Houston’s Own Secret Garden Turns Into a Dreamy Party Land For Young Professionals With a Purpose

5R8A2149
5R8A2125
Jenna Lindley, Claudia Gee Vassar, Dany Millikin
5R8A2168
5R8A2156
5R8A1935
5R8A2260
5R8A1980
Ishani Awasthi
Robert McNiel, Jenna Lindley, Meredith and Mason Barker
5R8A1926
5R8A2027
5R8A2091
5R8A2129
5R8A2098
5R8A1990
Elia Gabbanelli
5R8A2259
5R8A2184
Nina Altuve, Andrea Kancev, and Justo Cimetta
Mezcal Tasting
Wilson Griffith, John Galtney, Madeline Hahnfeld, Frances Lummis, Grayson Crady
5R8A2003
5R8A2037
5R8A1922
Couple ejoying the Garden
5R8A1884
01
27

Caroline Dawson, Meredith Hoffman, Lisa Fred, Haylee Williamson at The Secret Garden Party held at Houston Botanic Garden

02
27

Jordan Reeve, Matthew & Brandon Jankovsky, Maricarolyn Stith, Taylor Mattingly join the Houston Botanic Garden 'Secret Garden Party'

03
27

The Bloomers founder Jenna Lindley, Houston Botanic Garden CEO and general counsel Claudia Gee Vassar, HBC director of education Dany Millikin heading an inaugural fundraiser for The Bloomers.

04
27

Lisa Fred & George Dodd at The Secret Garden Party held in Houston Botanic Garden

05
27

Kelsi Wade Piatowski at The Secret Garden Party held in Houston Botanic Garden

06
27

Michelle Manuel, Shelby Olive at The Secret Garden Party held in Houston Botanic Garden

07
27

Taylor Anne Adams, Will McCallum at The Secret Garden Party held at Houston Botanic Garden

08
27

John & Mary Elkins stroll the grounds during The Secret Garden Party held at Houston Botanic Garden

09
27

Ishani Awasthi at The Secret Garden Party held at Houston Botanic Garden

10
27

Robert McNiel, Jenna Lindley, Meredith & Mason Barker at The Secret Garden Party held at Houston Botanic Garden

11
27

Taylor Mattingly, Maricarolyn Stith at The Secret Garden Party held in Houston Botanic Garden

12
27

Andrea Heiss, Johanna Ray, Jess Hays, Josephine Hill at The Secret Garden Party held at Houston Botanic Garden

13
27

Hope Dorsett, Madeline Hahnfeld, Lauren Gray, Adrianne Leibman at The Secret Garden Party held at Houston Botanic Garden

14
27

Steve Lindley, Ariel Weaver, Tandelyn Weaver, Shelli Lindley at The Secret Garden Party held at Houston Botanic Garden

15
27

Justin Estes, Gregory Aston, Meredith Rogers, Zachary Blomberg at The Secret Garden Party held at Houston Botanic Garden

16
27

Anna & Darren Lindamood, Carter Ware, Jenna Lindley at The Secret Garden Party held at Houston Botanic Garden

17
27

Elia Gabbanelli at The Secret Garden Party held at Houston Botanic Garden

18
27

Fady Armanious, Jennifer Cope at The Secret Garden Party held at Houston Botanic Garden

19
27

Katie McGee Field, Bradley Houston, Alexandra Tennant at The Secret Garden Party held at Houston Botanic Garden

20
27

Nina Altuve, Andrea Kancev, Justo Cimetta at The Secret Garden Party held at Houston Botanic Garden

21
27

Mezcal tasting at The Secret Garden Party held at Houston Botanic Garden

22
27

Wilson Griffith, John Galtney, Madeline Hahnfeld, Frances Lummis, Grayson Crady at The Secret Garden Party held at Houston Botanic Garden

23
27

Tara Lawrence, Ashley Castle-Carpenter, Megan Scheffer at The Secret Garden Party at Houston Botanic Garden

24
27

Guests attending The Secret Garden Party held at Houston Botanic Garden

25
27

Margaret Caldwell, Connie Boyd at The Secret Garden Party held at Houston Botanic Garden

26
27

A romantic moment in Houston Botanic Garden (Hung L. Truong Photography)

27
27

Guests stroll through Houston Botanic Garden during The Secret Garden Party (Hung L. Truong Photography)

