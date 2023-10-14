Hunky Houston Firefighters Lose Their Shirts For Red Hot Gala And It All Adds Up to a Record $750,000

Houston Firefighter Calendar model Mr. September struts his stuff at the ‘Red Hot Gala’ benefitting the Houston Firefighters Foundation at the Royal Sonesta Hotel. (Photo by Michelle Watson)
Lesha & Tom Elsenbrook with Elyse & Drew Tolson Photo By Daniel Ortiz
Monica & Russell Ybarra Photo By Daniel Ortiz
Edna Meyer-Nelse, Bobbie Nau, Elizabeth Stein, Jody Merritt Photo By Daniel Ortiz
Alan Stein and Alan Helfman Photo By Daniel Ortiz
Jacob Stein & Lynden Unger Photo By Daniel Ortiz
Houston Firefighter Calendar model Mr. September struts his stuff at the 'Red Hot Gala' benefitting the Houston Firefighters Foundation at the Royal Sonesta Hotel. (Photo by Michelle Watson)

Presenting sponsor Hallie Vanderhider escorted by Fire Chief Arson Investigator Joe Trevino at the 'Red Hot Gala' benefitting the Houston Firefighters Foundation. (Photo by Michelle Watson)

Marty Lancton, Bobbie Nau at the 'Red Hot Gala' benefitting the Houston Firefighters Foundation. (Photo by Michelle Watson)

Chairs Elizabeth & Alan Stein at the 'Red Hot Gala' benefitting the Houston Firefighters Foundation. (Photo by Michelle Watson)

Honoree Ben Berg, Tug & Emily Hanley at the 'Red Hot Gala' benefitting the Houston Firefighters Foundation. (Photo by Michelle Watson)

Tom & Lesha Elsenbrook, Elyse & Drew Tolson at the 'Red Hot Gala' benefitting the Houston Firefighters Foundation. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Honoree Ben Berg, Tug & Emily Hanley Auctioneer Vincent Montalbano, Joanna Marks at the 'Red Hot Gala' benefitting the Houston Firefighters Foundation. (Photo by Michelle Watson)

Don & Patti Murphy at the 'Red Hot Gala' benefitting the Houston Firefighters Foundation. (Photo by Michelle Watson)

Dawn Buck & Dr. Ed Buckingham at the 'Red Hot Gala' benefitting the Houston Firefighters Foundation. (Photo by Michelle Watson)

Dee Darby, Elizabeth Stein, Laura Elizabeth Stein, Scarlett Tyler at the 'Red Hot Gala' benefitting the Houston Firefighters Foundation. (Photo by Michelle Watson)

Julie Longoria Chen & Michael Chen at the 'Red Hot Gala' benefitting the Houston Firefighters Foundation. (Photo by Michelle Watson)

Maria Moncada Alaoui at the 'Red Hot Gala' benefitting the Houston Firefighters Foundation. (Photo by Michelle Watson)

Monica & Russell Ybarra at the 'Red Hot Gala' benefitting the Houston Firefighters Foundation. (Photo by Michelle Watson)

Edna Meyer-Nelse, Bobbie Nau, Elizabeth Stein, Jody Merritt at the 'Red Hot Gala' benefitting the Houston Firefighters Foundation. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Firefighter calendar model, Mr. February, at the 'Red Hot Gala' benefitting the Houston Firefighters Foundation. (Photo by Michelle Watson)

Alan Stein, Alan Helfman at the 'Red Hot Gala' benefitting the Houston Firefighters Foundation. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Jacob Stein, Lynden Unger at the 'Red Hot Gala' benefitting the Houston Firefighters Foundation. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Hallie Vanderhider & Bobby Dees at the 'Red Hot Gala' benefitting the Houston Firefighters Foundation. (Photo by Michelle Watson)

Houston Firefighter Calendar model Mr. September struts his stuff at the ‘Red Hot Gala’ benefitting the Houston Firefighters Foundation at the Royal Sonesta Hotel. (Photo by Michelle Watson)
Lesha & Tom Elsenbrook with Elyse & Drew Tolson Photo By Daniel Ortiz
Monica & Russell Ybarra Photo By Daniel Ortiz
Edna Meyer-Nelse, Bobbie Nau, Elizabeth Stein, Jody Merritt Photo By Daniel Ortiz
Alan Stein and Alan Helfman Photo By Daniel Ortiz
Jacob Stein & Lynden Unger Photo By Daniel Ortiz
Society / Featured Parties

