

Past Best Dressed honoree Gaynell Drexler, current honoree Dr. Crystal Wright, Best Hall of Famer Merele Yarborough at the Neiman Marcus event (Photo by Miroma Photography)

Rania Edlebi and Carrie Brandsberg-Dahl at the Best Dressed announcement party at Neiman Marcus in The Galleria (Photo by Miroma Photography)

Tammie Johnson, past Bast Dressed honoree Dr. Alice Mao Brams at the Best Dressed announcement party at Neiman Marcus in The Galleria (Photo by Miroma Photography)

Dr. Kidada Gilbert-Lewis at the Best Dressed announcement party at Neiman Marcus in The Galleria (Photo by Miroma Photography)

Kendra Muecke, past Best Dressed honoree Beth Muecke at the Best Dressed announcement party at Neiman Marcus in The Galleria (Photo by Miroma Photography)

Society / Featured Parties

Houston’s Best Dressed Women Revealed in Fashionable Neiman Marcus Party — 10 Notable Ladies of Accomplishment

Designer Naeem Khan to be Showcased at 40th Anniversary Celebration

BY // 05.05.22
photography Miroma Photography
Houston Chronicle Best Dressed class of 2022 front row: Michele Leal, Dr. Crystal Wright, Vicki West, Lauren Randle and Kelley Lubanko. Back row: Dr. Sippi Khurana, Brigitte Kalai, Gayla Gardner, Elia Gabbanelli and Kristy Bradshaw. (Photo by Miroma Photography)
Neiman Marcus GM Chris Hendel, Neiman Marcus PR & Events manager Heather Almond at the Best Dressed announcement party (Photo by Miroma Photography)
Memorial Hermann Foundation CEO Anne Neeson, Children's Memorial Hemann CEO Susie Distefano at the Best Dressed announcement party (Photo by Miroma Photography)
Best Dressed Hall of Fame honoree Vicki West, first time Best Dressed Lauren Randle, veteran Best Dressed Hall of Famer Cynthia Allshouse (Photo by Miroma Photography)
Best Dressed luncheon chair Hallie Vanderhider, Adrian Dueñas, Carrie Brandsberg-Dahl, Fady Armanious (Photo by Miroma Photography)
Sally Lechin at the Best Dressed announcement party (Photo by Miroma Photography)
Pamela Walker, Rosemary Schatzman at the Best Dressed announcement party (Photo by Miroma Photography)
Diana Foteh-Kandah, Sindy Foteh at the Best Dressed announcement party (Photo by Miroma Photography)
Bethany Buchanan, Karina Barbieri, Stacey Lindseth at the Best Dressed announcement party (Photo by Miroma Photography)
Afsheen Davis, Monica Singh, Deepi Sidhu at the Best Dressed announcement party (Photo by Miroma Photography)
Erica Burnette, Best Dressed Hall of Famers Cheryl Creuzot and Yvonne Cormier at the Best Dressed announcement party (Photo by Miroma Photography)
Former Best Dressed honorees Alicia Smith and Roslyn Bazzelle Mitchell (Photo by Miroma Photography)
Elias & Suzy Tayssoun at the Best Dressed announcement party (Photo by Miroma Photography)
Linsay Radcliffe, Rachel Solar, Maria Lowery at the Best Dressed announcement party (Photo by Miroma Photography)
Ajay & Dr. Sippi Khurana, Sneha & Nick Merchant at the Best Dressed announcement party (Photo by Miroma Photography)
Veteran Best Dressed Hall of Fame honorees Eileen Lawal, Phyllis Williams at the Best Dressed announcement party (Photo by Miroma Photography)
Shawntell McWilliams, Brandon McClendon at the Best Dressed announcement party (Photo by Miroma Photography)
Qiana Jones, Terri Ho at the Best Dressed announcement party (Photo by Miroma Photography)
Past Best Dressed honoree Gaynell Drexler, current honoree Dr. Crystal Wright, Best Hall of Famer Merele Yarborough at the Neiman Marcus event (Photo by Miroma Photography)
Rania Edlebi and Carrie Brandsberg-Dahl at the Best Dressed announcement party at Neiman Marcus in The Galleria (Photo by Miroma Photography)
Tammie Johnson, past Bast Dressed honoree Dr. Alice Mao Brams at the Best Dressed announcement party at Neiman Marcus in The Galleria (Photo by Miroma Photography)
Dr. Kidada Gilbert-Lewis at the Best Dressed announcement party at Neiman Marcus in The Galleria (Photo by Miroma Photography)
Kendra Muecke, past Best Dressed honoree Beth Muecke at the Best Dressed announcement party at Neiman Marcus in The Galleria (Photo by Miroma Photography)
Houston Chronicle Best Dressed class of 2022 front row: Michele Leal, Dr. Crystal Wright, Vicki West, Lauren Randle and Kelley Lubanko. Back row: Dr. Sippi Khurana, Brigitte Kalai, Gayla Gardner, Elia Gabbanelli and Kristy Bradshaw. (Photo by Miroma Photography)

Neiman Marcus GM Chris Hendel, Neiman Marcus PR & Events manager Heather Almond at the Best Dressed announcement party (Photo by Miroma Photography)

Memorial Hermann Foundation CEO Anne Neeson, Children's Memorial Hemann CEO Susie Distefano at the Best Dressed announcement party (Photo by Miroma Photography)

Best Dressed Hall of Fame honoree Vicki West, first time Best Dressed Lauren Randle, veteran Best Dressed Hall of Famer Cynthia Allshouse (Photo by Miroma Photography)

