Houston’s Best Mini Mansions Turns Head On a Ski Worthy Night — These Aren’t Just Ordinary Dollhouses

fbpx
La Petite Maison (Photo by Jacob Power)
La Petite Maison (Photo by Jacob Power)
La Petite Maison designers Avery Cox, Cayce Davis on behalf of Jean Liu, Elizabeth Garrett DeWitt, Courtney Barton, Amy Kummer, Jennifer Barron, Lauren Wills Grover, Kristen Leigh Steen (Photo by Jacob Power)
La Petite Maison (Photo by Jacob Power)
La Petite Maison (Photo by Jacob Power)
La Petite Maison (Photo by Jacob Power)
La Petite Maison (Photo by Jacob Power)
La Petite Maison (Photo by Jacob Power)
La Petite Maison (Photo by Jacob Power)
La Petite Maison (Photo by Jacob Power)
La Petite Maison (Photo by Jacob Power)
La Petite Maison (Photo by Jacob Power)
389_LPMG24_JPP (Photo by Jacob Power)
65_LPMG24_JPP (Photo by Jacob Power)
La Petite Maison (Photo by Jacob Power)
La Petite Maison (Photo by Jacob Power)
311_LPMG24_JPP (Photo by Jacob Power)
Kristen Leigh Dollhouse (Courtesy La Petite Maison)
jb_dollhouse_2024 sm_007
Lindsay Brown_Avery Cox 105
La Petite Maison
71_LPMG24_JPP (Photo by Jacob Power)
La Petite Maison (Photo by Jacob Power)
01
23

The Jennifer Barron Interiors team: Carolina Rincon, Jamie Gardner, Mallory Fernandez, Jennifer Barron, Olivia Parker (Photo by Jacob Power)

02
23

La Petite Maison co-chair Lauren Wills Grover, co-chair and founder Alexandra Killion (Photo by Jacob Power)

03
23

La Petite Maison designers Avery Cox, Cayce Davis on behalf of Jean Liu, Elizabeth Garrett DeWitt, Courtney Barton, Amy Kummer, Jennifer Barron, Lauren Wills Grover, Kristen Leigh Steen (Photo by Jacob Power)

04
23

Amy Kummer's dollhouse for La Petite Maison (Photo by Jacob Power)

05
23

Danielle Faulk, Angela Geyer, Mariel Sawicki, Amy Kummer, Delie Putnam at La Petite Maison (Photo by Jacob Power)

06
23

Lucy Branca, Elizabeth Baron at La Petite Maison (Photo by Jacob Power)

07
23

Dandies including Jim Hermes at La Petite Maison (Photo by Jacob Power)

08
23

Tayler Stanley, Madison Stanley, Jessica Fleming, Lora Strutton, Nathan Strutton, Tyler Killion, Danielle Wilson at La Petite Maison (Photo by Jacob Power)

09
23

Anya Miller in mink with her ski buddy at La Petite Maison (Photo by Jacob Power)

10
23

Guest, Claire Day at La Petite Maison (Photo by Jacob Power)

11
23

Wills Design Associates dollhouse at La Petite Maison (Photo by Jacob Power)

12
23

Jim Hermes, Allison Weaver of Oyster Creek Studios attends La Petite Maison (Photo by Jacob Power)

13
23

(Photo by Jacob Power)

14
23

(Photo by Jacob Power)

15
23

Kristina Wilson in pink hat and friends at La Petite Maison (Photo by Jacob Power)

16
23

Guests inspecting the fine art of dollhouse design at La Petite Maison (Photo by Jacob Power)

17
23

(Photo by Jacob Power)

18
23

Kristen Leigh Dollhouse (Courtesy La Petite Maison)

19
23

Jennifer Barron Dollhouse (Courtesy La Petite Maison)

20
23

Avery Cox Dollhouse (Courtesy La Petite Maison)

21
23

Elizabeth Garrett Dollhouse (Courtesy La Petite Maison)

22
23

(Photo by Jacob Power)

23
23

Johnny Holliday jumping into action for the La Petite Maison live auction (Photo by Jacob Power)

