Houston’s The Sale Welcomes a Record Number of Shoppers For Up to 90 Percent Off From The City’s Top Stores
A Still Growing $2.5 Million-Plus Tradition Continues to Boost Texas Children's HospitalBY Shelby Hodge // 01.22.25
Event chairs Renee Craig, Barbara Towne, Lynn Ramos and Britta Christenson helped make Houston's The Sale success. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Shopping at the J. Landa Jewelry pop-up during The Sale (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Annmarie Sullivan, Melissa Sands, Karen Schnaki at The Sale (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Freya Brand hats a popular buy at The Sale (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Sally Salners, Tiffany Halik, Claire Wilson at The Sale (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Grace Cartwright, Mary Jane Gallagher, Carroll Cartwright at The Sale (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
The Sale volunteers (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Candace Thomas, Leah Rausch, Nina Rand, Bethany Buchanan at The Sale (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Terri Tarwater, Marlee Welsh at The Sale (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Shoppers at Lady and Tucker Home at The Sale (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Fabulous finds such as these at Iris during The Sale (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Harriett Zivley enjoys a little retail therapy with Woody Nassar of Woody’s Furs during The Sale (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Sarika Strake, Dana Strake at The Sale (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Susie Alcorn, Lindy Lamme, Sallie Alcorn at The Sale (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Jenny Weber, Alicia Shaughnessy at The Sale (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Kendall McCord, Marianna Corcoran, Nora Jarrad, Katie Tsuru at The Sale (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Gay Garner, Lisa Helfman at The Sale (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Shopping the bargains at The Sale (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
What: The Sale
Where: Bayou City Event Center
PC Moment: The biggest moment of The Sale came when numbers were finalized revealing proceeds surpassed $425,000 for Texas Children’s Cancer and Hematology Center. It was a proud result for Houston Tri Delta Philanthropies, which founded this Houston fundraiser in 2015 and since has raised more than $2.5 million. Past research projects funded include sarcoma studies, acute myeloid leukemia research, menin inhibitors, stem cell transplantation, supportive care and more.
“We are deeply grateful to Houston Tri Delta Philanthropies, Inc. for organizing The Sale and selecting Texas Children’s Cancer and Hematology Center as this year’s beneficiary,” Dr. Susan Blaney of Texas Children’s Hospital says. “Events like this not only raise vital funds, but also unite our community with a shared goal: Improving the lives of children and young adults with brain cancer.
This popular shop-til-you-drop extravaganza welcomed a record breaking 1,700 shoppers who filled their shopping bags with great bargains from more than 50 of Houston’s premier boutiques. Bargain hunters were able to swoop up merchandise from 20 to 90 percent off from stores that included Christy Lynn, J. Landa, à Bientôt and Woody’s Furs.
For sponsors and underwriters, the shopping kicked off the evening before doors opened to general ticket holders for a festive gathering with mariachis performing, Tex-Mex themed bites served and bubbly flowing.
By Barr Design contributed event decor and floral arrangements while Pop Creations dressed the space with it balloon designs, and Rick Butler created handmade custom bow designs that added pops of color to the shopping arena.
Applause, applause for chairs Lynn Ramos, Barbara Town, Britta Christenson and Renee Craig.
PC Seen: Bethany Buchanan, Courtney Harmon, Katie Tsuru, Nora Jarrad, Tiffany Haik, Martha White, Courtney Zavala, Virginia Arnold Elkins, Dini Hoover, Lorraine Abercrombie, Roz Pactor, City Council member Sallie Alcorn, Sarika Strake Dana Strake, Lorraine Abercrombie, Candace Thomas, 94.5 The Buzz’s Theresa Clanton, and Houston Life’s Lauren Kelly.