Houston’s Promise Ball Raises an Astonishing $2.8 Million With a Houston Texans TV Host Playing Emcee and Hope Growing

Guests attentive to the live auction at the JDRF Houston 'Promise Ball' at the Hilton Americas-Houston

Plants and Petals created the decor at the JDRF Houston 'Promise Ball' including a 10-foot ring of flowers above the dance floor at the Hilton-Americas Houston.

The JDRF Southern Texas chapter “Promise Ball” was an evening of many facets, the highlight of which was the reveal of the remarkable $2.8 million raised in total and, perhaps even more astonishing, the $1.8 million raised that evening alone during he Fund-a-Cure (paddle raise) interval.

Applause, applause for chairs Jordan and Brian Amis; honoree Texas Children’s Hospital physician Dr. Pam Carmain, her son Grant diagnosed 16 years ago with Type 1 diabetes at age 9; and Meredith and Fielding Cocke Visionary Award honorees Rosalyn an Barry Margolis. Rosalyn Margolis was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes 42 years ago. She and her husband have been among the longest, most generous and most active supporters since the early days of the Houston JDRF chapter.

Houston Texans TV host Drew Dougherty served as emcee and was joined by JDRF executive director Rick Byrd in presentation of the honors.

The “Hope Grows Here” theme of the gala at the Hilton Americas-Houston inspired a verdant and floral decor that featured ballroom entry through an arbor of flowers and a 10-foot ring of flowers suspended over the dance floor. The effort of Plants N Petals.

Pulling heartstrings during the raise was introduction of Rose and Chris Cerny, who have seen three of their four kids diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes. During the raise, John O’Shea challenged the crowd to reach $1 million, and in turn he would add $500,000 to the total, which resulted in that amazing grand total of $1.8 million.

Also aiding to the bottom line were silent auction and Big Board chairs Lindsay Wright Brett and Christie Stewart and the live auction led by auctioneer Jim Jungers of Stokes Auction Group.

While there was dancing to the sounds of Skyrocket throughout the post-dinner hours, guests flocked to the Casino After Party, which was hosted by Liskow.

PC Seen: Don and Sue Sue Aron, Blayne and Davis Bonham, Alexandra and Richard Bruskoff, Emily Clay and Bill Schneidau, Elizabeth and James Elder, Angie and Scott Kinsel, Judy and Rodney Margolis, Judy and Kenneth Margolis, Laurie and Tray Mounce, Rebecca and Will Shappley, and Patricia and Larry Wright.