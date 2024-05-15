Clark Elder cuts it up on the dance floor at Houston’s Promise Ball.
Kevin and Matalee Gentry, Brian and Jordan Amis, Karen and Tom Gentry, Jill Leandro
Sue Sue and Don Aron
Scott and Angie Kinsel
Evi and Rebecca Rautio
Laney-Grace and Courtney Caylor
Liskow After Party
Promise Ball Auction
William and Jance Hagans
Britt and Leslie Denby, Caroline Billipp, Elizabeth and James Elder and son Clark
Wine Pull
01
11

Clark Elder cuts it up on the dance floor at Houston's Promise Ball.

02
11

Kevin & Matalee Gentry, chairs Brian & Jordan Amis, Karen & Tom Gentry, Jill Leandro at the JDRF Houston 'Promise Ball'

03
11

Sue Sue & Don Aron at the JDRF Houston 'Promise Ball'

04
11

Scott & Angie Kinsel at the JDRF Houston 'Promise Ball'

05
11

Evi Rautio, Rebecca Rautio at the JDRF Houston 'Promise Ball'

06
11

Laney-Grade Caylor, Courtney Caylor at the JDRF Houston 'Promise Ball'

07
11

Plants and Petals created the decor at the JDRF Houston 'Promise Ball' including a 10-foot ring of flowers above the dance floor at the Hilton-Americas Houston.

08
11

Guests attentive to the live auction at the JDRF Houston 'Promise Ball' at the Hilton Americas-Houston

09
11

William & Jance Hagans at the JDRF Houston 'Promise Ball'

10
11

Britt & Leslie Denby, Caroline Billipp, Elizabeth & James Elder and their son Clark Elder at the JDRF 'Promise Ball'

11
11

The Wine Pull at the JDRF Houston 'Promise Ball'

Clark Elder cuts it up on the dance floor at Houston’s Promise Ball.
Kevin and Matalee Gentry, Brian and Jordan Amis, Karen and Tom Gentry, Jill Leandro
Sue Sue and Don Aron
Scott and Angie Kinsel
Evi and Rebecca Rautio
Laney-Grace and Courtney Caylor
Liskow After Party
Promise Ball Auction
William and Jance Hagans
Britt and Leslie Denby, Caroline Billipp, Elizabeth and James Elder and son Clark
Wine Pull
Society / Featured Parties

Houston’s Promise Ball Raises an Astonishing $2.8 Million With a Houston Texans TV Host Playing Emcee and Hope Growing

Pulling On the Heartstrings For a Vital Cause

BY // 05.15.24
Clark Elder cuts it up on the dance floor at Houston's Promise Ball.
Kevin & Matalee Gentry, chairs Brian & Jordan Amis, Karen & Tom Gentry, Jill Leandro at the JDRF Houston 'Promise Ball'
Sue Sue & Don Aron at the JDRF Houston 'Promise Ball'
Scott & Angie Kinsel at the JDRF Houston 'Promise Ball'
Evi Rautio, Rebecca Rautio at the JDRF Houston 'Promise Ball'
Laney-Grade Caylor, Courtney Caylor at the JDRF Houston 'Promise Ball'
Plants and Petals created the decor at the JDRF Houston 'Promise Ball' including a 10-foot ring of flowers above the dance floor at the Hilton-Americas Houston.
Guests attentive to the live auction at the JDRF Houston 'Promise Ball' at the Hilton Americas-Houston
William & Jance Hagans at the JDRF Houston 'Promise Ball'
Britt & Leslie Denby, Caroline Billipp, Elizabeth & James Elder and their son Clark Elder at the JDRF 'Promise Ball'
The Wine Pull at the JDRF Houston 'Promise Ball'
1
11

Clark Elder cuts it up on the dance floor at Houston's Promise Ball.

2
11

Kevin & Matalee Gentry, chairs Brian & Jordan Amis, Karen & Tom Gentry, Jill Leandro at the JDRF Houston 'Promise Ball'

3
11

Sue Sue & Don Aron at the JDRF Houston 'Promise Ball'

4
11

Scott & Angie Kinsel at the JDRF Houston 'Promise Ball'

5
11

Evi Rautio, Rebecca Rautio at the JDRF Houston 'Promise Ball'

6
11

Laney-Grade Caylor, Courtney Caylor at the JDRF Houston 'Promise Ball'

7
11

Plants and Petals created the decor at the JDRF Houston 'Promise Ball' including a 10-foot ring of flowers above the dance floor at the Hilton-Americas Houston.

8
11

Guests attentive to the live auction at the JDRF Houston 'Promise Ball' at the Hilton Americas-Houston

9
11

William & Jance Hagans at the JDRF Houston 'Promise Ball'

10
11

Britt & Leslie Denby, Caroline Billipp, Elizabeth & James Elder and their son Clark Elder at the JDRF 'Promise Ball'

11
11

The Wine Pull at the JDRF Houston 'Promise Ball'

The JDRF Southern Texas chapter “Promise Ball” was an evening of many facets, the highlight of which was the reveal of the remarkable $2.8 million raised in total and, perhaps even more astonishing, the $1.8 million raised that evening alone during he Fund-a-Cure (paddle raise) interval.

Applause, applause for chairs Jordan and Brian Amis; honoree Texas Children’s Hospital physician Dr. Pam Carmain, her son Grant diagnosed 16 years ago with Type 1 diabetes at age 9; and Meredith and Fielding Cocke Visionary Award honorees Rosalyn an Barry Margolis. Rosalyn Margolis was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes 42 years ago. She and her husband have been among the longest, most generous and most active supporters since the early days of the Houston JDRF chapter.

