Janice McNair and Cal & Hannah McNair, enjoying a family moment on the sidelines, will helm the inaugural Houston Texans Season Premiere dinner. (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchlightGroup.com)

Houston Texans coach Lovie Smith and general manager Nick Caserio are attempting to make the Texans relevant again.

Robert Del Grande will create the menu for the Houston Texans Season Premiere fundraiser on August 27.

Society / Hot Ticket

Texans to Kickoff the Season With a Special Dinner — Breaking Bread With Cal McNair

Legendary Houston Chef is Doing the Cooking

08.01.22
Dinner at the same table with Houston Texans chair and CEO Cal McNair, or general manager Nick Caserio, or perhaps head coach Lovie Smith? Those willing to part with the biggest bucks will have that opportunity August 27, when the team hosts its inaugural Houston Texans Season Premiere presented by Amegy Bank.

This remarkable fundraiser for the Houston Texans Foundation is being chaired by Texans co-founder and senior chair Janice McNair, foundation vice president Hannah McNair and Lady Texans Kathleen Caserio, MaryAnne Smith and Jamie Grissom.

Those purchasing lesser tickets or tables will still have the opportunity to chew the fat with the team as the players, coaches and staff will all be sitting down to dinner with the generous donors. The evening takes place in the team’s Houston Methodist Training Center.

No run of the mill charity dinner this. The talented Robert Del Grande, a James Beard Award winning toque and chef emeritus and partner with The Annie Cafe & Bar and Turner’s will be the mastermind behind the meal.

The meal is merely the first half of the evening which concludes with casino-inspired games in the “Texans Casino” where players will host the tables.

Proceeds from the evening will benefit the Houston Texans Foundation’s mission to be “Champions for Youth.” More details are available here. Individual tickets, table sponsors and general sponsorships are available.

