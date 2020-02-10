Historic Judgement of Paris Recreated in This Stunning Houston Symphony Wine Dinner

A taste of Paris fills Jones Hall as the Houston Symphony takes over the stage for the annual Wine Dinner & Collectors Auction. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

We would guess that more than a few of the black-tie-attired guests were stumped by the “Judgment of Paris, Act II” theme for the Houston Symphony Wine Dinner & Collector’s Auction. If you weren’t thinking wine in 1976, you might have missed the premiere Judgment in which California wines formally challenged French.

California won in a monumental upset.

On this night, two California and two French vintages were pitted against one another in a blind dinner tasting on stage at Jones Hall. Master sommelier Guy Stout invited the 330-plus symphony supporters to select their favorite between the two whites and the two reds, labels covered as staff from Tony’s poured the wines from Spec’s Wines, Spirits & Finer Foods, that were paired with the scrumptious multi-course menu from Tony’s.

It was all part of the evening that focused on wine beginning with the champagne reception (Dom Perignon, no less!) and silent auction that included 113 rare and spectacular wines, spirits, trips, dinners and experiences enticing the posh partygoers.

It was a spirited prelude to dinner that took place in a stage set of murals recalling Paris street scenes and the Eiffel Tower shimmering in the distance. The Events Company provided the ambience that included towering trees and a bountiful flower cart.

Applause, applause for event co-chairs Valerie and Tracy Dieterich and Carolyn Faulk and Pat Studdert. Also taking bows for the evening’s $560,000 success were honorary chair Robert Sakowitz and Collector’s Auction chair Bob Weiner.

PC Seen: Houston Symphony CEO and executive director John Mangum, Robin Angly and Miles Smith, Lindy and John Rydman, Lisa Rydman, Ann and Jonathan Ayre, Margaret Alkek Williams, Bobbie Nau, Tony Bradfield, Beth Madison, Kimberly and James Bell, Joella and Steve Mach, Gina and Dr. Devinder Bhatia, Vicki West and Ralph Birch, Elizabeth and Allen Stein, Andrea and Bill White, Beth Wolff, Cheryl Byington, Viviana and David Denechaud, Farida Abjani, Tammie and Andy Johnson, Marla Hurley, Kusum Patel, Kirby and David Lodholz.