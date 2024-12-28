Houston’s Spindletop Moment Sees Energy Executives Pony Up Millions In a 50th Anniversary Party With a Giving Heart

fbpx
spindletop Dance Performers from The Ensemble Theatre (Photo by Fulton Davenport/PWL Studio)
Luna Rey, Genevieve Carter (Photo by Fulton Davenport/PWL Studio)
Ann Adamson, Warwick King, Keelan Adamson, Wendy King (Photo by Fulton Davenport/PWL Studio)
Lia Vallone, Tracy & Lauri Krohn (Photo by Fulton Davenport/PWL Studio)
Seliece & Lee Womble (Photo by Fulton Davenport/PWL Studio)
Bart Cahir (Photo by Fulton Davenport/PWL Studio)
Liam & Gill Mallon (Photo by Fulton Davenport/PWL Studio)
Chad & Cristina Williams (Photo by Fulton Davenport/PWL Studio)
Constance White Volunteer Service Award Recipient Jordan Zaiser with Lia Vallone, Lindsay Weddle & Bart Cahir (Photo by Fulton Davenport/PWL Studio)
Eric Everett, Richard & Julie Mercer, Kaitlin & Jordan Zaiser (Photo by Fulton Davenport/PWL Studio)
John & Amanda Taylor, Stephanie Willis, Jason Weddle (Photo by Fulton Davenport/PWL Studio)
Laura Miller, Evan & Stacy Powell (Photo by Fulton Davenport/PWL Studio)
Maggie & Greg Sheridan (Photo by Fulton Davenport/PWL Studio)
National Anthem Singers from Etoile Academy Charter School (Photo by Fulton Davenport/PWL Studio)
Roger & Jill Jenkins (Photo by Fulton Davenport/PWL Studio)
Sara & Ryan Young, Kerry Sedge (Photo by Fulton Davenport/PWL Studio)
Spindletop Women in STEM BAFTX Scholar Reagan Crow (Photo by Fulton Davenport/PWL Studio)
Terry Bonno, Richard Mercer (Photo by Fulton Davenport/PWL Studio)
Billy-Jo Lafortune, Lindsay Weddle, Pragati Mathur (Photo by Fulton Davenport/PWL Studio)
Veronica Foley (Photo by Fulton Davenport/PWL Studio)
Girls Inc. of Greater Houston Holiday Toy Drive Helpers (Photo by Fulton Davenport/PWL Studio)
01
21

Ensemble Theatre dancers perform at the Spindletop Community Impact Partners 50th annual Holiday Ball (Photo by Fulton Davenport/PWL Studio)

02
21

Luna Rey, Genevieve Carter at the Spindletop Community Impact Partners 50th annual Holiday Ball (Photo by Fulton Davenport/PWL Studio)

03
21

Ann Adamson, Wendy King, Keelan Adamson, Warwick King at the Spindletop Community Impact Partners 50th annual Holiday Ball (Photo by Fulton Davenport/PWL Studio)

04
21

Lia Vallone, Tracy & Laurie Krohn at the Spindletop Community Impact Partners 50th annual Holiday Ball (Photo by Fulton Davenport/PWL Studio)

05
21

Seliece & Lee Womble at the Spindletop Community Impact Partners 50th annual Holiday Ball (Photo by Fulton Davenport/PWL Studio)

06
21

Spindletop Community Impact Partners board president Bart Cahir (Photo by Fulton Davenport/PWL Studio)

07
21

Liam & Gill Mallon at the Spindletop Community Impact Partners 50th annual Holiday Ball (Photo by Fulton Davenport/PWL Studio)

08
21

Chad & Cristina Williams at the Spindletop Community Impact Partners 50th annual Holiday Ball (Photo by Fulton Davenport/PWL Studio)

09
21

Jordan Zaiser, Lia Vallone, Lindsay Weddle, Bart Cahir at the Spindletop Community Impact Partners 50th annual Holiday Ball (Photo by Fulton Davenport/PWL Studio)

10
21

Eric Everett, Richard & Julie Mercer, Kaitlin & Jordan Zaiser at the Spindletop Community Impact Partners 50th annual Holiday Ball (Photo by Fulton Davenport/PWL Studio)

