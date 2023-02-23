Houston’s 2023 Sweethearts Revealed In a Sizzling Saks Fifth Avenue Takeover

What: 12th annual Houston Sweethearts Tea on Valentine’s Day

Where: Saks Fifth Avenue in The Galleria

PC Moment: Not only was introduction of the 2023 Houston Sweethearts a rather sweet moment during the afternoon, but introduction of Saks Fifth Avenue’s new manager Heidi Parkhurst was icing on the cake, as every lady worth her Louboutins wants to be besties with luxury store GMs. She was introduced by Saks area marketing director Sylvia Forsythe.

Parkhurst charmed the gathering of close to 100 celebrants supporting the honorees and The Mission of Yahweh for homeless women and their children. She shared her enthusiasm at returning to Saks after having worked in the Houston store as assistant store manager before she was promoted to vice president and general manager of the San Antonio Saks Fifth Avenue. Now, she has returned to Houston as the vice president and general manager in The Galleria.

Welcoming the throng, many dressed in red in a nod to Valentine’s, were hostesses BFFs Forsythe with Saks, KHOU Channel 11’s morning host Deborah Duncan, Alicia Smith, Kim Moody, Anne Carl and Warner Roberts, the major force behind Houston Sweethearts and devoted supporter of the mission, which has been providing shelter for the most vulnerable of the homeless population for 65 years.

Duncan introduced the honorees: Maria Moncada Alaoui, Nini Hale, Melissa Murphy, Saula Valente and Beth Wolff. Honorees Leticia Trauber and Laura Ward were unable to attend. The women were honored for their on-going efforts to improve the life of those in need.

SHOP Swipe

















Next

In celebration, there were champagne and wine toasts, a cup of tea here and there, and tasty tea teatime Valentine-inspired bites.

PC Seen: Sidney Faust, Elsie Eckert, Betty Hrncir, Penny Loyd, Donatella Benckenstein, Angie Roberts, Laurette Veres, Cheryl Byington, Mady Kades, Scott Evans, Samantha Kennedy, Barbara Biel, Lilly Andress, Ursaline Hamilton, Mady Kades, Chris Kase, Gayla Gardner, Kirk Kveton, Daniel Trion, Lisa Helfman, Jacquie Baly-Craig, and Walter Aymen.