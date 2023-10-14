Hunky Houston Firefighters Lose Their Shirts For Red Hot Gala And It All Adds Up to a Record $750,000

Houston Firefighter Calendar model Mr. September struts his stuff at the 'Red Hot Gala' benefitting the Houston Firefighters Foundation at the Royal Sonesta Hotel. (Photo by Michelle Watson)

What would the Houston Professional Firefighters Charitable Foundation “Red Hot Gala” be without those beefcake, peck-pumping topless calendar fireman strutting their stuff? Hopefully, we will never know. But support for the foundation goes beyond the seductive aspect of the gala.

The point is to raise funds for the purchase of equipment, provide additional training and address the needs of Houston firefighters.

Kudos to chairs Elizabeth and Alan Stein who led the evening to more than $750,000 in proceeds for the firefighters foundation. That record came in part due to the generosity of Hallie Vanderhider, in her fifth year as presenting sponsor; Bobbie Nau celebrating four years as presenting sponsor; and inaugural sponsor Sonic Automotive, represented by Maria Moncada Alaoui.

A sober counterpoint to the parade of calendar fireman, the evening traditionally begins with presentation of the flags by the Houston Firefighter Honor Guard and Pipes and Drums and a capella presentation of the Star-Spangled Banner from firefighter Joe Rice.

Sharing the spotlight on this night with the presenting sponsors were prolific Houston restaurateur Ben Berg, who was recognized as an honorary community partner, and emcees KPRC investigative reporter Joel Eisenbaum and HPFFA president Patrick M. “Marty” Lancton. Add in a flower presentation to four women who have worked behind the scenes on the gala since its founding in 2018: Dee Darby, Scarlett Darby, Betty DuBose and Laura Elizabeth Stein, and in addition Casey Mitchell for her years of support.

Following the live auction, in the hands of Vincent Montalbano, and the paddles-up appeal, the After Party kicked in with Firefighter Calendar models autographing the calendars and posing for photos. Bidding on the Big Board also escalated to a fever pitch, with fun in the 360-degree photo both.

PC Seen: DeeDee and Wallis Marsh, Jo Ann Petersen and Mike Taylor, Shantell and Brian Wischnewsky, Brigitte Kalai, Van and David Greenberg, Bobby Dees, Jenna Lindley, Gaye Lynn and Stuart Zarrow, Bruce Padilla and Shelby Kibodeaux, Robin and Alex Brennan-Martin, Frances and Tony Buzbee, Elizabeth Brock, and Lesha and Tom Elsenbrook.