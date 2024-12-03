fbpx
DJ Kiss inspires a packed dance floor at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston Grand Gala Ball. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Auctioneer Johnny Bravo takes a leap at Crime Stoppers' $2 million record-breaking gala, held at The Revaire. (Photo by Jacob Power)

Laura Ward and Houston Children's Charity raised $6.2 million at their annual gala at the Post Oak Hotel on October 19, 2024, with special appearances by Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson, NFL Hall of Famer Andre Johnson and a surprise Zoom call with actor Jeremy Renner. The evening concluded with a performance by the band Chicago. (Photo courtesy Houston Children's Charity)

On the pink carpet, Houston Astros sideline reporter Julia Morales interviews Memorial Hermann Foundation Razzle Dazzle Luncheon Hall of Fame honorees Lisa and Jerry Simon at the Post Oak Hotel. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Carson Brown, Andy Cerota with Maxwell, Angela Hernandez make the scene at the Citizens for Animal Protection 'Celebrity Paws Gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Kim Padgett, Jessica Rossman, Joe Pyne at the Hope Biosciences Research Foundation gala. (Photo by Si Vo)

Allison and Jim Bagley at the Houston SPCA annual Howl-O-Ween gala. (Photo courtesy Houston SPCA)

Finalists in heads or tails at the Houston Cattle Baron's Ball. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Patti Murphy, Stanton Welch, Beth Muecke at the Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market Wells Fargo Preview Party. (Photo courtesy Houston Ballet)

Society / The Seen

Inside Houston’s Record Breaking Fall Frenzy — 18 Charitable Galas Raise More Than a $1 Million, Showing Houston’s Giving Spirit Spirit

H-Town Sets New Standards For Big-Hearted Giving

BY // 12.02.24
DJ Kiss inspires a packed dance floor at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston Grand Gala Ball. (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Auctioneer Johnny Bravo takes a leap at Crime Stoppers' $2 million record-breaking gala, held at The Revaire. (Photo by Jacob Power)
Laura Ward and Houston Children's Charity raised $6.2 million at their annual gala at the Post Oak Hotel on October 19, 2024, with special appearances by Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson, NFL Hall of Famer Andre Johnson and a surprise Zoom call with actor Jeremy Renner. The evening concluded with a performance by the band Chicago. (Photo courtesy Houston Children's Charity)
On the pink carpet, Houston Astros sideline reporter Julia Morales interviews Memorial Hermann Foundation Razzle Dazzle Luncheon Hall of Fame honorees Lisa and Jerry Simon at the Post Oak Hotel. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Carson Brown, Andy Cerota with Maxwell, Angela Hernandez make the scene at the Citizens for Animal Protection 'Celebrity Paws Gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Kim Padgett, Jessica Rossman, Joe Pyne at the Hope Biosciences Research Foundation gala. (Photo by Si Vo)
Allison and Jim Bagley at the Houston SPCA annual Howl-O-Ween gala. (Photo courtesy Houston SPCA)
Finalists in heads or tails at the Houston Cattle Baron's Ball. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Patti Murphy, Stanton Welch, Beth Muecke at the Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market Wells Fargo Preview Party. (Photo courtesy Houston Ballet)
DJ Kiss inspires a packed dance floor at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston Grand Gala Ball. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Auctioneer Johnny Bravo takes a leap at Crime Stoppers' $2 million record-breaking gala, held at The Revaire. (Photo by Jacob Power)

Laura Ward and Houston Children's Charity raised $6.2 million at their annual gala at the Post Oak Hotel on October 19, 2024, with special appearances by Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson, NFL Hall of Famer Andre Johnson and a surprise Zoom call with actor Jeremy Renner. The evening concluded with a performance by the band Chicago. (Photo courtesy Houston Children's Charity)

On the pink carpet, Houston Astros sideline reporter Julia Morales interviews Memorial Hermann Foundation Razzle Dazzle Luncheon Hall of Fame honorees Lisa and Jerry Simon at the Post Oak Hotel. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Carson Brown, Andy Cerota with Maxwell, Angela Hernandez make the scene at the Citizens for Animal Protection 'Celebrity Paws Gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Kim Padgett, Jessica Rossman, Joe Pyne at the Hope Biosciences Research Foundation gala. (Photo by Si Vo)

Allison and Jim Bagley at the Houston SPCA annual Howl-O-Ween gala. (Photo courtesy Houston SPCA)

Finalists in heads or tails at the Houston Cattle Baron's Ball. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Patti Murphy, Stanton Welch, Beth Muecke at the Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market Wells Fargo Preview Party. (Photo courtesy Houston Ballet)

Amid the whirlwind of the fall social season, we pause to celebrate the remarkable generosity of Houstonians. Over the past few months, the city’s philanthropic spirit has been on full display. Among the more than 80 events PaperCity has covered since September, a whopping 18 surpassed the $1 million mark in proceeds for worthy causes. Of those, 11 raised even more.

