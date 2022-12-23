Music Stars With Houston Ties Come Home For Museum of African American Culture’s Special Event
Champagne, Ribs and Major TalentsBY Shelby Hodge // 12.23.22
Music guest Sam Thousand at The Houston Museum of African American Culture Champagne & Ribs (Photo by Patryce Coleman Jackson)
What: The legendary Champagne & Ribs fête
Where: The Houston Museum of African American Culture (HMAAC)
PC Moment: The event, founded by John Guess Jr. in 2001, featured two uber successful Houston performing artists. Houston High School for the Performing Arts grad, Houston native and nine-time Grammy Award recipient record producer Brian Michal Cox, who jetted in from Los Angeles for the special event, wowed the throng as host. Likewise, native Houstonian Sam Thousand (Sam Harris) traveled in from his base in Chicago to perform as special music guest. Continuing the talented Houston connection, DJ DefJamBlaster spun the discs that kept the energy flowing.
Applause, applause to Champagne & Ribs co-chairs museum board member John Guess IV and Houston Museum of African American Culture COO Davinia Reed who arranged for the spectacular talent. The duo oversaw the event that featured the requisite barbecue from Got You Covered catering, which also provided salmon and vegetarian selections. And, of course, there were assorted champagne cocktails from Bowties and Hunnies Bartenders.
In a note of promise for an even more star-studded event next year, Guess IV successfully implored Cox, who is the cousin of Robbie Tolan, who has worked with Usher, Mariah Carey and Mary J. Blige to return next year “and bring some friends.”
Thanks to spectacular weather on this evening, plans for the indoor-outdoor party were a success with guests schmoozing in the party tent and visiting the al fresco bar and smoker. Inside the museum, located at 4807 Caroline in Houston’s Museum District, guests schmoozed around the Christmas tree in the lobby and toured the galleries.
Taking bows as the events honorees were FOX 26 new reporter Isiah Carey, and Fox 26 news anchor Jonathan Martin.
PC Seen: HMAAC board members chair Cindy Miles, KTRK-TV news anchor Melanie Lawson, Davis-Cohen’s Joseph Cohen, and Craig McGowan of New Orleans; wealth advisor Crawford “Mickey” McGill; Meta attorney Julie Wenah; former HMAAC board member Matt Probus and wife Joi; collector Carola Herrin and David Ivie; investors Byron and Yvette Williams; curator Kathleen Coleman; HMAAC chief curator Christopher Blay and wife Tina; State Rep. Ron Reynolds, Houston City Council Member Tiffany Thomas and former City Council Member and mayoral candidate Amanda Edwards; artists Floyd Newsum, April Frazier, and Cedric Ingram; Carolyn and John L. Guess, III, Houston Black Chamber CEO and Ion District Board member Carol Guess; Davis- Cohen’s Lindsay Davis; collectors Stuart Krohn and Yvonne Aguirre; HMAAC CEO John Guess, Jr., and museum store manager Tereasa Arcenaux and program associate Fortune Onuwali.