La Petite Maison (Photo by Jacob Power)
La Petite Maison (Photo by Jacob Power)
La Petite Maison designers Avery Cox, Cayce Davis on behalf of Jean Liu, Elizabeth Garrett DeWitt, Courtney Barton, Amy Kummer, Jennifer Barron, Lauren Wills Grover, Kristen Leigh Steen (Photo by Jacob Power)
La Petite Maison (Photo by Jacob Power)
La Petite Maison (Photo by Jacob Power)
La Petite Maison (Photo by Jacob Power)
La Petite Maison (Photo by Jacob Power)
La Petite Maison (Photo by Jacob Power)
La Petite Maison (Photo by Jacob Power)
La Petite Maison (Photo by Jacob Power)
La Petite Maison (Photo by Jacob Power)
La Petite Maison (Photo by Jacob Power)
389_LPMG24_JPP (Photo by Jacob Power)
65_LPMG24_JPP (Photo by Jacob Power)
La Petite Maison (Photo by Jacob Power)
La Petite Maison (Photo by Jacob Power)
311_LPMG24_JPP (Photo by Jacob Power)
Kristen Leigh Dollhouse (Courtesy La Petite Maison)
jb_dollhouse_2024 sm_007
Lindsay Brown_Avery Cox 105
La Petite Maison
71_LPMG24_JPP (Photo by Jacob Power)
La Petite Maison (Photo by Jacob Power)
Society / The Seen

Houston’s Best Mini Mansions Turns Head On a Ski Worthy Night — These Aren’t Just Ordinary Dollhouses

It's the Swan Song For a Bayou City Tradition With a Move to Atlanta On Tap

BY // 12.13.24
photography Jacob Power
The Jennifer Barron Interiors team: Carolina Rincon, Jamie Gardner, Mallory Fernandez, Jennifer Barron, Olivia Parker (Photo by Jacob Power)
La Petite Maison co-chair Lauren Wills Grover, co-chair and founder Alexandra Killion (Photo by Jacob Power)
La Petite Maison designers Avery Cox, Cayce Davis on behalf of Jean Liu, Elizabeth Garrett DeWitt, Courtney Barton, Amy Kummer, Jennifer Barron, Lauren Wills Grover, Kristen Leigh Steen (Photo by Jacob Power)
Amy Kummer's dollhouse for La Petite Maison (Photo by Jacob Power)
Danielle Faulk, Angela Geyer, Mariel Sawicki, Amy Kummer, Delie Putnam at La Petite Maison (Photo by Jacob Power)
Lucy Branca, Elizabeth Baron at La Petite Maison (Photo by Jacob Power)
Dandies including Jim Hermes at La Petite Maison (Photo by Jacob Power)
Tayler Stanley, Madison Stanley, Jessica Fleming, Lora Strutton, Nathan Strutton, Tyler Killion, Danielle Wilson at La Petite Maison (Photo by Jacob Power)
Anya Miller in mink with her ski buddy at La Petite Maison (Photo by Jacob Power)
Guest, Claire Day at La Petite Maison (Photo by Jacob Power)
Wills Design Associates dollhouse at La Petite Maison (Photo by Jacob Power)
Jim Hermes, Allison Weaver of Oyster Creek Studios attends La Petite Maison (Photo by Jacob Power)
(Photo by Jacob Power)
(Photo by Jacob Power)
Kristina Wilson in pink hat and friends at La Petite Maison (Photo by Jacob Power)
Guests inspecting the fine art of dollhouse design at La Petite Maison (Photo by Jacob Power)
(Photo by Jacob Power)
Kristen Leigh Dollhouse (Courtesy La Petite Maison)
Jennifer Barron Dollhouse (Courtesy La Petite Maison)
Avery Cox Dollhouse (Courtesy La Petite Maison)
Elizabeth Garrett Dollhouse (Courtesy La Petite Maison)
(Photo by Jacob Power)
Johnny Holliday jumping into action for the La Petite Maison live auction (Photo by Jacob Power)
1
23

The Jennifer Barron Interiors team: Carolina Rincon, Jamie Gardner, Mallory Fernandez, Jennifer Barron, Olivia Parker (Photo by Jacob Power)

2
23

La Petite Maison co-chair Lauren Wills Grover, co-chair and founder Alexandra Killion (Photo by Jacob Power)

3
23

La Petite Maison designers Avery Cox, Cayce Davis on behalf of Jean Liu, Elizabeth Garrett DeWitt, Courtney Barton, Amy Kummer, Jennifer Barron, Lauren Wills Grover, Kristen Leigh Steen (Photo by Jacob Power)

4
23

Amy Kummer's dollhouse for La Petite Maison (Photo by Jacob Power)

5
23

Danielle Faulk, Angela Geyer, Mariel Sawicki, Amy Kummer, Delie Putnam at La Petite Maison (Photo by Jacob Power)

6
23

Lucy Branca, Elizabeth Baron at La Petite Maison (Photo by Jacob Power)

7
23

Dandies including Jim Hermes at La Petite Maison (Photo by Jacob Power)

8
23

Tayler Stanley, Madison Stanley, Jessica Fleming, Lora Strutton, Nathan Strutton, Tyler Killion, Danielle Wilson at La Petite Maison (Photo by Jacob Power)

9
23

Anya Miller in mink with her ski buddy at La Petite Maison (Photo by Jacob Power)

