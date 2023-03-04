Houston Rodeo Trailblazers Draw a Record Crowd to a Mega Ballroom — Cowgirls, Sequins and Western Disco Fashions Galore

What: Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo 24th annual Trailblazer Awards Luncheon and Fashion Show

Where: Hilton Americas-Houston

PC Moment: The mere fact that 1,950 turned out for the event that was themed “Disco Cowgirl: She’s a star . . . and she shines” was pretty amazing in itself with hotel officials noting that it was the largest social event ever held in Hilton Americas-Houston’s mega ballroom. Add to that the number of sequins, diamonds and other Western-inspired disco fashions preferred by guests and it was one remarkable sold-out luncheon.

Among the 35,000 volunteer that make the Houston Rodeo happen each year, six women were honored for their volunteer spirit and dedication to the organization through their time, talent and generosity. Each has served on multiple committees for a minimum of 10 years. Their combined service adds up to 110 years on 22 committees of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. Congratulations to Randi Boleman, Martha Ceballos, Cheryl Deichter, Angela R. Hernandez, Kathleen M. Mach and Tonya Yurgensen-Jacks. Following the 2023 honorees on the catwalk were honorees from the previous 23 years of the awards luncheon.

KPRC Channel 2 chief meteorologist Frank Billingsely emceed the program that included remarks from Rodeo president and CEO Chris Boleman, chairman Brady Carruth, trailblazer officer in charge Wendy Lewis Armstrong and chairman Janeen Comer.

More than just a luncheon, this event featured numerous boutiques in a colorful marketplace where in addition to fashionable rodeo gear there was ample post-Rodeo shopping. Highlight was the Saks Fifth Avenue show shot produced by Lenny Matuszewski and Tamara Klosz Bonar.

PC Seen: Suzanne Stiles, Lara Bell, Kim Schillaci Phillips, Kensley Phillips, Kristin L. Blackmon-Massey, Kathleen Williams, Miriam McHenry, Cinthya Pena Reade, Renata DeMoes, Gretchen Gilliam, Karen D. Remmington, Cindy Seligmann, Gloria Brady, Diana W. Hammett, Carol Coale, LaJuana Rodriguez, Chelsea Coburn, Susan Coburn, Hannah Young, Debby Young, Kim Schillaci Phillips, and Kensley Phillips.