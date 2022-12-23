Music Stars With Houston Ties Come Home For Museum of African American Culture’s Special Event

C&R Music Guest Sam Thousand (Photo by Patryce Coleman Jackson)
John Guess, Jr., Melanie Lawson, Sam Thousand, Cindy Miles (Photo by Patryce Coleman Jackson)
Fortune Onuwali, Davinia Reed, Christopher Blay, Tereasa Arcenaux, John Guess, Jr. (Photo by Patryce Coleman Jackson)
State Rep. Ron Reynolds, City Councilwoman Tiffant Thomas, John Guess, Jr (Photo by Patryce Coleman Jackson)
C&R Co-Chair Davinia Reed, Honoree Isaih Carey, Co-Chair John Guess IV, Honroee Jonathan Martin (Photo by Patryce Coleman Jackson)
C&R Host Brian Michael Cox (Photo by Patryce Coleman Jackson)
Carolyn Guess, John Guess, Jr., John Guess III (Photo by Patryce Coleman Jackson)
Cindy and David Lightfoot (Photo by Patryce Coleman Jackson)
Crawford ‘Mickey_ McGill, Julie Wenah, Sam Thousand, John Guess IV, Brian Michael Cox (Photo by Patryce Coleman Jackson)
Danielle Fineerman, Henry Membreno (Photo by Patryce Coleman Jackson)
Joi Probus, Matt Probus, Stuart Krohn, Yvonne Aguirre (Photo by Patryce Coleman Jackson)
matt Reeves, Lindsay Davis, Jamie Cohen, Anthony Bob (Photo by Patryce Coleman Jackson)
Mirl Cohen, Anthony Bob (Photo by Patryce Coleman Jackson)
regina and Cedric Ingram (Photo by Patryce Coleman Jackson)
Stacy Frazier, April Frazier, Danielle Frazier (Photo by Patryce Coleman Jackson)
State Rep. Ron Reynolds, Melanie Lawson (Photo by Patryce Coleman Jackson)
Troy and Cristina Porter (Photo by Patryce Coleman Jackson)
Yvette Williams, Sam Thousand, Byron Williams, Craig McGowan (Photo by Patryce Coleman Jackson)
Amanda Edwards, Brian Michael Cox (Photo by Patryce Coleman Jackson)
Amiya Henderson, Jonathan Martin, Tereasa Arcenaux, Jamaal Wiley (Photo by Patryce Coleman Jackson)
C& R Bar (Photo by Patryce Coleman Jackson)
C& R Crowd (Photo by Patryce Coleman Jackson)
01
22

Music guest Sam Thousand at The Houston Museum of African American Culture Champagne & Ribs (Photo by Patryce Coleman Jackson)

02
22

John Guess Jr., Melanie Lawson, Sam Thousand, Cindy Miles at The Houston Museum of African American Culture Champagne & Ribs (Photo by Patryce Coleman Jackson)

03
22

Fortune Onwunali, co-chair Davinia Reed, Christopher Blay, Teresa Arceneaux, John Guess Jr. at The Houston Museum of African American Culture Champagne & Ribs (Photo by Patryce Coleman Jackson)

04
22

State Representative Ron Reynolds, City Councilwoman Tiffany Thomas, John Guess Jr. at The Houston Museum of African American Culture Champagne & Ribs (Photo by Patryce Coleman Jackson)

05
22

Co-chair Davinia Reed, honoree Isaih Carey, co-chair John Guess IV, honoree Jonathan Martin at The Houston Museum of African American Culture Champagne & Ribs (Photo by Patryce Coleman Jackson)

06
22

Host Brian Michael Cox at The Houston Museum of African American Culture Champagne & Ribs (Photo by Patryce Coleman Jackson)

07
22

Carolyn Guess, John Guess Jr., John Guess III at The Houston Museum of African American Culture Champagne & Ribs (Photo by Patryce Coleman Jackson)

08
22

Cindy & David Lightfoot at The Houston Museum of African American Culture Champagne & Ribs (Photo by Patryce Coleman Jackson)

