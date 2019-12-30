Houston’s Best Party Photos of the Year — Extraordinary Bashes That Left Their Mark

Dan & Jennifer Blum have their photo taken with the Reindeer at the M.D. Anderson Santa's Elves Party at the Fertitta family home. (Photo by Dave Rossman)

A beautiful portrait of Kaitlyn Scheurich and Rosemary Schatzman at the Hermann Park Conservancy 'Hats in the Park' luncheon. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

Todd Fiscus introduces Houston to his Avant Garden concept which in Houston includes his 'Bring the House Down' installation. (Instagram photo)

In a city where the social fabric is woven from the magical threads of charitable fundraisers, Houston by many estimates is near if not at the top of per capita dollars donated to worthy causes. Much of the money raised comes from a plethora of parties — black-tie balls, luncheons, young professional events, bowling bashes, parties at which grand chapeaux are de rigueur, and even black-tie boxing, go figure.

It has been a rollicking year of raising funds for every worthy cause from medical research to the Houston Food Bank, from the Salvation Army to the Houston Symphony, from continuing Harvey relief to agencies that serve the city’s four-legged population.

We’ve plowed through thousands of Houston party photos from hundreds of events and have compiled some of the most interesting photos from some of the most interesting events of 2019.