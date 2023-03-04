Houston Rodeo Trailblazers Draw a Record Crowd to a Mega Ballroom — Cowgirls, Sequins and Western Disco Fashions Galore

Kim Schillaci Phillips, Kensley Phillips at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Trailblazers Awards luncheon. (Photo by Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo)
Kim Schillaci Phillips, Kensley Phillips at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Trailblazers Awards luncheon. (Photo by Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo)

Honorees Randi Boleman, Cheryl Deitcher, Kathleen Mach, Tonya Yurgensen-Jacks, Angela R. Hernandez, Martha Ceballos at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Trailblazers Awards luncheon. (Photo by Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo)

Kristin L. Blackmon-Massey, Kathleen Williams, Miriam McHenry, Cinthya Pena Reade at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Trailblazers Awards luncheon. (Photo by Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo)

Renata DeMoes, Gretchen Gilliam, Karen D. Remmington, Cindy Seligmann, Gloria Brady, Diana W. Hammett at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Trailblazers Awards luncheon. (Photo by Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo)

Suzanne Stiles, Lara Bell at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Trailblazers Awards luncheon. (Photo by Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo)

Trailblazer chair Janeen Comer, Tamara Klosz Bonar, Lenny Matuszewski at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Trailblazers Awards luncheon. (Photo by Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo)

Trailblazer chair Janeen Comer, Emcee Frank Billingsley, Angela R. Hernandez at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Trailblazers Awards luncheon. (Photo by Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo)

Carol Coale, LaJuana Rodriguez at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Trailblazers Awards luncheon. (Photo by Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo)

Chelsea Coburn, Susan Coburn at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Trailblazers Awards luncheon. (Photo by Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo)

Hannah Young, Debby Young at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Trailblazers Awards luncheon. (Photo by Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo)

Society / Featured Parties

Houston Rodeo Trailblazers Draw a Record Crowd to a Mega Ballroom — Cowgirls, Sequins and Western Disco Fashions Galore

One Remarkable Sold-Out Luncheon

BY // 03.03.23
photography Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo
Kim Schillaci Phillips, Kensley Phillips at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Trailblazers Awards luncheon. (Photo by Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo)

Honorees Randi Boleman, Cheryl Deitcher, Kathleen Mach, Tonya Yurgensen-Jacks, Angela R. Hernandez, Martha Ceballos at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Trailblazers Awards luncheon. (Photo by Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo)

Kristin L. Blackmon-Massey, Kathleen Williams, Miriam McHenry, Cinthya Pena Reade at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Trailblazers Awards luncheon. (Photo by Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo)

Renata DeMoes, Gretchen Gilliam, Karen D. Remmington, Cindy Seligmann, Gloria Brady, Diana W. Hammett at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Trailblazers Awards luncheon. (Photo by Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo)

Suzanne Stiles, Lara Bell at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Trailblazers Awards luncheon. (Photo by Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo)

Trailblazer chair Janeen Comer, Tamara Klosz Bonar, Lenny Matuszewski at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Trailblazers Awards luncheon. (Photo by Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo)

Trailblazer chair Janeen Comer, Emcee Frank Billingsley, Angela R. Hernandez at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Trailblazers Awards luncheon. (Photo by Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo)

Carol Coale, LaJuana Rodriguez at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Trailblazers Awards luncheon. (Photo by Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo)

Chelsea Coburn, Susan Coburn at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Trailblazers Awards luncheon. (Photo by Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo)

What: Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo 24th annual Trailblazer Awards Luncheon and Fashion Show

Where: Hilton Americas-Houston

PC Moment: The mere fact that 1,950 turned out for the event that was themed “Disco Cowgirl: She’s a star . . . and she shines” was pretty amazing in itself with hotel officials noting that it was the largest social event ever held in Hilton Americas-Houston’s mega ballroom. Add to that the number of sequins, diamonds and other Western-inspired disco fashions preferred by guests and it was one remarkable sold-out luncheon.

Among the 35,000 volunteer that make the Houston Rodeo happen each year, six women were honored for their volunteer spirit and dedication to the organization through their time, talent and generosity. Each has served on multiple committees for a minimum of 10 years. Their combined service adds up to 110 years on 22 committees of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. Congratulations to Randi Boleman, Martha Ceballos, Cheryl Deichter, Angela R. Hernandez, Kathleen M. Mach and Tonya Yurgensen-Jacks. Following the 2023 honorees on the catwalk were honorees from the previous 23 years of the awards luncheon.

KPRC Channel 2 chief meteorologist Frank Billingsely emceed the program that included remarks from Rodeo president and CEO Chris Boleman, chairman Brady Carruthtrailblazer officer in  charge Wendy Lewis Armstrong and chairman  Janeen Comer.

More than just a luncheon, this event featured numerous boutiques in a colorful marketplace where in addition to fashionable rodeo gear there was ample post-Rodeo shopping. Highlight was the Saks Fifth Avenue show shot produced by Lenny Matuszewski and Tamara Klosz Bonar.

PC Seen: Suzanne Stiles, Lara Bell, Kim Schillaci Phillips, Kensley Phillips, Kristin L. Blackmon-Massey, Kathleen Williams, Miriam McHenry, Cinthya Pena Reade, Renata DeMoes, Gretchen Gilliam, Karen D. Remmington, Cindy Seligmann, Gloria Brady, Diana W. Hammett, Carol Coale, LaJuana Rodriguez, Chelsea Coburn, Susan Coburn, Hannah Young, Debby Young, Kim Schillaci Phillips, and Kensley Phillips.

X