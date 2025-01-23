Houston’s The Sale Welcomes a Record Number of Shoppers For Up to 90 Percent Off From The City’s Top Stores

Harriett Zivley enjoys a little retail therapy with Woody Nassar of Woody’s Furs during The Sale (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Fabulous finds such as these at Iris during The Sale (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Shoppers at Lady and Tucker Home at The Sale (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Shopping at the J. Landa Jewelry pop-up during The Sale (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

What: The Sale

Where: Bayou City Event Center

PC Moment: The biggest moment of The Sale came when numbers were finalized revealing proceeds surpassed $425,000 for Texas Children’s Cancer and Hematology Center. It was a proud result for Houston Tri Delta Philanthropies, which founded this Houston fundraiser in 2015 and since has raised more than $2.5 million. Past research projects funded include sarcoma studies, acute myeloid leukemia research, menin inhibitors, stem cell transplantation, supportive care and more.

“We are deeply grateful to Houston Tri Delta Philanthropies, Inc. for organizing The Sale and selecting Texas Children’s Cancer and Hematology Center as this year’s beneficiary,” Dr. Susan Blaney of Texas Children’s Hospital says. “Events like this not only raise vital funds, but also unite our community with a shared goal: Improving the lives of children and young adults with brain cancer.

This popular shop-til-you-drop extravaganza welcomed a record breaking 1,700 shoppers who filled their shopping bags with great bargains from more than 50 of Houston’s premier boutiques. Bargain hunters were able to swoop up merchandise from 20 to 90 percent off from stores that included Christy Lynn, J. Landa, à Bientôt and Woody’s Furs.

For sponsors and underwriters, the shopping kicked off the evening before doors opened to general ticket holders for a festive gathering with mariachis performing, Tex-Mex themed bites served and bubbly flowing.

By Barr Design contributed event decor and floral arrangements while Pop Creations dressed the space with it balloon designs, and Rick Butler created handmade custom bow designs that added pops of color to the shopping arena.

Applause, applause for chairs Lynn Ramos, Barbara Town, Britta Christenson and Renee Craig.

PC Seen: Bethany Buchanan, Courtney Harmon, Katie Tsuru, Nora Jarrad, Tiffany Haik, Martha White, Courtney Zavala, Virginia Arnold Elkins, Dini Hoover, Lorraine Abercrombie, Roz Pactor, City Council member Sallie Alcorn, Sarika Strake Dana Strake, Lorraine Abercrombie, Candace Thomas, 94.5 The Buzz’s Theresa Clanton, and Houston Life’s Lauren Kelly.