09
22

Crawford Mickey McGill, Julie Wenah, Sam Thousand, John Guess IV, Brian Michael Cox at The Houston Museum of African American Culture Champagne & Ribs (Photo by Patryce Coleman Jackson)

10
22

Danielle Finnerman, Henry Membreno at The Houston Museum of African American Culture Champagne & Ribs (Photo by Patryce Coleman Jackson)

11
22

Joi Maria & Matt Probus, Stuart Krohn, Yvonne Aguirre at The Houston Museum of African American Culture Champagne & Ribs (Photo by Patryce Coleman Jackson)

12
22

Matt Reeves, Lindsay Davis, Jamie Cohen, Anthony Bob at The Houston Museum of African American Culture Champagne & Ribs (Photo by Patryce Coleman Jackson)

13
22

Mirl Cohen, Anthony Bob at The Houston Museum of African American Culture Champagne & Ribs (Photo by Patryce Coleman Jackson)

14
22

Regina & Cedric Ingram at The Houston Museum of African American Culture Champagne & Ribs (Photo by Patryce Coleman Jackson)

15
22

Stacy Frazier, April Frazier, Danielle Frazier at The Houston Museum of African American Culture Champagne & Ribs (Photo by Patryce Coleman Jackson)

16
22

State Representative Ron Reynolds, Melanie Lawson at The Houston Museum of African American Culture Champagne & Ribs (Photo by Patryce Coleman Jackson)

17
22

Troy & Cristina Porter at The Houston Museum of African American Culture Champagne & Ribs (Photo by Patryce Coleman Jackson)

18
22

Yvette Williams, Sam Thousand, Byron Williams, Craig McGowan at The Houston Museum of African American Culture Champagne & Ribs (Photo by Patryce Coleman Jackson)

19
22

Amanda Edwards, Brian Michael Cox at The Houston Museum of African American Culture Champagne & Ribs (Photo by Patryce Coleman Jackson)

20
22

Amiya Henderson, Jonathan Martin, Teresa Arceneaux, Jamaal Wiley at The Houston Museum of African American Culture Champagne & Ribs (Photo by Patryce Coleman Jackson)

21
22

C& R Bar at The Houston Museum of African American Culture Champagne & Ribs (Photo by Patryce Coleman Jackson)

22
22

C& R Crowd at The Houston Museum of African American Culture Champagne & Ribs (Photo by Patryce Coleman Jackson)

C&R Music Guest Sam Thousand (Photo by Patryce Coleman Jackson)
John Guess, Jr., Melanie Lawson, Sam Thousand, Cindy Miles (Photo by Patryce Coleman Jackson)
Fortune Onuwali, Davinia Reed, Christopher Blay, Tereasa Arcenaux, John Guess, Jr. (Photo by Patryce Coleman Jackson)
State Rep. Ron Reynolds, City Councilwoman Tiffant Thomas, John Guess, Jr (Photo by Patryce Coleman Jackson)
C&R Co-Chair Davinia Reed, Honoree Isaih Carey, Co-Chair John Guess IV, Honroee Jonathan Martin (Photo by Patryce Coleman Jackson)
C&R Host Brian Michael Cox (Photo by Patryce Coleman Jackson)
Carolyn Guess, John Guess, Jr., John Guess III (Photo by Patryce Coleman Jackson)
Cindy and David Lightfoot (Photo by Patryce Coleman Jackson)
Crawford ‘Mickey_ McGill, Julie Wenah, Sam Thousand, John Guess IV, Brian Michael Cox (Photo by Patryce Coleman Jackson)
Danielle Fineerman, Henry Membreno (Photo by Patryce Coleman Jackson)
Joi Probus, Matt Probus, Stuart Krohn, Yvonne Aguirre (Photo by Patryce Coleman Jackson)
matt Reeves, Lindsay Davis, Jamie Cohen, Anthony Bob (Photo by Patryce Coleman Jackson)
Mirl Cohen, Anthony Bob (Photo by Patryce Coleman Jackson)
regina and Cedric Ingram (Photo by Patryce Coleman Jackson)
Stacy Frazier, April Frazier, Danielle Frazier (Photo by Patryce Coleman Jackson)
State Rep. Ron Reynolds, Melanie Lawson (Photo by Patryce Coleman Jackson)
Troy and Cristina Porter (Photo by Patryce Coleman Jackson)
Yvette Williams, Sam Thousand, Byron Williams, Craig McGowan (Photo by Patryce Coleman Jackson)
Amanda Edwards, Brian Michael Cox (Photo by Patryce Coleman Jackson)
Amiya Henderson, Jonathan Martin, Tereasa Arcenaux, Jamaal Wiley (Photo by Patryce Coleman Jackson)
C& R Bar (Photo by Patryce Coleman Jackson)
C& R Crowd (Photo by Patryce Coleman Jackson)
Society / Featured Parties

