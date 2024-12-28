Houston’s Spindletop Moment Sees Energy Executives Pony Up Millions In a 50th Anniversary Party With a Giving Heart

Girls Inc. of Greater Houston Holiday Toy Drive Helpers at the Spindletop Community Impact Partners 50th annual Holiday Ball (Photo by Fulton Davenport/PWL Studio)

What: The 50th annual Spindletop Holiday Ball

Where: The Post Oak Hotel

PC Moment: We can only imagine the vitality pulsating through the ballroom with more than 500 leaders of the energy industry assembled to celebrate the season and raise funds for various child-related nonprofits. With Jubilee Sponsors ConocoPhillips, ExxonMobil, Equinor, Murphy Oil Corporation, Noble Corporation, Transocean and W&T Offshore supporting Spindletop Community Impact Partners, Inc. this night was packed with vitality.

True to its mission of providing volunteer work and financial support to nonprofits that address the needs of under-served children, ball entertainment was all about youngsters. Etoile Academy Charter School Middle Schoolers launched the party by singing the National Anthem. Ensemble Theatre Young Performers presented a dance routine. Toy Drive Elves from Girls Inc. of Greater Houston helped host the annual Spindletop Toy Drive.

Spindletop Women in STEM BAFTX Scholar Reagan Crow provided a testimonial on Spindletop’s impact on her educational journey.

“At Spindletop, we believe every child deserves the opportunity to pursue their dreams and succeed,” Lia Vallone, executive director of Spindletop Community Impact Partners, says. “Through the support of the energy industry, we are breaking down barriers to success by investing in proven programs throughout Greater Houston.”

Among the numerous nonprofits supported by Spindletop resources are Small Steps Nurturing Center, The Brookwood Community, Children’s Assessment Center, ChildBuilders and Kids’ Meals.

Vallone was joined by Spindletop board president Bart Cahir of ExxonMobil in recognizing Spindletop Circle, the organization’s giving society for executives, emerging leaders and retirees.

Three leaders in supporting the Spindletop mission were honored — Terry Bono of EQT Partners, Dominic Macklon of ConocoPhillips and Jordan Zaiser of Flowserve.

PC Seen: Starlee Sykes of Archaea Energy, a bp company with husband Al Vickers; Rob Saltiel of MRC Global and wife Karen; Bill Dodd of Halliburton and wife Stephanie; Keelan Adamson of Transocean and wife Ann; Cristina Williams of Select Water Solutions and husband Chad; Liam Mallon of ExxonMobil and wife Gill; Richard Mercer of Houlihan Lokey and wife Julie; Cody Loverin of Enverus and wife Kate; Chris Golden of Equinor with wife, Carmen; Bruce Miller of SLB and wife Laura; Tracy Krohn of W&T Offshore with wife Laurie; Roger Jenkins of Murphy Oil Corporation with wife Jill; Clay Williams of NOV and wife Jenny; Ryan Lance of ConocoPhillips and wife Lisa; Maggie Sheridan of bp and husband Greg; Jordan Zaiser of Flowserve Corporation with wife Kaitlin; Genevieve Carter of Novum Energy; Robert Eiffler of Noble Corporation with wife Sydney; and Veronica Foley of Precision Drilling with husband Aaron.