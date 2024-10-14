fbpx
Houston Firefighter Calendar model Mr. February keeps it sizzling at the Red Hot Gala benefiting the Houston Professional Firefighters Association (Photo by CatchLight Group)
Event chairs Elizabeth & Alan Stein Photo By Catchlight Group (Photo by CatchLight Group)
Houston Firefighter Calendar's Mr. July heats up the scene at the Red Hot Gala benefiting the Houston Professional Firefighters Association (Photo by CatchLight Gro
Marty Lancton, Bobby Dees & Hallie Vandihider (Photo by CatchLight Group)
2024 Red Hot Gala (Photo by CatchLight Group)
Arson Investigator Andrew Mailhes with ATF K-9 Nellie, Courtney Zavala, Arson Investigator Tim Kelley with AFT K-9 Bee & Lux Photo By Catchlight Group (Photo by CatchLight Group)
Donae Chramosta, Paulina Padilla & Stacey Lindseth Photo By Catchlight Group (Photo by CatchLight Group)
2024 Red Hot Gala (Photo by CatchLight Group)
Jane Zilkha, Clay McKeena, Lynden Unger, Meredith Gamble, Jenna Lindley Photo By Catchlight Group (Photo by CatchLight Group)
Leisa Holland Nelson, Cyndi Garza & Thomas Roberts Photo By Catchlight Group (Photo by CatchLight Group)
Maria Moncada & Omar Alaoui Photo By Catchlight Group (Photo by CatchLight Group)
Marty Lancton, & Edna Meyer-Nelson Photo By Catchlight Group (Photo by CatchLight Group)
2024 Red Hot Gala (Photo by CatchLight Group)
2024 Red Hot Gala (Photo by CatchLight Group)
Lance & Alicia Smith Photo By Catchlight Group (Photo by CatchLight Group)
Lori Martin, Jillian Nel, Christine Johnson, Edna Meyer-Nelson, Jody Merrit & Lacy WillEY Photo By Catchlight Group (Photo by CatchLight Group)
Elizabeth & Alan Stein, Shelby Hodge Photo By Catchlight Group (Photo by CatchLight Group)
Society / Featured Parties

Topless Houston Firefighters Turn Into Calendar Models For a Red Hot Gala With Plenty of Hunky Smoke

A Special Surprise Guest Bucks Tradition and Draws High-Energy Appreciation

BY // 10.14.24
photography CatchLight Group
Houston Firefighter Calendar model Mr. February keeps it sizzling at the Red Hot Gala benefiting the Houston Professional Firefighters Association (Photo by CatchLight Group)
Gala chairs Elizabeth & Alan Stein at the Houston Professional Fire Fighters Association Charitable Foundation Gala (Photo by CatchLight Group)
Houston Firefighter Calendar's Mr. July heats up the scene at the Red Hot Gala benefiting the Houston Professional Firefighters Association (Photo by CatchLight GroFirefighters Association (Photo by CatchLight Group))
Marty Lancton, Bobby Dees & Hallie Vanderhider at the Houston Professional Fire Fighters Association Charitable Foundation Gala (Photo by CatchLight Group)
Mayor John Whitmire, Houston Fire Chief Tom Munoz at the Red Hot Gala benefiting the Houston Professional Firefighters Association (Photo by CatchLight Group)
Andrew Mailhes, ATF K-9 Nellie, Courtney Zavala, Tim Kelley at the Houston Professional Fire Fighters Association Charitable Foundation Gala (Photo by CatchLight Group)
Donae Chramosta, Pauline Padilla, Stacey Lindseth at the Red Hot Gala benefiting the Houston Professional Firefighters Association (Photo by CatchLight Group))
Elizabeth Stein, Denise Monteleone, Laura Elizabeth Stein at the Red Hot Gala benefiting the Houston Professional Firefighters Association (Photo by CatchLight Group)
Jane Zilkha, Clay McKeena, Lynden Unger, Meredith Gamble, Jenna Lindley at the Houston Professional Fire Fighters Association Charitable Foundation Gala (Photo by CatchLight Group)
Leisa Holland Nelson, Cyndi Garza & Thomas Roberts at the Houston Professional Fire Fighters Association Charitable Foundation Gala (Photo by CatchLight Group)
Omar Alaoui & Maria Moncada Alaoui at the Houston Professional Fire Fighters Association Charitable Foundation Gala (Photo by CatchLight Group)
Marty Lancton, Edna Meyer-Nelson at the Houston Professional Fire Fighters Association Charitable Foundation Gala (Photo by CatchLight Group)
Michael Vanderhider & Ashley Gibson, Hallie Vanderhider & Bobby Dees at the Red Hot Gala benefiting the Houston Professional Firefighters Association (Photo by CatchLight Group)
Kirk Kveton, Daniel Irion, Fady Armanious. Bill Baldwin at the Red Hot Gala benefiting the Houston Professional Firefighters Association (Photo by CatchLight Group)
Lance & Alicia Smith at the Houston Professional Fire Fighters Association Charitable Foundation Gala (Photo by CatchLight Group)
Lori Martin, Jillian Nel, Christine Johnson, Edna Meyer-Nelson, Jody Merritt, Lacy Willey at the Houston Professional Fire Fighters Association Charitable Foundation Gala (Photo by CatchLight Group)
Elizabeth & Alan Stein, Shelby Hodge at the Houston Professional Fire Fighters Association Charitable Foundation Gala (Photo by CatchLight Group)
Rippling biceps and perky pecs are part and parcel of the annual Houston Professional Fire Fighters Association Charitable Foundation Gala as the muscular first responders rock the runway stretching across the Royal Sonesta Ballroom. This seventh anniversary saw a special guest attend in addition to foundation and fire department officials. Mayor John Whitmire, whose administration recently agreed to provide back pay to the firefighters along with salary hikes, graced the throng of 500-plus revelers.