Music Stars With Houston Ties Come Home For Museum of African American Culture’s Special Event

Champagne, Ribs and Major Talents

BY // 12.23.22
photography Patryce Coleman Jackson
Music guest Sam Thousand at The Houston Museum of African American Culture Champagne & Ribs (Photo by Patryce Coleman Jackson)
John Guess Jr., Melanie Lawson, Sam Thousand, Cindy Miles at The Houston Museum of African American Culture Champagne & Ribs (Photo by Patryce Coleman Jackson)
Fortune Onwunali, co-chair Davinia Reed, Christopher Blay, Teresa Arceneaux, John Guess Jr. at The Houston Museum of African American Culture Champagne & Ribs (Photo by Patryce Coleman Jackson)
State Representative Ron Reynolds, City Councilwoman Tiffany Thomas, John Guess Jr. at The Houston Museum of African American Culture Champagne & Ribs (Photo by Patryce Coleman Jackson)
Co-chair Davinia Reed, honoree Isaih Carey, co-chair John Guess IV, honoree Jonathan Martin at The Houston Museum of African American Culture Champagne & Ribs (Photo by Patryce Coleman Jackson)
Host Brian Michael Cox at The Houston Museum of African American Culture Champagne & Ribs (Photo by Patryce Coleman Jackson)
Carolyn Guess, John Guess Jr., John Guess III at The Houston Museum of African American Culture Champagne & Ribs (Photo by Patryce Coleman Jackson)
Cindy & David Lightfoot at The Houston Museum of African American Culture Champagne & Ribs (Photo by Patryce Coleman Jackson)
Crawford Mickey McGill, Julie Wenah, Sam Thousand, John Guess IV, Brian Michael Cox at The Houston Museum of African American Culture Champagne & Ribs (Photo by Patryce Coleman Jackson)
Danielle Finnerman, Henry Membreno at The Houston Museum of African American Culture Champagne & Ribs (Photo by Patryce Coleman Jackson)
Joi Maria & Matt Probus, Stuart Krohn, Yvonne Aguirre at The Houston Museum of African American Culture Champagne & Ribs (Photo by Patryce Coleman Jackson)
Matt Reeves, Lindsay Davis, Jamie Cohen, Anthony Bob at The Houston Museum of African American Culture Champagne & Ribs (Photo by Patryce Coleman Jackson)
Mirl Cohen, Anthony Bob at The Houston Museum of African American Culture Champagne & Ribs (Photo by Patryce Coleman Jackson)
Regina & Cedric Ingram at The Houston Museum of African American Culture Champagne & Ribs (Photo by Patryce Coleman Jackson)
Stacy Frazier, April Frazier, Danielle Frazier at The Houston Museum of African American Culture Champagne & Ribs (Photo by Patryce Coleman Jackson)
State Representative Ron Reynolds, Melanie Lawson at The Houston Museum of African American Culture Champagne & Ribs (Photo by Patryce Coleman Jackson)
Troy & Cristina Porter at The Houston Museum of African American Culture Champagne & Ribs (Photo by Patryce Coleman Jackson)
Yvette Williams, Sam Thousand, Byron Williams, Craig McGowan at The Houston Museum of African American Culture Champagne & Ribs (Photo by Patryce Coleman Jackson)
Amanda Edwards, Brian Michael Cox at The Houston Museum of African American Culture Champagne & Ribs (Photo by Patryce Coleman Jackson)
Amiya Henderson, Jonathan Martin, Teresa Arceneaux, Jamaal Wiley at The Houston Museum of African American Culture Champagne & Ribs (Photo by Patryce Coleman Jackson)
C& R Bar at The Houston Museum of African American Culture Champagne & Ribs (Photo by Patryce Coleman Jackson)
C& R Crowd at The Houston Museum of African American Culture Champagne & Ribs (Photo by Patryce Coleman Jackson)
1
22

