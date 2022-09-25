Texas Design Week Dallas Texas Design Week Dallas
John Mangum, Margaret Alkek Williams, Juraj Valčuha; Photo by Daniel Ortiz
Susan and Dennis Carlyle; Photo by Priscilla Dickson
Janet Clark, John Rydman, Ginger Clark; Photo by Priscilla Dickson
Phoebe and Bobby Tudor; Photo by Priscilla Dickson
Houston Symphony Opening Night Concert & Gala; Photo by Priscilla Dickson
Cynthis Wolff, Leslie Siller; Photo by Priscilla Dickson
Tracy and Valerie Dieterich, Cara Adams, Eric Brueggeman; Photo by Priscilla Dickson
Edward and Rini Ziegler; Photo by Daniel Ortiz
Elizabeth Stein, Bobbie Nau; Photo by Priscilla Dickson
Eric and Lisa Lindsey; Photo by Daniel Ortiz
Flora Choy, Connie Kwan Wong; Photo by Daniel Ortiz
Ileana and Michael Trevino; Photo by Daniel Ortiz
Dee and Lea Hunt; Photo by Priscilla Dickson
Michael and Ellie Francisco; Photo by Priscilla Dickson
Shelby Hodge and Shafik Rifaat; Photo by Daniel Ortiz
Sippi and Ajay Khurana; Photo by Priscilla Dickson
Tony and Frances Buzbee; Photo by Priscilla Dickson
Vicki West amd Ralph Burch; Photo by Priscilla Dickson
Robert and Joan Duff; Photo by Priscilla Dickson
Wayne and Tammy Nguyen; Photo by Daniel Ortiz
Society / Featured Parties

Houston Symphony’s $540,000 Opening Night Brings Powerful Music and Black-Tie Glamour

A Stirring Performance and a Soaring Dinner Setting

BY // 09.25.22
John Mangum, Margaret Alkek Williams, Juraj Valčuha at the Houston Symphony Opening Night gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Dinner chairs Dennis & Susan Carlyle at the Houston Symphony Opening Night gala (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Janet Clark, John Rydman, Ginger Clark at the Houston Symphony Opening Night gala (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Bobby & Phoebe Tudor at the Houston Symphony Opening Night gala (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Houston Symphony Opening Night Concert & Gala dinner held at The Corinthian (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Cynthia Wolff, Leslie Siller at the Houston Symphony Opening Night gala (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Tracy & Valerie Dieterich , Cara Adams & Eric Brueggeman at the Houston Symphony Opening Night gala (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Edward & Rini Ziegler at the Houston Symphony Opening Night gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Elizabeth Stein, Bobbie Nau at the Houston Symphony Opening Night gala (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Eric & Lisa Lindsey at the Houston Symphony Opening Night gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Flora Choy, Connie Kwan Wong at the Houston Symphony Opening Night gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Ileana & Michael Trevino at the Houston Symphony Opening Night gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Dee & Lea Hunt at the Houston Symphony Opening Night gala (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Michael & Ellie Francisco at the Houston Symphony Opening Night gala (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Shafik Rifaat & Shelby Hodge at the Houston Symphony Opening Night gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Sippi & Ajay Khurana at the Houston Symphony Opening Night gala (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Tony Buzbee & Frances Moody Buzbee at the Houston Symphony Opening Night gala (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Vicki West & Ralph Burch at the Houston Symphony Opening Night gala (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Robert & Joan Duff at the Houston Symphony Opening Night gala (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Wayne & Tammy Nguyen at the Houston Symphony Opening Night gala (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
The Houston Symphony opened its 2022-23 season with the rapturous concert Vivaldi’s Requim, in the hands of the symphony’s powerful new music director Juraj Valčuha, and with a black-tie dinner in the festive Corinthian Houston. It turned into an evening that raised more than $540,000 for the orchestra’s education and outreach programs.

The full orchestra and the Houston Symphony Chorus were accompanied on stage at Jones Hall by soprano Ana María Martínez, mezzo-soprano Marina Prudenskaya, tenor Jonathan Tetelman and bass Dmitry Belosselskiy.

Houston Symphony Opening Night Concert & Gala; Photo by Priscilla Dickson
Houston Symphony Opening Night Concert & Gala dinner held at The Corinthian (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

The stirring performance set an energized stage for the festive dinner that followed at the event space noted for its lyrical corinthian columns and balcony overlook.

The Events Company worked its magic to further enhance the glamour of the evening by hanging scores of sparkling chandeliers overhead and draping the room in lavish swaths of greenery. Explosions of white roses and greenery centered tables covered in green linens.

Drs. Susan and Dennis Carlyle chaired the fundraiser that saw more than 300 guests board buses from Jones Hall for the brief jaunt to Corinthian Houston where Jackson & Company provided the champagne-infused dinner featuring black cod. (Congrats to the caterer for pulling off a fish dish for 300 with every plate served deliciously warm and not even a smidgen of fishy smell in the grand hall.)

Tracy and Valerie Dieterich, Cara Adams, Eric Brueggeman; Photo by Priscilla Dickson
Tracy & Valerie Dieterich , Cara Adams & Eric Brueggeman at the Houston Symphony Opening Night gala (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

As is tradition with symphony fundraisers, Spec’s Wine, Spirits, & Finer Foods selected wine pairings for the meal. Spec’s owner John Rydman, a longtime symphony supporter, currently serves as board president.

Following the late-night dinner, the David Caceres band cranked up the dance tunes.

PC Seen: Houston Symphony executive director and CEO John Mangum and wife Regina, Margaret Alkek Williams, Phoebe and Bobby Tudor, Janet Clark, Bobbie Nau, Hallie Vanderhider, Betty and Jesse Tutor, Mary Lynn and Steve Marks, Tammy and Wayne Nguyen, Vicki West and Ralph Burch, Joan and Bob Duff, Sippi and Ajay Khurana, Dee and Lea Hunt, Susan and Ed Osterberg and Jacquie Baly Craig and James Craig.

