Houston’s Most Giving Families Get Saluted In a Posh Steak 48 Bash — Altruistic Dynasties Help Build the Bayou City

Fall Fete_Brittany Sakowitz, Lexi Sakowitz-Marek, Robert Sakowitz, and Joan Schnitzer Levy_credit Alex Montoya (1) (Photo by Alex Montoya)
Fall Fete_Harry Reasoner, Susan and Barrett Reasoner_credit Alex Montoya (Photo by Alex Montoya)
Fall Fete_Alessandra and Miguel Treviño_credit Alex Montoya (Photo by Alex Montoya)
Fall Fete_Eddie Blanton, Pierce Bush, and Marcus Smith_credit Alex Montoya (Photo by Alex Montoya)
Fall Fete_Cynthia Wolff, Ed Wolff, and Beth Wolff_credit Alex Montoya (Photo by Alex Montoya)
Fall Fete_Elizabeth Stein, Robert Sakowitz, and Laura Stein_credit Alex Montoya (Photo by Alex Montoya)
Fall Fete_Yvonne Cormier, Lauren Randall, and Heidi Smith_credit Alex Montoya (Photo by Alex Montoya)
Fall Fete_Leisa Holland-Nelson, Amy Pierce, Kendall Pierce_credit Alex Montoya, (Photo by Alex Montoya)
Fall Fete_Shelby Hodge gives remarks_credit Alex Montoya (Photo by Alex Montoya)
Fall Fete_Amy Pierce, Yvonne Cormier, Ana Torras, Lauren Randall, and Kendall Pierce_credit Alex Montoya (1) (Photo by Alex Montoya)
Fall Fete_Jenna Lindley and Ellie Francisco_credit Alex Montoya (1) (Photo by Alex Montoya)
Fall Fete_Eddie and Kelli Blanton, Mike and Karen Mayell_credit Alex Montoya (1) (Photo by Alex Montoya)
Fall Fete_Brad Sutton, Maryellen Walsh, Michelle Maresh, David Weed_credit Alex Montoya (Photo by Alex Montoya)
Fall Fete_Stuart Rosenberg, Amy Johnston, and Jose Solis_credit Alex Montoya (1) (Photo by Alex Montoya)
01
14

Brittany Sakowitz, Lexi Sakowitz Marek, Robert Sakowitz, Joan Schnitzer at the generations of philanthropy Fall Féte at Steak 48. (Photo by Alex Montoya)

02
14

Harry Reasoner, Susan & Barrett Reasoner at the generations of philanthropy fall fête at Steak 48. (Photo by Alex Montoya)

03
14

Alessandra & Miguel Treviño at the generations of philanthropy fall fête at Steak 48. (Photo by Alex Montoya)

04
14

Eddie Blanton, Pierce Bush, Marcus Smith at the generations of philanthropy fall fête at Steak 48. (Photo by Alex Montoya)

05
14

Cynthia Wolff, Ed Wolff, Beth Wolff at the generations of philanthropy fall fête at Steak 48. (Photo by Alex Montoya)

06
14

Elizabeth Stein, Robert Sakowitz, Laura Stein at the generations of philanthropy fall fête at Steak 48. (Photo by Alex Montoya)

07
14

Yvonne Cormier, Lauren Randle, Heidi Smith at the generations of philanthropy fall fête at Steak 48. (Photo by Alex Montoya)

08
14

Leisa Holland-Nelson Bowman, Amy Pierce, Kendall Pierce at the generations of philanthropy fall fête at Steak 48. (Photo by Alex Montoya)

09
14

PaperCity's Shelby Hodge at the generations of philanthropy Fall Féte at Steak 48. (Photo by Alex Montoya)

10
14

Amy Pierce, Dr. Yvonne Cormier, Ana Torras at the generations of philanthropy fall fête at Steak 48. (Photo by Alex Montoya)

11
14

Jenna Lindley, Ellie Francisco at the generations of philanthropy Fall Féte at Steak 48. (Photo by Alex Montoya)

12
14

Eddy & Kelli Blanton, Karen & Mike Mayell at the generations of philanthropy Fall Féte at Steak 48. (Photo by Alex Montoya)

13
14

Brad Sutton & Maryellen Walsh, Michelle Maresh & David Weed at the generations of philanthropy Fall Féte at Steak 48. (Photo by Alex Montoya)

14
14

(Photo by Alex Montoya)