Music guest Sam Thousand at The Houston Museum of African American Culture Champagne & Ribs (Photo by Patryce Coleman Jackson)

2
22

John Guess Jr., Melanie Lawson, Sam Thousand, Cindy Miles at The Houston Museum of African American Culture Champagne & Ribs (Photo by Patryce Coleman Jackson)

3
22

Fortune Onwunali, co-chair Davinia Reed, Christopher Blay, Teresa Arceneaux, John Guess Jr. at The Houston Museum of African American Culture Champagne & Ribs (Photo by Patryce Coleman Jackson)

4
22

State Representative Ron Reynolds, City Councilwoman Tiffany Thomas, John Guess Jr. at The Houston Museum of African American Culture Champagne & Ribs (Photo by Patryce Coleman Jackson)

5
22

Co-chair Davinia Reed, honoree Isaih Carey, co-chair John Guess IV, honoree Jonathan Martin at The Houston Museum of African American Culture Champagne & Ribs (Photo by Patryce Coleman Jackson)

6
22

Host Brian Michael Cox at The Houston Museum of African American Culture Champagne & Ribs (Photo by Patryce Coleman Jackson)

7
22

Carolyn Guess, John Guess Jr., John Guess III at The Houston Museum of African American Culture Champagne & Ribs (Photo by Patryce Coleman Jackson)

8
22

Cindy & David Lightfoot at The Houston Museum of African American Culture Champagne & Ribs (Photo by Patryce Coleman Jackson)

9
22

Crawford Mickey McGill, Julie Wenah, Sam Thousand, John Guess IV, Brian Michael Cox at The Houston Museum of African American Culture Champagne & Ribs (Photo by Patryce Coleman Jackson)

10
22

Danielle Finnerman, Henry Membreno at The Houston Museum of African American Culture Champagne & Ribs (Photo by Patryce Coleman Jackson)

11
22

Joi Maria & Matt Probus, Stuart Krohn, Yvonne Aguirre at The Houston Museum of African American Culture Champagne & Ribs (Photo by Patryce Coleman Jackson)

12
22

Matt Reeves, Lindsay Davis, Jamie Cohen, Anthony Bob at The Houston Museum of African American Culture Champagne & Ribs (Photo by Patryce Coleman Jackson)

13
22

Mirl Cohen, Anthony Bob at The Houston Museum of African American Culture Champagne & Ribs (Photo by Patryce Coleman Jackson)

14
22

Regina & Cedric Ingram at The Houston Museum of African American Culture Champagne & Ribs (Photo by Patryce Coleman Jackson)

15
22

Stacy Frazier, April Frazier, Danielle Frazier at The Houston Museum of African American Culture Champagne & Ribs (Photo by Patryce Coleman Jackson)

16
22

State Representative Ron Reynolds, Melanie Lawson at The Houston Museum of African American Culture Champagne & Ribs (Photo by Patryce Coleman Jackson)

17
22

Troy & Cristina Porter at The Houston Museum of African American Culture Champagne & Ribs (Photo by Patryce Coleman Jackson)

18
22

Yvette Williams, Sam Thousand, Byron Williams, Craig McGowan at The Houston Museum of African American Culture Champagne & Ribs (Photo by Patryce Coleman Jackson)

19
22

Amanda Edwards, Brian Michael Cox at The Houston Museum of African American Culture Champagne & Ribs (Photo by Patryce Coleman Jackson)