11
21

John & Amanda Taylor, Stephanie Willis, Jason Weddle at the Spindletop Community Impact Partners 50th annual Holiday Ball (Photo by Fulton Davenport/PWL Studio)

12
21

Laura Miller, Evan & Stacy Powell at the Spindletop Community Impact Partners 50th annual Holiday Ball (Photo by Fulton Davenport/PWL Studio)

13
21

Maggie & Greg Sheridan at the Spindletop Community Impact Partners 50th annual Holiday Ball (Photo by Fulton Davenport/PWL Studio)

14
21

National Anthem Singers from Etoile Academy Charter School at the Spindletop Community Impact Partners 50th annual Holiday Ball (Photo by Fulton Davenport/PWL Studio)

15
21

Roger & Jill Jenkins at the Spindletop Community Impact Partners 50th annual Holiday Ball (Photo by Fulton Davenport/PWL Studio)

16
21

Sara & Ryan Young, Kerry Sedge at the Spindletop Community Impact Partners 50th annual Holiday Ball (Photo by Fulton Davenport/PWL Studio)

17
21

Spindletop Women in STEM BAFTX Scholar Reagan Crow at the Spindletop Community Impact Partners 50th annual Holiday Ball (Photo by Fulton Davenport/PWL Studio)

18
21

Honoree Terry Bonno, Richard Mercer at the Spindletop Community Impact Partners 50th annual Holiday Ball (Photo by Fulton Davenport/PWL Studio)

19
21

Billy-Jo Lafortune, Lindsay Weddle, Pragati Mathur at the Spindletop Community Impact Partners 50th annual Holiday Ball (Photo by Fulton Davenport/PWL Studio)

20
21

Veronica Foley at the Spindletop Community Impact Partners 50th annual Holiday Ball (Photo by Fulton Davenport/PWL Studio)

21
21

Girls Inc. of Greater Houston Holiday Toy Drive Helpers at the Spindletop Community Impact Partners 50th annual Holiday Ball (Photo by Fulton Davenport/PWL Studio)

spindletop Dance Performers from The Ensemble Theatre (Photo by Fulton Davenport/PWL Studio)
Luna Rey, Genevieve Carter (Photo by Fulton Davenport/PWL Studio)
Ann Adamson, Warwick King, Keelan Adamson, Wendy King (Photo by Fulton Davenport/PWL Studio)
Lia Vallone, Tracy & Lauri Krohn (Photo by Fulton Davenport/PWL Studio)
Seliece & Lee Womble (Photo by Fulton Davenport/PWL Studio)
Bart Cahir (Photo by Fulton Davenport/PWL Studio)
Liam & Gill Mallon (Photo by Fulton Davenport/PWL Studio)
Chad & Cristina Williams (Photo by Fulton Davenport/PWL Studio)
Constance White Volunteer Service Award Recipient Jordan Zaiser with Lia Vallone, Lindsay Weddle & Bart Cahir (Photo by Fulton Davenport/PWL Studio)
Eric Everett, Richard & Julie Mercer, Kaitlin & Jordan Zaiser (Photo by Fulton Davenport/PWL Studio)
John & Amanda Taylor, Stephanie Willis, Jason Weddle (Photo by Fulton Davenport/PWL Studio)
Laura Miller, Evan & Stacy Powell (Photo by Fulton Davenport/PWL Studio)
Maggie & Greg Sheridan (Photo by Fulton Davenport/PWL Studio)
National Anthem Singers from Etoile Academy Charter School (Photo by Fulton Davenport/PWL Studio)
Roger & Jill Jenkins (Photo by Fulton Davenport/PWL Studio)
Sara & Ryan Young, Kerry Sedge (Photo by Fulton Davenport/PWL Studio)
Spindletop Women in STEM BAFTX Scholar Reagan Crow (Photo by Fulton Davenport/PWL Studio)
Terry Bonno, Richard Mercer (Photo by Fulton Davenport/PWL Studio)
Billy-Jo Lafortune, Lindsay Weddle, Pragati Mathur (Photo by Fulton Davenport/PWL Studio)
Veronica Foley (Photo by Fulton Davenport/PWL Studio)
Girls Inc. of Greater Houston Holiday Toy Drive Helpers (Photo by Fulton Davenport/PWL Studio)
Society / Featured Parties

Houston’s Spindletop Moment Sees Energy Executives Pony Up Millions In a 50th Anniversary Party With a Giving Heart