Fall Fete_Brittany Sakowitz, Lexi Sakowitz-Marek, Robert Sakowitz, and Joan Schnitzer Levy_credit Alex Montoya (1) (Photo by Alex Montoya)
Fall Fete_Harry Reasoner, Susan and Barrett Reasoner_credit Alex Montoya (Photo by Alex Montoya)
Fall Fete_Alessandra and Miguel Treviño_credit Alex Montoya (Photo by Alex Montoya)
Fall Fete_Eddie Blanton, Pierce Bush, and Marcus Smith_credit Alex Montoya (Photo by Alex Montoya)
Fall Fete_Cynthia Wolff, Ed Wolff, and Beth Wolff_credit Alex Montoya (Photo by Alex Montoya)
Fall Fete_Elizabeth Stein, Robert Sakowitz, and Laura Stein_credit Alex Montoya (Photo by Alex Montoya)
Fall Fete_Yvonne Cormier, Lauren Randall, and Heidi Smith_credit Alex Montoya (Photo by Alex Montoya)
Fall Fete_Leisa Holland-Nelson, Amy Pierce, Kendall Pierce_credit Alex Montoya, (Photo by Alex Montoya)
Fall Fete_Shelby Hodge gives remarks_credit Alex Montoya (Photo by Alex Montoya)
Fall Fete_Amy Pierce, Yvonne Cormier, Ana Torras, Lauren Randall, and Kendall Pierce_credit Alex Montoya (1) (Photo by Alex Montoya)
Fall Fete_Jenna Lindley and Ellie Francisco_credit Alex Montoya (1) (Photo by Alex Montoya)
Fall Fete_Eddie and Kelli Blanton, Mike and Karen Mayell_credit Alex Montoya (1) (Photo by Alex Montoya)
Fall Fete_Brad Sutton, Maryellen Walsh, Michelle Maresh, David Weed_credit Alex Montoya (Photo by Alex Montoya)
Fall Fete_Stuart Rosenberg, Amy Johnston, and Jose Solis_credit Alex Montoya (1) (Photo by Alex Montoya)
Society / Featured Parties

Houston’s Most Giving Families Get Saluted In a Posh Steak 48 Bash — Altruistic Dynasties Help Build the Bayou City

Generations of Philanthropy

BY // 09.16.24
photography Alex Montoya
Brittany Sakowitz, Lexi Sakowitz Marek, Robert Sakowitz, Joan Schnitzer at the generations of philanthropy Fall Féte at Steak 48. (Photo by Alex Montoya)
Harry Reasoner, Susan & Barrett Reasoner at the generations of philanthropy fall fête at Steak 48. (Photo by Alex Montoya)
Alessandra & Miguel Treviño at the generations of philanthropy fall fête at Steak 48. (Photo by Alex Montoya)
Eddie Blanton, Pierce Bush, Marcus Smith at the generations of philanthropy fall fête at Steak 48. (Photo by Alex Montoya)
Cynthia Wolff, Ed Wolff, Beth Wolff at the generations of philanthropy fall fête at Steak 48. (Photo by Alex Montoya)
Elizabeth Stein, Robert Sakowitz, Laura Stein at the generations of philanthropy fall fête at Steak 48. (Photo by Alex Montoya)
Yvonne Cormier, Lauren Randle, Heidi Smith at the generations of philanthropy fall fête at Steak 48. (Photo by Alex Montoya)
Leisa Holland-Nelson Bowman, Amy Pierce, Kendall Pierce at the generations of philanthropy fall fête at Steak 48. (Photo by Alex Montoya)
PaperCity's Shelby Hodge at the generations of philanthropy Fall Féte at Steak 48. (Photo by Alex Montoya)
Amy Pierce, Dr. Yvonne Cormier, Ana Torras at the generations of philanthropy fall fête at Steak 48. (Photo by Alex Montoya)
Jenna Lindley, Ellie Francisco at the generations of philanthropy Fall Féte at Steak 48. (Photo by Alex Montoya)
Eddy & Kelli Blanton, Karen & Mike Mayell at the generations of philanthropy Fall Féte at Steak 48. (Photo by Alex Montoya)
Brad Sutton & Maryellen Walsh, Michelle Maresh & David Weed at the generations of philanthropy Fall Féte at Steak 48. (Photo by Alex Montoya)
(Photo by Alex Montoya)
1
14

Brittany Sakowitz, Lexi Sakowitz Marek, Robert Sakowitz, Joan Schnitzer at the generations of philanthropy Fall Féte at Steak 48. (Photo by Alex Montoya)

2
14

Harry Reasoner, Susan & Barrett Reasoner at the generations of philanthropy fall fête at Steak 48. (Photo by Alex Montoya)

3
14

Alessandra & Miguel Treviño at the generations of philanthropy fall fête at Steak 48. (Photo by Alex Montoya)

4
14

Eddie Blanton, Pierce Bush, Marcus Smith at the generations of philanthropy fall fête at Steak 48. (Photo by Alex Montoya)

5
14

Cynthia Wolff, Ed Wolff, Beth Wolff at the generations of philanthropy fall fête at Steak 48. (Photo by Alex Montoya)