20
22

Amiya Henderson, Jonathan Martin, Teresa Arceneaux, Jamaal Wiley at The Houston Museum of African American Culture Champagne & Ribs (Photo by Patryce Coleman Jackson)

21
22

C& R Bar at The Houston Museum of African American Culture Champagne & Ribs (Photo by Patryce Coleman Jackson)

22
22

C& R Crowd at The Houston Museum of African American Culture Champagne & Ribs (Photo by Patryce Coleman Jackson)

What: The legendary Champagne & Ribs fête

Where: The Houston Museum of African American Culture (HMAAC)

PC Moment: The event, founded by John Guess Jr. in 2001, featured two uber successful Houston performing artists. Houston High School for the Performing Arts grad, Houston native and nine-time Grammy Award recipient record producer Brian Michal Cox, who jetted in from Los Angeles for the special event, wowed the throng as host. Likewise, native Houstonian Sam Thousand (Sam Harris) traveled in from his base in Chicago to perform as special music guest. Continuing the talented Houston connection, DJ DefJamBlaster spun the discs that kept the energy flowing.

Applause, applause to Champagne & Ribs co-chairs museum board member John Guess IV and Houston Museum of African American Culture COO Davinia Reed who arranged for the spectacular talent. The duo oversaw the event that featured the requisite barbecue from Got You Covered catering, which also provided salmon and vegetarian selections. And, of course, there were assorted champagne cocktails from Bowties and Hunnies Bartenders.

Amanda Edwards, Brian Michael Cox (Photo by Patryce Coleman Jackson)
Amanda Edwards, Brian Michael Cox at The Houston Museum of African American Culture Champagne & Ribs (Photo by Patryce Coleman Jackson)

In a note of promise for an even more star-studded event next year, Guess IV successfully implored Cox, who is the cousin of Robbie Tolan, who has worked with Usher, Mariah Carey and Mary J. Blige to return next year “and bring some friends.”

Thanks to spectacular weather on this evening, plans for the indoor-outdoor party were a success with guests schmoozing in the party tent and visiting the al fresco bar and smoker. Inside the museum, located at 4807 Caroline in Houston’s Museum District, guests schmoozed around the Christmas tree in the lobby and toured the galleries.

SHOP VALOBRA

Swipe
  • Valobra Nov 2022 1
  • Valobra Nov 2022 1
  • Valobra Nov 2022 1
  • Valobra Nov 2022 1
  • Valobra Nov 2022 1
  • Valobra Nov 2022 1
  • Valobra Nov 2022 1
  • Valobra Nov 2022 1
  • Valobra Nov 2022 1
  • Valobra Nov 2022 1

Taking bows as the events honorees were FOX 26 new reporter Isiah Carey, and Fox 26 news anchor Jonathan Martin.

PC Seen: HMAAC board members chair Cindy Miles, KTRK-TV news anchor Melanie Lawson, Davis-Cohen’s Joseph Cohen, and Craig McGowan of New Orleans; wealth advisor Crawford “Mickey” McGill; Meta attorney Julie Wenah; former HMAAC board member Matt Probus and wife Joi; collector Carola Herrin and David Ivie; investors Byron and Yvette Williams; curator Kathleen Coleman; HMAAC chief curator Christopher Blay and wife Tina; State Rep. Ron Reynolds, Houston City Council Member Tiffany Thomas and former City Council Member and mayoral candidate Amanda Edwards; artists Floyd Newsum, April Frazier, and Cedric Ingram; Carolyn and John L. Guess, III, Houston Black Chamber CEO and Ion District Board member Carol Guess; Davis- Cohen’s Lindsay Davis; collectors Stuart Krohn and Yvonne Aguirre; HMAAC CEO John Guess, Jr., and museum store manager Tereasa Arcenaux and program associate Fortune Onuwali.

