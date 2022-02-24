Houston Young Professionals Crawfish Party For Barbara Bush’s Favorite Cause

Tana Fitch, Kime Smith at the Crawfish for a Cause fundraiser. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

What: Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation’s Young Professional Group Membership Drive

Where: Holman Draft Hall

PC Moment: The fourth annual “Crawfish for a Crawl” fundraiser and friend-raiser attracted some 100 members and newcomers to the Houston event which is targeted to the next generation interested in engaging in the cause of literacy. Members participate in networking and social events, serve in leadership roles and volunteer in meaningful service activities that help make a difference in the lives of disadvantaged children and their families.

The April 21 Celebration of Reading, raising funds for the foundation, will feature two VIP young professionals Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Pierce Bush.

The afternoon found the throng lounging on Holman Draft Hall’s patio, sipping beer from 8th Wonder Brewery, and feasting on jumbo crawfish from HTX Crawfish Supply Co.

The Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation was formed by Neil and Maria Bush to continue former First Lady Barbara Bush’s legacy in the literacy cause and to focus on breaking the intergenerational cycle of low literacy in the Bush family’s hometown.