5R8A2149
5R8A2125
Jenna Lindley, Claudia Gee Vassar, Dany Millikin
5R8A2168
5R8A2156
5R8A1935
5R8A2260
5R8A1980
Ishani Awasthi
Robert McNiel, Jenna Lindley, Meredith and Mason Barker
5R8A1926
5R8A2027
5R8A2091
5R8A2129
5R8A2098
5R8A1990
Elia Gabbanelli
5R8A2259
5R8A2184
Nina Altuve, Andrea Kancev, and Justo Cimetta
Mezcal Tasting
Wilson Griffith, John Galtney, Madeline Hahnfeld, Frances Lummis, Grayson Crady
5R8A2003
5R8A2037
5R8A1922
Couple ejoying the Garden
5R8A1884
Society / The Seen

Houston’s Own Secret Garden Turns Into a Dreamy Party Land For Young Professionals With a Purpose

When the Botanic Garden Becomes a Grand Stage For Adventure

BY // 05.02.22
Caroline Dawson, Meredith Hoffman, Lisa Fred, Haylee Williamson at The Secret Garden Party held at Houston Botanic Garden
Jordan Reeve, Matthew & Brandon Jankovsky, Maricarolyn Stith, Taylor Mattingly join the Houston Botanic Garden 'Secret Garden Party'
The Bloomers founder Jenna Lindley, Houston Botanic Garden CEO and general counsel Claudia Gee Vassar, HBC director of education Dany Millikin heading an inaugural fundraiser for The Bloomers.
Lisa Fred & George Dodd at The Secret Garden Party held in Houston Botanic Garden
Kelsi Wade Piatowski at The Secret Garden Party held in Houston Botanic Garden
Michelle Manuel, Shelby Olive at The Secret Garden Party held in Houston Botanic Garden
Taylor Anne Adams, Will McCallum at The Secret Garden Party held at Houston Botanic Garden
John & Mary Elkins stroll the grounds during The Secret Garden Party held at Houston Botanic Garden
Ishani Awasthi at The Secret Garden Party held at Houston Botanic Garden
Robert McNiel, Jenna Lindley, Meredith & Mason Barker at The Secret Garden Party held at Houston Botanic Garden
Taylor Mattingly, Maricarolyn Stith at The Secret Garden Party held in Houston Botanic Garden
Andrea Heiss, Johanna Ray, Jess Hays, Josephine Hill at The Secret Garden Party held at Houston Botanic Garden
Hope Dorsett, Madeline Hahnfeld, Lauren Gray, Adrianne Leibman at The Secret Garden Party held at Houston Botanic Garden
Steve Lindley, Ariel Weaver, Tandelyn Weaver, Shelli Lindley at The Secret Garden Party held at Houston Botanic Garden
Justin Estes, Gregory Aston, Meredith Rogers, Zachary Blomberg at The Secret Garden Party held at Houston Botanic Garden
Anna & Darren Lindamood, Carter Ware, Jenna Lindley at The Secret Garden Party held at Houston Botanic Garden
Elia Gabbanelli at The Secret Garden Party held at Houston Botanic Garden
Fady Armanious, Jennifer Cope at The Secret Garden Party held at Houston Botanic Garden
Katie McGee Field, Bradley Houston, Alexandra Tennant at The Secret Garden Party held at Houston Botanic Garden
Nina Altuve, Andrea Kancev, Justo Cimetta at The Secret Garden Party held at Houston Botanic Garden
Mezcal tasting at The Secret Garden Party held at Houston Botanic Garden
Wilson Griffith, John Galtney, Madeline Hahnfeld, Frances Lummis, Grayson Crady at The Secret Garden Party held at Houston Botanic Garden
Tara Lawrence, Ashley Castle-Carpenter, Megan Scheffer at The Secret Garden Party at Houston Botanic Garden
Guests attending The Secret Garden Party held at Houston Botanic Garden
Margaret Caldwell, Connie Boyd at The Secret Garden Party held at Houston Botanic Garden
A romantic moment in Houston Botanic Garden (Hung L. Truong Photography)
Guests stroll through Houston Botanic Garden during The Secret Garden Party (Hung L. Truong Photography)
1
27

Caroline Dawson, Meredith Hoffman, Lisa Fred, Haylee Williamson at The Secret Garden Party held at Houston Botanic Garden

2
27

Jordan Reeve, Matthew & Brandon Jankovsky, Maricarolyn Stith, Taylor Mattingly join the Houston Botanic Garden 'Secret Garden Party'

3
27

The Bloomers founder Jenna Lindley, Houston Botanic Garden CEO and general counsel Claudia Gee Vassar, HBC director of education Dany Millikin heading an inaugural fundraiser for The Bloomers.

