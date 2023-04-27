Houston Classical Charter School Turns Its First Dinner Into a $1.1 Million Night — A Different Kind of Free School Cashes In

What: The Houston Classical Charter School Foundational Dinner

Where: Masraff’s

PC Moment: Houston Classical Charter School founder and CEO Deyvis Salazar explained to the gathering the features that set this charter school in Alief apart from other charter schools in the region. Number one, it is free. Second, the focus is on classical learning with rigorous academics, character development and a structured environment. In addition to the free tuition, students from kindergarten through third grade living within an eight to 10 mile radius of the school receive free transportation.

The $1.1 million raised during the evening, Houston Classical Charter School’s first dinner fundraiser, will aid in campus and staff expansion for the 2023-2024 school year. Plans are to expand access to the school for students from kindergarten through eighth grade.

Filling Salazar’s goal of providing substantive education to those most in need, 80 percent of the students enrolled in the school come from families that are living below the poverty line.

Confirmation of the school’s credentials is support that is provided by the Brown Foundation, Houston Endowment, Charter School Growth Fund and the Charter Seed Fund. Special contributors on this evening came from Adrienne and Snehal Amin, Claire and Joe Greenberg, Jordan and Dylan Seff, and Jillian and Yuri Waldo. Adrienne Amin is Houston Classical Charter School’s chair of the board, of which Jordan Seff is a member.

Jessica Leeke and Dr. Julie Kuo, a Houston Classical Charter School board member, chaired the evening.

PC Seen: Kathy and Marty Goossen, Portia and Brandon McKenzie, Haydeh and Ali Davoudi, Brian Leeke, Claire and Joe Greenberg, Amanda and Jonathan Bandini, Maria and Ricardo Guinazu, Lauren and Danny Droubi, Kristin Abello, Keely Krhovjak, Deb and Mark Gregg, Natalie and Steve Mohatsham, Melissa and Charlie Weldon, Pooja and Chirag Amin, and Jillian and Yuri Waldo, and Kathryn Thomas Salazar.