Hunky Houston Firefighters Lose Their Shirts For Red Hot Gala And It All Adds Up to a Record $750,000

A Sizzling Calendar and Big Board Auction Bring Things to a Fever Pitch

BY // 10.13.23
Houston Firefighter Calendar model Mr. September struts his stuff at the 'Red Hot Gala' benefitting the Houston Firefighters Foundation at the Royal Sonesta Hotel. (Photo by Michelle Watson)
Presenting sponsor Hallie Vanderhider escorted by Fire Chief Arson Investigator Joe Trevino at the 'Red Hot Gala' benefitting the Houston Firefighters Foundation. (Photo by Michelle Watson)
Marty Lancton, Bobbie Nau at the 'Red Hot Gala' benefitting the Houston Firefighters Foundation. (Photo by Michelle Watson)
Chairs Elizabeth & Alan Stein at the 'Red Hot Gala' benefitting the Houston Firefighters Foundation. (Photo by Michelle Watson)
Honoree Ben Berg, Tug & Emily Hanley at the 'Red Hot Gala' benefitting the Houston Firefighters Foundation. (Photo by Michelle Watson)
Tom & Lesha Elsenbrook, Elyse & Drew Tolson at the 'Red Hot Gala' benefitting the Houston Firefighters Foundation. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Honoree Ben Berg, Tug & Emily Hanley Auctioneer Vincent Montalbano, Joanna Marks at the 'Red Hot Gala' benefitting the Houston Firefighters Foundation. (Photo by Michelle Watson)
Don & Patti Murphy at the 'Red Hot Gala' benefitting the Houston Firefighters Foundation. (Photo by Michelle Watson)
Dawn Buck & Dr. Ed Buckingham at the 'Red Hot Gala' benefitting the Houston Firefighters Foundation. (Photo by Michelle Watson)
Dee Darby, Elizabeth Stein, Laura Elizabeth Stein, Scarlett Tyler at the 'Red Hot Gala' benefitting the Houston Firefighters Foundation. (Photo by Michelle Watson)
Julie Longoria Chen & Michael Chen at the 'Red Hot Gala' benefitting the Houston Firefighters Foundation. (Photo by Michelle Watson)
Maria Moncada Alaoui at the 'Red Hot Gala' benefitting the Houston Firefighters Foundation. (Photo by Michelle Watson)
Monica & Russell Ybarra at the 'Red Hot Gala' benefitting the Houston Firefighters Foundation. (Photo by Michelle Watson)
Edna Meyer-Nelse, Bobbie Nau, Elizabeth Stein, Jody Merritt at the 'Red Hot Gala' benefitting the Houston Firefighters Foundation. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Firefighter calendar model, Mr. February, at the 'Red Hot Gala' benefitting the Houston Firefighters Foundation. (Photo by Michelle Watson)
Alan Stein, Alan Helfman at the 'Red Hot Gala' benefitting the Houston Firefighters Foundation. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Jacob Stein, Lynden Unger at the 'Red Hot Gala' benefitting the Houston Firefighters Foundation. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Hallie Vanderhider & Bobby Dees at the 'Red Hot Gala' benefitting the Houston Firefighters Foundation. (Photo by Michelle Watson)
Houston Firefighter Calendar model Mr. September struts his stuff at the 'Red Hot Gala' benefitting the Houston Firefighters Foundation at the Royal Sonesta Hotel. (Photo by Michelle Watson)

Presenting sponsor Hallie Vanderhider escorted by Fire Chief Arson Investigator Joe Trevino at the 'Red Hot Gala' benefitting the Houston Firefighters Foundation. (Photo by Michelle Watson)

Marty Lancton, Bobbie Nau at the 'Red Hot Gala' benefitting the Houston Firefighters Foundation. (Photo by Michelle Watson)

Chairs Elizabeth & Alan Stein at the 'Red Hot Gala' benefitting the Houston Firefighters Foundation. (Photo by Michelle Watson)

Honoree Ben Berg, Tug & Emily Hanley at the 'Red Hot Gala' benefitting the Houston Firefighters Foundation. (Photo by Michelle Watson)

Tom & Lesha Elsenbrook, Elyse & Drew Tolson at the 'Red Hot Gala' benefitting the Houston Firefighters Foundation. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Honoree Ben Berg, Tug & Emily Hanley Auctioneer Vincent Montalbano, Joanna Marks at the 'Red Hot Gala' benefitting the Houston Firefighters Foundation. (Photo by Michelle Watson)

