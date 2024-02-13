Houston Young Professionals Fascinated by the Love Potions and Love Tokens at HMNS — Inside the Morian Cabinet of Curiosities

What: The Houston Museum of Natural Science evening for next-generation donors

Where: The museum’s Morian Cabinet of Curiosities

PC Moment: This early Valentine’s Day celebration spotlighted the renaming of the President’s Society, the Annual Fund donor group, to the H.P. Attwater Society (yes, the Attweater prairie chicken was so named in his honor). The early naturalist and conservationist from England, who spent his senior years in South Texas and ultimately in Houston, was the effective spiritual founder of the Houston Museum of Natural Science. The event also served to inform younger museum lovers that they are eligible for discount membership in the prestigious society.

And oh what fun it was as the throng — many from Houston’s blue blood lines — explored the many amazing exhibits in the Cabinet of Curiosities, in particular those with a love theme focusing on the senses. Find Your Smell Mate had attendees matching essential oils with their companions while the Sound experience took them on a journey through different animal mating calls with participants matching the call to the animal.

There were love potions to sample and love tokens to caress. However, a few might have passed on holding the Victorian mourning ring made with the hair of a deceased loved one. The love potions — the Elixir of Love and Passion Potion — were inspired by medieval recipes with aphrodisiacs (harmful and toxic ones removed), designed and facilitated by Masraff’s. In addition, the passed appetizers had aphrodisiacs incorporated into the recipe.

This evening alone was enough to encourage H.P. Attwater Society membership which includes access to all of these such special events. As the museum notes in literature: “As a donor, you have a front row seat to all things HMNS, and now, as a H.P. Attwater Society member, you have a key to unlock all the wonder our universe has to offer.”

Say I Love You with Valobra Swipe



















Next

PC Seen: Alanna Flores, Maggie Lummis, Louisa Lummis, Frances Lummis, Caroline Negley, Claire and Thomas Hamilton, Phoebe and TJ Cholnoky, Helen Crain, Kylie and Buddy Carruth, Lynden Unger and Jacob Stein, Julie and Barclay Adams, Louise Mellon, Susan Frost Russell, Taylor Anne Adams, Kimball Dermas (chief development officer at HMNS) and her husband John Dermas.