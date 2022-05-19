Honorees Jim Postl, Keith Mosing, Dr. Stanley Appel and John Butler, Jr. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Houston’s 2022 Men of Distinction — It’s Time For the Gents to Take a Big Social Bow

Highlighting City Leaders Who Care

What: The annual Men of Distinction luncheon

Where: River Oaks Country Club

PC Moment: We love this luncheon for putting the spotlight singularly on men. In fact, the initial reason for founding the Men of Distinction event was to create a groove in Houston’s social fundraising scene for the gents. In the 15 year history of this unique happening, 60 of the city’s remarkable leaders have been honored and $5.5 million raised for support of pediatric biomedical research, education and patient care in the Texas Medical Center.

As with every year, 100 percent of the luncheon proceeds from this all-volunteer organization are directed to the spotlighted physicians.

Taking bows for their outstanding roles in the Houston community were 2022 honorees Dr. Stanley Appel, John Butler, Keith Mosing and Jim Postl. 

Retired KTRK Channel 13 morning news anchor Tom Koch reprised his role as emcee, a position he has held since the inception of the luncheon in 2007. Joining in the program were Men of Distinction board chair David Wuthrich and luncheon chair Tracy Dieterich, who introduced luncheon sponsor SonicAutomotive/Porsche River Oaks. Rob Dale, GM of the Porsche dealership, invited guests to drop by the spanking new $45 million Porsche facility at Highway 59 and Greenbrier.

The recipients of the unrestricted $100,000 grants were Dr. Allison Speer of McGovern Medical School at UTHealth; Dr. Alessandro Grattoni, Ph.D. and Dr. A. Osama Gaber, FACS, FAST at HoustonMethodist; and Dr. Michael A. Belfort, Ph.D. and Dr. Sundef G. Keswania at Texas Children’s Hospital and Baylor College of Medicine.

PC Seen: Tony Bradfield, Michael Mithoff, Richard Mithoff, Molly and Jim Crownover, Alice Mosing, Scotty Arnoldy, Beverly Postl, Lilly and Thurmon Andress, Bill King, Anne Neeson, Stephen Lewis, John Havens, Hallie Vanderhider, Gary Petersen, Jonathan Ayre, Ed McMahon, Joe Cleary, Dr. John Cangelosi, Cora Sue and Harry Mach, Dr. Bud Frazier, Regina Rogers, Scott Evans, Jeff Morgan and Diane and John Riley.

X