Liskow After Party
Plants and Petals created the decor at the JDRF Houston ‘Promise Ball’ including a 10-foot ring of flowers above the dance floor at the Hilton-Americas Houston.

Houston Texans TV host Drew Dougherty served as emcee and was joined by JDRF executive director Rick Byrd in presentation of the honors.

The “Hope Grows Here” theme of the gala at the Hilton Americas-Houston inspired a verdant and floral decor that featured ballroom entry through an arbor of flowers and a 10-foot ring of flowers suspended over the dance floor. The effort of Plants N Petals.

Pulling heartstrings during the raise was introduction of Rose and Chris Cerny, who have seen three of their four kids diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes. During the raise, John O’Shea challenged the crowd to reach $1 million, and in turn he would add $500,000 to the total, which resulted in that amazing grand total of $1.8 million.

Scott and Angie Kinsel
Scott & Angie Kinsel at the JDRF Houston ‘Promise Ball’

Also aiding to the  bottom line were silent auction and Big Board chairs Lindsay Wright Brett and Christie Stewart and the live auction led by auctioneer Jim Jungers of Stokes Auction Group.

SHOP FOR MOM

Swipe
  • Valobra Jewelry April 2024 Mother's Day 2
  • Valobra Jewelry April 2024 Mother's Day 2
  • Valobra Jewelry April 2024 Mother's Day 2
  • Valobra Jewelry April 2024 Mother's Day 2
  • Valobra Jewelry April 2024 Mother's Day 2
  • Valobra Jewelry April 2024 Mother's Day 2
  • Valobra Jewelry April 2024 Mother's Day 2
  • Valobra Jewelry April 2024 Mother's Day 2
  • Valobra Jewelry April 2024 Mother's Day 2
  • Valobra Jewelry April 2024 Mother's Day 2

While there was dancing to the sounds of Skyrocket throughout the post-dinner hours, guests flocked to the Casino After Party, which was hosted by Liskow.

PC Seen: Don and Sue Sue Aron, Blayne and Davis Bonham, Alexandra and Richard Bruskoff, Emily Clay and Bill Schneidau, Elizabeth and James Elder, Angie and Scott Kinsel, Judy and Rodney Margolis, Judy and Kenneth Margolis, Laurie and Tray Mounce, Rebecca and Will Shappley, and Patricia and Larry Wright. 

Special Series

What To Watch

TV Shows and Movies We're Watching Right Now
The 5 Best New TV Shows to Stream Right Now — HBO, Prime Video, Hulu, and Netflix Favorites
The 5 Best New TV Shows to Stream Right Now — HBO, Prime Video, Hulu, and Netflix Favorites
The 5 Best New TV Shows to Stream Right Now — Apple TV+, Hulu, and Showtime Gems
The 5 Best New TV Shows to Stream Right Now — Apple TV+, Hulu, and Showtime Gems
The Best New TV Shows Based on Books to Stream in 2024 — Apple TV+, Peacock, Hulu, Netflix, and More Picks
The Best New TV Shows Based on Books to Stream in 2024 — Apple TV+, Peacock, Hulu, Netflix, and More Picks
The 5 Best New TV Shows to Stream Right Now — Apple TV+, Max, Hulu, Amazon Prime, and Netflix Picks
The 5 Best New TV Shows to Stream Right Now — Apple TV+, Max, Hulu, Amazon Prime, and Netflix Picks
The Best New TV Shows to Stream Right Now — Favorite Netflix and Hulu Picks
The Best New TV Shows to Stream Right Now — Favorite Netflix and Hulu Picks
5 New Movies to Stream Right Now on Netflix, Max, and Apple TV+
5 New Movies to Stream Right Now on Netflix, Max, and Apple TV+
read full series
Stay in the Moment with JW Marriot
JW Marriott Dallas Arts District
Learn More

Featured Properties

Swipe
3746 Darcus Street
Southside Place
FOR SALE

3746 Darcus Street
Houston, TX

$4,449,000 Learn More about this property
Victoria Minton
This property is listed by: Victoria Minton (713) 398-4932 Email Realtor
3746 Darcus Street
4417 Betty Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

4417 Betty Street
Bellaire, TX

$875,000 Learn More about this property
Belinda B. Schmidt
This property is listed by: Belinda B. Schmidt (713) 417-1177 Email Realtor
4417 Betty Street
1 Longfellow Lane
Shadyside | Museum Area
FOR SALE

1 Longfellow Lane
Houston, TX

$11,250,000 Learn More about this property
Victoria Minton
This property is listed by: Victoria Minton (713) 398-4932 Email Realtor
1 Longfellow Lane
235 Jennings Lane
Lake Livingston
FOR SALE

235 Jennings Lane
Livingston, TX

$1,100,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: Aaron Sonnier (713) 202-7031 Email Realtor
235 Jennings Lane
3815 Drake Street
Open House
Sunset Terrace
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE 5/19 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm

3815 Drake Street
Houston, TX

$4,299,000 Learn More about this property
Patricia Reed
This property is listed by: Patricia Reed (713) 253-9024 Email Realtor
3815 Drake Street
2505 Truxillo Street
Open House
Washington Terrace
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE 5/19 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm

2505 Truxillo Street
Houston, TX

$375,000 Learn More about this property
Marty Warren
This property is listed by: Marty Warren (713) 459-7479 Email Realtor
2505 Truxillo Street
Presented by Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X