6
14

Elizabeth Stein, Robert Sakowitz, Laura Stein at the generations of philanthropy fall fête at Steak 48. (Photo by Alex Montoya)

7
14

Yvonne Cormier, Lauren Randle, Heidi Smith at the generations of philanthropy fall fête at Steak 48. (Photo by Alex Montoya)

8
14

Leisa Holland-Nelson Bowman, Amy Pierce, Kendall Pierce at the generations of philanthropy fall fête at Steak 48. (Photo by Alex Montoya)

9
14

PaperCity's Shelby Hodge at the generations of philanthropy Fall Féte at Steak 48. (Photo by Alex Montoya)

10
14

Amy Pierce, Dr. Yvonne Cormier, Ana Torras at the generations of philanthropy fall fête at Steak 48. (Photo by Alex Montoya)

11
14

Jenna Lindley, Ellie Francisco at the generations of philanthropy Fall Féte at Steak 48. (Photo by Alex Montoya)

12
14

Eddy & Kelli Blanton, Karen & Mike Mayell at the generations of philanthropy Fall Féte at Steak 48. (Photo by Alex Montoya)

13
14

Brad Sutton & Maryellen Walsh, Michelle Maresh & David Weed at the generations of philanthropy Fall Féte at Steak 48. (Photo by Alex Montoya)

14
14

(Photo by Alex Montoya)

For its fourth annual Fall Fête hosted by this scribe and celebrating the start of the charitable social season, Steak 48 tapped into the roots of Houston’s vast network of philanthropy, saluting families that have supported the Bayou City community through generations. Representatives of more than a dozen of those altruistic dynasties joined the evening of cocktails, hors d’oeuvres and talk on the importance of giving.

Below we dive into a bit of their conversations.

Jenna Lindley

The Lindley Family Foundation, manager of individual giving for the Houston Museum of Natural Science

“I personally believe that philanthropy is taught and learned, not something that someone just does,” Lindley says. “You have to grow up in a family, or in a culture, or community that values giving back and teaches you the importance of it. And why you should. I think Houston is a very unique place in that that is ingrained in the DNA here.

“Philanthropy was incredibly important to my grandparents and today we have the honor and the privilege to give back and to learn about the causes that were important to them and to maintain that in a continuing legacy.”

Fall Fete_Jenna Lindley and Ellie Francisco_credit Alex Montoya (1) (Photo by Alex Montoya)
Jenna Lindley, Ellie Francisco at the generations of philanthropy Fall Féte at Steak 48. (Photo by Alex Montoya)

Barrett Reasoner

Partner at Gibbs & Bruns LLP, son of admired community leaders Macey and Harry Reasoner

Luxurious Bath & Candles

Swipe
  • Bering's Gift's September 2024
  • Bering's Gift's September 2024
  • Bering's Gift's September 2024
  • Bering's Gift's September 2024
  • Bering's Gift's September 2024
  • Bering's Gift's September 2024
  • Bering's Gift's September 2024
  • Bering's Gift's September 2024
  • Bering's Gift's September 2024
  • Bering's Gift's September 2024

“This city was built by people who have a giving heart and who want to support and see the city thrive,” Reasoner says.”And it’s great to see that that’s been passed on from generation to generation.”

Fall Fete_Harry Reasoner, Susan and Barrett Reasoner_credit Alex Montoya (Photo by Alex Montoya)
Harry Reasoner, Susan & Barrett Reasoner at the generations of philanthropy fall fête at Steak 48. (Photo by Alex Montoya)

Eddy Blanton

Sscion of the Scurlock/Blanton families

“My grandfather, Eddy Scurlock, started the family in a generous way of life, helping others who were not so fortunate as we were,” Blanton notes. “Even his parents, during the Depression, invited anyone out on the street to come in for dinner because people were struggling then.

“This generosity has continued through the generations. He showed us how to be good stewards.”

Both Eddy Blanton’s grandfathers — Bill Blanton and Eddie Scurlock — served on the board of Methodist Hospital together.

Lexi Sakowitz Marek

Realtor with Compass

“Over the years even growing up, our parents instilled a very big message of the importance of community throughout Houston and the importance of giving back to the community  and how necessary it is to keep Houston thriving,” Sakowitz Marek says. “I think we’ve really done our part to contribute where we can and be involved in some really great organizations and causes that are important to us.”

Fall Fete_Brittany Sakowitz, Lexi Sakowitz-Marek, Robert Sakowitz, and Joan Schnitzer Levy_credit Alex Montoya (1) (Photo by Alex Montoya)
Brittany Sakowitz, Lexi Sakowitz Marek, Robert Sakowitz, Joan Schnitzer at the generations of philanthropy Fall Féte at Steak 48. (Photo by Alex Montoya)

Brittany Sakowitz

Corporate partner at Kirkland & Ellis

“We grew up going to the symphony and being super involved in the arts,” Sakowitz says. “Actually, I just joined the (Houston) Symphony board last week. It’s important to me not just because the symphony is an integral part of the arts community in Houston, but it also exposes the next generation of young people to the arts.

