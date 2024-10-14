Topless Houston Firefighters Turn Into Calendar Models For a Red Hot Gala With Plenty of Hunky Smoke

Houston Firefighter Calendar's Mr. July heats up the scene at the Red Hot Gala benefiting the Houston Professional Firefighters Association (Photo by CatchLight GroFirefighters Association (Photo by CatchLight Group))

Rippling biceps and perky pecs are part and parcel of the annual Houston Professional Fire Fighters Association Charitable Foundation Gala as the muscular first responders rock the runway stretching across the Royal Sonesta Ballroom. This seventh anniversary saw a special guest attend in addition to foundation and fire department officials. Mayor John Whitmire, whose administration recently agreed to provide back pay to the firefighters along with salary hikes, graced the throng of 500-plus revelers.

The seventh anniversary coincided with the seventh anniversary of the just-settled Houston Professional Fire Fighters Association Local 341 lawsuit against the city. Thus, it was a particularly upbeat, energized evening for all involved. And not so coincidentally this was the first time that a Houston mayor has attended the firefighters gala.

It was also the seventh anniversary of Elizabeth and Alan Stein chairing the gala that on this night brought in a whopping $850,000 for equipment, training and support for Houston firefighters.

The highlight of this evening is always the parade of the bare chested, chiseled stars of the Houston Firefighter Calendar. The oh-so-muscular gents strode the runway to hoots and whistles while the pulsating beats of of “Disco Inferno” by the Trammps and Pitbull’s “Fireball” delivered on the soundtrack.

Interesting aside, most are familiar with the high-style fashion shows produced by Lenny Matuszewski and Tamara Bonar. But many did not realize until this evening that the spectacular event was produced by these two well-known talents.

Contributing mightily to the success were ongoing Presenting Sponsors Bobbie Nau and Hallie Vanderhider with Bobby Dees and new this year philanthropist Edna Meyer-Nelson, who stepped up as dinner sponsor. All were recognized with honors from the stage. Also receiving kudos from Houston Professional Fire Fighters Association president Patrick M. “Marty” Lancton were Elizabeth Stein, Laura Stein, Betty Dubose, Dee Darby and Scarlett Tyler, the team behind the fundraising success.

Following dinner and the program, attendees boogied to the sounds of The Moment, had photos taken with the calendar firefighters, and awaited results of the Tenenbaum Jewelers 10K Raffle drawing for three gift certificates to shop in the store.

PC Seen: Houston Fire Chief Tom Munoz, gala emcee and influencer Courtney Zavala, Texas Land Commissioner Dr. Dawn Buckingham and Dr. Edward Buckingham, Jo Ann Petersen and Mike Taylor, Carol and Bill Lawler, Gary Petersen, Monica and Russell Ybarra, Gaye Lynn and Stuart Zarrow, Alicia and Lance Smith, Denise Monteleone, Michele and Youval Meicler, Lynden Unger and Jacob Stein, Laurance Unger, Betty and Gerald Beathard, Bruce Padilla and Shelby Kibodeaux, Michael Vanderhider and Ashley Gibson, and Van and David Greenberg.