Houston’s Most Iconic Sweethearts Take a Bow at Wild Afternoon Party

The cat's meow for these friends dressing in matching python print frocks. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Celebrating the 10th anniversary 'Sweetheart Icons' tea at Saks Fifth Avenue Kim Moody, Warner Roberts, Eric Buterbaugh and Alicia Smith (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

What a colorful ruckus it was in Saks Fifth Avenue when 100 or so of Houston’s leading ladies gathered to salute the 2020 Sweetheart Icons in a fundraising afternoon benefiting the Mission of Yahweh. You could hear the gleeful commotion in cosmetics as soon as you entered the Galleria store from valet parking.

And who could miss the crush of red as most of the ladies gave a fashion nod to Valentine’s Day and the sweetheart theme of the gathering?

With KHOU CBS morning show host the high-spirited Deborah Duncan serving as mistress of ceremonies, the event was destined to be lively. Add the powerful, playful personality of Los Angeles-based lifestyle celeb Eric Buterbaugh and you’ve got a rollicking tea party. The floral, candle and fragrance guru contributed a portion of sales of his perfumes to the Mission of Yahweh endeavor of supporting homeless women and children.

The 10th anniversary of the Sweetheart Tea honored 10 women who enjoy the leadership, generosity of spirit and philanthropy characteristics that make them icons. Applause, applause for Rose Cullen, Paige Fertitta, Joanne King Herring, Trini Mendenhall, Sybil Roos, Joan Schnitzer, Phoebe Tudor, Martha Turner, Margaret Alkek Williams and Lynn Wyatt.

Fertitta contributed to the afternoon exuberance when answering Duncan’s question posed to each honoree. When asked if she could make anything happen that would improve Houston, Fertitta gleefully answered she would conjure a Houston Rockets NBA championship. Of course, there were cheers all around.

The frolic was hosted by Sweetheart Tea founder Warner Roberts, Saks Fifth Avenue‘s Sylvia Forsyth, Anne Carl, Kim Moody, Alicia Smith and Duncan.

PC Seen: Monica Hartland, Elsie Echert, Lilly Andress, Gayla Bardner, Bobbie Nau, Gracie Cavnar, Leila Gilbert, Kim Padgett, Brude Padilla, Betty Hrncir, Beth Wolff, Astrid Van Duke, Chris Swanson, Scott Evans, Carolyn Faulk, Cheryl Byington, Stephanie Tsuru, Susan Hansen, Leela Krishnamurthy, and Susan Osterberg.