10
23

Guest, Claire Day at La Petite Maison (Photo by Jacob Power)

11
23

Wills Design Associates dollhouse at La Petite Maison (Photo by Jacob Power)

12
23

Jim Hermes, Allison Weaver of Oyster Creek Studios attends La Petite Maison (Photo by Jacob Power)

13
23

(Photo by Jacob Power)

14
23

(Photo by Jacob Power)

15
23

Kristina Wilson in pink hat and friends at La Petite Maison (Photo by Jacob Power)

16
23

Guests inspecting the fine art of dollhouse design at La Petite Maison (Photo by Jacob Power)

17
23

(Photo by Jacob Power)

18
23

Kristen Leigh Dollhouse (Courtesy La Petite Maison)

19
23

Jennifer Barron Dollhouse (Courtesy La Petite Maison)

20
23

Avery Cox Dollhouse (Courtesy La Petite Maison)

21
23

Elizabeth Garrett Dollhouse (Courtesy La Petite Maison)

22
23

(Photo by Jacob Power)

23
23

Johnny Holliday jumping into action for the La Petite Maison live auction (Photo by Jacob Power)

Based on the fur coats and ski parkas that poured into Hotel ZaZa Museum District on a recent night, one might have mistaken the visuals as a cast call for Elf. But this was the La Petite Maison gala with an aprés ski fashion theme. Never mind that rather than sweater weather, Houston was suffering from December sweaty weather.

Yes, the weather outdoors was frightful but inside all was delightful with the air conditioning humming, holiday decor at its peak. And what could be more representative of seasonal delights than elaborate dollhouses? The third annual auction of fabulous mini mansions, created by local designers, raised more than $231,000 for Family Houston.

The incredible detailing that the contributors utilized in the doll houses was magical from the working TV looping Elf in the media room to the upholstered furniture by Coley Home and architectural lighting by the Urban Electric Company. Consider also miniature artworks from artists such as Donald Robertson and collaborations by Schumacher, Pierre Frey, and Holland & Sherry.

La Petite Maison (Photo by Jacob Power)
Danielle Faulk, Angela Geyer, Mariel Sawicki, Amy Kummer, Delie Putnam at La Petite Maison (Photo by Jacob Power)

Adding to the wintery ambience were signature cocktails including Brandy Freezes (the real deal), Old Fashions and champagne for a holiday boost. The ski lift photo booth was a special treat for the 450 attendees Maddy Rose provided the DJ spins while everyone perused the eight dollhouses and grazed through the generous buffet tables.

Contributing designers were event co-chair Lauren Wills Grover of Wills Design Associates, Elizabeth Garrett of Elizabeth Garrett Interiors, Amy Kummer of Amy Kummer Interiors, Jennifer Barron of Jennifer Barron Interiors, Courtney Barton of Shop Courtney Barton, Dallas’ Jean Liu of Jean Liu Design, Kristen Leigh of Kristen Leigh Studio, and Austin’s Avery Cox of Avery Cox Design.

La Petite Maison designers Avery Cox, Cayce Davis on behalf of Jean Liu, Elizabeth Garrett DeWitt, Courtney Barton, Amy Kummer, Jennifer Barron, Lauren Wills Grover, Kristen Leigh Steen (Photo by Jacob Power)
La Petite Maison designers Avery Cox, Cayce Davis on behalf of Jean Liu, Elizabeth Garrett DeWitt, Courtney Barton, Amy Kummer, Jennifer Barron, Lauren Wills Grover, Kristen Leigh Steen (Photo by Jacob Power)

Hundreds of hours are put into these intricate creations, a task earning kudos for and thanks to the participating designer. So intense is this design project that after three years in Houston, La Petite Maison founder/Houston interior designer/philanthropist Alexandra Killion has revealed that next year the fundraiser will be moving to Atlanta.

Holiday Gift Guide

Swipe
  • TRIBEZA 2024 Holiday Gift Guide - DECK 2
  • TRIBEZA 2024 Holiday Gift Guide - DECK 2
  • TRIBEZA 2024 Holiday Gift Guide - DECK 2
  • TRIBEZA 2024 Holiday Gift Guide - DECK 2
  • TRIBEZA 2024 Holiday Gift Guide - DECK 2
  • TRIBEZA 2024 Holiday Gift Guide - DECK 2
  • TRIBEZA 2024 Holiday Gift Guide - DECK 2
  • TRIBEZA 2024 Holiday Gift Guide - DECK 2
  • TRIBEZA 2024 Holiday Gift Guide - DECK 2
  • TRIBEZA 2024 Holiday Gift Guide - DECK 2
  • TRIBEZA 2024 Holiday Gift Guide - DECK 2
  • TRIBEZA 2024 Holiday Gift Guide - DECK 2
  • TRIBEZA 2024 Holiday Gift Guide - DECK 2
  • TRIBEZA 2024 Holiday Gift Guide - DECK 2
  • TRIBEZA 2024 Holiday Gift Guide - DECK 2
  • TRIBEZA 2024 Holiday Gift Guide - DECK 2
  • TRIBEZA 2024 Holiday Gift Guide - DECK 2
  • TRIBEZA 2024 Holiday Gift Guide - DECK 2
  • TRIBEZA 2024 Holiday Gift Guide - DECK 2
  • TRIBEZA 2024 Holiday Gift Guide - DECK 2

