Houston’s Iron Bartender Competition Brings Cocktail Masters and Top Chefs Together — And the Winner Is. . .

Erin Locke, Mary Gatlin at the Iron Bartender 2022 competition benefitting The Periwinkle Foundation. (Photo by Larry Geiger)

Iron Bartender chair Sean Beck, Iron Bartender champion, Angel Marie Salas, Alice Rohrman at the Iron Bartender 2022 competition benefitting The Periwinkle Foundation. (Photo by Larry Geiger)

What: Iron Bartender 2022 competition

Where: Gatlin’s BBQ

PC Moment: It was quite the juicy event for the Periwinkle Foundation when half a dozen notable bartenders each whipped up special “Periwinkle Cocktails” to be paired with a multi-course tasting menu prepared by local Houston chefs. Walking away with both the People’s Choice Award and the Iron Bartender Champion award was Angel Marie Salas, representing Johnny’s Gold Brick and Winnies.

First runner-up honors went to Sarah Crowl of Better Luck Tomorrow while Himanshu Desai of Musaafer took bows for the most creative cocktail. Judges for the competition were Alison Cook, Chris Harris, Christine Millner and Cat Nguyen.

Sean Beck chaired the event that raised $35,000 for Periwinkle’s camps, arts and survivor programs for children, teens and their families challenged by cancer and other life threatening illnesses.

Challenging the bartenders with their menu creations were chefs Chris Roy of Winnies Houston, Tony J. Nguyen of Xin Chaoc, Fabian Saldana of Maize, Michelle Wallace of Gatlin’s BBQ, Manny Menchaca of Vic & Anthony’s and Alyssa Dole of Luloo’s All Day. The food helped elevate the bartenders’ own concoctions — and vice versa.

Spirit sponsors for the friendly competition were Angel’s Envy, Bacardi, El Tesoro, Hendrick’s, Ojo de Tigre and Pierre Ferrand.

PC Seen: Mary Jo and Mick Cantu, Janet and Brian Franklin, Amie and Michael Canfield, Daniel Prasca-Chamorro, Joy and Mike Rayburn, Patricia and Dominic Sung, Natalie and Justin Goodman, Jennifer and Mark Gribble, Heather and Zachary Ragsdale, Nicole Shirley, David Cruz, Marina Barron, Blake Lieberman, and Ross Simmons.