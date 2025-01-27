Young Singers Get the Break Of a Lifetime From Houston Grand Opera — Inside a Magical Night of Rising Stars

The Grand Foyer of Wortham Theater Center set for dinner following Houston Grand Opera's Concert of the Arias (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchlightGroup.com)

What: Houston Grand Opera 37th Concert of Arias

Where: Wortham Theater Center Cullen Stage

PC Moment: With seven young operatic talents vying for top honors, this evening enjoys numerous high points. But of course the true high point of the soirée is announcement of the winners, who were selected by Michael Heaston, deputy general manager of the Metropolitan Opera and former music director of Houston Grand Opera’s Butler Studio; Khori Dastoor, HGO general director and CEO; and Patrick Summers, HGO artistic and music director.

The panel also included soprano Ana María Martínez, who selected the recipient of her Ana María Martínez Encouragement Award. Martínez has a long history of performances with Houston Grand Opera. In addition, from 2019 to 2024, Martínez served as the company’s first-ever artistic advisor. Today, she is a professor at Rice University’s Shepherd School of Music.

The judges’ first place award recipient was also the winner of the Audience Choice Award. Thus, baritone Geonho Lee went home $25,000 and $5,000 richer for the honors. Second prize of $15,000 when to tenor Luka Tsevelidze. Soprano Lauren Carroll earned $10,000 for her third place win. Martínez’ $2,000 award went to soprano Daria Lupu. No one went home empty handed as Lupu and the other finalists who did not place each received $3,500.

For the first time in the competition, the seven finalists from a field of 20 semifinalists were accompanied by the Houston Grand Opera orchestra rather than a grand piano. The orchestral addition, under direction of notable guest conductor James Gaffigan, brought further depth to the prized competition.

SHOP Swipe













Next

The concert and black-tie dinner from City Kitchen that followed in the Wortham Center Grand Foyer was chaired by Reinnette and Stan Marek. The evening raised more than $775,000 in support of the Butler Studio’s mission to recruit, develop and champion world class young artists.

PC Seen: Molly and Jim Crownover, Drs. Rachel and Warren Ellsworth, Dina Alsowayel and Tony Chase, Anne and Albert Chao, Susie and Joe Dilg, Teresa and José Ivo, Marcia and Alfredo Vilas, Gloria Portela, Cynthia and Tony Petrello, Harlan Stai, Claire Liu and Joe Greenberg, Rebecca Rabinow and Matthew Ringel, Estela Cockrell, Luba Bigman, and Kim and Ryan Dolibois.