These extraordinary achievements highlight why Houston philanthropy continues to set the bar for charitable giving nationwide.

2024 HCC Gala – Saturday in the Park
With immense gratitude to Jana and Richard Fant, the Houston Children’s Charity gala, chaired by executive director Laura Ward, achieved a record-breaking $6.2 million. (Photo by Michelle Watson/CatchlightGroup.com)

This outpouring of generosity is a testament to Houston’s philanthropic heart. It is the golden thread that ties the city’s social scene together. Whether it’s a black-tie gala, a dinner event or a luncheon, Houstonians continue to dig deep into their pockets for causes and institutions they care about.

Individuals aren’t the only ones that have stepped up their giving. Corporations also play a pivotal role in guaranteeing a fundraising event’s success. A prime example is the Kids Meals’ Harvest Luncheon, where Exxon announced a $3 million contribution.

julia morales interviewing lisa and jerry simon on pink carpet (priscilla dickson)
On the pink carpet, Houston Astros sideline reporter Julia Morales interviews Memorial Hermann Foundation Razzle Dazzle Luncheon Hall of Fame honorees Lisa and Jerry Simon, bringing added star power to the event at the Post Oak Hotel. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

The Big Winners: Major Milestones in Giving

Topping the charitable fundraising charts for fall 2024 is the Houston Children’s Charity gala. Under the leadership of executive director Laura Ward, the gala raised $6.2 million for the city’s neediest children. A bundle of generous supporters contributed to the unprecedented success. None, however, gave more than longtime HCC patrons Jana and Richard Fant. At the gala, it was revealed that the duo would contribute 30 wheelchair-accessible vans for HCC’s Chariots for Children program. The vans, each valued at $50,000 each, will make a significant impact.

Another incredibly generous philanthropic pair, Nancy and Rich Kinder, donated an additional $1 million to the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston Grand Gala Ball coffers. That gift, made in honor of the museum’s centennial, helped push the glamorous evening’s total to $3.5 million. Then longtime museum patron J. Venn Leeds stepped up with $2 million, establishing the Jan and J. Venn Leeds Grand Gala Ball Operating Endowment. The endowment will contribute $100,000 annually to the gala. In total, the museum’s evening rang in at $5.5 million.

Jordan and Dylan Seff (Photo by Jacob Power)
Jordan and Dylan Seff donned their cowboy hats at Crime Stoppers of Houston’s gala, which raised $2 million, held at The Revaire, (Photo by Jacob Power)

Houston’s Record-Breaking Generosity

The October Zoo Ball brought in $2.26 million for Houston Zoo, demonstrating the incredible power of Houston philanthropy. The gala, chaired by Jennifer and Chris LaporteAnita O’Shaughnessy and Chris Laquer, stood out as another record breaker.

The Crime Stoppers of Houston gala tallied proceeds of $2 million. Chairs Dr. Elizabeth McIngvale-Mackey and Matt Mackey and Michelle and Jonathan Zadok, along with strategic chairs Vanessa Ames and Jordan Seff, were integral to its success.

More than 800 revelers packed the Houston Cattle Baron’s Ball, filling the massive ballroom at the Hilton Americas-Houston hotel. This Western-themed gala raised $1.6 million for the American Cancer Society.

finalists in Heads or Tails contest photo by Daniel Ortiz
The excitement was high as finalists battled it out in heads or tails at the Houston Cattle Baron’s Ball, raising $1.6 million for the American Cancer Society. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Events surpassing $1 million include the SPCA Howl-O-Ween gala ($1.3 million), Houston Ballet’s Nutcracker Market Preview Party ($1.2 million), YES Prep’s Leading Houston Forward luncheon ($1.2 million), Memorial Hermann’s Razzle Dazzle luncheon ($1.13 million) and the Houston Police Foundation True Blue gala ($1.1 million).

Among the million-dollar milestones were the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed luncheon benefiting March of Dimes, the Ronald McDonald House gala, the Memorial Assistance Ministries luncheon, the British American Foundation of Texas, Citizens for Animal Protection and the Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation Houston Awards Dinner. The most astonishing of all was the Hope Biosciences Foundation gala. As a first time event, it raised $1 million.

