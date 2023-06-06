Dr. Michael Yafi, Chaden Yafi (Photo by Matthew Rood)
Amanda Watson (Steinway), Dr. Michael Yafi (Doctor Performer & Coordinator), Chaden Yafi (Piano Instructor & Pianist), Neil DuRoss (UTHealth Houston rep) (Photo by Matthew Rood)
Dr. Tony Tran, Cardiology_2 (Photo by Matthew Rood)
Dr. Akira Nishikawa_3 (Photo by Matthew Rood)
Dr. Maria Matuszszak, Pediatric Anesthesiology (Photo by Matthew Rood)
Dr.J. Marc Rhoads, Pediatric Gastroenterology (Photo by Matthew Rood)
All Doctors_Tony Tran, Poyee Pansy, Khashayar Hematpour, Akira Nishikawa, Michael Yafi, Maria Matuszczak, John Michael Sanchez, J. Marc Rhoads (Photo by Matthew Rood)
Khash Hematpour (doctor performer), Mike Bijan, Niloo Karbasian, Sepideh Bijan, Michael Chastant, Neda Chastant, Sheri Golbabaie, Eileen Chastan (Photo by Matthew Rood)
Dr. Poyee Pansy Tung, Cardiology (Photo by Matthew Rood)
Dr. John Michael Sanchez (Photo by Matthew Rood)
Catering provided by chef Soren Pedersen (Photo by Matthew Rood)
Amanda Watson visiting after concert w:guests (Photo by Matthew Rood)
Amanda Watson, Andre Watson (Photo by Matthew Rood)
Society / Featured Parties

Talented Houston Doctors Put On an Out of this World Concert Featuring Unbelievable Technology — a Steinway Showcase

When the Music Is On Call

BY // 06.06.23
photography Matthew Rood
Dr. Michael Yafi, Chaden Yafi at the Steinway physicians concert at MATCH. (Photo by Matthew Rood) (Photo by Matthew Rood)
Steinway piano specialist Amanda Watson, Dr. Michael Yafi, Chaden Yafi, Neil DuRoss at Steinway Piano's 'Doctors in Recital'(Photo by Matthew Rood)
Dr. Tony Tran performing at the Steinway physicians concert at MATCH. (Photo by Matthew Rood)
Dr. Akira Nishikawa performing at the Steinway physicians concert at MATCH. (Photo by Matthew Rood)
Dr. Maria Matuszczak performing at the Steinway physicians concert at MATCH.(Photo by Matthew Rood)
Dr. J. Marc Rhoads performing at the Steinway physicians concert at MATCH. (Photo by Matthew Rood)
Drs. Tony Tran, Poyee Pansy, Khashayar Hematpour, Akira Nishikawa, Michael Yafi, Maria Matuszczak, John Michael Sanchez, J. Marc Rhoads, all performing at the Steinway Piano presentation of 'Doctors in Recital.' (Photo by Matthew Rood)
Dr. Khash Hematpour, Dr. Mike Bijan, Niloo Karbasian, Sepideh Bijan, Michael Chastant, Neda Chastant, Sheri Golbabaie, Eileen Chastan at the Steinway physicians concert at MATCH. (Photo by Matthew Rood)
Dr. Poyee Pansy Tung performing at the Steinway physicians concert at MATCH. (Photo by Matthew Rood)
Dr. John Michael Sanchez performing at the Steinway physicians concert at MATCH. (Photo by Matthew Rood) (Photo by Matthew Rood)
Guests enjoying Chef Soren Pedersen party fare at the Steinway physicians concert at MATCH. (Photo by Matthew Rood) (Photo by Matthew Rood)
Piano specialist with Steinway Piano Gallery Amanda Watson visits with guests following the physician's concert at MATCH. (Photo by Matthew Rood)
Piano specialist with Steinway Piano Gallery Amanda Watson & Andre Watson at the Steinway physicians concert at MATCH. (Photo by Matthew Rood)
What: Steinway Piano Gallery of Houston presentation of “Doctors in Recital”

Where: MATCH (Midtown Arts & Theater Center Houston)

PC Moments: The early evening event was filled with spectacular musical moments as eight dedicated physicians sat down at a Steinway Grand Model B-Spirio Record to showcase their talents before a full house of classical music fans. Steinway Piano Gallery specialist and event hostess Amanda Watson noted that this was the first time that a Steinway concert here has featured doctors rather than company pianists.

In this unique presentation, each doctor’s performance was recorded into the piano’s memory enabling Steinway to share the individual performances with the artists via email. The technological evolution of the Spirio Record endows the high-resolution player piano with capture and playback capabilities.

Dr. Michael Yafi, pediatric endocrinologist, organized the doctors for the performances and concluded the evening by performing Khachaturian’s “Saber Dance,” a four hands arrangement which required the accompaniment of Chaden Yafi, the doctor’s sister. She is a Steinway educational partner and is teacher to three of the physicians who performed on this evening.

Pianists included cardiologist Dr. Pyee Pansy Tung performing “Mia & Sebastian’s Theme” from La La Land; family medicine physician Dr. John Michael Sanchez performing Debussy’s “Clair de Lune;” pediatric gastroenterologist Dr. J. Marc Rhoads performing Mendelssohn’s “Rondo Capriccioso in E Major, Opus 14;” and cardiac electrophysiologist Dr. Khashayar Hematpour performing a Mozart sonata and Chopin etude.

