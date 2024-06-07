Famed Furniture Families Celebrated In River Oaks — Making Empty Houses Homes

Robyn and Zac Hoffer (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Oli Mohammed, Samantha Hoffer and Scott Hoffer (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
-Sarah and Max Hoffer Houston Furniture Bank(Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
-Steve Finger, Karen and Murry Penner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Audrey Davis, Phillip Davis, Adele Bentsen (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Bill Ward, Cyvia Wolff (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Chris Case, Steven Finger, Alan Finger, Marlene Finger (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Dexter and Chelsea McCoy (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Janice and Charlie Hall (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Keisha Smith, Millard Smith (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Francie Wilis and Bernie Falco (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Larry Cress, Austin Bradshaw, Regan Wood, Jeff Cummins (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Phil and Colleen Smith (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Randy Powers Phil Smith, Bill Caudell (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Robert and Shephali Perkins (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Roger Koeppe, Susan Koeppe (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Samantha Hoffer, Ryan Bonnet (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Scott and Gayle Hoffer (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Tom and Carol Sawyer (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
01
19

Robyn & Zac Hoffer at the Houston Furniture Bank dinner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

02
19

Oli Mohammed, Samantha Hoffer, Scott Hoffer at the Houston Furniture Bank dinner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

03
19

Max & Sarah Hoffer at the Houston Furniture Bank dinner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

04
19

Steve Finger, Karen & Murry Penner at the Houston Furniture Bank dinner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

05
19

Audrey Davis, Phillip Davis, Adele Bentsen at the Houston Furniture Bank dinner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

06
19

Bill Ward, Cyvia Wolff at the Houston Furniture Bank dinner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

07
19

Chris Case, Steven Finger, Alan Finger, Marlene Finger at the Houston Furniture Bank dinner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

08
19

Dexter & Chelsea McCoy at the Houston Furniture Bank dinner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

09
19

Janice & Charlie Hall at the Houston Furniture Bank dinner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

10
19

Keisha Smith, Millard Smith at the Houston Furniture Bank dinner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

11
19

Chairs Francie Willis and Bernie Falco at the Houston Furniture Bank dinner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

12
19

Larry Cress, Austin Bradshaw, Regan Wood, Jeff Cummins at the Houston Furniture Bank dinner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

13
19

Phil & Colleen Smith at the Houston Furniture Bank dinner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

14
19

Randy Powers, Phil Smith, Bill Caudell at the Houston Furniture Bank dinner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

15
19

Robert & Shephali Perkins at the Houston Furniture Bank dinner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

16
19

Roger Koeppe, Susan Koeppe at the Houston Furniture Bank dinner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

17
19

Samantha Hoffer, Ryan Bonnet at the Houston Furniture Bank dinner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

18
19

Scott & Gayle Hoffer at the Houston Furniture Bank dinner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

19
19

Dr. Tom & Carol Sawyer at the Houston Furniture Bank dinner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Robyn and Zac Hoffer (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Oli Mohammed, Samantha Hoffer and Scott Hoffer (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
-Sarah and Max Hoffer Houston Furniture Bank(Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
-Steve Finger, Karen and Murry Penner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Audrey Davis, Phillip Davis, Adele Bentsen (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Bill Ward, Cyvia Wolff (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Chris Case, Steven Finger, Alan Finger, Marlene Finger (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Dexter and Chelsea McCoy (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Janice and Charlie Hall (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Keisha Smith, Millard Smith (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Francie Wilis and Bernie Falco (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Larry Cress, Austin Bradshaw, Regan Wood, Jeff Cummins (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Phil and Colleen Smith (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Randy Powers Phil Smith, Bill Caudell (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Robert and Shephali Perkins (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Roger Koeppe, Susan Koeppe (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Samantha Hoffer, Ryan Bonnet (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Scott and Gayle Hoffer (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Tom and Carol Sawyer (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Society / Featured Parties