Kids, STEM and a Major Educational Boost

BY // 12.28.24
photography Fulton Davenport/PWL Studio
Ensemble Theatre dancers perform at the Spindletop Community Impact Partners 50th annual Holiday Ball (Photo by Fulton Davenport/PWL Studio)
Luna Rey, Genevieve Carter at the Spindletop Community Impact Partners 50th annual Holiday Ball (Photo by Fulton Davenport/PWL Studio)
Ann Adamson, Wendy King, Keelan Adamson, Warwick King at the Spindletop Community Impact Partners 50th annual Holiday Ball (Photo by Fulton Davenport/PWL Studio)
Lia Vallone, Tracy & Laurie Krohn at the Spindletop Community Impact Partners 50th annual Holiday Ball (Photo by Fulton Davenport/PWL Studio)
Seliece & Lee Womble at the Spindletop Community Impact Partners 50th annual Holiday Ball (Photo by Fulton Davenport/PWL Studio)
Spindletop Community Impact Partners board president Bart Cahir (Photo by Fulton Davenport/PWL Studio)
Liam & Gill Mallon at the Spindletop Community Impact Partners 50th annual Holiday Ball (Photo by Fulton Davenport/PWL Studio)
Chad & Cristina Williams at the Spindletop Community Impact Partners 50th annual Holiday Ball (Photo by Fulton Davenport/PWL Studio)
Jordan Zaiser, Lia Vallone, Lindsay Weddle, Bart Cahir at the Spindletop Community Impact Partners 50th annual Holiday Ball (Photo by Fulton Davenport/PWL Studio)
Eric Everett, Richard & Julie Mercer, Kaitlin & Jordan Zaiser at the Spindletop Community Impact Partners 50th annual Holiday Ball (Photo by Fulton Davenport/PWL Studio)
John & Amanda Taylor, Stephanie Willis, Jason Weddle at the Spindletop Community Impact Partners 50th annual Holiday Ball (Photo by Fulton Davenport/PWL Studio)
Laura Miller, Evan & Stacy Powell at the Spindletop Community Impact Partners 50th annual Holiday Ball (Photo by Fulton Davenport/PWL Studio)
Maggie & Greg Sheridan at the Spindletop Community Impact Partners 50th annual Holiday Ball (Photo by Fulton Davenport/PWL Studio)
National Anthem Singers from Etoile Academy Charter School at the Spindletop Community Impact Partners 50th annual Holiday Ball (Photo by Fulton Davenport/PWL Studio)
Roger & Jill Jenkins at the Spindletop Community Impact Partners 50th annual Holiday Ball (Photo by Fulton Davenport/PWL Studio)
Sara & Ryan Young, Kerry Sedge at the Spindletop Community Impact Partners 50th annual Holiday Ball (Photo by Fulton Davenport/PWL Studio)
Spindletop Women in STEM BAFTX Scholar Reagan Crow at the Spindletop Community Impact Partners 50th annual Holiday Ball (Photo by Fulton Davenport/PWL Studio)
Honoree Terry Bonno, Richard Mercer at the Spindletop Community Impact Partners 50th annual Holiday Ball (Photo by Fulton Davenport/PWL Studio)
Billy-Jo Lafortune, Lindsay Weddle, Pragati Mathur at the Spindletop Community Impact Partners 50th annual Holiday Ball (Photo by Fulton Davenport/PWL Studio)
Veronica Foley at the Spindletop Community Impact Partners 50th annual Holiday Ball (Photo by Fulton Davenport/PWL Studio)
Girls Inc. of Greater Houston Holiday Toy Drive Helpers at the Spindletop Community Impact Partners 50th annual Holiday Ball (Photo by Fulton Davenport/PWL Studio)
1
21

Ensemble Theatre dancers perform at the Spindletop Community Impact Partners 50th annual Holiday Ball (Photo by Fulton Davenport/PWL Studio)

2
21

Luna Rey, Genevieve Carter at the Spindletop Community Impact Partners 50th annual Holiday Ball (Photo by Fulton Davenport/PWL Studio)

3
21

Ann Adamson, Wendy King, Keelan Adamson, Warwick King at the Spindletop Community Impact Partners 50th annual Holiday Ball (Photo by Fulton Davenport/PWL Studio)

