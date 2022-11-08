Topless Firefighters Heat Up a $625,000 Houston Night — Talk About a Red Hot Gala

Gaye Lynn & Stuart Zarrow, Bobbie Nau at the HPFA Foundation's 'Red Hot Gala' at the Royal Sonesta Hotel. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Chairs Elizabeth & Alan Stein at the HPFA Foundation's 'Red Hot Gala' at the Royal Sonesta Hotel. (Photo by Catchlight Group)

Monica & Russel Ibarra at the HPFA Foundation's 'Red Hot Gala' at the Royal Sonesta Hotel. (Photo by Catchlight Group)

Bobbie Nau, Marc Grossberg at the HPFA Foundation 'Red Hot Gala' at the Royal Sonesta Hotel. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Shantell & Captain Brian Wischenwesky at the HPFA Foundation 'Red Hot' gala at the Royal Sonesta Hotel. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Margaret Alkek Williams, David Wuthrich at the HPFA Foundation's 'Red Hot Gala' at the Royal Sonesta Hotel. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Laura Elizabeth Stein, Captain Chris Garcia, Scarlett Darby at the HPFA Foundation's 'Red Hot Gala' at the Royal Sonesta Hotel. (Photo by Cathchlight Group)

Joanna & Brad Marks at the HPFA Foundation's 'Red Hot Gala' at the Royal Sonesta Hotel. (Photo by Cathchlight Group)

Jackie Eubank, Jo Ann Petersen, Diane Cain at the HPFA Foundation's 'Red Hot Gala' at the Royal Sonesta Hotel. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Fady Armanious & Bill Baldwin at the HPFA Foundation's 'Red Hot Gala' at the Royal Sonesta Hotel. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Bruce Padilla, Hershey Grace, Shelby Kibodeaux at the HPFA Foundation's 'Red Hot Gala' at the Royal Sonesta Hotel. (Photo by Catchlight Group)

Brigitte Kalai, Joanna Marks at the HPFA Foundation's 'Red Hot Gala' at the Royal Sonesta Hotel. (Photo by Catchlight Group)

Bobbie Nau, Elizabeth Stein, Hallie Vanderhider at the HPFA Foundation 'Red Hot Gala' at the Royal Sonesta Hotel. (Photo by Catchlight Group)

Alan & Renee Helfman at the HPFA Foundation 'Red Hot Gala' at the Royal Sonesta Hotel. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Marty Lancton, Ted Oberg at the HPFA Foundation's 'Red Hot Gala' at the Royal Sonesta Hotel. (Photo by Catchlight Group)

Chairs Carol & Bill Lawler, Elizabeth & Alan Stein at the HPFA Foundation's 'Red Hot Gala' at the Royal Sonesta Hotel. (Photo by Catchlight Group)

Houston Firefighter Calendar men sizzle at the Houston Professional Firefighter Association Foundation's 'Red Hot Gala' at the Royal Sonesta Hotel. (Photo by Catchlight Group)

Triceps, biceps, lats and six packs, oh my! Political correctness be damned. The Houston Professional Firefighters Association Charitable Foundation’s annual “Red Hot Gala” is a celebration of all the sweat that these guys put in in order to be fit and fine for their life-saving careers. And so it was in celebration of the bod beautiful that bring in funds, with more than $625,000 for firefighter equipment, training and support raised at the Royal Sonesta Hotel gala.

Topless models from the Firefighters Calendar set the torch for this unique gala in a sizzling catwalk presentation.

Actually, the lively soirée began on a sober note with presentation of the colors by the fully-clothed Houston Firefighter Honor Guard and Pipes and Drums and crescendoed with firefighter Joe Rice singing the Star Spangled Banner acapella.

The spicy parade of topless firefighters, models for the annual Firefighter’s calendar, was saved until later for a steamy visual dessert.

With KTRK Channel 13 investigative reporter Ted Oberg as emcee, something of a swan song as he is leaving for the East Coast after 21 years in Houston, the night soared. Surely in big part thanks to returning chairs Elizabeth and Alan Stein and newcomers Carol and Bill Lawler. And in part to honored big donors Bobbie Nau, Susan Sarofim and Hallie Vanderhider, who has served as presenting sponsor for the last four years and was honorary chair on this evening.

Also receiving special recognition were four volunteers who have been working behind the scenes on the annual gala since 2018 — Dee Darby, Scarlett Darby, Betty DuBose and Laura Elizabeth Stein.

Contributing to the bottom line were the live auction in the hands of Vincent Montalbano and the paddles up plea.

PC Seen: HPFFA president Marty Lancton, Gaye Lynn and Stuart Zarrow, Margaret Alkek Williams, Joanna and Brad Marks, Van and David Greenberg, Brigitte Kalai, Alicia Smith, Gilbert Garcia, Jackie and Monty Eubank, JoAnn Petersen and Mike Taylor, Chris Hendel, Patti and Don Murphy, Karen and Murry Penner, Alicia Smith, Alvin Abraham and Nick Nagurski, and James Darby.