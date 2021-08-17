Man of Year Sign- Nick Conway and Team Orange Sombrero
LLS Man of the Year honoree Nick Conway with his Team Orange adding glitz and orange sombreros to the party.

Dr. Michael Bublewicz, Cassie Croft and Alyssa Bublewicz at the LLS Man & Woman of the Year watch party. The Bublewiczs chaired the event.

Keri Watson DesAutels at the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society's Man & Woman of the Year Event

Debbie Dalton, Cassie Croft, Alyssa Bublewicz

Cassie Croft's AmCap team raised some serious cash.

Cassie Croft and Alyssa Bublewicz make a statement.

Society / The Seen

Houston’s Man and Woman of the Year Competitions Raise a Whopping $1.4 Million For Crucial Cancer Fight

Young Professionals Doing Good

BY // 08.17.21
LLS Man of the Year honoree Nick Conway with his Team Orange adding glitz and orange sombreros to the party.

Dr. Michael Bublewicz, Cassie Croft and Alyssa Bublewicz at the LLS Man & Woman of the Year watch party. The Bublewiczs chaired the event.

Keri Watson DesAutels at the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society's Man & Woman of the Year Event

Debbie Dalton, Cassie Croft, Alyssa Bublewicz

Cassie Croft's AmCap team raised some serious cash.

What: The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society‘s Man & Woman of the Year Event

Where: Watch parties cropped up across Houston as winners of the annual fundraising campaign were celebrated along with Gulf Coast executive director Billie Sue Parris. In extraordinary fundraising creativity and commitment, the 10 candidates pushed proceeds to $1,368,316 with the funds earmarked for research into a cure for blood cancers. Ten weeks of fundraising events resulted in the seven-figure results.

Applause, applause for Woman of the Year Cassie Croft, whose team at AmCap Home Loans of Houston assisted in bringing her total to a whopping $368,659. Hats off to Man of the Year Nick Conway of Parata Systems of Houston, who raised a commendable $127,833.

Special recognition was given to an additional five candidates who entered the $50,000 LLS Mission Research Portfolio. Kudos to Keri Watson DesAutels, Cailean Gysler, Mallory Hester, Leo V. Johnson, and Bejal Patel. Watson DesAutels of Orangetheory Fitness was a close second for Woman of the Year, raising $360,000.

“Congratulations to our winners, and to all of our candidates and campaign team members who participated in this year’s Man & Woman of the Year campaign,” Parris says. “These exceptional volunteers are all passionate and determined individuals, and leaders in their communities. Together, we are getting closer to LLS’s goal of a world without blood cancer.”

The celebrations included sombreros, balloons, playful banners and glittering signs as the well-dressed contingents saluted the magnanimous fundraising effort.

X