4
27

Lisa Fred & George Dodd at The Secret Garden Party held in Houston Botanic Garden

5
27

Kelsi Wade Piatowski at The Secret Garden Party held in Houston Botanic Garden

6
27

Michelle Manuel, Shelby Olive at The Secret Garden Party held in Houston Botanic Garden

7
27

Taylor Anne Adams, Will McCallum at The Secret Garden Party held at Houston Botanic Garden

8
27

John & Mary Elkins stroll the grounds during The Secret Garden Party held at Houston Botanic Garden

9
27

Ishani Awasthi at The Secret Garden Party held at Houston Botanic Garden

10
27

Robert McNiel, Jenna Lindley, Meredith & Mason Barker at The Secret Garden Party held at Houston Botanic Garden

11
27

Taylor Mattingly, Maricarolyn Stith at The Secret Garden Party held in Houston Botanic Garden

12
27

Andrea Heiss, Johanna Ray, Jess Hays, Josephine Hill at The Secret Garden Party held at Houston Botanic Garden

13
27

Hope Dorsett, Madeline Hahnfeld, Lauren Gray, Adrianne Leibman at The Secret Garden Party held at Houston Botanic Garden

14
27

Steve Lindley, Ariel Weaver, Tandelyn Weaver, Shelli Lindley at The Secret Garden Party held at Houston Botanic Garden

15
27

Justin Estes, Gregory Aston, Meredith Rogers, Zachary Blomberg at The Secret Garden Party held at Houston Botanic Garden

16
27

Anna & Darren Lindamood, Carter Ware, Jenna Lindley at The Secret Garden Party held at Houston Botanic Garden

17
27

Elia Gabbanelli at The Secret Garden Party held at Houston Botanic Garden

18
27

Fady Armanious, Jennifer Cope at The Secret Garden Party held at Houston Botanic Garden

19
27

Katie McGee Field, Bradley Houston, Alexandra Tennant at The Secret Garden Party held at Houston Botanic Garden

20
27

Nina Altuve, Andrea Kancev, Justo Cimetta at The Secret Garden Party held at Houston Botanic Garden

21
27

Mezcal tasting at The Secret Garden Party held at Houston Botanic Garden

22
27

Wilson Griffith, John Galtney, Madeline Hahnfeld, Frances Lummis, Grayson Crady at The Secret Garden Party held at Houston Botanic Garden

23
27

Tara Lawrence, Ashley Castle-Carpenter, Megan Scheffer at The Secret Garden Party at Houston Botanic Garden

24
27

Guests attending The Secret Garden Party held at Houston Botanic Garden

25
27

Margaret Caldwell, Connie Boyd at The Secret Garden Party held at Houston Botanic Garden

26
27

A romantic moment in Houston Botanic Garden (Hung L. Truong Photography)

27
27

Guests stroll through Houston Botanic Garden during The Secret Garden Party (Hung L. Truong Photography)

What: The Secret Garden Party

Where: Houston Botanic Garden

PC Moment: What more could a stylish flock of young professionals ask for on this al fresco outing than disco sounds wafting across the 132 acres of the carefully landscaped terrain, a mojito and margarita bar, food from Escalante and two full-service bars? Not much.

But there were adventures afoot and a playful map guiding guests through the surprises amid “the secret garden.” The fun included a rum tasting opportunity hosted by Ian Mook and Grateful Dane Distilling Company, a whiskey tasting hosted by Giant Texas, a mezcal tasting hosted by Will McCallum, a popcorn and cotton candy station, life size lawn games (Connect 4 and Tic Tac Toe), a music installation from artist Joseph Lindley, a caricature artist, a water tasting hosted by Jess Dupre and San Pelligrino, and a tea and juice tasting made from ingredients grown in the garden.

Ishani Awasthi
Ishani Awasthi at The Secret Garden Party held at Houston Botanic Garden

All of this amid the Houston Botanic Garden’s splendors in an event organized by Jenna Lindley, founder of The Bloomers, with assist from Houston Botanic Garden president and general counsel Claudia Gee Vassar and garden director of education Danny Millikin.

