Houston’s Best Mini Mansions Turns Head On a Ski Worthy Night — These Aren’t Just Ordinary Dollhouses

Based on the fur coats and ski parkas that poured into Hotel ZaZa Museum District on a recent night, one might have mistaken the visuals as a cast call for Elf. But this was the La Petite Maison gala with an aprés ski fashion theme. Never mind that rather than sweater weather, Houston was suffering from December sweaty weather.

Yes, the weather outdoors was frightful but inside all was delightful with the air conditioning humming, holiday decor at its peak. And what could be more representative of seasonal delights than elaborate dollhouses? The third annual auction of fabulous mini mansions, created by local designers, raised more than $231,000 for Family Houston.

The incredible detailing that the contributors utilized in the doll houses was magical from the working TV looping Elf in the media room to the upholstered furniture by Coley Home and architectural lighting by the Urban Electric Company. Consider also miniature artworks from artists such as Donald Robertson and collaborations by Schumacher, Pierre Frey, and Holland & Sherry.

Adding to the wintery ambience were signature cocktails including Brandy Freezes (the real deal), Old Fashions and champagne for a holiday boost. The ski lift photo booth was a special treat for the 450 attendees Maddy Rose provided the DJ spins while everyone perused the eight dollhouses and grazed through the generous buffet tables.

Contributing designers were event co-chair Lauren Wills Grover of Wills Design Associates, Elizabeth Garrett of Elizabeth Garrett Interiors, Amy Kummer of Amy Kummer Interiors, Jennifer Barron of Jennifer Barron Interiors, Courtney Barton of Shop Courtney Barton, Dallas’ Jean Liu of Jean Liu Design, Kristen Leigh of Kristen Leigh Studio, and Austin’s Avery Cox of Avery Cox Design.

Hundreds of hours are put into these intricate creations, a task earning kudos for and thanks to the participating designer. So intense is this design project that after three years in Houston, La Petite Maison founder/Houston interior designer/philanthropist Alexandra Killion has revealed that next year the fundraiser will be moving to Atlanta.

“I cannot believe how much this event has grown and taken on a life of its own,” Killion says. “From my one little idea of creating an over-the-top dollhouse for my young daughter.

“Founding this organization has been an honor and working with this incredible team of women entrepreneurs is a feeling I cannot describe. What a privilege to raise funds that really matter to my community at large. I am so grateful to the partner we found in Family Houston and to all the people who made it a reality.

“I’m excited to bring this event to another community, and see how the Atlanta dollhouses match up.”