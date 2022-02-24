Liza Crawford, Kalen Wootan, Daniella Sanchez; Photo by Daniel Ortiz
Catherine Murray, Elizabeth Galante, Joel Bazan, Meredith Shields; Photo by Daniel Ortiz
Clara Orlean, Megan Butler, Martina Albino, Tori Tolbert; Photo by Daniel Ortiz
Dan Watson, Carolyn Lapham, Jason Maise; Photo by Daniel Ortiz
Harrison Schmidt, Ryan Marren, Alec Lubrano; Photo by Daniel Ortiz
Jessica Lampi, Mitchell Bilodeau, Shannon Stacey; Photo by Daniel Ortiz
Kaitlyn Hovermale, Stephen Brown; Photo by Daniel Ortiz
Katja Miller, Rebecca Hoffman, Nate Church; Photo by Daniel Ortiz
Kelsey Perkins, Jacob Gilreath; Photo by Daniel Ortiz
Lucas Luttrell, Stephanie Ramsey; Photo by Daniel Ortiz
Maritza Archila, Andy Archila; Photo by Daniel Ortiz
Monica Lunsford; Photo by Daniel Ortiz
Tana Fitch, Kime Smith; Photo by Daniel Ortiz
Society / The Seen

Houston Young Professionals Crawfish Party For Barbara Bush’s Favorite Cause

Engaging the Next Generation With Good Food and Cold Brews

BY // 02.24.22
photography Daniel Ortiz
What: Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation’s Young Professional Group Membership Drive

Where: Holman Draft Hall

PC Moment: The fourth annual “Crawfish for a Crawl” fundraiser and friend-raiser attracted some 100 members and newcomers to the Houston event which is targeted to the  next generation interested in engaging in the cause of literacy. Members participate in networking and social events, serve in leadership roles and volunteer in meaningful service activities that help make a difference in the lives of disadvantaged children and their families.

The April 21 Celebration of Reading, raising funds for the foundation, will feature two VIP young professionals Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Pierce Bush.

The afternoon found the throng lounging on Holman Draft Hall’s patio, sipping beer from 8th Wonder Brewery, and feasting on jumbo crawfish from HTX Crawfish Supply Co.

The Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation was formed by Neil and Maria Bush to continue former First Lady Barbara Bush’s legacy in the literacy cause and to focus on breaking the intergenerational cycle of low literacy in the Bush family’s hometown.

PC Seen: Ashley Monic, Eleni McGee, Aspen Hayes, Catherine Murray, Elizabeth Galante, Joel Bazan, Meredith Shields, Clara and Alex Orlean, Megan Butler, Martina Albino, Tori Tolbert, Dan Watson, Carolyn Lapham, Jason Maise, Harrison Schmidt, Nate Church, Kelsey Perkins, Jacob Gilreath, Kevin and Sara Aguilar, Lisa Ngo, Liza Crawford, Kalen Wootan, Daniella Sanchez, and Lucas Luttrell.

X
X