The late afternoon/early evening party saw more than 200 guests filter through the various environments of the garden showcasing the region’s bountiful biodiversity. This next generation of emerging patrons, horticultural enthusiasts and community leaders were invited to share their common passion for Houston Botanic Garden and its mission to enrich life through discovery, education, and the conservation of plants and the natural environment.

Elizabeth Anthony

Swipe
  • Elizabeth Anthony Mother's Day Card Deck 1
  • Elizabeth Anthony Mother's Day Card Deck 1
  • Elizabeth Anthony Mother's Day Card Deck 1
  • Elizabeth Anthony Mother's Day Card Deck 1
  • Elizabeth Anthony Mother's Day Card Deck 1
  • Elizabeth Anthony Mother's Day Card Deck 1
  • Elizabeth Anthony Mother's Day Card Deck 1
  • Elizabeth Anthony Mother's Day Card Deck 1
  • Elizabeth Anthony Mother's Day Card Deck 1

PC Seen: Gillian Sarofim, Frances Lummis, Anna and Darren Lindamood, Mary and John Elkins, Elia Gabbanelli, Katharine McGee Field, Meredith and Mason Barker, George Dodd and Lisa Fred, Carter Ware, Steve and Shelli Lindley, Matthew Lindley, Jayme Hunt, Ben Clemenceau, Lakshmi Achari, Ishani Awasthi, Taylor Anne Adams, Fady Armanious, Jennifer Cope, Madeline Hahnfeld, and Caroline Dawson. 

5R8A2149
5R8A2125
Jenna Lindley, Claudia Gee Vassar, Dany Millikin
5R8A2168
5R8A2156
5R8A1935
5R8A2260
5R8A1980
Ishani Awasthi
Robert McNiel, Jenna Lindley, Meredith and Mason Barker
5R8A1926
5R8A2027
5R8A2091
5R8A2129
5R8A2098
5R8A1990
Elia Gabbanelli
5R8A2259
5R8A2184
Nina Altuve, Andrea Kancev, and Justo Cimetta
Mezcal Tasting
Wilson Griffith, John Galtney, Madeline Hahnfeld, Frances Lummis, Grayson Crady
5R8A2003
5R8A2037
5R8A1922
Couple ejoying the Garden
5R8A1884

Visit Dallas' premier open-air shopping and dining destination.

Highland Park Village Shop Now

Featured Properties

Swipe
1011 E 26th St
Heights
FOR SALE

1011 E 26th St
Houston, TX

$1,350,000 Learn More about this property
Sharon Brier
This property is listed by: Sharon Brier (713) 882-9800 Email Realtor
1011 E 26th St
2221 Welch #502
Chateau 10
FOR SALE

2221 Welch #502
Houston, TX

$1,445,000 Learn More about this property
Kathryn R. Hamilton
This property is listed by: Kathryn R. Hamilton (713) 299-5011 Email Realtor
2221 Welch #502
3020 Lake
Upper Kirby
FOR SALE

3020 Lake
Houston, TX

$1,549,000 Learn More about this property
Caroline Billipp
This property is listed by: Caroline Billipp (713) 670-4214
3020 Lake
2727 Kirby #14L
Upper Kirby
FOR SALE

2727 Kirby #14L
Houston, TX

$1,995,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Cagle
This property is listed by: Cathy Cagle (713) 298-6190 Email Realtor
2727 Kirby #14L
251 Piney Point Rd
Memorial Villages
FOR SALE

251 Piney Point Rd
Piney Point Village, TX

$2,695,000 Learn More about this property
Clint Simpson
This property is listed by: Clint Simpson (281) 639-7191 Email Realtor
251 Piney Point Rd
2006 North Blvd
Southampton
FOR SALE

2006 North Blvd
Houston, TX

$2,550,000 Learn More about this property
Kristin Tillman
This property is listed by: Kristin Tillman (281) 785-3566 Email Realtor
2006 North Blvd
10931 Wickwild
Hunters Creek Village
FOR SALE

10931 Wickwild
Hunters Creek Village, TX

$2,950,000 Learn More about this property
Sharon Ballas
This property is listed by: Sharon Ballas (713) 822-3895 Email Realtor
10931 Wickwild
2148 Chilton
River Oaks
FOR SALE

2148 Chilton
Houston, TX

$5,650,000 Learn More about this property
Alex Heins & Kristin Tillman
This property is listed by: Alex Heins & Kristin Tillman (281) 785-3566 Email Realtor
2148 Chilton
Presented by Greenwood King
Take Video Tours View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X