Famed Furniture Families Celebrated In River Oaks — Making Empty Houses Homes

Ensuring Every Kid In H-Town Has a Bed to Sleep On

BY // 06.06.24
photography Daniel Ortiz
Robyn & Zac Hoffer at the Houston Furniture Bank dinner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Oli Mohammed, Samantha Hoffer, Scott Hoffer at the Houston Furniture Bank dinner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Max & Sarah Hoffer at the Houston Furniture Bank dinner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Steve Finger, Karen & Murry Penner at the Houston Furniture Bank dinner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Audrey Davis, Phillip Davis, Adele Bentsen at the Houston Furniture Bank dinner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Bill Ward, Cyvia Wolff at the Houston Furniture Bank dinner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Chris Case, Steven Finger, Alan Finger, Marlene Finger at the Houston Furniture Bank dinner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Dexter & Chelsea McCoy at the Houston Furniture Bank dinner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Janice & Charlie Hall at the Houston Furniture Bank dinner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Keisha Smith, Millard Smith at the Houston Furniture Bank dinner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Chairs Francie Willis and Bernie Falco at the Houston Furniture Bank dinner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Larry Cress, Austin Bradshaw, Regan Wood, Jeff Cummins at the Houston Furniture Bank dinner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Phil & Colleen Smith at the Houston Furniture Bank dinner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Randy Powers, Phil Smith, Bill Caudell at the Houston Furniture Bank dinner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Robert & Shephali Perkins at the Houston Furniture Bank dinner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Roger Koeppe, Susan Koeppe at the Houston Furniture Bank dinner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Samantha Hoffer, Ryan Bonnet at the Houston Furniture Bank dinner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Scott & Gayle Hoffer at the Houston Furniture Bank dinner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Dr. Tom & Carol Sawyer at the Houston Furniture Bank dinner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
1
19

Robyn & Zac Hoffer at the Houston Furniture Bank dinner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

2
19

Oli Mohammed, Samantha Hoffer, Scott Hoffer at the Houston Furniture Bank dinner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

3
19

Max & Sarah Hoffer at the Houston Furniture Bank dinner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

4
19

Steve Finger, Karen & Murry Penner at the Houston Furniture Bank dinner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

5
19

Audrey Davis, Phillip Davis, Adele Bentsen at the Houston Furniture Bank dinner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

6
19

Bill Ward, Cyvia Wolff at the Houston Furniture Bank dinner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

7
19

Chris Case, Steven Finger, Alan Finger, Marlene Finger at the Houston Furniture Bank dinner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

8
19

Dexter & Chelsea McCoy at the Houston Furniture Bank dinner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

9
19

Janice & Charlie Hall at the Houston Furniture Bank dinner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

10
19

Keisha Smith, Millard Smith at the Houston Furniture Bank dinner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

11
19

Chairs Francie Willis and Bernie Falco at the Houston Furniture Bank dinner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

12
19

Larry Cress, Austin Bradshaw, Regan Wood, Jeff Cummins at the Houston Furniture Bank dinner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

13
19

Phil & Colleen Smith at the Houston Furniture Bank dinner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

14
19

Randy Powers, Phil Smith, Bill Caudell at the Houston Furniture Bank dinner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

15
19

Robert & Shephali Perkins at the Houston Furniture Bank dinner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

16
19

Roger Koeppe, Susan Koeppe at the Houston Furniture Bank dinner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

17
19

Samantha Hoffer, Ryan Bonnet at the Houston Furniture Bank dinner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

18
19

Scott & Gayle Hoffer at the Houston Furniture Bank dinner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

19
19

Dr. Tom & Carol Sawyer at the Houston Furniture Bank dinner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

What: Houston Furniture Bank “No Kids on the Floor” dinner

Where: River Oaks Country Club

PC Moment: The evening was a celebration of the nonprofit that has been providing essential furniture for families in need since its inaugural support 32 years ago from Jodie Hoffer of Hoffer Furniture. Since his death in 2020, family support of the Houston Furniture Bank has continued.

