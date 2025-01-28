38 Years of Houston Women of Distinction Get the Portrait Treatment — Taking a Stroll Through the Decades

fbpx
2025 Women of Distinction (Photo by Jacob Powers)
Michaela Carriere, Leisa Holland-Nelson Bowman, Elizabeth DeLuca, Lauren Gow, Katie Jones (Photo by Jacob Powers)
Anthony DeLuca, Katherine and Jeff Smith 2 (Photo by Jacob Powers)
Dr. Jacquie Baly, Dr. Sippi Khurana and Terri Wang (Photo by Jacob Powers)
Stephanie von Stein Schusterman and Julie Baker Finck (Photo by Jacob Powers)
Beth Wolff, Jane Page-Crump, Cheryl Byington (Photo by Jacob Powers)
Kristen Cannon, Nora Jarrard, Stephanie von Stein Schusterman, Jordan Seff, Kristen Collins (Photo by Jacob Powers)
Sharon Michael Owens, Winell Herron, Dr. Jacquie Baly,Dr. Yvonne Cormier, Linda Lorelle, Gayla Gardener (Photo by Jacob Powers)
Betty Hrncir, Sidney Faust, Julie Baker Finck (Photo by Jacob Powers)
Dr. Alice Mao Brams walking on stage (Photo by Jacob Powers)
Leila Perrin, Leisa Holland-Nelson Bowman, Zane Carruth (Photo by Jacob Powers)
Lou Gregory and Linda Lorelle (Photo by Jacob Powers)
Nora Jarrard, Maria Bassa, Whitney Kuhn Lawson, Beth Muecke (Photo by Jacob Powers)
Stephanie von Stein Schusterman and Dr. Mark Schusterman (Photo by Jacob Powers)
2005 Women of Distinction Dr. Alice Mao Brams, Stephanie von Stein Schusterman, Jacquie Baly, Dr. Bincy Abraham, Sharon Albert Brier, Julie Baker Finck. (Photo by Jacob Powers)

Michaela Carriere, Leisa Holland-Nelson Bowman, Elizabeth DeLuca, Lauren Gow, Katie Jones at the 2025 Women of Distinction gala (Photo by Jacob Powers)

Anthony DeLuca, Kathyrn & Jeff Smith (Photo by Jacob Powers)

Dr. Sippi Khurana, Jacquie Baly, Terri Wang at the 2025 Women of Distinction gala (Photo by Jacob Powers)

Stephanie von Stein Schusterman, Julie Baker Finck at the 2025 Women of Distinction gala (Photo by Jacob Powers)

Previous Women of Distinction honorees Beth Wolff, Jane Page-Crump, Cheryl Byington (Photo by Jacob Powers)

Kristen Cannon, Nora Jarrard, Stephanie von Stein Schusterman, Jordan Seff, Kristen Collins at the 2025 Women of Distinction gala (Photo by Jacob Powers)

Women of Distinction past and present Sharon Michael Owens, Winell Herron, Jacquie Baly, Dr. Yvonne Cormier, Linda Lorelle, Gayla Gardener at the 2025 Women of Distinction gala (Photo by Jacob Powers)

Former honorees Betty Hrncir and Sidney Faust with 2025 Woman of Distinction Julie Baker Finck (Photo by Jacob Powers)

Dr. Alice Mao Brams 2025 Women of Distinction honoree (Photo by Jacob Powers)

Leila Perrin, Leisa Holland-Nelson Bowman, Zane Carruth at the 2025 Women of Distinction gala (Photo by Jacob Powers)

Lou Gregory & Linda Lorelle at the 2025 Women of Distinction gala (Photo by Jacob Powers)

Nora Jarrard, Maria Bassa, Whitney Kuhn Lawson, Beth Muecke at the 2025 Women of Distinction gala (Photo by Jacob Powers)

Stephanie von Stein Schusterman & Dr. Mark Schusterman at the 2025 Women of Distinction gala (Photo by Jacob Powers)

