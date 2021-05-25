Houston’s $1.6 Million Night — Mardi Gras Comes Late to St. Thomas and it’s a Rollicking Smash

Juan Bravo among the University of St. Thomas students celebrating at the annual Mardi Gras Ball.

The Buzz Johnson Brass Band lead the parade through the University of St. Thomas Mardi Gras Ball, 2021.

University of St. Thomas students and Natasha Nguyenphat join the second line parade during the university's 2021 Mardi Gras Ball.

Mardi Gras came late, if at all this year, thanks to COVID 19. Among those embracing the frivolity of a Mardi Gras theme well after Fat Tuesday were patrons of the University of St. Thomas, who delayed their annual gala until vaccines had been distributed and folks were feeling comfortable.

Bravo to all 600 guests who contributed to the astonishing, in this post-pandemic era, $1.6 million bottom line that resulted in a remarkable $1.3 million net. Applause, applause for all the masked revelers, who saved the date some three months after the originally scheduled gala.

To ease the many problems resulting from the pandemic, UST dedicated gala proceeds to both the St. Thomas Fund for Scholarships and CeltCare, a special initiative implemented during these unprecedented times to assist those suffering pandemic-related hardships.

The lively evening saluted New Orleans traditions with beads aplenty and a second line parade led by the Buck Johnson Brass Band. Students and patrons waved the traditional parasols and handkerchiefs as they swayed through the Hilton Americas-Houston ballroom. Leading the revelers was the UST mascot Lenny the Lion, who donned a tuxedo for the evening.

Highlight of the night’s entertainment was The Four Tops, who had partygoers on their feet swinging and swaying to the Motown beats of the ’60s.

The festivities honored David Harvey Jr., a UST life director. Stepping as co-chairs were UST presidents and first ladies — Norma and Joseph “Tip” McFadden, Archbishop J. Michael Miller, Marianne and Robert Ivany, and Melynda and Richard Ludwick.

As is tradition with the UST gala, enjoying its 71st event, students who epitomize the university’s mission and values. Youssef Ahmed, class of ’21 with a BS in cell and molecular biology and enrolling in Baylor College of Medicine was crowed Mardi Gras King. Margaret Gaston, class of ’21 with a BS in nursing, was crowed Mardi Gras Queen.

Serving as honorary chairs were David Torres ’12, Alumni Association board president; Lucindra Campbell-Law, Faculty Senate chair; H.E. Jenkin, Staff Council president; and Kim Nguyen, student body president.

PC Seen: Cardinal Daniel DiNardo, Denise Castillo-Rhodes and Bob Sergesketter, Trini Mendenhall, Ann and Pat Moran, Cathy and Joe Cleary, Michele Malloy, Angela and Craig Jarchow, Stan Marek, Shauna and Morris Clark, Susan and Larry Massey, Kaitlyn and Michael Scheurich.