Talented Houston Doctors Put On an Out of this World Concert Featuring Unbelievable Technology — a Steinway Showcase

Piano specialist with Steinway Piano Gallery Amanda Watson & Andre Watson at the Steinway physicians concert at MATCH. (Photo by Matthew Rood)

Piano specialist with Steinway Piano Gallery Amanda Watson visits with guests following the physician's concert at MATCH. (Photo by Matthew Rood)

Guests enjoying Chef Soren Pedersen party fare at the Steinway physicians concert at MATCH. (Photo by Matthew Rood) (Photo by Matthew Rood)

Dr. John Michael Sanchez performing at the Steinway physicians concert at MATCH. (Photo by Matthew Rood) (Photo by Matthew Rood)

Dr. Poyee Pansy Tung performing at the Steinway physicians concert at MATCH. (Photo by Matthew Rood)

Dr. Khash Hematpour, Dr. Mike Bijan, Niloo Karbasian, Sepideh Bijan, Michael Chastant, Neda Chastant, Sheri Golbabaie, Eileen Chastan at the Steinway physicians concert at MATCH. (Photo by Matthew Rood)

Drs. Tony Tran, Poyee Pansy, Khashayar Hematpour, Akira Nishikawa, Michael Yafi, Maria Matuszczak, John Michael Sanchez, J. Marc Rhoads, all performing at the Steinway Piano presentation of 'Doctors in Recital.' (Photo by Matthew Rood)

Dr. J. Marc Rhoads performing at the Steinway physicians concert at MATCH. (Photo by Matthew Rood)

Dr. Maria Matuszczak performing at the Steinway physicians concert at MATCH.(Photo by Matthew Rood)

Dr. Akira Nishikawa performing at the Steinway physicians concert at MATCH. (Photo by Matthew Rood)

Dr. Tony Tran performing at the Steinway physicians concert at MATCH. (Photo by Matthew Rood)

Dr. Michael Yafi, Chaden Yafi at the Steinway physicians concert at MATCH. (Photo by Matthew Rood) (Photo by Matthew Rood)

What: Steinway Piano Gallery of Houston presentation of “Doctors in Recital”

Where: MATCH (Midtown Arts & Theater Center Houston)

PC Moments: The early evening event was filled with spectacular musical moments as eight dedicated physicians sat down at a Steinway Grand Model B-Spirio Record to showcase their talents before a full house of classical music fans. Steinway Piano Gallery specialist and event hostess Amanda Watson noted that this was the first time that a Steinway concert here has featured doctors rather than company pianists.

In this unique presentation, each doctor’s performance was recorded into the piano’s memory enabling Steinway to share the individual performances with the artists via email. The technological evolution of the Spirio Record endows the high-resolution player piano with capture and playback capabilities.

Dr. Michael Yafi, pediatric endocrinologist, organized the doctors for the performances and concluded the evening by performing Khachaturian’s “Saber Dance,” a four hands arrangement which required the accompaniment of Chaden Yafi, the doctor’s sister. She is a Steinway educational partner and is teacher to three of the physicians who performed on this evening.

Pianists included cardiologist Dr. Pyee Pansy Tung performing “Mia & Sebastian’s Theme” from La La Land; family medicine physician Dr. John Michael Sanchez performing Debussy’s “Clair de Lune;” pediatric gastroenterologist Dr. J. Marc Rhoads performing Mendelssohn’s “Rondo Capriccioso in E Major, Opus 14;” and cardiac electrophysiologist Dr. Khashayar Hematpour performing a Mozart sonata and Chopin etude.

Discover Swipe













Next

Pediatric anesthesiologist Dr. Maria Matuszczak performed a Beethoven piano sonata, cardiologist Dr. Tony Tran took on Rachmaninoff’s variation from “Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini” and interventional cardiologist Dr. Akira Nishikawa performed Rachmaninoff’s “Piano Concerto in C Minor, Opus 18, No. 2.”

Following the concert guests in the packed theater visited with the talented physicians while enjoying party food from Chef Soren Pederesen.

While the performance was free, guests were encouraged to make donations which went directly to UTHealth Houston’s Pediatric Cardiovascular Surgery Department. UTHealth’s Neil DuRoss represented the health system.