Randy Powers Phil Smith, Bill Caudell (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Randy Powers, Phil Smith, Bill Caudell at the Houston Furniture Bank dinner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Chaired by Francie Willis and Bernie Falco, the fundraiser honored the Hoffer family along with two other impactful supporters of the bank. The Finger family of Finger Furniture and the Wolff family of Star Furniture. Accepting honors on behalf of their respective families and receiving standing ovations were Steve Hoffer, Steve Finger and Cyvia Wolff. Of special note was the fact that Hoffer Furniture is today run by fourth generation family member Samantha Hoffer.

Furniture Bank executive director Oli Mohammed, who founded the nonprofit Houston Furniture Bank in 1992, narrated a video that  recounted formation of the organization with the motto “Making Empty Houses Homes.”

With 360 attendees, the evening raised $275,000 with funds focused on providing beds for children in need.

Gifts for Dad

Swipe
  • Bering's Gift's June 2024
  • Bering's Gift's June 2024
  • Bering's Gift's June 2024
  • Bering's Gift's June 2024
  • Bering's Gift's June 2024
  • Bering's Gift's June 2024
  • Bering's Gift's June 2024
  • Bering's Gift's June 2024
  • Bering's Gift's June 2024
  • Bering's Gift's June 2024

“The basic necessities for a family to live and most importantly for a child to have a bed to sleep on is what the Houston Furniture Bank does,” Francie Willis told the gathering. “It is a critical organization in our community and touches so many lives.

“We need to garner continued support from the community.”

Chris Case, Steven Finger, Alan Finger, Marlene Finger (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Chris Case, Steven Finger, Alan Finger, Marlene Finger at the Houston Furniture Bank dinner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

PC Seen: Mike Willis, Lisa Helfman,  Ellen and Steve Robinson, Gayle and Scott Hoffer, Mindy and Steve Finger, Karen and Murry Penner, Robyn and Zac Hoffer, Samantha Hoffer, Ryan Bonnet, Sarah and Max Hoffer, Carol and Tom Sawyer, Marc Grossberg, Karen and Larry Cress, Michele and Youval Meicler, Adele and Lan Bentsen, Audrey and Phillip Davis, Mart and Roger Ramsey, Colleen and Phil Smith, Hershey Grace and Ed McMahon, Roz and Alan Pactor, and Cindy and Bill Ward.

Featured Events
Stay in the Moment with JW Marriot
JW Marriott Dallas Arts District
Learn More

Featured Properties

Swipe
16835 Fowler Pines Drive
The Groves, Humble
FOR SALE

16835 Fowler Pines Drive
Humble, TX

$675,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
16835 Fowler Pines Drive
5722 Cheltenham Drive
Maplewood North
FOR SALE

5722 Cheltenham Drive
Houston, TX

$425,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
5722 Cheltenham Drive
3825 Juniper Meadows Lane
Co-list: Meagan Bordelon | The Falls at Imper
FOR SALE

3825 Juniper Meadows Lane
Spring, TX

$570,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
3825 Juniper Meadows Lane
4013 Ella Lee Lane
Oak Estates, River Oaks Area
FOR SALE

4013 Ella Lee Lane
Houston, TX

$2,850,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4013 Ella Lee Lane
5429 Denmark Street
Triangle Gardens, Northside
FOR SALE

5429 Denmark Street
Houston, TX

$189,900 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5429 Denmark Street
1405 Dart Street
Washington East
FOR SALE

1405 Dart Street
Houston, TX

$489,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1405 Dart Street
4038 Woodshire Street
Westwood
FOR SALE

4038 Woodshire Street
Houston, TX

$259,900 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4038 Woodshire Street
4413 Verdome Lane
Oak Forest West Area
FOR SALE

4413 Verdome Lane
Houston, TX

$425,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
4413 Verdome Lane
1205 Nantucket Drive
Westhaven Estates, Galleria
FOR SALE

1205 Nantucket Drive
Houston, TX

$1,495,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1205 Nantucket Drive
18718 Luby Creek Drive
Bridgeland, Cypress | Co-list: Kelli Comiskey
FOR SALE

18718 Luby Creek Drive
Cypress, TX

$935,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
18718 Luby Creek Drive
4625 Crawford Street
Rice/Museum District
FOR SALE