Best Dressed luncheon chair Hallie Vanderhider, Adrian Dueñas, Carrie Brandsberg-Dahl, Fady Armanious (Photo by Miroma Photography)

Sally Lechin at the Best Dressed announcement party (Photo by Miroma Photography)

Pamela Walker, Rosemary Schatzman at the Best Dressed announcement party (Photo by Miroma Photography)

Diana Foteh-Kandah, Sindy Foteh at the Best Dressed announcement party (Photo by Miroma Photography)

Bethany Buchanan, Karina Barbieri, Stacey Lindseth at the Best Dressed announcement party (Photo by Miroma Photography)

Afsheen Davis, Monica Singh, Deepi Sidhu at the Best Dressed announcement party (Photo by Miroma Photography)

Erica Burnette, Best Dressed Hall of Famers Cheryl Creuzot and Yvonne Cormier at the Best Dressed announcement party (Photo by Miroma Photography)

Former Best Dressed honorees Alicia Smith and Roslyn Bazzelle Mitchell (Photo by Miroma Photography)

Elias & Suzy Tayssoun at the Best Dressed announcement party (Photo by Miroma Photography)

Linsay Radcliffe, Rachel Solar, Maria Lowery at the Best Dressed announcement party (Photo by Miroma Photography)

Ajay & Dr. Sippi Khurana, Sneha & Nick Merchant at the Best Dressed announcement party (Photo by Miroma Photography)

Veteran Best Dressed Hall of Fame honorees Eileen Lawal, Phyllis Williams at the Best Dressed announcement party (Photo by Miroma Photography)

Shawntell McWilliams, Brandon McClendon at the Best Dressed announcement party (Photo by Miroma Photography)

Qiana Jones, Terri Ho at the Best Dressed announcement party (Photo by Miroma Photography)

Past Best Dressed honoree Gaynell Drexler, current honoree Dr. Crystal Wright, Best Hall of Famer Merele Yarborough at the Neiman Marcus event (Photo by Miroma Photography)

Rania Edlebi and Carrie Brandsberg-Dahl at the Best Dressed announcement party at Neiman Marcus in The Galleria (Photo by Miroma Photography)

Tammie Johnson, past Bast Dressed honoree Dr. Alice Mao Brams at the Best Dressed announcement party at Neiman Marcus in The Galleria (Photo by Miroma Photography)

Dr. Kidada Gilbert-Lewis at the Best Dressed announcement party at Neiman Marcus in The Galleria (Photo by Miroma Photography)

Kendra Muecke, past Best Dressed honoree Beth Muecke at the Best Dressed announcement party at Neiman Marcus in The Galleria (Photo by Miroma Photography)

Three stylish ladies of accomplishment were revealed at Neiman Marcus Wednesday night as members of the Houston Chronicle Best Dressed Hall of Fame thereby entering the Valhalla of fashionistas. They were among the 10 Best Dressed honorees introduced in advance of the September 20 luncheon to be held at the Post Oak Hotel.

Applause, applause for Kristy Bradshaw, Gayla Gardner and Vicki West for their Hall of Fame entry. Dr. Sippi Khurana and Brigitte Kalai stepped out among the fashionable set for the second time. Making their debut on the coveted list were Michele LealKelley LubankoElia GabbanelliLauren Randle and Dr. Crystal Wright.

Best Dressed luncheon chair Hallie Vanderhider, Adrian Dueñas, Carrie Brandsberg-Dahl, Fady Armanious (Photo by Miroma Photography)

What did the honorees chose to wear for their moment in the spotlight? West stepped out in a shimmering Akris while Bradshaw opted for an equally shimmering Dior and the most glamorous Wright, a doctor at M.D. Anderson, chose a beautiful cocktail dress by Carolina Herrera. Lubanko dressed in ladylike style by Dolce & Gabbana and newcomer Randle came in Oscar de la Renta.

Houston Chronicle senior editor for features Melissa Aguilar introduced the honorees after a welcome from Neiman Marcus GM Chris Hendel.

What has become for the March of Dimes a million dollar fundraiser, sponsored of late by Memorial Hermann Foundation, will celebrate its 40th anniversary with the fall event. Hall of Fame honoree Hallie Vanderhider chairs the luncheon that will feature designer Naeem Khan.

Erica Burnette, Best Dressed Hall of Famers Cheryl Creuzot and Yvonne Cormier at the Best Dressed event at Neiman Marcus. (Photo by Miroma Photography)

In anticipation of his fashion presentation for the luncheon, Neiman’s had a display of the designer’s dazzling fashions on display. It will be interesting to see how the honorees give a fashion nod to Khan at the luncheon as most of his designs are loaded with dazzling beading and are fashions fit for red carpet arrivals.

Elizabeth Anthony

PC Seen: Past Hall of Fame honorees Cynthia Allshouse, Lilly Andress, Yvonne Cormier, Cheryl Cruezot, Eileen Lawal, Mary Lynn Marks, Rosemary Schatzman, Merle Yarborough, Phyllis Williams; plus Fady Armanious, Bucky Allshouse, Leigh Smith, Thurmon Andress, Brandon McClendon, Shawntell McWilliams, Bethany Buchanan, Stacey Lindseth, Karina Barbieri, Ralph Burch, Carrie Brandsberg-Dahl, Adrian Dueñas, Memorial Hermann Foundation CEO Anne Neeson and Children’s Memorial Hermann Susie Distefano.

