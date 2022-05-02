Houston’s Own Secret Garden Turns Into a Dreamy Party Land For Young Professionals With a Purpose

The Bloomers founder Jenna Lindley, Houston Botanic Garden CEO and general counsel Claudia Gee Vassar, HBC director of education Dany Millikin heading an inaugural fundraiser for The Bloomers.

What: The Secret Garden Party

Where: Houston Botanic Garden

PC Moment: What more could a stylish flock of young professionals ask for on this al fresco outing than disco sounds wafting across the 132 acres of the carefully landscaped terrain, a mojito and margarita bar, food from Escalante and two full-service bars? Not much.

But there were adventures afoot and a playful map guiding guests through the surprises amid “the secret garden.” The fun included a rum tasting opportunity hosted by Ian Mook and Grateful Dane Distilling Company, a whiskey tasting hosted by Giant Texas, a mezcal tasting hosted by Will McCallum, a popcorn and cotton candy station, life size lawn games (Connect 4 and Tic Tac Toe), a music installation from artist Joseph Lindley, a caricature artist, a water tasting hosted by Jess Dupre and San Pelligrino, and a tea and juice tasting made from ingredients grown in the garden.

Ishani Awasthi at The Secret Garden Party held at Houston Botanic Garden

All of this amid the Houston Botanic Garden’s splendors in an event organized by Jenna Lindley, founder of The Bloomers, with assist from Houston Botanic Garden president and general counsel Claudia Gee Vassar and garden director of education Danny Millikin.

The late afternoon/early evening party saw more than 200 guests filter through the various environments of the garden showcasing the region’s bountiful biodiversity. This next generation of emerging patrons, horticultural enthusiasts and community leaders were invited to share their common passion for Houston Botanic Garden and its mission to enrich life through discovery, education, and the conservation of plants and the natural environment.

PC Seen: Gillian Sarofim, Frances Lummis, Anna and Darren Lindamood, Mary and John Elkins, Elia Gabbanelli, Katharine McGee Field, Meredith and Mason Barker, George Dodd and Lisa Fred, Carter Ware, Steve and Shelli Lindley, Matthew Lindley, Jayme Hunt, Ben Clemenceau, Lakshmi Achari, Ishani Awasthi, Taylor Anne Adams, Fady Armanious, Jennifer Cope, Madeline Hahnfeld, and Caroline Dawson.