“I cannot believe how much this event has grown and taken on a life of its own,” Killion says. “From my one little idea of creating an over-the-top dollhouse for my young daughter.

“Founding this organization has been an honor and working with this incredible team of women entrepreneurs is a feeling I cannot describe. What a privilege to raise funds that really matter to my community at large. I am so grateful to the partner we found in Family Houston and to all the people who made it a reality.

“I’m excited to bring this event to another community, and see how the Atlanta dollhouses match up.”

Christmas at Anatole Hilton Dallas 2024
LEARN MORE
Hilton Anatole Dallas

Curated Collection

Swipe
14700 Kiawah Way
Cedar Creek Lake
FOR SALE

14700 Kiawah Way
Malakoff, TX

$1,999,999 Learn More about this property
Chad Barrett
This property is listed by: Chad Barrett (214) 714-7034 Email Realtor
14700 Kiawah Way
3708 Greenbrier Drive
University Park
FOR SALE

3708 Greenbrier Drive
Dallas, TX

$5,495,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Baldwin
This property is listed by: Susan Baldwin (214) 763-1591 Email Realtor
3708 Greenbrier Drive
3501 University Boulevard
University Park
FOR SALE

3501 University Boulevard
Dallas, TX

$9,995,000 Learn More about this property
Alex Perry
This property is listed by: Alex Perry (214) 926-0158 Email Realtor
3501 University Boulevard
3505 Turtle Creek Boulevard #20F
Turtle Creek
FOR SALE

3505 Turtle Creek Boulevard #20F
Dallas, TX

$2,795,000 Learn More about this property
Jeanne Milligan
This property is listed by: Jeanne Milligan (214) 649-4375 Email Realtor
3505 Turtle Creek Boulevard #20F
2812 Mcfarlin Boulevard
University Park
FOR SALE

2812 Mcfarlin Boulevard
Dallas, TX

$2,999,000 Learn More about this property
Jackie Converse
This property is listed by: Jackie Converse (214) 673-7852 Email Realtor
2812 Mcfarlin Boulevard
3705 Dartmouth Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

3705 Dartmouth Avenue
Dallas, TX

$5,499,000 Learn More about this property
Carol Ann Zelley
This property is listed by: Carol Ann Zelley (214) 668-0503 Email Realtor
3705 Dartmouth Avenue
3836 Villanova Street
University Park
FOR SALE

3836 Villanova Street
Dallas, TX

$4,395,000 Learn More about this property
Richard Graziano
This property is listed by: Richard Graziano (214) 564-2602 Email Realtor
3836 Villanova Street
3516 Wentwood Drive
University Park
FOR SALE

3516 Wentwood Drive
Dallas, TX

$7,895,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Baldwin
This property is listed by: Susan Baldwin (214) 763-1591 Email Realtor
3516 Wentwood Drive
3832 Greenbrier Drive
University Park
FOR SALE

3832 Greenbrier Drive
Dallas, TX

$5,150,000 Learn More about this property
Elizabeth Wisdom
This property is listed by: Elizabeth Wisdom (214) 244-0181 Email Realtor
3832 Greenbrier Drive
6515 Glendora Avenue
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

6515 Glendora Avenue
Dallas, TX

$4,999,000 Learn More about this property
Sergio and Sheila Real Estate Group
This property is listed by: Sergio and Sheila Real Estate Group (469) 767-8819 Email Realtor
6515 Glendora Avenue
2300 Wolf Street #20AB
Uptown
FOR SALE

2300 Wolf Street #20AB
Dallas, TX

$6,250,000 Learn More about this property
Alex Perry
This property is listed by: Alex Perry (214) 926-0158 Email Realtor
2300 Wolf Street #20AB
3102 Saint Johns Drive
Highland Park
FOR SALE

3102 Saint Johns Drive
Dallas, TX

$3,995,000 Learn More about this property
Alex Perry
This property is listed by: Alex Perry (214) 926-0158 Email Realtor
3102 Saint Johns Drive
Presented by Allie Beth Allman
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X