4625 Crawford Street
Houston, TX

$485,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4625 Crawford Street
1203 Nantucket Drive
Westhaven Estates, Galleria
FOR SALE

1203 Nantucket Drive
Houston, TX

$1,849,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1203 Nantucket Drive
1505 Early Lane
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

1505 Early Lane
Houston, TX

$785,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
1505 Early Lane
2047 Westcreek Lane #807
The Wilshire | Co-list: Wendy Bernstein
FOR SALE

2047 Westcreek Lane #807
Houston, TX

$845,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2047 Westcreek Lane #807
701 Bering Drive #1905
Woodway Pines, Galleria
FOR SALE

701 Bering Drive #1905
Houston, TX

$355,000 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
701 Bering Drive #1905
18 Bayou Shadows Street
Memorial
FOR SALE

18 Bayou Shadows Street
Houston, TX

$919,000 Learn More about this property
Julie Brann
This property is listed by: Julie Brann (713) 594-8736 Email Realtor
18 Bayou Shadows Street
3838 Olympia Drive
River Oaks
FOR SALE

3838 Olympia Drive
Houston, TX

$5,245,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
3838 Olympia Drive
951 W 21st Street
Contemporary Heights
FOR SALE

951 W 21st Street
Houston, TX

$429,900 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
951 W 21st Street
734 E 13th 1/2 Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

734 E 13th 1/2 Street
Houston, TX

$1,265,000 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
734 E 13th 1/2 Street
26407 Hollow Stone Lane
Black Horse Ranch, Cypress
FOR SALE

26407 Hollow Stone Lane
Cypress, TX

$1,179,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
26407 Hollow Stone Lane
6026 Lake Bridge Lane
Del Bello Lakes, Alvin
FOR SALE

6026 Lake Bridge Lane
Manvel, TX

$570,000 Learn More about this property
Bob Murdock
This property is listed by: Bob Murdock (832) 326-5712 Email Realtor
6026 Lake Bridge Lane
331 Tealwood Drive
Tealwood, Memorial
FOR SALE

331 Tealwood Drive
Houston, TX

$1,225,000 Learn More about this property
Julie Brann
This property is listed by: Julie Brann (713) 594-8736 Email Realtor
331 Tealwood Drive
12611 Cove Landing Drive
Bridgeland
FOR SALE

12611 Cove Landing Drive
Cypress, TX

$685,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
12611 Cove Landing Drive
3023 Wellspring Lake Drive
Weston Lakes, Fulshear
FOR SALE

3023 Wellspring Lake Drive
Fulshear, TX

$1,600,000 Learn More about this property
Janice Ratliff
This property is listed by: Janice Ratliff (713) 819-0801 Email Realtor
3023 Wellspring Lake Drive
10038 Briar Drive
Briargrove Park
FOR SALE

10038 Briar Drive
Houston, TX

$1,650,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
10038 Briar Drive
3500 Audubon Place
Montrose
FOR SALE

3500 Audubon Place
Houston, TX

$1,585,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
3500 Audubon Place
5211 Gano Street
Northside
FOR SALE

5211 Gano Street
Houston, TX

$449,000 Learn More about this property
Julie Brann
This property is listed by: Julie Brann (713) 594-8736 Email Realtor
5211 Gano Street
6249 Locke Lane
Briargrove
FOR SALE

6249 Locke Lane
Houston, TX

$599,900 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
6249 Locke Lane
1100 Uptown Park Boulevard #92
Montebello | Co-list: Cathy Scherer
FOR SALE

1100 Uptown Park Boulevard #92
Houston, TX

$1,875,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1100 Uptown Park Boulevard #92
6261 Del Monte Drive
Briargrove
FOR SALE

6261 Del Monte Drive
Houston, TX

$1,025,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
6261 Del Monte Drive
12634 Briar Patch Road
Energy Corridor
FOR SALE

12634 Briar Patch Road
Houston, TX

$529,900 Learn More about this property
Thea McShay
This property is listed by: Thea McShay (713) 724-7684 Email Realtor
12634 Briar Patch Road
Presented by Bernstein Realty Your Home Our Expertise
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X