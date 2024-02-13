John and Lindsey Hohlt learning fan language 2 (Photo by Hung L. Truong)
Society / Featured Parties

Houston Young Professionals Fascinated by the Love Potions and Love Tokens at HMNS — Inside the Morian Cabinet of Curiosities

Millennial Museum Goers Enter a Prestigious Society

BY // 02.13.24
photography Hung L. Truong
John & Lindsey Hohlt learn fan language at the Houston Museum of Natural Science H.P. Attwater Society event. (Photo by Hung L. Truong)
Ben Hobratsch, Laurence Unger learn about love tokens from Christine Dubbert at the Houston Museum of Natural Science H.P. Attwater Society event. (Photo by Hung L. Truong)
Cami McKee, Alex Witschey, Genevieve Tarlton, Jenna Lindley at the Houston Museum of Natural Science H.P. Attwater Society event. (Photo by Hung L. Truong)
Ellye Anderson & Carter Ware at the Houston Museum of Natural Science H.P. Attwater Society event. (Photo by Hung L. Truong)
Frances Lummis, Eleanor Bush, John Galtney, Anne-Marie Soza, Adele Noel at the Houston Museum of Natural Science H.P. Attwater Society event. (Photo by Hung L. Truong)
Julie Smith Adams, Helen Crain, Kylie Carruth at the Houston Museum of Natural Science H.P. Attwater Society event. (Photo by Hung L. Truong)
Larry & Rita Walton, Louise Mellon, Julia Laughlin at the Houston Museum of Natural Science H.P. Attwater Society event. (Photo by Hung L. Truong)
Mary & John Elkins at the Houston Museum of Natural Science H.P. Attwater Society event. (Photo by Hung L. Truong)
Meredith Gamble, Lynden Unger, Ariel Weaver at the Houston Museum of Natural Science H.P. Attwater Society event. (Photo by Hung L. Truong)
Phoebe Massey Cholnoky, Alanna Flores at the Houston Museum of Natural Science H.P. Attwater Society event. (Photo by Hung L. Truong)
Rob Meister, Steffi Russell at the Houston Museum of Natural Science H.P. Attwater Society event. (Photo by Hung L. Truong)
Rod Jahromi, Ryan Writt at the Houston Museum of Natural Science H.P. Attwater Society event. (Photo by Hung L. Truong)
Guests at the Houston Museum of Natural Science H.P. Attwater Society event exploring the Sight Station (Photo by Hung L. Truong)
Taylor Anne Adams at the Houston Museum of Natural Science H.P. Attwater Society event. (Photo by Hung L. Truong)
Thomas & Margaret Smith at the Houston Museum of Natural Science H.P. Attwater Society event. (Photo by Hung L. Truong)
HMNS vice president of education Nicole Temple playing animal mating calls at the Houston Museum of Natural Science H.P. Attwater Society event. (Photo by Hung L. Truong)
(Photo by Hung L. Truong)
What: The Houston Museum of Natural Science evening for next-generation donors

Where: The museum’s Morian Cabinet of Curiosities

PC Moment: This early Valentine’s Day celebration spotlighted the renaming of the President’s Society, the Annual Fund donor group, to the H.P. Attwater Society (yes, the Attweater prairie chicken was so named in his honor). The early naturalist and conservationist from England, who spent his senior years in South Texas and ultimately in Houston, was the effective spiritual founder of the Houston Museum of Natural Science. The event also served to inform younger museum lovers that they are eligible for discount membership in the prestigious society.

Phoebe Massey Cholnoky, Alanna Flores at the Houston Museum of Natural Science H.P. Attwater Society event. (Photo by Hung L. Truong)

And oh what fun it was as the throng  — many from Houston’s blue blood lines — explored the many amazing exhibits in the Cabinet of Curiosities, in particular those with a love theme focusing on the senses. Find Your Smell Mate had attendees matching essential oils with their companions while the Sound experience took them on a journey through different animal mating calls with participants matching the call to the animal.

Frances Lummis, Eleanor Bush, John Galtney, Anne-Marie Soza, Adele Noel at the Houston Museum of Natural Science H.P. Attwater Society event. (Photo by Hung L. Truong)

There were love potions to sample and love tokens to caress. However, a few might have passed on holding the Victorian mourning ring made with the hair of a deceased loved one. The love potions — the Elixir of Love and Passion Potion —  were inspired by medieval recipes with aphrodisiacs (harmful and toxic ones removed), designed and facilitated by Masraff’s. In addition, the passed appetizers had aphrodisiacs incorporated into the recipe.

Guests at the Houston Museum of Natural Science H.P. Attwater Society event exploring the Sight Station (Photo by Hung L. Truong)

This evening alone was enough to encourage H.P. Attwater Society membership which includes access to all of these such special events. As the museum notes in literature: “As a donor, you have a front row seat to all things HMNS, and now, as a H.P. Attwater Society member, you have a key to unlock all the wonder our universe has to offer.”

PC Seen: Alanna Flores, Maggie Lummis, Louisa Lummis, Frances Lummis, Caroline Negley, Claire and Thomas Hamilton, Phoebe and TJ Cholnoky, Helen Crain, Kylie and Buddy Carruth, Lynden Unger and Jacob Stein, Julie and Barclay Adams, Louise Mellon, Susan Frost Russell, Taylor Anne Adams, Kimball Dermas (chief development officer at HMNS) and her husband John Dermas.

