COVID Cautious Author Delivers an Uplifting Presentation From Home For a Lively Junior League Ballroom

New York Times best-selling author Katherine Center addresses the Houston Hospice Butterfly Luncheon digitally from her Houston home. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

What: Houston Hospice annual Butterfly Luncheon

Where: The Junior League of Houston

PC Moment: While more than 120 guests took their seats at luncheon tables in the Junior League ballroom, scores of others tuned in to view the Livestreamed event from their homes due to personal COVID precautions. Even the guest speaker, New York Times best-selling author Katherine Center, delivered her uplifting presentation digitally from her home base in Houston. Currently, Center’s publisher Macmillan is not allowiing its authors to make presentations personally.

Hospice could not have had a more relevant speaker as Center is known for the “life knocks you down and you get back up” theme of her books. On this day, she emphasized the importance of finding hope, even merely a glimmer, in order to move forward in the midst of adversity.

Under the guidance of chairs Terrell and Abbott Sprague, the luncheon raised $180,000 for Houston Hospice‘s compassionate end-of-life care for patients and their families. The Butterfly Program, for which the luncheon is named, is recognized as a national leader in pediatric hospice care.

PC Seen: Emcee Lisa Malosky, Houston Hospice president and CEO Rana McClelland, Rich Walton, Dr. Michele Sabino, Dr. Paul Mansfield, vice president of development Aida Matic, Sue White, board of directors chair Joyce Salhoot, Isabel Lummis, Judson Robertson Jr., Nancy Kelley, Lorraine Winslow, Sally Lukats, and Joyce Salhoot.