2024 Red Hot Gala
Mayor John Whitmire, Houston Fire Chief Tom Munoz at the Red Hot Gala benefiting the Houston Professional Firefighters Association

The seventh anniversary coincided with the seventh anniversary of the just-settled Houston Professional Fire Fighters Association Local 341 lawsuit against the city. Thus, it was a particularly upbeat, energized evening for all involved. And not so coincidentally this was the first time that a Houston mayor has attended the firefighters gala.

It was also the seventh anniversary of Elizabeth and Alan Stein chairing the gala that on this night brought in a whopping $850,000 for equipment, training and support for Houston firefighters.

Houston Firefighter Calendar's Mr. July heats up the scene at the Red Hot Gala benefiting the Houston Professional Firefighters Association (Photo by CatchLight Gro
Houston Firefighter Calendar’s Mr. July heats up the scene at the Red Hot Gala benefiting the Houston Professional Firefighters Association (Photo by CatchLight GroFirefighters Association (Photo by CatchLight Group))

The highlight of this evening is always the parade of the bare chested, chiseled stars of the Houston Firefighter Calendar. The oh-so-muscular gents strode the runway to hoots and whistles while the pulsating beats of of “Disco Inferno” by the Trammps and Pitbull’s “Fireball” delivered on the soundtrack.

Interesting aside, most are familiar with the high-style fashion shows produced by Lenny Matuszewski and Tamara Bonar. But many did not realize until this evening that the spectacular event was produced by these two well-known talents.

Jane Zilkha, Clay McKeena, Lynden Unger, Meredith Gamble, Jenna Lindley Photo By Catchlight Group
Jane Zilkha, Clay McKeena, Lynden Unger, Meredith Gamble, Jenna Lindley at the Houston Professional Fire Fighters Association Charitable Foundation Gala

Contributing mightily to the success were ongoing Presenting Sponsors Bobbie Nau and Hallie Vanderhider with Bobby Dees and new this year philanthropist Edna Meyer-Nelson, who stepped up as dinner sponsor. All were recognized with honors from the stage. Also receiving kudos from Houston Professional Fire Fighters Association president Patrick M. “Marty” Lancton were Elizabeth Stein, Laura Stein, Betty Dubose, Dee Darby and Scarlett Tyler, the team behind the fundraising success.

Following dinner and the program, attendees boogied to the sounds of The Moment, had photos taken with the calendar firefighters, and awaited results of  the Tenenbaum Jewelers 10K Raffle drawing for three gift certificates to shop in the store.

Donae Chramosta, Paulina Padilla & Stacey Lindseth Photo By Catchlight Group
Donae Chramosta, Pauline Padilla, Stacey Lindseth at the Red Hot Gala benefiting the Houston Professional Firefighters Association (Photo by CatchLight Group))

PC Seen: Houston Fire Chief Tom Munoz, gala emcee and influencer Courtney Zavala, Texas Land Commissioner Dr. Dawn Buckingham and Dr. Edward Buckingham, Jo Ann Petersen and Mike Taylor, Carol and Bill Lawler, Gary Petersen, Monica and Russell Ybarra, Gaye Lynn and Stuart Zarrow, Alicia and Lance Smith, Denise Monteleone, Michele and Youval Meicler, Lynden Unger and Jacob Stein, Laurance Unger, Betty and Gerald Beathard, Bruce Padilla and Shelby Kibodeaux, Michael Vanderhider and Ashley Gibson, and Van and David Greenberg.

