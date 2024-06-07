Famed Furniture Families Celebrated In River Oaks — Making Empty Houses Homes

Chairs Francie Willis and Bernie Falco at the Houston Furniture Bank dinner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

What: Houston Furniture Bank “No Kids on the Floor” dinner

Where: River Oaks Country Club

PC Moment: The evening was a celebration of the nonprofit that has been providing essential furniture for families in need since its inaugural support 32 years ago from Jodie Hoffer of Hoffer Furniture. Since his death in 2020, family support of the Houston Furniture Bank has continued.

Chaired by Francie Willis and Bernie Falco, the fundraiser honored the Hoffer family along with two other impactful supporters of the bank. The Finger family of Finger Furniture and the Wolff family of Star Furniture. Accepting honors on behalf of their respective families and receiving standing ovations were Steve Hoffer, Steve Finger and Cyvia Wolff. Of special note was the fact that Hoffer Furniture is today run by fourth generation family member Samantha Hoffer.

Furniture Bank executive director Oli Mohammed, who founded the nonprofit Houston Furniture Bank in 1992, narrated a video that recounted formation of the organization with the motto “Making Empty Houses Homes.”

With 360 attendees, the evening raised $275,000 with funds focused on providing beds for children in need.

Gifts for Dad Swipe

















Next

“The basic necessities for a family to live and most importantly for a child to have a bed to sleep on is what the Houston Furniture Bank does,” Francie Willis told the gathering. “It is a critical organization in our community and touches so many lives.

“We need to garner continued support from the community.”

PC Seen: Mike Willis, Lisa Helfman, Ellen and Steve Robinson, Gayle and Scott Hoffer, Mindy and Steve Finger, Karen and Murry Penner, Robyn and Zac Hoffer, Samantha Hoffer, Ryan Bonnet, Sarah and Max Hoffer, Carol and Tom Sawyer, Marc Grossberg, Karen and Larry Cress, Michele and Youval Meicler, Adele and Lan Bentsen, Audrey and Phillip Davis, Mart and Roger Ramsey, Colleen and Phil Smith, Hershey Grace and Ed McMahon, Roz and Alan Pactor, and Cindy and Bill Ward.