4
21

Lia Vallone, Tracy & Laurie Krohn at the Spindletop Community Impact Partners 50th annual Holiday Ball (Photo by Fulton Davenport/PWL Studio)

5
21

Seliece & Lee Womble at the Spindletop Community Impact Partners 50th annual Holiday Ball (Photo by Fulton Davenport/PWL Studio)

6
21

Spindletop Community Impact Partners board president Bart Cahir (Photo by Fulton Davenport/PWL Studio)

7
21

Liam & Gill Mallon at the Spindletop Community Impact Partners 50th annual Holiday Ball (Photo by Fulton Davenport/PWL Studio)

8
21

Chad & Cristina Williams at the Spindletop Community Impact Partners 50th annual Holiday Ball (Photo by Fulton Davenport/PWL Studio)

9
21

Jordan Zaiser, Lia Vallone, Lindsay Weddle, Bart Cahir at the Spindletop Community Impact Partners 50th annual Holiday Ball (Photo by Fulton Davenport/PWL Studio)

10
21

Eric Everett, Richard & Julie Mercer, Kaitlin & Jordan Zaiser at the Spindletop Community Impact Partners 50th annual Holiday Ball (Photo by Fulton Davenport/PWL Studio)

11
21

John & Amanda Taylor, Stephanie Willis, Jason Weddle at the Spindletop Community Impact Partners 50th annual Holiday Ball (Photo by Fulton Davenport/PWL Studio)

12
21

Laura Miller, Evan & Stacy Powell at the Spindletop Community Impact Partners 50th annual Holiday Ball (Photo by Fulton Davenport/PWL Studio)

13
21

Maggie & Greg Sheridan at the Spindletop Community Impact Partners 50th annual Holiday Ball (Photo by Fulton Davenport/PWL Studio)

14
21

National Anthem Singers from Etoile Academy Charter School at the Spindletop Community Impact Partners 50th annual Holiday Ball (Photo by Fulton Davenport/PWL Studio)

15
21

Roger & Jill Jenkins at the Spindletop Community Impact Partners 50th annual Holiday Ball (Photo by Fulton Davenport/PWL Studio)

16
21

Sara & Ryan Young, Kerry Sedge at the Spindletop Community Impact Partners 50th annual Holiday Ball (Photo by Fulton Davenport/PWL Studio)

17
21

Spindletop Women in STEM BAFTX Scholar Reagan Crow at the Spindletop Community Impact Partners 50th annual Holiday Ball (Photo by Fulton Davenport/PWL Studio)

18
21

Honoree Terry Bonno, Richard Mercer at the Spindletop Community Impact Partners 50th annual Holiday Ball (Photo by Fulton Davenport/PWL Studio)

19
21

Billy-Jo Lafortune, Lindsay Weddle, Pragati Mathur at the Spindletop Community Impact Partners 50th annual Holiday Ball (Photo by Fulton Davenport/PWL Studio)

20
21

Veronica Foley at the Spindletop Community Impact Partners 50th annual Holiday Ball (Photo by Fulton Davenport/PWL Studio)

21
21

Girls Inc. of Greater Houston Holiday Toy Drive Helpers at the Spindletop Community Impact Partners 50th annual Holiday Ball (Photo by Fulton Davenport/PWL Studio)

What: The 50th annual Spindletop Holiday Ball

Where:  The Post Oak Hotel

PC Moment: We can only imagine the vitality pulsating through the ballroom with more than 500 leaders of the energy industry assembled to celebrate the season and raise funds for various child-related nonprofits. With Jubilee Sponsors ConocoPhillips, ExxonMobil, Equinor, Murphy Oil Corporation, Noble Corporation, Transocean and W&T Offshore supporting Spindletop Community Impact Partners, Inc. this night was packed with vitality.

Constance White Volunteer Service Award Recipient Jordan Zaiser with Lia Vallone, Lindsay Weddle & Bart Cahir (Photo by Fulton Davenport/PWL Studio)
Lia Vallone, Jordan Zaiser, Lindsay Weddle, Bart Cahir at the Spindletop Community Impact Partners 50th annual Holiday Ball (Photo by Fulton Davenport/PWL Studio)

True to its mission of providing volunteer work and financial support to nonprofits that address the needs of under-served children, ball entertainment was all about youngsters. Etoile Academy Charter School Middle Schoolers launched the party by singing the National Anthem. Ensemble Theatre Young Performers presented a dance routine. Toy Drive Elves from Girls Inc. of Greater Houston helped host the annual Spindletop Toy Drive.