Don & Patti Murphy at the 'Red Hot Gala' benefitting the Houston Firefighters Foundation. (Photo by Michelle Watson)

Dawn Buck & Dr. Ed Buckingham at the 'Red Hot Gala' benefitting the Houston Firefighters Foundation. (Photo by Michelle Watson)

Dee Darby, Elizabeth Stein, Laura Elizabeth Stein, Scarlett Tyler at the 'Red Hot Gala' benefitting the Houston Firefighters Foundation. (Photo by Michelle Watson)

Julie Longoria Chen & Michael Chen at the 'Red Hot Gala' benefitting the Houston Firefighters Foundation. (Photo by Michelle Watson)

Maria Moncada Alaoui at the 'Red Hot Gala' benefitting the Houston Firefighters Foundation. (Photo by Michelle Watson)

Monica & Russell Ybarra at the 'Red Hot Gala' benefitting the Houston Firefighters Foundation. (Photo by Michelle Watson)

Edna Meyer-Nelse, Bobbie Nau, Elizabeth Stein, Jody Merritt at the 'Red Hot Gala' benefitting the Houston Firefighters Foundation. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Firefighter calendar model, Mr. February, at the 'Red Hot Gala' benefitting the Houston Firefighters Foundation. (Photo by Michelle Watson)

Alan Stein, Alan Helfman at the 'Red Hot Gala' benefitting the Houston Firefighters Foundation. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Jacob Stein, Lynden Unger at the 'Red Hot Gala' benefitting the Houston Firefighters Foundation. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Hallie Vanderhider & Bobby Dees at the 'Red Hot Gala' benefitting the Houston Firefighters Foundation. (Photo by Michelle Watson)

What would the Houston Professional Firefighters Charitable Foundation “Red Hot Gala” be without those beefcake, peck-pumping topless calendar fireman strutting their stuff? Hopefully, we will never know. But support for the foundation goes beyond the seductive aspect of the gala.

The point is to raise funds for the purchase of equipment, provide additional training and address the needs of Houston firefighters.

Presenting sponsor Hallie Vanderhider escorted by Fire Chief Arson Investigator Joe Trevino at the ‘Red Hot Gala’ benefitting the Houston Firefighters Foundation. (Photo by Michelle Watson)

Kudos to chairs Elizabeth and Alan Stein who led the evening to more than $750,000 in proceeds for the firefighters foundation. That record came in part due to the generosity of Hallie Vanderhider, in her fifth year as presenting sponsor; Bobbie Nau celebrating four years as presenting sponsor; and inaugural sponsor Sonic Automotive, represented by Maria Moncada Alaoui.

A sober counterpoint to the parade of calendar fireman, the evening traditionally begins with presentation of the flags by the Houston Firefighter Honor Guard and Pipes and Drums and a capella presentation of the Star-Spangled Banner from firefighter Joe Rice.

Sharing the spotlight on this night with the presenting sponsors were prolific Houston restaurateur Ben Berg, who was recognized as an honorary community partner, and emcees KPRC investigative reporter Joel Eisenbaum and HPFFA president Patrick M. “Marty” Lancton. Add in a flower presentation to four women who have worked behind the scenes on the gala since its founding in 2018: Dee Darby, Scarlett Darby, Betty DuBose and Laura Elizabeth Stein, and in addition Casey Mitchell for her years of support.

Chairs Elizabeth & Alan Stein at the ‘Red Hot Gala’ benefitting the Houston Firefighters Foundation. (Photo by Michelle Watson)

Following the live auction, in the hands of Vincent Montalbano, and the paddles-up appeal, the After Party kicked in with Firefighter Calendar models autographing the calendars and posing for photos. Bidding on the Big Board also escalated to a fever pitch, with fun in the 360-degree photo both.

Lesha & Tom Elsenbrook with Elyse & Drew Tolson Photo By Daniel Ortiz
Tom & Lesha Elsenbrook, Elyse & Drew Tolson at the ‘Red Hot Gala’ benefitting the Houston Firefighters Foundation. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

PC Seen: DeeDee and Wallis Marsh, Jo Ann Petersen and Mike Taylor, Shantell and Brian Wischnewsky, Brigitte Kalai, Van and David Greenberg, Bobby Dees, Jenna Lindley, Gaye Lynn and Stuart Zarrow, Bruce Padilla and Shelby Kibodeaux, Robin and Alex Brennan-Martin, Frances and Tony Buzbee, Elizabeth Brock, and Lesha and Tom Elsenbrook.