“Making sure that these really fabulous institutions go into the next generation and bring in new blood and new people into the audiences is really important.”

Beth Wolff

Founder of Beth Wolff Realtors

“It’s really been a thrill to have started my company in the early ’80s and to be able to give back to the city because I felt so fortunate to have been a single mom in Houston that was able to succeed in the real estate business . . .”Beth Wolff says. “Ed (her son) doesn’t do the social thing, but he is  with a number of things including Texas Children’s Hospital, Children at Risk education and Methodist Hospital. And he’s secretary of the Congregation Beth Israel.

Fall Fete_Cynthia Wolff, Ed Wolff, and Beth Wolff_credit Alex Montoya (Photo by Alex Montoya)
Cynthia Wolff, Ed Wolff, Beth Wolff at the generations of philanthropy fall fête at Steak 48. (Photo by Alex Montoya)

PC Seen: Pierce Bush, Ana Torras, Harry Reasoner,  Joan Schnitzer, Shelli Lindley, Heidi and Marcus Smith, Susan Reasoner, Kelli Blanton, Dr. Yvonne Cormier, Cynthia Wolff, Lauren Randle, Robert Sakowitz, Ileana and Michael Treviño, Elizabeth Stein, Laura Stein, Leisa Holland-Nelson Bowman, Allsandra and Miguel Treviño, Geraldina Wise, Amy Pierce, and Kendall Pierce.

Curated Collection

Swipe
9630 Inwood Road
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

9630 Inwood Road
Dallas, TX

$5,750,000 Learn More about this property
Alex Perry
This property is listed by: Alex Perry (214) 926-0158 Email Realtor
9630 Inwood Road
3915 Euclid Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

3915 Euclid Avenue
Dallas, TX

$11,750,000 Learn More about this property
Chad Barrett
This property is listed by: Chad Barrett (214) 714-7034 Email Realtor
3915 Euclid Avenue
1200 Rockgate Road
Bartonville
FOR SALE

1200 Rockgate Road
Bartonville, TX

$16,500,000 Learn More about this property
Wynne Moore
This property is listed by: Wynne Moore (817) 781-7060 Email Realtor
1200 Rockgate Road
1621 Meandering Way Drive
Westlake
FOR SALE

1621 Meandering Way Drive
Westlake, TX

$9,995,000 Learn More about this property
Paige Schmitt
This property is listed by: Paige Schmitt (817) 798-5678 Email Realtor
1621 Meandering Way Drive
12109 W Lighthouse Lane
Cedar Creek Lake
FOR SALE

12109 W Lighthouse Lane
Malakoff, TX

$5,495,000 Learn More about this property
Anna Barber
This property is listed by: Anna Barber (469) 758-9102 Email Realtor
12109 W Lighthouse Lane
5605 Twin Cities Lane
Mckinney
FOR SALE

5605 Twin Cities Lane
Mckinney, TX

$6,995,000 Learn More about this property
Clarke Landry
This property is listed by: Clarke Landry (214) 316-7416 Email Realtor
5605 Twin Cities Lane
2927 Magnolia Hill Court
Downtown
FOR SALE

2927 Magnolia Hill Court
Dallas, TX

$2,265,000 Learn More about this property
Meredith Bjorck
This property is listed by: Meredith Bjorck (214) 263-6184 Email Realtor
2927 Magnolia Hill Court
4206 Woodfin Drive
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

4206 Woodfin Drive
Dallas, TX

$7,450,000 Learn More about this property
Juli Black
This property is listed by: Juli Black (469) 737-0852 Email Realtor
4206 Woodfin Drive
3300 Dartmouth Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

3300 Dartmouth Avenue
Dallas, TX

$4,499,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Narosov
This property is listed by: Eric Narosov (214) 529-1282 Email Realtor
3300 Dartmouth Avenue
1405 Ridge Circle
Quail Hollow Estates
FOR SALE

1405 Ridge Circle
Westlake, TX

$10,995,000 Learn More about this property
Wynne Moore
This property is listed by: Wynne Moore (817) 781-7060 Email Realtor
1405 Ridge Circle
11524 Royalshire Drive
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

11524 Royalshire Drive
Dallas, TX

$3,995,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Baldwin
This property is listed by: Susan Baldwin (214) 763-1591 Email Realtor
11524 Royalshire Drive
3633 Haynie Avenue
University Park
FOR SALE

3633 Haynie Avenue
Dallas, TX

$5,350,000 Learn More about this property
Alex Perry
This property is listed by: Alex Perry (214) 926-0158 Email Realtor
3633 Haynie Avenue
Presented by Allie Beth Allman
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X