Spindletop Women in STEM BAFTX Scholar Reagan Crow provided a testimonial on Spindletop’s impact on her educational journey.

“At Spindletop, we believe every child deserves the opportunity to pursue their dreams and succeed,” Lia Vallone, executive director of Spindletop Community Impact Partners, says. “Through the support of the energy industry, we are breaking down barriers to success by investing in proven programs throughout Greater Houston.”

Holiday Gift Guide

Swipe
  • TRIBEZA 2024 Holiday Gift Guide - DECK 3
  • TRIBEZA 2024 Holiday Gift Guide - DECK 3
  • TRIBEZA 2024 Holiday Gift Guide - DECK 3
  • TRIBEZA 2024 Holiday Gift Guide - DECK 3
  • TRIBEZA 2024 Holiday Gift Guide - DECK 3
  • TRIBEZA 2024 Holiday Gift Guide - DECK 3
  • TRIBEZA 2024 Holiday Gift Guide - DECK 3
Luna Rey, Genevieve Carter (Photo by Fulton Davenport/PWL Studio)
Luna Rey, Genevieve Carter at the Spindletop Community Impact Partners 50th annual Holiday Ball (Photo by Fulton Davenport/PWL Studio)

Among the numerous nonprofits supported by Spindletop resources are Small Steps Nurturing Center, The Brookwood Community, Children’s Assessment Center, ChildBuilders and Kids’ Meals.

Vallone was joined by Spindletop board president Bart Cahir of ExxonMobil in recognizing Spindletop Circle, the organization’s giving society for executives, emerging leaders and retirees.

Three leaders in supporting the Spindletop mission were honored — Terry Bono of EQT Partners, Dominic Macklon of ConocoPhillips and Jordan Zaiser of Flowserve.

PC Seen: Starlee Sykes of Archaea Energy, a bp company with husband Al Vickers; Rob Saltiel of MRC Global and wife Karen; Bill Dodd of Halliburton and wife Stephanie; Keelan Adamson of Transocean and wife Ann; Cristina Williams of Select Water Solutions and husband Chad; Liam Mallon of ExxonMobil and wife Gill; Richard Mercer of Houlihan Lokey and wife Julie; Cody Loverin of Enverus and wife Kate; Chris Golden of Equinor with wife, Carmen; Bruce Miller of SLB and wife Laura; Tracy Krohn of W&T Offshore with wife Laurie; Roger Jenkins of Murphy Oil Corporation with wife Jill; Clay Williams of NOV and wife Jenny; Ryan Lance of ConocoPhillips and wife Lisa; Maggie Sheridan of bp and husband Greg; Jordan Zaiser of Flowserve Corporation with wife Kaitlin; Genevieve Carter of Novum Energy; Robert Eiffler of Noble Corporation with wife Sydney; and Veronica Foley of Precision Drilling with husband Aaron.

Featured Events

Featured Properties

Swipe
5412 Sturbridge Drive
Tanglewood
FOR SALE

5412 Sturbridge Drive
Houston, TX

$7,999,999 Learn More about this property
Bobby Yazdani
This property is listed by: Bobby Yazdani (832) 577-7764 Email Realtor
5412 Sturbridge Drive
3815 Oberlin Street
West University Place
FOR SALE

3815 Oberlin Street
Houston, TX

$2,250,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Dawes Ewing
This property is listed by: Melinda Dawes Ewing (713) 302-6765 Email Realtor
3815 Oberlin Street
6426 Sewanee Avenue
West University Place
FOR SALE

6426 Sewanee Avenue
Houston, TX

$5,500,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Dawes Ewing
This property is listed by: Melinda Dawes Ewing (713) 302-6765 Email Realtor
6426 Sewanee Avenue
5005 Hidalgo Street #414
Uptown
FOR SALE

5005 Hidalgo Street #414
Houston, TX

$475,000 Learn More about this property
Donna Wilson
This property is listed by: Donna Wilson (713) 446-6400 Email Realtor
5005 Hidalgo Street #414
Presented by Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X