Houston’s Best Mini Mansions Turns Head On a Ski Worthy Night — These Aren’t Just Ordinary Dollhouses
It's the Swan Song For a Bayou City Tradition With a Move to Atlanta On TapBY Shelby Hodge // 12.13.24
The Jennifer Barron Interiors team: Carolina Rincon, Jamie Gardner, Mallory Fernandez, Jennifer Barron, Olivia Parker (Photo by Jacob Power)
La Petite Maison co-chair Lauren Wills Grover, co-chair and founder Alexandra Killion (Photo by Jacob Power)
La Petite Maison designers Avery Cox, Cayce Davis on behalf of Jean Liu, Elizabeth Garrett DeWitt, Courtney Barton, Amy Kummer, Jennifer Barron, Lauren Wills Grover, Kristen Leigh Steen (Photo by Jacob Power)
Amy Kummer's dollhouse for La Petite Maison (Photo by Jacob Power)
Danielle Faulk, Angela Geyer, Mariel Sawicki, Amy Kummer, Delie Putnam at La Petite Maison (Photo by Jacob Power)
Lucy Branca, Elizabeth Baron at La Petite Maison (Photo by Jacob Power)
Dandies including Jim Hermes at La Petite Maison (Photo by Jacob Power)
Tayler Stanley, Madison Stanley, Jessica Fleming, Lora Strutton, Nathan Strutton, Tyler Killion, Danielle Wilson at La Petite Maison (Photo by Jacob Power)
Anya Miller in mink with her ski buddy at La Petite Maison (Photo by Jacob Power)
Guest, Claire Day at La Petite Maison (Photo by Jacob Power)
Wills Design Associates dollhouse at La Petite Maison (Photo by Jacob Power)
Jim Hermes, Allison Weaver of Oyster Creek Studios attends La Petite Maison (Photo by Jacob Power)
(Photo by Jacob Power)
(Photo by Jacob Power)
Kristina Wilson in pink hat and friends at La Petite Maison (Photo by Jacob Power)
Guests inspecting the fine art of dollhouse design at La Petite Maison (Photo by Jacob Power)
(Photo by Jacob Power)
Kristen Leigh Dollhouse (Courtesy La Petite Maison)
Jennifer Barron Dollhouse (Courtesy La Petite Maison)
Avery Cox Dollhouse (Courtesy La Petite Maison)
Elizabeth Garrett Dollhouse (Courtesy La Petite Maison)
(Photo by Jacob Power)
Johnny Holliday jumping into action for the La Petite Maison live auction (Photo by Jacob Power)
Based on the fur coats and ski parkas that poured into Hotel ZaZa Museum District on a recent night, one might have mistaken the visuals as a cast call for Elf. But this was the La Petite Maison gala with an aprés ski fashion theme. Never mind that rather than sweater weather, Houston was suffering from December sweaty weather.
Yes, the weather outdoors was frightful but inside all was delightful with the air conditioning humming, holiday decor at its peak. And what could be more representative of seasonal delights than elaborate dollhouses? The third annual auction of fabulous mini mansions, created by local designers, raised more than $231,000 for Family Houston.
The incredible detailing that the contributors utilized in the doll houses was magical from the working TV looping Elf in the media room to the upholstered furniture by Coley Home and architectural lighting by the Urban Electric Company. Consider also miniature artworks from artists such as Donald Robertson and collaborations by Schumacher, Pierre Frey, and Holland & Sherry.
Adding to the wintery ambience were signature cocktails including Brandy Freezes (the real deal), Old Fashions and champagne for a holiday boost. The ski lift photo booth was a special treat for the 450 attendees Maddy Rose provided the DJ spins while everyone perused the eight dollhouses and grazed through the generous buffet tables.
Contributing designers were event co-chair Lauren Wills Grover of Wills Design Associates, Elizabeth Garrett of Elizabeth Garrett Interiors, Amy Kummer of Amy Kummer Interiors, Jennifer Barron of Jennifer Barron Interiors, Courtney Barton of Shop Courtney Barton, Dallas’ Jean Liu of Jean Liu Design, Kristen Leigh of Kristen Leigh Studio, and Austin’s Avery Cox of Avery Cox Design.
Hundreds of hours are put into these intricate creations, a task earning kudos for and thanks to the participating designer. So intense is this design project that after three years in Houston, La Petite Maison founder/Houston interior designer/philanthropist Alexandra Killion has revealed that next year the fundraiser will be moving to Atlanta.
“I cannot believe how much this event has grown and taken on a life of its own,” Killion says. “From my one little idea of creating an over-the-top dollhouse for my young daughter.
“Founding this organization has been an honor and working with this incredible team of women entrepreneurs is a feeling I cannot describe. What a privilege to raise funds that really matter to my community at large. I am so grateful to the partner we found in Family Houston and to all the people who made it a reality.
“I’m excited to bring this event to another community, and see how the Atlanta dollhouses match up.”