Society / Featured Parties

38 Years of Houston Women of Distinction Get the Portrait Treatment — Taking a Stroll Through the Decades

$1 Million In Research Funds Have Been Raised Locally

BY // 01.28.25
photography Jacob Power
2005 Women of Distinction Dr. Alice Mao Brams, Stephanie von Stein Schusterman, Jacquie Baly, Dr. Bincy Abraham, Sharon Albert Brier, Julie Baker Finck. (Photo by Jacob Powers)

Michaela Carriere, Leisa Holland-Nelson Bowman, Elizabeth DeLuca, Lauren Gow, Katie Jones at the 2025 Women of Distinction gala (Photo by Jacob Powers)

Anthony DeLuca, Kathyrn & Jeff Smith (Photo by Jacob Powers)

Dr. Sippi Khurana, Jacquie Baly, Terri Wang at the 2025 Women of Distinction gala (Photo by Jacob Powers)

Stephanie von Stein Schusterman, Julie Baker Finck at the 2025 Women of Distinction gala (Photo by Jacob Powers)

Previous Women of Distinction honorees Beth Wolff, Jane Page-Crump, Cheryl Byington (Photo by Jacob Powers)

Kristen Cannon, Nora Jarrard, Stephanie von Stein Schusterman, Jordan Seff, Kristen Collins at the 2025 Women of Distinction gala (Photo by Jacob Powers)

Women of Distinction past and present Sharon Michael Owens, Winell Herron, Jacquie Baly, Dr. Yvonne Cormier, Linda Lorelle, Gayla Gardener at the 2025 Women of Distinction gala (Photo by Jacob Powers)

Former honorees Betty Hrncir and Sidney Faust with 2025 Woman of Distinction Julie Baker Finck (Photo by Jacob Powers)

Dr. Alice Mao Brams 2025 Women of Distinction honoree (Photo by Jacob Powers)

Leila Perrin, Leisa Holland-Nelson Bowman, Zane Carruth at the 2025 Women of Distinction gala (Photo by Jacob Powers)

Lou Gregory & Linda Lorelle at the 2025 Women of Distinction gala (Photo by Jacob Powers)

Nora Jarrard, Maria Bassa, Whitney Kuhn Lawson, Beth Muecke at the 2025 Women of Distinction gala (Photo by Jacob Powers)

The entrance to the Omni Hotel Houston ballroom turned into a walk of fame, the draped walls lined with Gittings portraits of Houston’s Women of Distinction from all 38 years on display along with those of the current honorees. It made for a fascinating stroll through the decades.

Women of Distinction chairs Elizabeth DeLuca and Lauren Gow spearheaded the black-tie evening that raised $575,000 for the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation. DeLuca was re-entering the charitable fundraising scene after an absence of almost a decade while Gow was making her debut having been inspired to co-chair the event as both her mother and her aunt suffer from IBD.

Stepping into the spotlight on this night were Women of Distinction Dr. Bincy Abraham; Dr. Alice Mao Brams; realtor Sharon Albert Brier, Barbara Bush Literacy Foundation president and CEO and head of the Mayor’s Office of Adult Literacy Julie Baker Finck, PhD; Stephanie von Stein Schusterman, and Ambassador attorney Jacquie Baly, who just earned her PhD. Honored Hero was awarded to Bayle Goldman while Dr. Keith Fiman was recognized as Healthcare Partner honoree.

To the delight of the 270 guests, Leisa Holland-Nelson Bowman served as the energized emcee for the festivities that included a parade of past Women of Distinction honorees. Among them were Lily Andress, Dr. Sippi Khurana, Brigitte Kalai, Betty Hrncir, Tammie Johnson, Sharon Michael Owens, Leila Perrin, Diane Gendel, Cheryl Byington, Beth Wolff and of course Holland-Nelson Bowman.

Funds raised benefit the foundation’s research into cures for Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis. Holland-Nelson Bowman pointed out that $1 million in research funds has been provided locally.

The “Up, Up and Away” theme of the evening was reflected in the table decor which featured hot air balloon motifs symbolizing the resilience and upward journey of those living with Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis.

