Topless Firefighters Heat Up a $625,000 Houston Night — Talk About a Red Hot Gala
A Sizzling Catwalk Presentation and Plenty of Good DoneBY Shelby Hodge // 11.07.22
Houston Firefighter Calendar men sizzle at the Houston Professional Firefighter Association Foundation's 'Red Hot Gala' at the Royal Sonesta Hotel. (Photo by Catchlight Group)
Chairs Carol & Bill Lawler, Elizabeth & Alan Stein at the HPFA Foundation's 'Red Hot Gala' at the Royal Sonesta Hotel. (Photo by Catchlight Group)
Marty Lancton, Ted Oberg at the HPFA Foundation's 'Red Hot Gala' at the Royal Sonesta Hotel. (Photo by Catchlight Group)
Alan & Renee Helfman at the HPFA Foundation 'Red Hot Gala' at the Royal Sonesta Hotel. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Alicia Smith and table mates, including Margaret Alkek Williams, rock with the HPFA Foundation party. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Bobbie Nau, Elizabeth Stein, Hallie Vanderhider at the HPFA Foundation 'Red Hot Gala' at the Royal Sonesta Hotel. (Photo by Catchlight Group)
Mr. February from the Houston Professional Firefighter Association's calendar. ( Photo by Catchlight Group)
Brigitte Kalai, Joanna Marks at the HPFA Foundation's 'Red Hot Gala' at the Royal Sonesta Hotel. (Photo by Catchlight Group)
Bruce Padilla, Hershey Grace, Shelby Kibodeaux at the HPFA Foundation's 'Red Hot Gala' at the Royal Sonesta Hotel. (Photo by Catchlight Group)
Fady Armanious & Bill Baldwin at the HPFA Foundation's 'Red Hot Gala' at the Royal Sonesta Hotel. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Jackie Eubank, Jo Ann Petersen, Diane Cain at the HPFA Foundation's 'Red Hot Gala' at the Royal Sonesta Hotel. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Joanna & Brad Marks at the HPFA Foundation's 'Red Hot Gala' at the Royal Sonesta Hotel. (Photo by Cathchlight Group)
Laura Elizabeth Stein, Captain Chris Garcia, Scarlett Darby at the HPFA Foundation's 'Red Hot Gala' at the Royal Sonesta Hotel. (Photo by Cathchlight Group)
Margaret Alkek Williams, David Wuthrich at the HPFA Foundation's 'Red Hot Gala' at the Royal Sonesta Hotel. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Patti & Don Murphy at the Houston Professional Firefighter Association's 'Red Hot Gala.' ( Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Shantell & Captain Brian Wischenwesky at the HPFA Foundation 'Red Hot' gala at the Royal Sonesta Hotel. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Bobbie Nau, Marc Grossberg at the HPFA Foundation 'Red Hot Gala' at the Royal Sonesta Hotel. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Monica & Russel Ibarra at the HPFA Foundation's 'Red Hot Gala' at the Royal Sonesta Hotel. (Photo by Catchlight Group)
Mr. October from the Houston Professional Firefighter Association's calendar. ( Photo by Catchlight Group)
Chairs Elizabeth & Alan Stein at the HPFA Foundation's 'Red Hot Gala' at the Royal Sonesta Hotel. (Photo by Catchlight Group)
Nick Nagurski, Alvin Abraham at the Houston Professional Firefighter Association's 'Red Hot Gala.' ( Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Gaye Lynn & Stuart Zarrow, Bobbie Nau at the HPFA Foundation's 'Red Hot Gala' at the Royal Sonesta Hotel. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Triceps, biceps, lats and six packs, oh my! Political correctness be damned. The Houston Professional Firefighters Association Charitable Foundation’s annual “Red Hot Gala” is a celebration of all the sweat that these guys put in in order to be fit and fine for their life-saving careers. And so it was in celebration of the bod beautiful that bring in funds, with more than $625,000 for firefighter equipment, training and support raised at the Royal Sonesta Hotel gala.
Topless models from the Firefighters Calendar set the torch for this unique gala in a sizzling catwalk presentation.
Actually, the lively soirée began on a sober note with presentation of the colors by the fully-clothed Houston Firefighter Honor Guard and Pipes and Drums and crescendoed with firefighter Joe Rice singing the Star Spangled Banner acapella.
The spicy parade of topless firefighters, models for the annual Firefighter’s calendar, was saved until later for a steamy visual dessert.
With KTRK Channel 13 investigative reporter Ted Oberg as emcee, something of a swan song as he is leaving for the East Coast after 21 years in Houston, the night soared. Surely in big part thanks to returning chairs Elizabeth and Alan Stein and newcomers Carol and Bill Lawler. And in part to honored big donors Bobbie Nau, Susan Sarofim and Hallie Vanderhider, who has served as presenting sponsor for the last four years and was honorary chair on this evening.
Also receiving special recognition were four volunteers who have been working behind the scenes on the annual gala since 2018 — Dee Darby, Scarlett Darby, Betty DuBose and Laura Elizabeth Stein.
Contributing to the bottom line were the live auction in the hands of Vincent Montalbano and the paddles up plea.
PC Seen: HPFFA president Marty Lancton, Gaye Lynn and Stuart Zarrow, Margaret Alkek Williams, Joanna and Brad Marks, Van and David Greenberg, Brigitte Kalai, Alicia Smith, Gilbert Garcia, Jackie and Monty Eubank, JoAnn Petersen and Mike Taylor, Chris Hendel, Patti and Don Murphy, Karen and Murry Penner, Alicia Smith, Alvin Abraham and Nick Nagurski, and James Darby.