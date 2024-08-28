Houston Young Professionals Swarm Tootsies For a Summer Fashion Extravaganza — Keeping It Hot and Charitable

35_Hillary Graham, Kara Lewis (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Hillary Graham, Kara Lewis at the Dress for Success Women of Wardrobe event at Tootsies. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Anna Gryska, Mo Rahman, Lauren Levicki, Kylee Gould at the Dress for Success Women of Wardrobe event at Tootsies. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Kendall Plank, Olivia Landry mingle at the Dress for Success Women of Wardrobe event at Tootsies. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Catherine Sdao, Needum Lekia at the Dress for Success Women of Wardrobe event at Tootsies. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Daisy Mendoza, Mayra Moreno at the Dress for Success Women of Wardrobe event at Tootsies. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Norman Lewis, Lauren Levicki Courville at the Dress for Success Women of Wardrobe event at Tootsies. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Mia Gradney at the Dress for Success Women of Wardrobe event at Tootsies. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Ostia restaurant owner and chef Travis McShane at the Dress for Success Women of Wardrobe event at Tootsies. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Basilia Akuchie at the Dress for Success Women of Wardrobe event at Tootsies. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Maritza Gonzalez, Reagan Gonzalez at the Dress for Success Women of Wardrobe event at Tootsies. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Sisters Melanie Fitzpatrick, Jennifer Roane of LeMel Jewelry at the Dress for Success Women of Wardrobe event at Tootsies. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Deborah Elias, Lara Bell at the Dress for Success Women of Wardrobe event at Tootsies. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Allison Bagley, Graeme Gordon at the Dress for Success Women of Wardrobe event at Tootsies. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Daisy Mendoza, Mayra Moreno at the Dress for Success Women of Wardrobe event at Tootsies. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Gini Dube, Victoria Villarreal, Sarah Schutz at the Dress for Success Women of Wardrobe event at Tootsies. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Amanda Canto, Yesenia Garcia at the Dress for Success Women of Wardrobe event at Tootsies. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Society / The Seen

Houston Young Professionals Swarm Tootsies For a Summer Fashion Extravaganza — Keeping It Hot and Charitable

Women of Wardrobe Makes Sure Everyone Can Dress For Success

BY // 08.27.24
photography Daniel Ortiz
Hillary Graham, Kara Lewis at the Dress for Success Women of Wardrobe event at Tootsies. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Anna Gryska, Mo Rahman, Lauren Levicki, Kylee Gould at the Dress for Success Women of Wardrobe event at Tootsies. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Kendall Plank, Olivia Landry mingle at the Dress for Success Women of Wardrobe event at Tootsies. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Catherine Sdao, Needum Lekia at the Dress for Success Women of Wardrobe event at Tootsies. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Daisy Mendoza, Mayra Moreno at the Dress for Success Women of Wardrobe event at Tootsies. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Norman Lewis, Lauren Levicki Courville at the Dress for Success Women of Wardrobe event at Tootsies. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Mia Gradney at the Dress for Success Women of Wardrobe event at Tootsies. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Ostia restaurant owner and chef Travis McShane at the Dress for Success Women of Wardrobe event at Tootsies. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Basilia Akuchie at the Dress for Success Women of Wardrobe event at Tootsies. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Maritza Gonzalez, Reagan Gonzalez at the Dress for Success Women of Wardrobe event at Tootsies. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Sisters Melanie Fitzpatrick, Jennifer Roane of LeMel Jewelry at the Dress for Success Women of Wardrobe event at Tootsies. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Deborah Elias, Lara Bell at the Dress for Success Women of Wardrobe event at Tootsies. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Allison Bagley, Graeme Gordon at the Dress for Success Women of Wardrobe event at Tootsies. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Daisy Mendoza, Mayra Moreno at the Dress for Success Women of Wardrobe event at Tootsies. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Gini Dube, Victoria Villarreal, Sarah Schutz at the Dress for Success Women of Wardrobe event at Tootsies. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Amanda Canto, Yesenia Garcia at the Dress for Success Women of Wardrobe event at Tootsies. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

What: Women of Wardrobe “Summer Soirée”

Where: Tootsies

PC scene: Close to 300 enthused young professionals launching the fall fashion season filled Tootsies for the 21st annual fundraiser that earned $27,000 for Dress for Success Houston. The fashion-focused evening was helmed by Kylee Gould and Mow Rahman with host/Tootsies owner Norman Lewis welcoming the merry throng.

Crystal Slattery, president of Tanya Taylor, jetted in from New York to showcase the line’s au courant budget-friendly fashions while sisters Melanie Fitzpatrick and Jennifer Roane, founders of Houston-based LeMel Jewelry, contributed their share by spreading the sparkle.

“Tootsies prides itself on giving back and dressing everyone we can to be able to do just that,” Tootsies store director Shelley Taylor Ludwick told the gathering, “We love our longstanding relationship with WOW and DFS Houston and look forward to our summer soiree each year as we kick off our season in style.

“The WOW event that we do each (year) brings together the best in community, fashion, food and fun.”

Get Tailgate Ready

Food and beverage providers from 18 restaurants and bars kept the crowd satisfied. DJ Johnny Bravo spun the discs while the ladies enjoyed snapping 360 degree photos at the Just Call Malik halo photo booth. The floral wall by Mas Flora provided the perfect Instagram backdrop.

“What a night! This event has always been the heart of our young professionals group,” Dress for Success Houston president Lauren Levicki Courville notes. “Tootsies’ commitment and unwavering support have ensured we continue to empower thousands of women each year.”

PC Seen: Mia Gradney, Kendall Plank, Olivia Landry, Leanne Shneider, Courtney Harmon, Roz Pactor, Mayra Moreno, Lara Bell, Jess Rogers, Robin Segesta Yesenia Garcia, Kara Lewis, Hillary Graham, Deborah Elias, Anna Gryska, Catherine Sdao, Victoria Villarreal, and Ronda Ross.

Special Series
Presented by The Woodlands

The Woodlands 50th Anniversary

How Interfaith First Started In The Woodlands — George Mitchell Knew This Pioneering Community Needed a Force For Good
How Interfaith First Started In The Woodlands — George Mitchell Knew This Pioneering Community Needed a Force For Good
The True Story Behind The Woodlands’ Distinctive Name — Language, Love and a Family Tradition
The True Story Behind The Woodlands’ Distinctive Name — Language, Love and a Family Tradition
The Vision — The Woodlands Has Come a Long Way In 50 Years, Following the Blueprint of Original Founder George Mitchell
The Vision — The Woodlands Has Come a Long Way In 50 Years, Following the Blueprint of Original Founder George Mitchell
read full series

