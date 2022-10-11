Justin Goodman (Photo by Larry Geiger)
Justin Goodman at the Iron Bartender 2022 competition benefitting The Periwinkle Foundation. (Photo by Larry Geiger)

Christine Millner, Patricia Sung, Veronica Triplett, Dana Hendrix at the Iron Bartender 2022 competition benefitting The Periwinkle Foundation. (Photo by Larry Geiger)

Iron Bartender chair Sean Beck, Iron Bartender champion, Angel Marie Salas, Alice Rohrman at the Iron Bartender 2022 competition benefitting The Periwinkle Foundation. (Photo by Larry Geiger)

Daniel Prasca-Chamorro & Marina Barron at the Iron Bartender 2022 competition benefitting The Periwinkle Foundation. (Photo by Larry Geiger)

Irina & Vitaly Zaltsgendler at the Iron Bartender 2022 competition benefitting The Periwinkle Foundation. (Photo by Larry Geiger)

Jana & Jason Milam, Jennifer & Mark Gribble at the Iron Bartender 2022 competition benefitting The Periwinkle Foundation. (Photo by Larry Geiger)

Leah Garza & Brandon Burke at the Iron Bartender 2022 competition benefitting The Periwinkle Foundation. (Photo by Larry Geiger)

Michael Yong & Wendy Lee at the Iron Bartender 2022 competition benefitting The Periwinkle Foundation. (Photo by Larry Geiger)

Mick Cantu, Mary Jo Cantu, Alicia Cantu, Cade Shanks, Stephanie Shanks, Kirby Shanks at the Iron Bartender 2022 competition benefitting The Periwinkle Foundation. (Photo by Larry Geiger)

Suzanne Kirkpatrick, Gary Lenz, Patti Montgomery, Brett Hanka at the Iron Bartender 2022 competition benefitting The Periwinkle Foundation. (Photo by Larry Geiger)

Erin Locke, Mary Gatlin at the Iron Bartender 2022 competition benefitting The Periwinkle Foundation. (Photo by Larry Geiger)

Society / Featured Parties

Houston’s Iron Bartender Competition Brings Cocktail Masters and Top Chefs Together — And the Winner Is. . .

A Real Drinks Showdown at One of the City's Top Barbecue Restaurants

BY // 10.11.22
photography Larry Geiger
Justin Goodman at the Iron Bartender 2022 competition benefitting The Periwinkle Foundation. (Photo by Larry Geiger)

Christine Millner, Patricia Sung, Veronica Triplett, Dana Hendrix at the Iron Bartender 2022 competition benefitting The Periwinkle Foundation. (Photo by Larry Geiger)

Iron Bartender chair Sean Beck, Iron Bartender champion, Angel Marie Salas, Alice Rohrman at the Iron Bartender 2022 competition benefitting The Periwinkle Foundation. (Photo by Larry Geiger)

Daniel Prasca-Chamorro & Marina Barron at the Iron Bartender 2022 competition benefitting The Periwinkle Foundation. (Photo by Larry Geiger)

Irina & Vitaly Zaltsgendler at the Iron Bartender 2022 competition benefitting The Periwinkle Foundation. (Photo by Larry Geiger)

Jana & Jason Milam, Jennifer & Mark Gribble at the Iron Bartender 2022 competition benefitting The Periwinkle Foundation. (Photo by Larry Geiger)

Leah Garza & Brandon Burke at the Iron Bartender 2022 competition benefitting The Periwinkle Foundation. (Photo by Larry Geiger)

Michael Yong & Wendy Lee at the Iron Bartender 2022 competition benefitting The Periwinkle Foundation. (Photo by Larry Geiger)

Mick Cantu, Mary Jo Cantu, Alicia Cantu, Cade Shanks, Stephanie Shanks, Kirby Shanks at the Iron Bartender 2022 competition benefitting The Periwinkle Foundation. (Photo by Larry Geiger)

Suzanne Kirkpatrick, Gary Lenz, Patti Montgomery, Brett Hanka at the Iron Bartender 2022 competition benefitting The Periwinkle Foundation. (Photo by Larry Geiger)

Erin Locke, Mary Gatlin at the Iron Bartender 2022 competition benefitting The Periwinkle Foundation. (Photo by Larry Geiger)

What: Iron Bartender 2022 competition

Where: Gatlin’s BBQ

PC Moment: It was quite the juicy event for the Periwinkle Foundation when half a dozen notable bartenders each whipped up special “Periwinkle Cocktails” to be paired with a multi-course tasting menu prepared by local Houston chefs. Walking away with both the People’s Choice Award and the Iron Bartender Champion award was Angel Marie Salas, representing Johnny’s Gold Brick and Winnies.

First runner-up honors went to Sarah Crowl of Better Luck Tomorrow while Himanshu Desai of Musaafer took bows for the most creative cocktail. Judges for the competition were Alison Cook, Chris Harris, Christine Millner and Cat Nguyen.

Sean Beck chaired the event that raised $35,000 for Periwinkle’s camps, arts and survivor programs for children, teens and their families challenged by cancer and other life threatening illnesses.

Challenging the bartenders with their menu creations were chefs Chris Roy of Winnies Houston, Tony J. Nguyen of Xin Chaoc, Fabian Saldana of Maize, Michelle Wallace of Gatlin’s BBQ, Manny Menchaca of Vic & Anthony’s and Alyssa Dole of Luloo’s All Day. The food helped elevate the bartenders’ own concoctions — and vice versa.