C&R Music Guest Sam Thousand (Photo by Patryce Coleman Jackson)
John Guess, Jr., Melanie Lawson, Sam Thousand, Cindy Miles (Photo by Patryce Coleman Jackson)
Fortune Onuwali, Davinia Reed, Christopher Blay, Tereasa Arcenaux, John Guess, Jr. (Photo by Patryce Coleman Jackson)
State Rep. Ron Reynolds, City Councilwoman Tiffant Thomas, John Guess, Jr (Photo by Patryce Coleman Jackson)
C&R Co-Chair Davinia Reed, Honoree Isaih Carey, Co-Chair John Guess IV, Honroee Jonathan Martin (Photo by Patryce Coleman Jackson)
C&R Host Brian Michael Cox (Photo by Patryce Coleman Jackson)
Carolyn Guess, John Guess, Jr., John Guess III (Photo by Patryce Coleman Jackson)
Cindy and David Lightfoot (Photo by Patryce Coleman Jackson)
Crawford ‘Mickey_ McGill, Julie Wenah, Sam Thousand, John Guess IV, Brian Michael Cox (Photo by Patryce Coleman Jackson)
Danielle Fineerman, Henry Membreno (Photo by Patryce Coleman Jackson)
Joi Probus, Matt Probus, Stuart Krohn, Yvonne Aguirre (Photo by Patryce Coleman Jackson)
matt Reeves, Lindsay Davis, Jamie Cohen, Anthony Bob (Photo by Patryce Coleman Jackson)
Mirl Cohen, Anthony Bob (Photo by Patryce Coleman Jackson)
regina and Cedric Ingram (Photo by Patryce Coleman Jackson)
Stacy Frazier, April Frazier, Danielle Frazier (Photo by Patryce Coleman Jackson)
State Rep. Ron Reynolds, Melanie Lawson (Photo by Patryce Coleman Jackson)
Troy and Cristina Porter (Photo by Patryce Coleman Jackson)
Yvette Williams, Sam Thousand, Byron Williams, Craig McGowan (Photo by Patryce Coleman Jackson)
Amanda Edwards, Brian Michael Cox (Photo by Patryce Coleman Jackson)
Amiya Henderson, Jonathan Martin, Tereasa Arcenaux, Jamaal Wiley (Photo by Patryce Coleman Jackson)
C& R Bar (Photo by Patryce Coleman Jackson)
C& R Crowd (Photo by Patryce Coleman Jackson)
A Winter Wonderland in Dallas
LEARN MORE
Christmas at Anatole featuring North Pole Texas
Hilton Anatole

Featured Properties

Swipe
100 Radney Rd.
Piney Point
FOR SALE

100 Radney Rd.
Piney Point Village, TX

$3,750,000 Learn More about this property
Lucille Fendley
This property is listed by: Lucille Fendley (713) 498-5007 Email Realtor
100 Radney Rd.
3711 San Felipe #10DFH
Upper Kirby
FOR SALE

3711 San Felipe #10DFH
Houston, TX

$899,000 Learn More about this property
Kristin Tillman
This property is listed by: Kristin Tillman (281) 785-3566 Email Realtor
3711 San Felipe #10DFH
11111 Claymore Rd
Piney Point
FOR SALE

11111 Claymore Rd
Piney Point, TX

$4,300,000 Learn More about this property
Sharon Ballas
This property is listed by: Sharon Ballas (713) 822-3895 Email Realtor
11111 Claymore Rd
5315 Evergreen St.
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5315 Evergreen St.
Ballaire , TX

$925,000 Learn More about this property
Kathleen Graf
This property is listed by: Kathleen Graf (713) 822-6942 Email Realtor
5315 Evergreen St.
11518 Summerhill Ln.
Memorial Villages
FOR SALE

11518 Summerhill Ln.
Piney Point Village, TX

$2,895,000 Learn More about this property
Sharon Ballas
This property is listed by: Sharon Ballas (713) 822-3895 Email Realtor
11518 Summerhill Ln.
5506 Russett Dr.
Tanglewood
FOR SALE

5506 Russett Dr.
Houston, TX

$4,650,000 Learn More about this property
Colleen Sherlock
This property is listed by: Colleen Sherlock (713) 858-6699 Email Realtor
5506 Russett Dr.
Presented by Greenwood King
Take Video Tours View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X