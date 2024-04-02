Houston’s Hot Pink Party Hit — The Booze & Boobs Fundraiser Continues to Be an Unforgettable Difference Maker

Despite some harsh weather, 120 Houston ladies — decked out in their finest pink attire — arrived at Italian chophouse Marmo to rock the sold-out third annual Booze & Boobs luncheon. This hot pink ladies-only gathering, which benefits The Rose Breast Center of Excellence, got started by MyDrinkBomb founder Chloe Di Leo with fundraising partner Star Hand.

Every dollar raised goes to The Rose Breast Center of Excellence, an Houston-based nonprofit organization dedicated to breast health services. The Rose provides mammograms, ultrasounds, biopsies, screenings and treatments to those in need, regardless of their ability to pay. Each year, this clinic provides life saving services to more than 7,000 Houstonians who do not have health insurance.

Every aspect of Booze & Boobs is made possible through donations and partnerships with local businesses, and this year was no different.

Atlas Group provided the delicious three course lunch — hearts of palm salad, Texas red fish all’acqua pazza or chicken parmigiana, and lemon olive oil cake — while Gentle Ben concocted a signature pink cosmopolitan.

Silent auction prizes included a trip to Lamborghini Wines’ Tuscany vineyard. Each attendee also left with a swag bag of goodies: a pink bottle of Timeless Vodka and flowers from The House of Blooms, both women-owned companies.

Live entertainment made this luncheon especially memorable. Ryan Chase of KRBE emceed the afternoon, fashion designer Isabel Lopez showcased couture gowns and artist Gavi Leveaux did live illustrations.

Set your Easter Table with Bering's Swipe



















Next

Booze & Boobs is proud to operate with zero overhead. Every penny from ticket sales, sponsorships and auction sales goes directly to The Rose, according to the organizers. Through its latest hot pink fundraiser, Booze & Boobs raised more than $120,000 for The Rose’s breast health advocacy, services and care.

PC Seen: Carla Catoira, Iraida Brown, Juanita De Leon, Mary Ann Pace-Hebrank, Jenny Pallais, Isabel Lopez, Karin Jamieson, Kelly McCarley, Cynthia Gratzer, Gena Horak, Anna Kelly, Amy Olson, Penny Hesse, Angela Cugini, Jen Hayes, Emiley Hendrix, Mindy Cabble, Denise O’Connell, Melissa Bohnsack, Holly Clay, and Vicki Patel.