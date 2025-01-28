38 Years of Houston Women of Distinction Get the Portrait Treatment — Taking a Stroll Through the Decades

Former honorees Betty Hrncir and Sidney Faust with 2025 Woman of Distinction Julie Baker Finck (Photo by Jacob Powers)

Women of Distinction past and present Sharon Michael Owens, Winell Herron, Jacquie Baly, Dr. Yvonne Cormier, Linda Lorelle, Gayla Gardener at the 2025 Women of Distinction gala (Photo by Jacob Powers)

The entrance to the Omni Hotel Houston ballroom turned into a walk of fame, the draped walls lined with Gittings portraits of Houston’s Women of Distinction from all 38 years on display along with those of the current honorees. It made for a fascinating stroll through the decades.

Women of Distinction chairs Elizabeth DeLuca and Lauren Gow spearheaded the black-tie evening that raised $575,000 for the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation. DeLuca was re-entering the charitable fundraising scene after an absence of almost a decade while Gow was making her debut having been inspired to co-chair the event as both her mother and her aunt suffer from IBD.

Stepping into the spotlight on this night were Women of Distinction Dr. Bincy Abraham; Dr. Alice Mao Brams; realtor Sharon Albert Brier, Barbara Bush Literacy Foundation president and CEO and head of the Mayor’s Office of Adult Literacy Julie Baker Finck, PhD; Stephanie von Stein Schusterman, and Ambassador attorney Jacquie Baly, who just earned her PhD. Honored Hero was awarded to Bayle Goldman while Dr. Keith Fiman was recognized as Healthcare Partner honoree.

To the delight of the 270 guests, Leisa Holland-Nelson Bowman served as the energized emcee for the festivities that included a parade of past Women of Distinction honorees. Among them were Lily Andress, Dr. Sippi Khurana, Brigitte Kalai, Betty Hrncir, Tammie Johnson, Sharon Michael Owens, Leila Perrin, Diane Gendel, Cheryl Byington, Beth Wolff and of course Holland-Nelson Bowman.

Funds raised benefit the foundation’s research into cures for Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis. Holland-Nelson Bowman pointed out that $1 million in research funds has been provided locally.

The “Up, Up and Away” theme of the evening was reflected in the table decor which featured hot air balloon motifs symbolizing the resilience and upward journey of those living with Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis.

PC Seen: Anthony DeLuca, Thurmon Andress, Gayla and Don Gardner, Susan Osterberg, Karen Payne, Kirk Kveton and Daniel Irion, Joann Petersen, Amy Pierce, Winelle and Doug Herron, Theresa Chang, Dr. Yvonne Cormier, Anna Reger, Kathryn and Jeff Smith, Heidi Rockecharlie, Cindi and Dr. Franklin Rose, Miya Shay, and Jordan Seff.